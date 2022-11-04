Interceptions get Boone Central rolling in rout of Ashland-Greenwood

ASHLAND — Two interceptions that were converted into scores got Boone Central rolling in its playoff game against Ashland-Greenwood, and after that a stunning rout was on.

The fifth-ranked Cardinals scored six straight touchdowns over three quarters in a 41-15 win against No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 playoffs.

Boone Central (9-2) has its first semifinal trip since 2017, when it co-oped with Newman Grove to reach the Class C-2 final.

And now the Cardinals get what they wanted — a rematch with No. 1 Aurora.

Boone Central’s domination Friday came after Ashland-Greenwood got a quick score on the first possession of the game and led 7-0 after the first quarter.

But twice in the second quarter Boone Central scored after getting interceptions.

Kolton Rasmussen hauled in the first interception and returned it 20 yards. Just two minutes later, Boone Central tied the game when Rasmussen scored on a 12-yard pass from senior QB Alex Christo.

Just two plays after the TD, James Fogleman came up with another interception for Boone Central. And again it resulted in points, with Christo scoring on a 4-yard run.

“Those interceptions really got us going, getting us a short field so we could score easy,” Christo said.

On its next possession, a 35-yard reception by Brant Benes set up another score, and just like that, Boone Central led 21-7 at halftime.

“I’ve been on the other side of that a few times in the playoffs,” Boone Central coach Mark Hudson said. “Momentum is a crazy thing, it really is. When you get two good teams and one of them gets rolling, it’s contagious.”

In the second half, Boone Central controlled the time of possession with a running game that churned out carries of 5, 8 and 10 yards. The Cardinals controlled the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense.

“One side of our offensive line is big, and one side is athletic,” Hudson said. “Our center and our right guard are more athletic. And the other side, if we want to grind for 2 yards we’re going to that direction.”

Christo completed four passes of at least 10 yards.

“I’m really proud of how Alex played. Sometimes he’s been a little inconsistent this year,” Hudson said. “We just encouraged him to be a gunslinger and he really let her rip tonight and made some good throws in some tight windows against some good coverage. If he keeps doing that, I like our prospects.”

When the coach huddled his players after the game he told them to enjoy the win, but now it’s time to close the gap and see if they can pull the upset of Aurora.

Aurora beat Boone Central 34-13 in the second game of the season.

“We weren’t very good Week 2,” Hudson said. “We kind of got taken to the woodshed. So we’ve talked about closing the gap from that night on. That was the goal from Week 2, is to get back and get a shot at Aurora and see how we match up.”