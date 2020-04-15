In Wahoo, and across Nebraska, the stadium lights are getting turned back on to honors the class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAHOO — One of the beautiful things about high school football being played in one of the hundreds of smaller towns in Nebraska is that you don’t always need a road map — or the map app on your phone — to find the football field.

You can just look up to see the stadium lights, and then drive in that direction.

The glow of the football stadium lights is a scene more common in the fall, but also happens in the spring, for soccer matches and track meets.

The stadium lights haven’t been turned on this spring, after high school sports were canceled. But in the past week many high schools across the state have turned on their football stadium lights to honor the class of 2020 seniors who had the final 2½ months of their school years altered in a major way due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has now claimed the lives of 27,000 people in the United States.

Turning on the stadium lights is something that is happening in many states. Some states are calling it the "Be the light" campaign, and many schools are posting photos of their stadiums on Twitter. Some schools are calling it a beacon of light ceremony.

Most schools are turning on the stadium lights at 8:20 p.m., which in military time is 20:20, and keeping the light on for 20 minutes.