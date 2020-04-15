In Wahoo, and across Nebraska, the stadium lights are getting turned back on to honors the class of 2020

WAHOO — One of the beautiful things about high school football being played in one of the hundreds of smaller towns in Nebraska is that you don’t always need a road map — or the map app on your phone — to find the football field.
You can just look up to see the stadium lights, and then drive in that direction.
The glow of the football stadium lights is a scene more common in the fall, but also happens in the spring, for soccer matches and track meets.
The stadium lights haven’t been turned on this spring, after high school sports were canceled. But in the past week many high schools across the state have turned on their football stadium lights to honor the class of 2020 seniors who had the final 2½ months of their school years altered in a major way due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has now claimed the lives of 27,000 people in the United States.
Turning on the stadium lights is something that is happening in many states. Some states are calling it the "Be the light" campaign, and many schools are posting photos of their stadiums on Twitter. Some schools are calling it a beacon of light ceremony.
Most schools are turning on the stadium lights at 8:20 p.m., which in military time is 20:20, and keeping the light on for 20 minutes.
The stadium lights went on at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at Wahoo High School, near the west edge of town. And for the next 20 minutes, about 100 cars made a loop through the school parking lot, including at least 10 drivers in classic cars. There were students, and grandparents, and families. Many of the drivers honked their car horns, and waved to some of the students who were standing on the side of the road, before they were told by teachers that they needed to stay in their cars. The students yelled back to one driver that they were, “The best bus driver.”
What was happening wasn’t normal, but it felt that way, during an abnormal spring. It wasn’t a perfect memory, like making it to the state track meet or walking out of the school gym with your diploma would have been, but it was a memory.
In some of those cars were members of the school’s football team that won the state championship last fall, with a dominating 38-0 win against No. 1 Pierce in the final.
There are about 80 seniors at Wahoo. There were 16 seniors on the football team, including coach Chad Fox’s son, Nate, and they’ll always be known as the first group to win a football title.
“It was a pretty awesome thing for our community,” Chad Fox said. “The community takes a great deal of pride in all of their sports, and being able to experience the first state championship was an awesome thing. They’ve been playing football for 126 years at Wahoo High School, and to win a title and do something that’s never been done is a really special deal.”
And the state semifinal game was played on the field here, with the Warriors beating Wayne 21-7 to reach the championship game for the first time. Some of those memories came back for the players Wednesday when they saw the stadium lights on.
Not having spring sports, and missing other high school events, has been tough for the seniors, but Chad Fox senses the students are beginning the process of looking to what’s next, such as college, a job or the military.
On the other side of Wahoo, at Bishop Neumann High School, they also turned on the lights on Wednesday at Wayne Reeves Field to honor the school's 47 seniors, and the others who missed out on the spring sports season. Supporters of Bishop Neumann were also encouraged to turn on their porch lights.
In Auburn, in the southeast corner of the state, they also turned the stadium lights on Wednesday. The 72 seniors there include three from the boys basketball team that won a state hoops championship for the first time in school history in 2019, and then won again this year.
The state basketball tournament was different this year because only immediate family could attend the games due to restrictions on fans. But when the team bus arrived back in Auburn the evening they won the championship, the bus was escorted around town by the sheriff and fire department. And when things get back to normal, Auburn may do something to celebrate the team, and put the state trophy on display.
Shelby-Rising City turned on the lights at its stadium in Shelby last Friday. It was a last-minute decision to do so, with students and teachers getting a text message less than 30 minutes before it was to happen. Still, about 30 cars showed up, including more than half of the 34 students in the senior class, Shelby-Rising Superintendent Chip Kay said.
“We did a little parking lot parade and asked everybody to show up for the 20 minutes that we had the lights on and honk your horn and wave at each other in the cars,” Kay said. “It was a lot of fun, and we saw a lot of smiles out of our seniors and their parents in the vehicles.”
Kay said they’re planning to do the same thing again, probably on May 9. That was supposed to be graduation day, but the seniors voted that they’d like to wait and try to have a traditional graduation ceremony on July 31.
“I think whoever came up with this, what a wonderful idea to kind of honor the class of 2020, who had just an unprecedented end to their high schools careers,” Kay said.
Other schools that turned on the stadium lights last week included Sidney, York, O’Neill and High Plains.
Some of the other schools that turned on the stadium lights on Wednesday included Bellevue West, Omaha Bryan and the stadium used by Papillion-La Vista and Papio South.
Omaha Westside will turn on its lights every Thursday night for the next month. The six high schools in the Lincoln Public Schools district don’t currently have plans to do so.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!