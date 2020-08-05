In the midst of a pandemic, North Star football team excited and thankful for early start to the season

“We were like, let’s get ready, so that way if we end up having a season we’ll be prepared,” Seip said. “We never talked about not having football. We wanted to keep a positive mindset that we were moving on with a season.”

As a returning captain, McGarvie’s message to the rest of the team is to make good decisions away from the field and cut down the risk of catching the virus and possibly jeopardizing the season.

“We’re telling guys don’t go out, stay away from big groups,” McGarvie said. “Either be alone with your family or be with your teammates, don’t take the chance.”

North Star brings back one of the most experienced teams in Class A with 10 starters back offensively and nine more on defense. All of that experience is bolstered by several transfers who are expected to make an immediate impact.

Nate Athouris, a senior who moved to Lincoln from Georgia earlier this year, is a 5-foot-6, 145-pound running back who has both speed and elusiveness. There are five Lincoln High transfers, including senior quarterback Hunt Boutin, who will compete with McGarvie for the starting spot, and senior lineman Zavion Garcia, an all-city selection in 2018.