In the midst of a pandemic, North Star football team excited and thankful for early start to the season

Tony Kobza nervously paid close attention to the Lancaster County COVID-19 statistics every day the past three weeks, fretting that the rising cases in late July could derail the start of preseason practice for his Lincoln North Star football team.
Because of an early Week 0 game against Class B powerhouse Hastings on Aug. 21 at Seacrest Field, North Star held its first practice of the 2020 season Wednesday afternoon, five days before the official launch of fall high school sports for the rest of the state.
“It was really good to see the NSAA (Nebraska School Activities Association) come out and say what they said earlier this week (reinforcing the start of fall sports on time), and I think the district (Lincoln Public Schools) has a great plan in place to do things safely,” said Kobza, who is entering his third year at the Navigators’ helm. “They’ve gotten us to a position that as long as things don’t explode, we can safely go forward.”
It was a day that returning all-city seniors DJ McGarvie and Jake Seip weren't sure would happen as the pandemic persisted through the spring, closed the Lincoln Public Schools weight rooms until mid-June and has prompted a number of other states around the country to either postpone their high school football until the spring or cancel it all together.
There’s been almost perfect attendance for both weight room workouts and the two-week team camp the Navigators had in July, which gave North Star the opportunity to get into a routine in following sports protocols set in place by both the NSAA and LPS.
“We were like, let’s get ready, so that way if we end up having a season we’ll be prepared,” Seip said. “We never talked about not having football. We wanted to keep a positive mindset that we were moving on with a season.”
As a returning captain, McGarvie’s message to the rest of the team is to make good decisions away from the field and cut down the risk of catching the virus and possibly jeopardizing the season.
“We’re telling guys don’t go out, stay away from big groups,” McGarvie said. “Either be alone with your family or be with your teammates, don’t take the chance.”
North Star brings back one of the most experienced teams in Class A with 10 starters back offensively and nine more on defense. All of that experience is bolstered by several transfers who are expected to make an immediate impact.
Nate Athouris, a senior who moved to Lincoln from Georgia earlier this year, is a 5-foot-6, 145-pound running back who has both speed and elusiveness. There are five Lincoln High transfers, including senior quarterback Hunt Boutin, who will compete with McGarvie for the starting spot, and senior lineman Zavion Garcia, an all-city selection in 2018.
“Hunt is a really good quarterback and super-athletic. It will be good competition,” said the 6-foot-3, 175-pound McGarvie, who passed for 1,302 yards and eight TDs and rushed for 287 more and four scores a year ago. “Whoever gets the starting job, the other will move to another position so we’re both on the field at the same time. I’ll probably go to wide receiver if I’m not the quarterback.”
The 6-3, 250-pound Seip will be able to focus primarily on his center duties with more depth on both the offensive and defensive lines. He’s excited to see the competition for playing time once North Star moves into pads starting Friday.
“We’re massive on both sides of the ball, and that depth will make a huge difference for us this season,” Seip said. “And with (Athouris), it’s always good as a lineman to have a back you’re watching run down the field in front of you.”
Lincoln North Star football practice, 8.5
Lincoln North Star football practice, 8.5
Lincoln North Star football practice, 8.5
Lincoln North Star football practice, 8.5
Lincoln North Star football practice, 8.5
Lincoln North Star football practice, 8.5
Lincoln North Star football practice, 8.5
Lincoln North Star football practice, 8.5
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!