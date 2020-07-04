In keeping options open during pandemic, Shrine Bowl to place Nebraska atop prep sports conversation once again

With coronavirus developments funneling in at breakneck speed, and decision-makers operating at a similar pace, the Shrine Bowl dropped back and waited in early March.
The "easy" decision was cancellation — cut the losses and try again next year. Nebraska Shrine Bowl executive director Dave MacDonald and his fellow board of directors instead elected to wait before making a permanent decision. The board kept its options open in April by announcing the postponement of the event, originally set for June 6.
"Early on, when everything was exploding at the end of March and into April, I would say there was definitely a hesitation and a big question mark," said David Regier, the Shrine Bowl's director of sports medicine.
As an optimistic virus trend in the state pairs with Gov. Pete Ricketts' announcement to allow contact sports beginning July 1, there will be a 62nd Shrine Bowl next Saturday in Kearney, where dozens of the state's premier athletes will play a living, breathing football game.
The measurements taken to develop the safest possible environment for 90 football players plus coaching staff members are extensive. For starters, MacDonald formed a committee, a lineup of renowned leaders in sports medicine and health — Kurt Berhorst, an athletic trainer with New West in Kearney; Dr. Nolan May of New West and Dr. Brad Rodgers; and Regier.
"We felt that it was important to pursue all of the avenues and aspects and even though things didn't always look good, we were able to pursue until we were told we couldn't play the game," MacDonald said.
The list of protocol contains a few of the usual suspects — twice-daily temperature checks, masks and social distancing when possible. There's also a requirement to limit players two to a room during the weeklong camp leading up to the game, and each player will be asked to separate his laundry and personal items.
Parents must sign a COVID-19 waiver for their son to participate, but that caveat hasn't been a deal breaker. In fact, MacDonald says there hasn't been a single player drop out due to coronavirus fears. (There have been a few decommits for vacations, or other obligations, but that is standard for the annual event).
In addition to a game, and a week of practices, this year's Shrine Bowl's intrigue cuts deeper than usual. The playing of the game, which began in 1958, offers a slice of normalcy that is becoming increasingly rare in recent months.
"I think both parents and players wanted something that was still somewhat normal," MacDonald said. "I think it's the fact that so many other things were taken away, whether it be spring sports or an actual live graduation, that they just wanted to be able to participate in something normal again.
"The feedback we get every year is that this event is somewhat life-changing for these young men."
If the game is played — MacDonald says "some really serious things" would have to happen to warrant a cancellation — the state of Nebraska could inadvertently place itself at the top of the high school sports conversation for the second time since March. You'll recall the boys state high school basketball tournament garnering coverage from ESPN, which identified Pinnacle Bank Arena as the site of one of a handful of live sporting events during that eerie point in the pandemic's timeline.
Of course, additional attention isn't why MacDonald and the committee pored over health literature to build a playable environment, but it will be present all the same. He's heard from a Shrine Bowl executive in a bordering state and suspects the NSAA could have an eye on the event, too.
"We know that with what's going on there will be a lot of people looking at it, and looking at what we've done, both good and bad," MacDonald said. "It's given us a little bit of extra motivation and energy to try and do it right because we understand we might set the example."
The example is straightforward in its approach, using a protocol that accounts for several different scenarios, including in the event a player starts experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. (In that case, the player will be transported to a medical facility for evaluation and testing).
Above all, it shows a willingness to be bold without leveraging significant risk, as the Shrine Bowl staff "never pushed the envelope" and allowed physicians and state government pave the way to the playing field. If either entity had expressed serious doubts about the game, Ron and Carol Cope Stadium would surely be vacant Saturday.
MacDonald is ready for the backlash. Good or bad, the modern world assures feedback. Either way it turns, he's confident his staff's "due diligence" is the truest form of defense.
"We fully believe that we're going to do everything correctly and not have these issues," MacDonald said. "This wasn't a decision just based on the Shrine Bowl. We involved a lot of people and people that know a lot more about this than we do."
Regier, for one, is confident in the plan. A former Shriners Hospitals for Children patient, his motivation to uncork the game is more important than touchdowns and tackles.
"It's because of the charity it represents," he says, "if it wasn't for the Shrine, it wouldn't be possible to do what I do."
