In keeping options open during pandemic, Shrine Bowl to place Nebraska atop prep sports conversation once again

"The feedback we get every year is that this event is somewhat life-changing for these young men."

If the game is played — MacDonald says "some really serious things" would have to happen to warrant a cancellation — the state of Nebraska could inadvertently place itself at the top of the high school sports conversation for the second time since March. You'll recall the boys state high school basketball tournament garnering coverage from ESPN, which identified Pinnacle Bank Arena as the site of one of a handful of live sporting events during that eerie point in the pandemic's timeline.

Of course, additional attention isn't why MacDonald and the committee pored over health literature to build a playable environment, but it will be present all the same. He's heard from a Shrine Bowl executive in a bordering state and suspects the NSAA could have an eye on the event, too.

"We know that with what's going on there will be a lot of people looking at it, and looking at what we've done, both good and bad," MacDonald said. "It's given us a little bit of extra motivation and energy to try and do it right because we understand we might set the example."