In his first-ever season at QB, Jaxon Weyand broke a Milford record. Now, he aims for postseason success

Weyand is making the most of his season leading the Milford football team, because it’s also been his only football season as an Eagle. During his sophomore basketball season at Crete, Weyand suffered a torn ACL that kept him out of the 2020 football season. He returned to the basketball court last year and led Milford to a state tournament appearance. Weyand also recently committed to play college basketball for Concordia University where his older brother, Jonah Weyand, is a running back on the Bulldog football team.

“I knew for a fact that I wasn’t going to play junior year, so it makes me really happy and confident with how everything has turned out,” Weyand said. “It was a setback in my life, but it was something that really helped me push forward to become successful in the future.”

The Eagles begin their playoff journey at home this Friday against No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (7-2), a team far better than its 11-seed would suggest. Weyand is hoping that Milford can keep its momentum going from a seven-game winning streak that closed out the regular season after a Week 2 loss to No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood.