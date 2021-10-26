 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In his first-ever season at QB, Jaxon Weyand broke a Milford record. Now, he aims for postseason success
0 Comments
PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

In his first-ever season at QB, Jaxon Weyand broke a Milford record. Now, he aims for postseason success

  • Updated
  • 0
Prep Football Portrait, 10.26

Milford's do-everything senior Jaxon Weyand was hesitant about switching from running back to quarterback. Now he's the school's single-season passing leader.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Jaxon Weyand was preparing for a normal weightlifting session on Monday when Milford football coach Marty Hingst approached him with some surprising news — Weyand had broken the school’s single-season passing record on Friday.

Considering Weyand had never played quarterback until this season, his successes are even more impressive. The senior has helped lead the Class C-1 No. 5 Eagles to an 8-1 record in the midst of learning a new role to help his team.

With a stellar running back in Eli Vondra, playmaking wide receivers Ayden Shook, Chris Scdoris, Seth Stutzman and Jack Chapman and a strong offensive line in front of him, the only spot for Weyand seemed to be at quarterback. Since he had been a running back most of his life, Weyand was initially hesitant about switching positions.

But when his Milford teammates put their confidence in him to take over the most important spot of the offense, he rose to the occasion.

“I’d never played it before, but I said, ‘If you guys have that trust in me, I’m willing to do that,’” Weyand said. “It’s something I love doing because you have the ball in your hand and can create big plays. I have some great receivers, and if I put it up there, I know they’re going to go get it. It’s really a team thing because playing quarterback helped this team fully develop.”

Weyand is making the most of his season leading the Milford football team, because it’s also been his only football season as an Eagle. During his sophomore basketball season at Crete, Weyand suffered a torn ACL that kept him out of the 2020 football season. He returned to the basketball court last year and led Milford to a state tournament appearance. Weyand also recently committed to play college basketball for Concordia University where his older brother, Jonah Weyand, is a running back on the Bulldog football team.

“I knew for a fact that I wasn’t going to play junior year, so it makes me really happy and confident with how everything has turned out,” Weyand said. “It was a setback in my life, but it was something that really helped me push forward to become successful in the future.”

The Eagles begin their playoff journey at home this Friday against No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (7-2), a team far better than its 11-seed would suggest. Weyand is hoping that Milford can keep its momentum going from a seven-game winning streak that closed out the regular season after a Week 2 loss to No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood.

Milford wasn’t close to touching the undefeated Bluejays, falling 33-0 in that contest, but the Eagles have since proved themselves against some of the other top teams in Class C-1. A 28-27 win over Wahoo and a 15-14 victory over No. 9 Auburn are Milford’s two best wins this season, and the Eagles are hopeful those close, hard-earned wins have prepared them for the playoff slate.

Weyand also makes a big impact on defense, where his nine interceptions have helped the Eagles keep the ball away from opposing teams. A natural leader, Weyand will be there to lead the charge every step of the way, and he’s hopeful his only season as a quarterback will extend into late November.

“We’re feeling confident; every team’s going to be a fight, but we’re practicing this week like we have nothing to lose,” Weyand said. “We have that confidence coming in that we can put up a fight with the big dogs. We’ve beat some of those teams without playing our best football, so now’s the time we have to put everything together.”

High school football Week 9 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot

Week 9! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.

Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings
High School Football
editor's pick top story

Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Well, that's a wrap. A wrap for all but 16 teams in Class A, that is.

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule and scores
High School Football
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule and scores

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The regular season wraps up this week.

+2
Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris
High School Football
editor's pick alert

Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris

  • RON POWELL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The Vikings trailed by as many as 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth, but it left Norris High School a triple-OT winner.

+2
‘Physically, they beat up on us’: No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East
High School Football

‘Physically, they beat up on us’: No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

No single opponent has been able to stop Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters this season. Then came Creighton Prep in Week 9.

Fremont, Pius X empty the tank in season finale as Tigers sneak out of Aldrich with OT win
High School Football
editor's pick

Fremont, Pius X empty the tank in season finale as Tigers sneak out of Aldrich with OT win

  • KEN HAMBLETON For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Sintek threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

With 10-7 win over Wilber-Clatonia, Lincoln Lutheran in position to host first-round playoff game
High School Football
editor's pick

With 10-7 win over Wilber-Clatonia, Lincoln Lutheran in position to host first-round playoff game

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Lutheran went into a Class C-2 road football game against Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night with two specific goals in mind. 

Late interception ices Wahoo's 22-16 win over Malcolm: 'You just want to win and advance'
High School Football

Late interception ices Wahoo's 22-16 win over Malcolm: 'You just want to win and advance'

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Zach Fox brought down the big interception in the fourth quarter, and added a key snag on an onside kick attempt for good measure.

+2
Elkhorn South QB Skradis picks up slack in shorthanded Elkhorn South's win over Lincoln Southeast
High School Football

Elkhorn South QB Skradis picks up slack in shorthanded Elkhorn South's win over Lincoln Southeast

  • SHAWN EKWALL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

With Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South banged up at running back, the Storm turned to senior quarterback Will Skradis to carry the offensive burden.

‘It just felt good’: Behind Easton Weber’s six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener
High School Football

‘It just felt good’: Behind Easton Weber’s six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Rolling in the first round of the playoffs is nothing new for BDS, and it was business as usual even after a few early-season stumbles.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News