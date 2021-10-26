In his first-ever season at QB, Jaxon Weyand broke a Milford record. Now, he aims for postseason success

Jaxon Weyand was preparing for a normal weightlifting session on Monday when Milford football coach Marty Hingst approached him with some surprising news — Weyand had broken the school’s single-season passing record on Friday.
Considering Weyand had never played quarterback until this season, his successes are even more impressive. The senior has helped lead the Class C-1 No. 5 Eagles to an 8-1 record in the midst of learning a new role to help his team.
With a stellar running back in Eli Vondra, playmaking wide receivers Ayden Shook, Chris Scdoris, Seth Stutzman and Jack Chapman and a strong offensive line in front of him, the only spot for Weyand seemed to be at quarterback. Since he had been a running back most of his life, Weyand was initially hesitant about switching positions.
But when his Milford teammates put their confidence in him to take over the most important spot of the offense, he rose to the occasion.
“I’d never played it before, but I said, ‘If you guys have that trust in me, I’m willing to do that,’” Weyand said. “It’s something I love doing because you have the ball in your hand and can create big plays. I have some great receivers, and if I put it up there, I know they’re going to go get it. It’s really a team thing because playing quarterback helped this team fully develop.”
Weyand is making the most of his season leading the Milford football team, because it’s also been his only football season as an Eagle. During his sophomore basketball season at Crete, Weyand suffered a torn ACL that kept him out of the 2020 football season. He returned to the basketball court last year and led Milford to a state tournament appearance. Weyand also recently committed to play college basketball for Concordia University where his older brother, Jonah Weyand, is a running back on the Bulldog football team.
“I knew for a fact that I wasn’t going to play junior year, so it makes me really happy and confident with how everything has turned out,” Weyand said. “It was a setback in my life, but it was something that really helped me push forward to become successful in the future.”
The Eagles begin their playoff journey at home this Friday against No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (7-2), a team far better than its 11-seed would suggest. Weyand is hoping that Milford can keep its momentum going from a seven-game winning streak that closed out the regular season after a Week 2 loss to No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood.
Milford wasn’t close to touching the undefeated Bluejays, falling 33-0 in that contest, but the Eagles have since proved themselves against some of the other top teams in Class C-1. A 28-27 win over Wahoo and a 15-14 victory over No. 9 Auburn are Milford’s two best wins this season, and the Eagles are hopeful those close, hard-earned wins have prepared them for the playoff slate.
Weyand also makes a big impact on defense, where his nine interceptions have helped the Eagles keep the ball away from opposing teams. A natural leader, Weyand will be there to lead the charge every step of the way, and he’s hopeful his only season as a quarterback will extend into late November.
“We’re feeling confident; every team’s going to be a fight, but we’re practicing this week like we have nothing to lose,” Weyand said. “We have that confidence coming in that we can put up a fight with the big dogs. We’ve beat some of those teams without playing our best football, so now’s the time we have to put everything together.”
