In defensive battle, Kroger breaks free for 90-yard TD run to lead Class B No. 4 Elkhorn past No. 3 Waverly

WAVERLY — With defenses ruling the night it was an explosive offensive play that proved to be the deciding factor between Elkhorn and Waverly.
Henry Kroger broke free on a 90-yard touchdown scamper and quarterback Connor Hunt ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to give Class B No. 4 Elkhorn a 14-13 win over No. 3 Waverly Friday night at Viking Stadium.
With the Vikings clinging to a 13-6 lead and their defense holding firm, Kroger took a toss from Hunt and was hemmed in, only to cut back and find a running lane and darting 90 yards outrunning the Waverly secondary.
“I took off to the left and they knew it was coming … they even said, 'Pitch left!' I thought I might as well try going right and my eyes got really wide when I saw all that open space,” Kroger said.
The TD scamper came with 6:51 left in the fourth. The Antlers lined up to kick the PAT, but Waverly was flagged for lining up offsides, and Hunt ran it in for a two-point conversion.
Waverly coach Reed Manstedt was obviously disappointed in the outcome.
“We just overpursued a bit and he (Kroger) just got a cut-back lane. We missed a few tackles and he was gone.”
“Normally we’d feel pretty good about making a team drive 95 yards on our defense, and they hadn’t really done that all night,” Manstedt said.
The Vikings had one last chance to take the lead. Senior defensive tackle Wyatt Fanning forced a Hunt fumble on third down with under four minutes left. But senior Devin Moore’s 43-yard field-goal try missed just wide right. Moore had connected early from 41 and 33 yards.
The Vikings were also playing without starting quarterback Cole Murray. Murray injured his leg late in last week’s double-overtime loss at Omaha Skutt. Junior Trey Jackson drew the start and played well.
Both teams scored TD’s on their opening drives. Hunt hit Brody Schmielau for a 6-yard TD toss, while senior running back Eddie Johnson barreled in from 4 yards out for Waverly’s score.
Elkhorn was also without one of their leaders. Senior running back Hayden Stec pulled a muscle during weight lifting class Friday.
Antlers first-year coach Dan Feickert was pleased to escape with a win and pointed to the long run as the play of the night.
“We started to run at them instead of run around them,” Feickert said. “Henry just hit a seam and he has the speed to take it the distance.”
