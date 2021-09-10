In defensive battle, Kroger breaks free for 90-yard TD run to lead Class B No. 4 Elkhorn past No. 3 Waverly

WAVERLY — With defenses ruling the night it was an explosive offensive play that proved to be the deciding factor between Elkhorn and Waverly.

Henry Kroger broke free on a 90-yard touchdown scamper and quarterback Connor Hunt ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to give Class B No. 4 Elkhorn a 14-13 win over No. 3 Waverly Friday night at Viking Stadium.

With the Vikings clinging to a 13-6 lead and their defense holding firm, Kroger took a toss from Hunt and was hemmed in, only to cut back and find a running lane and darting 90 yards outrunning the Waverly secondary.

“I took off to the left and they knew it was coming … they even said, 'Pitch left!' I thought I might as well try going right and my eyes got really wide when I saw all that open space,” Kroger said.

The TD scamper came with 6:51 left in the fourth. The Antlers lined up to kick the PAT, but Waverly was flagged for lining up offsides, and Hunt ran it in for a two-point conversion.

Waverly coach Reed Manstedt was obviously disappointed in the outcome.

“We just overpursued a bit and he (Kroger) just got a cut-back lane. We missed a few tackles and he was gone.”