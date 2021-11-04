‘I don’t want this to end yet’: Lincoln Lutheran’s offensive line ready to overcome adversity, pull off a playoff upset

If the Lincoln Lutheran football team can pull of an upset win this week, three might just be its lucky number in the state playoffs.

During the Warriors’ best-ever finish to a season, a semifinal appearance in 2017, Lincoln Lutheran had to upset No. 3 seed Arcadia/Loup City to get there. Staring at defending C-2 champion and No. 3 seed Ord in the quarterfinals this time around, the Warriors are hoping that history will repeat itself again.

Fresh off a 31-15 home win over Gordon-Rushville in the opening round, Lincoln Lutheran will have no small task to slow down an Ord team that put up 62 points in a win over Centennial. If Lincoln Lutheran can pull the upset, it’ll all start behind the offensive and defensive lines, which have made large strides since the season began more than two months ago.

“At the start of the season, we were really kind of on our own, trying to do our own thing, and we were playing an individual game,” junior guard Jackson Masek said. “And as the season went on, we realized that we had to play as a group and not just the five starters, but every player in our linemen group (had to be) locked in and ready to come in.”