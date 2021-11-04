‘I don’t want this to end yet’: Lincoln Lutheran’s offensive line ready to overcome adversity, pull off a playoff upset

If the Lincoln Lutheran football team can pull of an upset win this week, three might just be its lucky number in the state playoffs.
During the Warriors’ best-ever finish to a season, a semifinal appearance in 2017, Lincoln Lutheran had to upset No. 3 seed Arcadia/Loup City to get there. Staring at defending C-2 champion and No. 3 seed Ord in the quarterfinals this time around, the Warriors are hoping that history will repeat itself again.
Fresh off a 31-15 home win over Gordon-Rushville in the opening round, Lincoln Lutheran will have no small task to slow down an Ord team that put up 62 points in a win over Centennial. If Lincoln Lutheran can pull the upset, it’ll all start behind the offensive and defensive lines, which have made large strides since the season began more than two months ago.
“At the start of the season, we were really kind of on our own, trying to do our own thing, and we were playing an individual game,” junior guard Jackson Masek said. “And as the season went on, we realized that we had to play as a group and not just the five starters, but every player in our linemen group (had to be) locked in and ready to come in.”
That’s certainly been the case over the past two weeks, when sophomore Jason Steider has filled in seamlessly for injured teammates. When senior Luke Stroud missed the Warriors’ Week 9 game with a concussion, Steider took over his starting role, and when senior Jack L’Heureux went down with an MCL sprain in last week’s playoff win, Steider again had to jump into the starting rotation.
Potentially being without L’Heureux, a key two-way starter and team leader, could be a detriment to Lincoln Lutheran’s upset hopes. However, the senior has confidence in his teammates who have grown with him all season.
“I’m proud that I have teammates that can back me up, and having a player out they can step up and show what they got,” L’Heureux said.
Eight-man, six-man football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal round
In addition to Masek, Stroud and Steider, Brock Williby and Eli Schleicher round out the Warriors’ likely starting offensive line this week. Masek and Stroud will both play along the defensive line, as does a player with an unlikely height for the nose guard position.
5-foot-7 Cole Seeba is one of the Warriors’ best running backs, but he’s also picked up the tools of the trade at nose guard after moving from the secondary earlier this season.
“It’s been a little crazy, but D-line is fun,” Seeba said. “I enjoy it, and it’s my home now.”
Indeed, it hasn’t always been an easy ride to the state quarterfinals. Lincoln Lutheran’s offensive line struggled mightily with penalties against Centennial and the defensive line hardly played up to its full potential in losses to Yutan and Archbishop Bergan.
Those struggles are long behind them in the rear-view mirror as the Warriors approach Friday’s quarterfinal matchup with full confidence. Now a senior, Stroud can’t help but think back to his freshman year in 2018 when the Warriors exited the playoffs in the first round.
At that time, he was perhaps relieved to be done with the grind of a long season and move on to another challenge. Staring at what could be his last-ever high school football game, it’s yet another reason for the Warrior offensive line to get fired up.
“After the last three to four years, I’ve realized that I don’t want this to end yet; we have unfinished business,” Stroud said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7