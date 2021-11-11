‘I could feel the American spirit’: International students Teigre, Yoon enjoying their senior season with Aurora football

In the same way that she and Yoon are extremely familiar with the rules and customs of soccer, the most popular sport in their home countries, Teigre’s Aurora teammates have an innate understanding of football that she’s been unable to match. Practicing against that level of understanding and competition has helped Teigre improve her skills, too.

“When I came here, the general understanding of the game is at a different level,” Teigre said. “All of the Aurora players have great talents and can see the field really well, which I think is impressive. I do my best and want to get better, but they have a better understanding and will always have better skills than me.”

Both Teigre and Yoon are considering playing soccer in the spring, but they’ll never see a bigger stage for Nebraska high school athletics than if Aurora can win its semifinal matchup this Friday. The Class B No. 4 Huskies (9-2) host No. 5 Omaha Skutt (8-3) with a trip to Memorial Stadium for the Class B championship game on the line.

The international students got their first exposure to Husker football by attending Nebraska’s 28-3 win over Buffalo in September, but playing in a stadium of that size would be a whole new experience for both. Teigre and Yoon have made close friends on Aurora’s football team, and they understand just how big a trip to the state championship game is.