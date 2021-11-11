‘I could feel the American spirit’: International students Teigre, Yoon enjoying their senior season with Aurora football

Coming to Aurora from her hometown of Oslo, Norway, halfway around the world, Tia Teigre was a stranger to her new teammates.
She wasn't a stranger to the game of football, though.
Growing up in Norway, Teigre kept busy by playing soccer, martial arts, swimming, climbing and cheerleading — all in addition to football. So, when she and fellow international exchange student Yoon Sang Nam arrived in Aurora for their senior year of high school, they both decided joining the football team would help them get the best of their year spent overseas.
“I wanted to see how America actually was, because we grow up seeing American TV shows, American high schools and hearing about American politics and people,” Teigre said. “I wanted to experience another culture and a new way to live.”
As is often the case, there’s been a bit of a culture shock for Teigre and Yoon, who is from Seoul, South Korea. Both went from living in major international cities with hundreds of thousands of people to Aurora (population 4,500), so the shift from public transportation to needing a car to get anywhere has been an adjustment.
Being thousands of miles from their friends and family has been difficult to deal with, something that may be even tougher around the holiday season in a few weeks’ time. However, playing football and immersing themselves in the culture of Aurora has helped Teigre and Yoon overcome their homesickness.
“I started to play football here and I could feel the American spirit,” Yoon said. “All my family watches Husker games and follows NFL, and lots of people in Aurora support our team and come to watch our game on Friday. I miss my family, my friends and my dog back home, but playing football and living a busy life here helps me to forget about that.”
Because he had never played before, it was a challenge for Yoon to find his correct position initially. But, with the help of his Aurora teammates and coaching staff, Yoon settled in as a kicker on the JV team thanks to his soccer background.
Finding her position wasn’t an obstacle for Teigre, who has played several varsity snaps at linebacker and recorded tackles in wins over Seward and Lexington. However, being the only female player on an otherwise all-male team is hardly an easy task, even if she’s used to it.
“I go to a football team back home, too, and I’ve known those guys for a long time; they’re like my brothers,” Teigre said. “I’ve had a lot of experience being the only girl amongst guys. I think it’s been a challenge for them (Aurora teammates) adjusting to having a girl on the team, but I’m just used to the boys treating me like other boys.”
It was hard to have the same confidence with her teammates as she did back home, but Teigre has grown more comfortable as she’s progressed over the course of the season. Still, she feels there’s still a big gap in ability that can’t be bridged.
In the same way that she and Yoon are extremely familiar with the rules and customs of soccer, the most popular sport in their home countries, Teigre’s Aurora teammates have an innate understanding of football that she’s been unable to match. Practicing against that level of understanding and competition has helped Teigre improve her skills, too.
“When I came here, the general understanding of the game is at a different level,” Teigre said. “All of the Aurora players have great talents and can see the field really well, which I think is impressive. I do my best and want to get better, but they have a better understanding and will always have better skills than me.”
Both Teigre and Yoon are considering playing soccer in the spring, but they’ll never see a bigger stage for Nebraska high school athletics than if Aurora can win its semifinal matchup this Friday. The Class B No. 4 Huskies (9-2) host No. 5 Omaha Skutt (8-3) with a trip to Memorial Stadium for the Class B championship game on the line.
The international students got their first exposure to Husker football by attending Nebraska’s 28-3 win over Buffalo in September, but playing in a stadium of that size would be a whole new experience for both. Teigre and Yoon have made close friends on Aurora’s football team, and they understand just how big a trip to the state championship game is.
As is the case with all senior football players regardless of where they’re from, Teigre and Yoon are simply hoping for one more game with their newfound friends and teammates.
“I remember when I was thinking if I should play football or not because I didn’t know what I was going into, everybody said it’s a great opportunity and Aurora is a good team this year,” Teigre said. “I’ve just seen the way the guys have worked hard and I think the only people that can stop these guys from winning is themselves. No one can stop them if they do their best.”
