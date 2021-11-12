‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game

OMAHA — As he watched his three sons head into the halftime locker room with their team down 10 points, DJ Rezac was understandably stressed from his stat-keeping corner in the Omaha Westside press box.
Thirty minutes later, Anthony Rezac had thrown a touchdown pass to Teddy Rezac, Dom Rezac had scored a rushing touchdown of his own and the entire Rezac family soon gathered at midfield for a group photo deserving of a spot on the mantle.
“It’s all about love,” said DJ Rezac.
At Omaha Westside, it’s also all about winning.
After struggling to slow down all-state running back LJ Richardson in the first half, Westside controlled every facet of the game in the second half. The No. 3-ranked Warriors defeated No. 2 Bellevue West 41-26 in Friday night’s Class A semifinals, a win that sends Omaha Westside to the state championship game for the third season in a row.
“The fact that we’ve gone to state three years in a row in Class A is crazy; we’re making a dynasty,” Teddy Rezac said.
As with all dynasties, the wins don’t come without some pain.
With temperatures in the mid-30s, Omaha Westside (12-0) was always going to see a steady dose of Bellevue West’s (10-2) Richardson.
However, it’s doubtful the Warriors anticipated Richardson would receive more first-half carries than they had plays. The Wyoming commit ran the ball 25 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while Omaha Westside had just 22 offensive snaps.
Bellevue West’s first two touchdown drives of the game took nearly the entire first quarter, and an 82-yard touchdown pass from Luke Johannsen to Micah Ducker soon gave the Thunderbirds a 20-3 lead along with visions of Memorial Stadium.
Carter Hogan responded by hauling in a 46-yard touchdown pass that made it a 20-10 halftime score, and the comeback was on for Westside.
Richardson hardly saw a fraction of the success he had in the first half as Westside’s defensive line overran the line of scrimmage, and the Thunderbirds went most of the second half without scoring a single point.
“Once our defense got going, that really powered our offense momentum for sure,” Teddy Rezac said. “They obviously started off strong, LJ was running it and they were blocking good; I got put on my (butt) a couple times. After our defense got rolling, we were kind of unstoppable.”
Anthony Rezac found Jahmez Ross for a key 27-yard score near the end of the third quarter before the Rezac to Rezac connection came up clutch with a game-changing 46-yard touchdown reception by Teddy. With the Warriors now in the lead, senior running back Dom Rezac punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown that gave Westside an 11-point cushion.
“Just playing with Anthony my whole life has been super-fun, but adding Dominic this year has just been a whole another level; I can’t even explain how fun it is,” Teddy Rezac said.
The game-sealing play was a fitting touchdown reception from senior wide receiver Grant Guyett, who had dropped a potential TD pass earlier in the game. And when it was all said and done, the Westside fans and students who had braved the cold weather joined their team on the field for the postgame celebration.
There were pictures, hugs and handshakes all over as the Warriors celebrated another season that will end right where they want it to: in the Class A title game.
“The defense did a hell of a job, they made stop after stop and put us in a position to win the game,” Guyett said. “Every game we thought, 'One more, one more,' and now we got there.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7
