‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game

Bellevue West’s first two touchdown drives of the game took nearly the entire first quarter, and an 82-yard touchdown pass from Luke Johannsen to Micah Ducker soon gave the Thunderbirds a 20-3 lead along with visions of Memorial Stadium.

Carter Hogan responded by hauling in a 46-yard touchdown pass that made it a 20-10 halftime score, and the comeback was on for Westside.

Richardson hardly saw a fraction of the success he had in the first half as Westside’s defensive line overran the line of scrimmage, and the Thunderbirds went most of the second half without scoring a single point.

“Once our defense got going, that really powered our offense momentum for sure,” Teddy Rezac said. “They obviously started off strong, LJ was running it and they were blocking good; I got put on my (butt) a couple times. After our defense got rolling, we were kind of unstoppable.”

Anthony Rezac found Jahmez Ross for a key 27-yard score near the end of the third quarter before the Rezac to Rezac connection came up clutch with a game-changing 46-yard touchdown reception by Teddy. With the Warriors now in the lead, senior running back Dom Rezac punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown that gave Westside an 11-point cushion.