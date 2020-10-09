'Hung our hat on our defense all year': Waverly defense sets tone in shutout

WAVERLY — The Waverly Vikings and coach Reed Manstedt take pride in their defense.

The Class B No. 6 Vikings pitched their third shutout at home with a 36-0 dismantling of No. 7 Plattsmouth on Senior Night on Friday. Waverly has allowed just seven points all season on home turf.

“We've kind of hung our hat on our defense all year,” Manstedt said. “We knew that (Christian) Meneses kid was extremely talented. He was the Class B leading rusher coming into the game averaging almost 190 yards a game. To hear he had 31 carries for 10 yards, that was fun to be able to tell the boys that. All week long we talked about keeping him under 100 (yards).”

The Vikings offense did not drive inside the Plattsmouth red zone until there was 8 minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter — it didn't need to with a host of scoring plays from distance.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Murray took a quarterback keeper 78 yards on the Vikings' second drive of the opening quarter. Zane Schawang added a 47-yard scamper on Waverly's next offensive play to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead.