The essentials
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (12-0) vs. Pleasanton (10-2), 2:45 p.m. Monday, Memorial Stadium.
The road to Lincoln
Humphrey SF: first round—beat Elgin/PJ 68-6; second round—beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-14; quarterfinals—beat Plainview 64-20; semifinals—beat Falls City SH 24-16.
Pleasanton: first round—beat Brady 56-34; second round—beat Kenesaw 27-14; quarterfinals—beat Twin Loup 34-24; semifinals—beat Overton 12-6.
Beyond the numbers
Clash of styles: It's the air raid of Pleasanton vs. Humphrey St. Francis' rushing attack. Bulldogs quarterback Jakson Keaschall has thrown for 2,580 yards and 32 touchdowns, and he has multiple targets, including Kessler Dixon (58 catches), Tyce Westland (47) and Treven Wendt (35). St. Francis is averaging 283.3 rushing yards per game. Taylor Wemhoff (1,476) is the go-to back, but the Flyers have several runners to keep defenses honest.
A pleasant November for Pleasanton: The Bulldogs' playoff run comes one year after they missed the playoffs. In fact, Pleasanton only won two games last year, and it had only one playoff victory since 2011 prior to its playoff run.
Flying on defense: St. Francis can post a lot of points, but the Flyers' defense has shined, too. They have posted five shutouts, including four straight, and just as impressive was St. Francis' defensive performance against Falls City Sacred Heart in the state semifinals. The Flyers intercepted a pass near midfield to stop a late drive and then kept FCSH out of the end zone one last time as the clock expired.
Three to watch
Humphrey St. Francis
RB/DB Taylor Wemhoff, sr.: 178 carries for 1,476 yards and 24 TDs.
QB/S Trevor Pfeifer, sr.: 65 carries for 514 yards and 16 TDs; 706 passing yards and 11 TDs; 6 INTs on defense.
TE/DE Kaden Hackerott, sr.: 65 tackles and 6 sacks.
Points per game: 59.9
Points allowed: 9
Yards per game: 354.3
Yards allowed: 171.3
Pleasanton
RB/DE Kessler Dixon, sr.: 58 catches for 723 yards and 7 TDs; 12½ sacks.
E/LB Tyce Westland, jr.: 47 catches for 884 yards and 12 TDs; 13½ sacks and 4 INTs.
QB/LB Jakson Keaschall, sr.: 192-of-325 passing for 2,580 yards and 32 TDs.
Points per game: 38.5
Points allowed: 24.2
Yards per game: 338.7
Yards allowed: 285.5