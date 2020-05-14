How will high school sports look in the fall? NSAA director, Ricketts tackle that question and more

Bellar called it the first in what the NSAA hopes is a series of steps in getting kids in the swing of things athletically.

"To bring them back, we thought a good start to this process would be let's let them get in the weight room, start to get back in shape, do their conditioning in the gym or outside, as long as they're following the protocol of 10 in a group, 10 in a room, 6-foot social distancing ... cleaning the machines the best they can," he said.

Since Monday's announcement to open up weight rooms in June, as well as the start of youth baseball and softball, Bellar and state officials have received inquiries about other sports.

Why can't volleyball teams hone their skills in a gym? Why can't soccer players hit the field?

"I know they have good points about playing volleyball and doing things like that, but I think we had to start somewhere," Bellar said. "Hopefully ... if we follow the protocol that we have in place now, maybe within two or three weeks — and I'm not saying it can — something else would open that we can do these things."