How rigid COVID-19 regulations are affecting high school football teams' preparation this season

"Half our team is coming to practice from off campus, so to start practice, we have half of our kids coming from home, where they've sat on a computer all day, trying to get their energy back up for practice," Kobza said.

Not to mention the anxiety that comes with enforcing rigid safety regulations at practice. Kobza is quick to note that the unprecedented nature of the season is not an excuse but notes it's a "distraction" all the same.

"When we go into group and everything else, we have to be so limited in what we can do together that you're constantly worried about who is too close, or are they 3 feet apart, 6 feet apart," he said.

"But we said it from the very beginning, whatever you tell us to do, we'll do it so we can play football."

Even so, Friday cut deeper than a typical nondistrict football game between schools that don't even share the same class. It offered a slice of normalcy, even if the bleachers at Seacrest Field were littered with "caution" or a sea of face coverings dominated the facility.