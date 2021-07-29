How Lincoln High's Beni Ngoyi earned his first D1 offer with one career high school catch

Beni Ngoyi has just one catch in his high school football career, but that isn’t stopping colleges from viewing the Lincoln High junior as a top receiving talent.

In the last two weeks, Ngoyi has picked up a pair of scholarship offers from Wayne State and Northern Iowa, which competes in the FCS subdivision at the Division I level.

It’s sort of been a whirlwind for Ngoyi, who has spent months training and trying to improve his measurables, only to see his recruiting interest explode after impressing at the Wayne State football camp on July 18.

Going into the camp, Ngoyi knew he would have eyeballs on him since his older brother, Dan Ngoyi, plays defensive line for the Wildcats. Ngoyi’s numbers did the talking for him, as he leapt 10 feet, 10 inches in the broad jump, recorded a vertical jump over 38 inches and also ran a 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds.

Wayne State saw all it needed, and the Wildcats offered Ngoyi a scholarship the very next day.

“He just told me to ball out, and I had to prove to them that I’m their guy,” Ngoyi said. “That really put me on the map for other schools, too. I just proved to them that I’m the player they need and the player they want.”