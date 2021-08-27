Houck nails game-winning field goal as new-look Elkhorn plays familiar game to top Norris: 'That's what we do'

FIRTH — Class B No. 5 Elkhorn may have lost quite a bit of firepower from last year’s state championship team, but the Antlers picked up right where they left off at the start of Friday’s season-opening 20-18 win at No. 7 Norris.

The Antlers capped a physical 14-play, 89-yard drive with an 18-yard Cole Houck field goal with 53 seconds left to earn the win.

Longtime head coach Mark Wortman retired after last season, and Elkhorn graduated a successful senior class, including Gannon Gragert, Drew Christo and Aiden Young. But that didn’t stop the Antlers from doing something they didn’t do even last season: beat Norris in the season opener.

“In the third quarter, they came out and gave us everything we could take, because Coach (Ty Twarling) does a great job with their guys,” first-year Elkhorn coach Dan Feickert said. “But then we settled in with that one long drive that got us that last field goal, and that’s Elkhorn football. That’s what we do.”

Elkhorn also started the game strong with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that included 14 run plays. Hayden Stec capped it off with a 1-yard scoring run. Quarterback Connor Hunt then hit Dane Petersen for an 80-yard touchdown pass to build the lead to 14-0.