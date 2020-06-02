High school weight rooms now open, coaches seeing enthusiasm and increase in participation

At Beatrice, the groups have been capped at 15 athletes each. There are morning and evening sessions. Football players are scheduled to work out on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other athletes are assigned to Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"I think with the number of kids we've got, we'd be here from 5 a.m. till 8 p.m. trying to get everybody in at the same time, so we just decided that we'll split them up, and everybody goes two days instead of three," said Ekart, who also serves as Beatrice's strength coach.

With doors open, athletes will spend the next several weeks getting in shape for the fall season. The NSAA and state health standards, which includes social distancing of 6 feet and diligent and effective cleaning, are an added element for sure.

"I will tell you, we're probably going to be pretty stern about cleaning," Thompson said. "We really feel we've got to get this thing right in order to have a fall season. I would like to say that our kids are going to go home and complain to their families that we're cleaning too much, and if that's the message, then I think that's a win for everyone."

It's another task for coaches and administrators to juggle, but one they are happy to take on if it means ensuring fall sports.

"No school wants to be the one that kind of gets lax on these rules and then all of the sudden you have an outbreak," Snodgrass said. "I'm really excited to hear from all these coaches and how serious they're all taking it. At York I know we're very, very serious about the safety of the kids and making sure that we're doing everything right, and I think we are."

