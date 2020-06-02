High school weight rooms now open, coaches seeing enthusiasm and increase in participation

Nothing against Zoom — it was a helpful digital tool while many were pinned at home for several weeks — but coaches and athletes are ready to set aside the laptops for iron.
Many of Nebraska's high schools opened their doors Monday for organized weight-training and agility sessions, and many athletes were at it shortly after sunrise.
"The vibe was very, very enthusiastic, more so for sure than a normal first day of weightlifting," said York football coach Glen Snodgrass, who also is the school's strength and conditioning coach. "The kids are just like us coaches and adults. They were just ready to out and do something."
With help from athletic director Tyler Herman, superintendent Mitch Bartholomew, and ideas from other strength coaches from around the state, York was able to put a plan in place that falls in line with state and NSAA health guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It included communication with local health officials.
Two days in at York, and it's been really good so far, Snodgrass said.
Todd Ekart said Beatrice is off to a great start, too.
"The kids are doing a really good job with the extra stuff, parent-waiver forms and getting their temperature checked before they come in, and disinfecting stuff," the Beatrice football coach said. "It's good, it's just different."
While Class A schools aren't ready to open their weight rooms just yet, some in Class B are ready to go in eight days.
Though many high schools have started summer weight-training programs under the new restrictions, others are taking extra time to ensure proper protocols and plans before opening doors. Lincoln Pius X announced Tuesday that it will allow students to return for workouts on June 15. Lincoln Public Schools have yet to announce a date for their student-athletes to use school weight rooms.
Ashland-Greenwood, one of the biggest Class C-1 schools in the area, will begin its summer weight-training program Thursday.
The high school expects a record number of kids this summer, Bluejays football coach Ryan Thompson said. Other schools are seeing a similar increase in interest from kids itching to get out of the house.
"Our attendance through two days has been off the charts," Snodgrass said. "We had way, way more kids over these first two days than we generally ever have."
Though there are more kids, things continue to run smoothly at York, Snodgrass added. The school offers five sessions a day (6, 7, 8 and 9 a.m., and 6 p.m.). Though the state has a 25-person room allowance, York is capping most of its groups at 10 athletes apiece. There are two weight rooms and another area for plyometrics.
At Beatrice, the groups have been capped at 15 athletes each. There are morning and evening sessions. Football players are scheduled to work out on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other athletes are assigned to Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"I think with the number of kids we've got, we'd be here from 5 a.m. till 8 p.m. trying to get everybody in at the same time, so we just decided that we'll split them up, and everybody goes two days instead of three," said Ekart, who also serves as Beatrice's strength coach.
With doors open, athletes will spend the next several weeks getting in shape for the fall season. The NSAA and state health standards, which includes social distancing of 6 feet and diligent and effective cleaning, are an added element for sure.
The overarching theme? How schools, coaches and athletes approach social distance protocols in the summer will likely determine fall sports' fate.
"I will tell you, we're probably going to be pretty stern about cleaning," Thompson said. "We really feel we've got to get this thing right in order to have a fall season. I would like to say that our kids are going to go home and complain to their families that we're cleaning too much, and if that's the message, then I think that's a win for everyone."
It's another task for coaches and administrators to juggle, but one they are happy to take on if it means ensuring fall sports.
"No school wants to be the one that kind of gets lax on these rules and then all of the sudden you have an outbreak," Snodgrass said. "I'm really excited to hear from all these coaches and how serious they're all taking it. At York I know we're very, very serious about the safety of the kids and making sure that we're doing everything right, and I think we are."
