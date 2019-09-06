Football
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 0
Columbus 40, North Platte 14
Creighton Prep 24, Omaha Central 20
Elkhorn South 42, Millard North 14
Fremont 46, Omaha Benson 12
Grand Island 47, Lincoln High 7
Kearney 47, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln East 41, Lincoln Northeast 7
Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 0
Millard West 24, Omaha Burke 7
Omaha North 56, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha South 61, Omaha Bryan 6
Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-La Vista 14
Papillion-La Vista South 24, Gretna 7
Class B
Chadron 32, Alliance 13
Elkhorn 23, Norfolk 14
Lexington 46, Schuyler 10
Mount Michael 34, Omaha Gross 28
Norris 35, Crete 14
Northwest 20, McCook 3
Omaha Skutt 42, Omaha Roncalli 34
Plattsmouth 34, Beatrice 18
Ralston 49, South Sioux City 7
Seward 28, Gering 6
Scottsbluff 47, Hastings 12
Waverly 34, Bennington 20
York 14, Blair 0
Class C-1
Adams Central 42, Milford 14
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Platteview 7
Aurora 45, Kearney Catholic 10
Beloit, Kan. 36, Fairbury 27
Bishop Neumann 40, Lincoln Lutheran 6
Boys Town 27, West Point-Beemer 0
Broken Bow 24, Minden 14
Columbus Lakeview 42, DC West 0
Columbus Scotus 41, Central City 27
Falls City 27, Raymond Central 23
Fillmore Central 28, Holdrege 21
Fort Calhoun 20, Auburn 13
Gothenburg 21, Cozad 6
Grand Island CC 60, Superior 26
Mitchell, 42 Southeast Goshen, Wyo. 14
North Bend Central 34, Logan View/SS 6
Omaha Concordia 41, Lincoln Christian 33
Ord 37, Boone Central 20
Pierce 64, Arlington 0
Sidney 47, Gordon-Rushville 19
Valentine 39, Ogallala 13
Wahoo 70, Nebraska City 7
Wayne 27, O'Neill 13
Class C-2
Aquinas 14, Norfolk Catholic 3
Archbishop Bergan 34, Crofton 13
Battle Creek 42, Twin River 18
Bridgeport 34, Wood River 0
BRLD 52, Ponca 12
Centennial 35, Malcolm 12
Chase County 35, North Platte SP 28
David City 37, Syracuse 7
Doniphan-Trumbull 72, Centura 24
Hastings SC 42, Freeman 7
Hershey 28, Gibbon 16
Johnson County Central 38, Louisville 13
Oakland-Craig 50, Hartington CC 13
Shelby-Rising City 44, Sandy Creek 6
Stanton 22, Tekamah-Herman 6
St. Paul 38, Southern Valley 0
Wilber-Clatonia 54, Sutton 17
Yutan 56, Conestoga 14
Class D-1
Alma 48, Northern Valley, Kan. 0
Arcadia-Loup City 76, Shelton 36
BDS 52, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Bertrand 44, Amherst 36
Blue Hill 20, Diller-Odell 16
Brownell-Talbot 56, Cedar Bluffs 14
Burwell 48, West Holt 21
Cambridge 74, Ravenna 40
Creighton 40, Clearwater-Orchard 0
Cross County 78, Palmer 28
Dundy County-Stratton 82, Wauneta-Palisade 34
Elm Creek 59, Arapahoe 8
Fullerton 34, Osceola-High Plains 16
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 7
Heartland 46, Weeping Water 34
H-TR-S 26, Meridian 16
Hitchcock County 46, Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. 0
Howells-Dodge 40, Guardian Angels CC 6
Lourdes CC 44, Tri County 20
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Winnebago 22
Madison 59, Omaha Nation 20
Nebraska Christian 60, Nebraska Lutheran 20
Neligh-Oakdale 70, Ainsworth 36
North Central 30, Ansley-Litchfield 18
Palmyra 25, EMF 22
Perkins County 20, Southwest 16
Southern 64, Pawnee City 6
South Loup 35, Hemingford 0
Stuart 30, Boyd County 14
Wisner-Pilger 20 East Butler 14
Class D-2
Anselmo-Merna 56, Mullen 36
Bloomfield 56, St. Mary's 26
Central Valley 76, Giltner 30
CWCE 40, Wausa 26
Elgin/PJ 46, Winside 8
Elwood 14, Medicine Valley 6
Falls City SH 54, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Garden County 54, Bayard 9
Humphrey SF 50, Wynot 6
Johnson-Brock 44, Mead 0
Kenesaw 18, Overton 6
Leyton/Banner County at Morrill
Parkview Christian 46, Omaha Christian 36
Pleasanton 33, Axtell 8
Plainview 50, Randolph 24
Sandhills/Thedford 72, Loomis 22
Six-man
Cody-Kilgore 73, Arthur County 32
Crawford 46, Potter-Dix 12
Creek Valley 42, Hay Springs 19
Dorchester 56, St. Edward 19
Harvard 67, S-E-M 13
Heartland Lutheran 66, Spalding Academy 63
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Silver Lake 0
McCool Junction 52, Humphrey/LHF 41
McPherson County/Stapleton 57, Hyannis 20
Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 20
Riverside 38, Twin Loup 20
Santee 51, Hampton 38
Sioux County 48, Lingle, Wyo. 26
Sterling 59, Walthill 0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Millard South 41, Lincoln Pius X 3
Class D-1
Sutherland 50, Paxton 8
Six-man
Eustis-Farnam 65, South Platte 48
Wilcox-Hildreth 70, Deshler 31