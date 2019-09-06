{{featured_button_text}}
Southwest vs. Southeast football, 9/6

Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford tackles Lincoln Southwest's Brock Merkel on Friday at Seacrest Field.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Football

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 0

Columbus 40, North Platte 14

Creighton Prep 24, Omaha Central 20

Elkhorn South 42, Millard North 14

Fremont 46, Omaha Benson 12

Grand Island 47, Lincoln High 7

Kearney 47, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln East 41, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 0

Millard West 24, Omaha Burke 7

Omaha North 56, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha South 61, Omaha Bryan 6

Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-La Vista 14

Papillion-La Vista South 24, Gretna 7

Class B

Chadron 32, Alliance 13

Elkhorn 23, Norfolk 14

Lexington 46, Schuyler 10

Mount Michael 34, Omaha Gross 28

Norris 35, Crete 14

Northwest 20, McCook 3

Omaha Skutt 42, Omaha Roncalli 34

Plattsmouth 34, Beatrice 18

Ralston 49, South Sioux City 7

Seward 28, Gering 6

Scottsbluff 47, Hastings 12

Waverly 34, Bennington 20

York 14, Blair 0

Class C-1

Adams Central 42, Milford 14

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Platteview 7

Aurora 45, Kearney Catholic 10

Beloit, Kan. 36, Fairbury 27

Bishop Neumann 40, Lincoln Lutheran 6

Boys Town 27, West Point-Beemer 0

Broken Bow 24, Minden 14

Columbus Lakeview 42, DC West 0

Columbus Scotus 41, Central City 27

Falls City 27, Raymond Central 23

Fillmore Central 28, Holdrege 21

Fort Calhoun 20, Auburn 13

Gothenburg 21, Cozad 6

Grand Island CC 60, Superior 26

Mitchell, 42 Southeast Goshen, Wyo. 14

North Bend Central 34, Logan View/SS 6

Omaha Concordia 41, Lincoln Christian 33

Ord 37, Boone Central 20

Pierce 64, Arlington 0

Sidney 47, Gordon-Rushville 19

Valentine 39, Ogallala 13

Wahoo 70, Nebraska City 7

Wayne 27, O'Neill 13

Class C-2

Aquinas 14, Norfolk Catholic 3

Archbishop Bergan 34, Crofton 13

Battle Creek 42, Twin River 18

Bridgeport 34, Wood River 0

BRLD 52, Ponca 12

Centennial 35, Malcolm 12

Chase County 35, North Platte SP 28

David City 37, Syracuse 7

Doniphan-Trumbull 72, Centura 24

Hastings SC 42, Freeman 7

Hershey 28, Gibbon 16

Johnson County Central 38, Louisville 13

Oakland-Craig 50, Hartington CC 13

Shelby-Rising City 44, Sandy Creek 6

Stanton 22, Tekamah-Herman 6

St. Paul 38, Southern Valley 0

Wilber-Clatonia 54, Sutton 17

Yutan 56, Conestoga 14

Class D-1

Alma 48, Northern Valley, Kan. 0

Arcadia-Loup City 76, Shelton 36

BDS 52, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Bertrand 44, Amherst 36

Blue Hill 20, Diller-Odell 16

Brownell-Talbot 56, Cedar Bluffs 14

Burwell 48, West Holt 21

Cambridge 74, Ravenna 40

Creighton 40, Clearwater-Orchard 0

Cross County 78, Palmer 28

Dundy County-Stratton 82, Wauneta-Palisade 34

Elm Creek 59, Arapahoe 8

Fullerton 34, Osceola-High Plains 16

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 7

Heartland 46, Weeping Water 34

H-TR-S 26, Meridian 16

Hitchcock County 46, Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. 0

Howells-Dodge 40, Guardian Angels CC 6

Lourdes CC 44, Tri County 20

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Winnebago 22

Madison 59, Omaha Nation 20

Nebraska Christian 60, Nebraska Lutheran 20

Neligh-Oakdale 70, Ainsworth 36

North Central 30, Ansley-Litchfield 18

Palmyra 25, EMF 22

Perkins County 20, Southwest 16

Southern 64, Pawnee City 6

South Loup 35, Hemingford 0

Stuart 30, Boyd County 14

Wisner-Pilger 20 East Butler 14

Class D-2

Anselmo-Merna 56, Mullen 36

Bloomfield 56, St. Mary's 26

Central Valley 76, Giltner 30

CWCE 40, Wausa 26

Elgin/PJ 46, Winside 8

Elwood 14, Medicine Valley 6

Falls City SH 54, Lawrence-Nelson 26

Garden County 54, Bayard 9

Humphrey SF 50, Wynot 6

Johnson-Brock 44, Mead 0

Kenesaw 18, Overton 6

Leyton/Banner County at Morrill

Parkview Christian 46, Omaha Christian 36

Pleasanton 33, Axtell 8

Plainview 50, Randolph 24

Sandhills/Thedford 72, Loomis 22

Six-man

Cody-Kilgore 73, Arthur County 32

Crawford 46, Potter-Dix 12

Creek Valley 42, Hay Springs 19

Dorchester 56, St. Edward 19

Harvard 67, S-E-M 13

Heartland Lutheran 66, Spalding Academy 63

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Silver Lake 0

McCool Junction 52, Humphrey/LHF 41

McPherson County/Stapleton 57, Hyannis 20

Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 20

Riverside 38, Twin Loup 20

Santee 51, Hampton 38

Sioux County 48, Lingle, Wyo. 26

Sterling 59, Walthill 0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Millard South 41, Lincoln Pius X 3

Class D-1

Sutherland 50, Paxton 8

Six-man

Eustis-Farnam 65, South Platte 48

Wilcox-Hildreth 70, Deshler 31

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments