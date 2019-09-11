{{featured_button_text}}

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class B

Beatrice at Ralston

Class D-2

Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley

Six-man

McCool Junction at Santee

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Creighton Prep at Lincoln High

Elkhorn at Columbus

Fremont at North Platte

Grand Island at Papillion-La Vista

Gretna at Lincoln Pius X

Kearney at Norfolk

Lincoln North Star at Elkhorn South

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Bryan

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East

Millard South at Millard North

Millard West at Omaha North

Omaha Central at Omaha Burke

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East

Omaha South at Omaha Benson

Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southeast

Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue West

Class B

Blair at Omaha Skutt

Crete at Plattsmouth

Hastings at Alliance

Norris at Bennington

Omaha Gross at South Sioux City

Omaha Roncalli at Waverly

Scottsbluff at Northwest

Seward at Lexington

Torrington, Wyo. at Gering

Class C-1

Auburn at Milford

Aurora at Wahoo

Bishop Neumann at Fort Calhoun

Broken Bow at Ogallala

Boone Central at Columbus Lakeview

Central City at O'Neill

Chase County at Cozad

Columbus Scotus at West Point-Beemer

Fairbury at Ashland-Greenwood

Fillmore Central at Sandy Creek

Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell

Gothenburg at Holdrege

Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Lutheran at Adams Central

Logan View/SS at Boys Town

Nebraska City at Platteview

Omaha Concordia at Mount Michael

Raymond Central at Louisville

Schuyler at DC West

Sidney at Minden

Syracuse at Falls City

Valentine at Chadron

Wayne at Arlington

Class C-2

Aquinas at Hartington CC

Battle Creek at Centennial

Centura at Superior

Conestoga at David City

Crofton at BRLD

Doniphan-Trumbull at Hershey

Hastings St. Cecilia at Gibbon

Holyoke, Colo. at Bridgeport

Malcolm at Yutan

Norfolk Catholic at St. Paul

North Bend Central at Stanton

North Platte SP at Grand Island CC

Ponca at Oakland-Craig

Shelby-Rising City at Johnson County Central

Sutton at Freeman

Tekamah-Herman at Twin River

Wilber-Clatonia at Archbishop Bergan

Winnebago at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Wood River at Southern Valley

Class D-1

Arapahoe at Amherst

Arcadia-Loup City at North Central

Burwell at Hemingford

Cambridge at Bayard

EMF at Lourdes CC

East Butler at Nebraska Christian

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Guardian Angels CC at Brownell Talbot

HTRS at Weeping Water

Homer at Pender

Kimball at Southwest

Madison at Boyd County

Morrill at Elm Creek

Nebraska Lutheran at Thayer Central

Niobrara/Verdigre at Elkhorn Valley

Osceola-High Plains at Ravenna

Omaha Nation at Lutheran High Northeast

Pawnee City at Tri County

Perkins County at Hitchcock County

Shelton at Alma

Wakefield at Howells-Dodge

West Holt at Neligh-Oakdale

Class D-2

Ainsworth at South Loup

Allen at Emerson-Hubbard

Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford

Brady at Leyton/Banner County

CWCE at Elgin/PJ

Garden County at Mullen

Giltner at Paxton

Humphrey SF at Clarkson/Leigh

Kenesaw at Pleasanton

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell

Loomis at Blue Hill

Maxwell at Overton

Omaha Christian at Falls City SH

Osmond at Wynot

Palmer at BDS

Stuart at Bloomfield

Winside at Hartington-Newcastle

Six-man

Arthur County at McPherson Co./Stapleton

Crawford at Minatare

Creek Valley at Hyannis

Dorchester at Hampton

Eustis-Farnam at Elba

Harvard at Silver Lake

Hay Springs at South Platte

Humphrey/LHF at Sterling

Lewiston at Walthill

Potter-Dix at Sioux County

S-E-M at Heartland Lutheran

SATURDAY'S GAME

Class D-2

St. Mary's at Wausa

