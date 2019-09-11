Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class B
Beatrice at Ralston
Class D-2
Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley
Six-man
McCool Junction at Santee
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Creighton Prep at Lincoln High
Elkhorn at Columbus
Fremont at North Platte
Grand Island at Papillion-La Vista
Gretna at Lincoln Pius X
Kearney at Norfolk
Lincoln North Star at Elkhorn South
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Bryan
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East
Millard South at Millard North
Millard West at Omaha North
Omaha Central at Omaha Burke
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
Omaha South at Omaha Benson
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southeast
Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue West
Class B
Blair at Omaha Skutt
Crete at Plattsmouth
Hastings at Alliance
Norris at Bennington
Omaha Gross at South Sioux City
Omaha Roncalli at Waverly
Scottsbluff at Northwest
Seward at Lexington
Torrington, Wyo. at Gering
Class C-1
Auburn at Milford
Aurora at Wahoo
Bishop Neumann at Fort Calhoun
Broken Bow at Ogallala
Boone Central at Columbus Lakeview
Central City at O'Neill
Chase County at Cozad
Columbus Scotus at West Point-Beemer
Fairbury at Ashland-Greenwood
Fillmore Central at Sandy Creek
Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell
Gothenburg at Holdrege
Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran at Adams Central
Logan View/SS at Boys Town
Nebraska City at Platteview
Omaha Concordia at Mount Michael
Raymond Central at Louisville
Schuyler at DC West
Sidney at Minden
Syracuse at Falls City
Valentine at Chadron
Wayne at Arlington
Class C-2
Aquinas at Hartington CC
Battle Creek at Centennial
Centura at Superior
Conestoga at David City
Crofton at BRLD
Doniphan-Trumbull at Hershey
Hastings St. Cecilia at Gibbon
Holyoke, Colo. at Bridgeport
Malcolm at Yutan
Norfolk Catholic at St. Paul
North Bend Central at Stanton
North Platte SP at Grand Island CC
Ponca at Oakland-Craig
Shelby-Rising City at Johnson County Central
Sutton at Freeman
Tekamah-Herman at Twin River
Wilber-Clatonia at Archbishop Bergan
Winnebago at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Wood River at Southern Valley
Class D-1
Arapahoe at Amherst
Arcadia-Loup City at North Central
Burwell at Hemingford
Cambridge at Bayard
EMF at Lourdes CC
East Butler at Nebraska Christian
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
Guardian Angels CC at Brownell Talbot
HTRS at Weeping Water
Homer at Pender
Kimball at Southwest
Madison at Boyd County
Morrill at Elm Creek
Nebraska Lutheran at Thayer Central
Niobrara/Verdigre at Elkhorn Valley
Osceola-High Plains at Ravenna
Omaha Nation at Lutheran High Northeast
Pawnee City at Tri County
Perkins County at Hitchcock County
Shelton at Alma
Wakefield at Howells-Dodge
West Holt at Neligh-Oakdale
Class D-2
Ainsworth at South Loup
Allen at Emerson-Hubbard
Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford
Brady at Leyton/Banner County
CWCE at Elgin/PJ
Garden County at Mullen
Giltner at Paxton
Humphrey SF at Clarkson/Leigh
Kenesaw at Pleasanton
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell
Loomis at Blue Hill
Maxwell at Overton
Omaha Christian at Falls City SH
Osmond at Wynot
Palmer at BDS
Stuart at Bloomfield
Winside at Hartington-Newcastle
Six-man
Arthur County at McPherson Co./Stapleton
Crawford at Minatare
Creek Valley at Hyannis
Dorchester at Hampton
Eustis-Farnam at Elba
Harvard at Silver Lake
Hay Springs at South Platte
Humphrey/LHF at Sterling
Lewiston at Walthill
Potter-Dix at Sioux County
S-E-M at Heartland Lutheran
SATURDAY'S GAME
Class D-2
St. Mary's at Wausa