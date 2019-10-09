Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Gretna at Elkhorn
Papillion-La Vista at Millard North
Class D-1
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Lutheran High Northeast
South Loup at Ansley-Litchfield
Class D-2
Kenesaw at Franklin
Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford
Riverside at Plainview
Six-man
Hay Springs at Crawford
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Papillion-LV South
Bellevue West at Omaha South
Columbus at Millard South
Lincoln East at Omaha Bryan
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southwest at Kearney
Millard West at Grand Island
North Platte at Lincoln North Star
Omaha Benson at Lincoln High
Omaha Burke at Fremont
Omaha Central at Norfolk
Omaha North at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Northwest at Creighton Prep
Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South
Class B
Beatrice at Crete
Blair at Mount Michael
Gering at Alliance
Hastings at Seward
Holdrege at McCook
Lexington at Scottsbluff
Northwest at York
Omaha Gross at Norris
Omaha Skutt at Waverly
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Schuyler at Bennington
South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli
Class C-1
Arlington at Boys Town
Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran
Bishop Neumann at Wahoo
Boone Central at Aurora
Broken Bow at Ord
Central City at Fairbury
Chase County at Chadron
Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus
DC West at Fort Calhoun
Falls City at Nebraska City
Hershey at Gordon-Rushville
Lincoln Christian at Ashland-Greenwood
Milford at Fillmore Central
Minden at Adams Central
Ogallala at Sidney
Pierce at Logan View/SS
Platteview at Omaha Concordia
Valentine at Gothenburg
Wayne at West Point-Beemer
Class C-2
Aquinas at North Bend Central
Archbishop Bergan at Oakland-Craig
BRLD at Louisville
Bridgeport at Southern Valley
Centennial at Shelby-Rising City
Freeman at Johnson County Central
Gibbon at Centura
Grand Island CC at Wood River
Hartington CC at Crofton
Kearney Catholic at Cozad
Malcolm at Conestoga
Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek
North Platte St. Pat's at Mitchell
Raymond Central at Hastings SC
Sandy Creek at Sutton
St. Paul at O'Neill
Stanton at Ponca
Superior at Doniphan-Trumbull
Twin River at David City
Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse
Yutan at Tekamah-Herman
Class D-1
Amherst at Elm Creek
Arapahoe at Southwest
Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell
Cambridge at Alma
Creighton at North Central
East Butler at EMF
Elkhorn Valley at Howells-Dodge
Guardian Angels CC at Wakefield
HTRS at BDS
Heartland at Shelton
Hemingford at Bayard
Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton
Homer at Wisner-Pilger
Lourdes CC at Palmyra
Morrill at Kimball
Nebraska Christian at Fullerton
Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County
Neligh-Oakdale at Madison
Niobrara/Verdigre at Ainsworth
Palmer at Ravenna
Southern at Elmwood-Murdock
Sutherland at Perkins County
Thayer Central at Tri County
Weeping Water at Brownell Talbot
West Holt at Boyd County
Winnebago at Omaha Nation
Class D-2
Allen at Wausa
Axtell at Giltner
Brady at Medicine Valley
CWCE at Stuart
Clarkson/Leigh at Cedar Bluffs
Clearwater-Orchard at Twin Loup
Diller-Odell at Falls City SH
Elwood at Bertrand
Humphrey SF at Elgin/PJ
Lawrence-Nelson at Blue Hill
Leyton/Banner County at Maxwell
Mead at Pender
Omaha Christian at Emerson-Hubbard
Osmond at Winside
Overton at Anselmo-Merna
Parkview Christian at Meridian
Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock
Pleasanton at Loomis
Randolph at Bloomfield
St. Mary's at Central Valley
Wauneta-Palisade at Garden County
Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle
Six-man
Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis
Deshler at Sterling
Dorchester at Heartland Lutheran
Eustis-Farnam at Wilcox-Hildreth
Harvard at Red Cloud
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Elba
Lewiston at McCool Junction
Maywood-Hayes Center at S-E-M
McPherson County/Stapleton at Sioux County
Minatare at Arthur County
Silver Lake at Hampton
South Platte at Potter-Dix
Santee at St. Edward
Walthill at Spalding Academy