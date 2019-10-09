{{featured_button_text}}

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Gretna at Elkhorn

Papillion-La Vista at Millard North

Class D-1

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Lutheran High Northeast

South Loup at Ansley-Litchfield

Class D-2

Kenesaw at Franklin

Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford

Riverside at Plainview

Six-man

Hay Springs at Crawford

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Papillion-LV South

Bellevue West at Omaha South

Columbus at Millard South

Lincoln East at Omaha Bryan

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Southwest at Kearney

Millard West at Grand Island

North Platte at Lincoln North Star

Omaha Benson at Lincoln High

Omaha Burke at Fremont

Omaha Central at Norfolk

Omaha North at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha Northwest at Creighton Prep

Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South

Class B

Beatrice at Crete

Blair at Mount Michael

Gering at Alliance

Hastings at Seward

Holdrege at McCook

Lexington at Scottsbluff

Northwest at York

Omaha Gross at Norris

Omaha Skutt at Waverly

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Schuyler at Bennington

South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli

Class C-1

Arlington at Boys Town

Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran

Bishop Neumann at Wahoo

Boone Central at Aurora

Broken Bow at Ord

Central City at Fairbury

Chase County at Chadron

Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus

DC West at Fort Calhoun

Falls City at Nebraska City

Hershey at Gordon-Rushville

Lincoln Christian at Ashland-Greenwood

Milford at Fillmore Central

Minden at Adams Central

Ogallala at Sidney

Pierce at Logan View/SS

Platteview at Omaha Concordia

Valentine at Gothenburg

Wayne at West Point-Beemer

Class C-2

Aquinas at North Bend Central

Archbishop Bergan at Oakland-Craig

BRLD at Louisville

Bridgeport at Southern Valley 

Centennial at Shelby-Rising City

Freeman at Johnson County Central

Gibbon at Centura

Grand Island CC at Wood River

Hartington CC at Crofton

Kearney Catholic at Cozad

Malcolm at Conestoga

Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek

North Platte St. Pat's at Mitchell

Raymond Central at Hastings SC

Sandy Creek at Sutton

St. Paul at O'Neill

Stanton at Ponca

Superior at Doniphan-Trumbull

Twin River at David City

Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse

Yutan at Tekamah-Herman

Class D-1

Amherst at Elm Creek

Arapahoe at Southwest

Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell

Cambridge at Alma

Creighton at North Central

East Butler at EMF

Elkhorn Valley at Howells-Dodge

Guardian Angels CC at Wakefield

HTRS at BDS

Heartland at Shelton

Hemingford at Bayard

Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton

Homer at Wisner-Pilger

Lourdes CC at Palmyra

Morrill at Kimball

Nebraska Christian at Fullerton

Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County

Neligh-Oakdale at Madison

Niobrara/Verdigre at Ainsworth

Palmer at Ravenna

Southern at Elmwood-Murdock

Sutherland at Perkins County

Thayer Central at Tri County

Weeping Water at Brownell Talbot

West Holt at Boyd County

Winnebago at Omaha Nation

Class D-2

Allen at Wausa

Axtell at Giltner

Brady at Medicine Valley

CWCE at Stuart

Clarkson/Leigh at Cedar Bluffs

Clearwater-Orchard at Twin Loup

Diller-Odell at Falls City SH

Elwood at Bertrand

Humphrey SF at Elgin/PJ

Lawrence-Nelson at Blue Hill

Leyton/Banner County at Maxwell

Mead at Pender

Omaha Christian at Emerson-Hubbard

Osmond at Winside

Overton at Anselmo-Merna

Parkview Christian at Meridian

Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock

Pleasanton at Loomis

Randolph at Bloomfield

St. Mary's at Central Valley

Wauneta-Palisade at Garden County

Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle

Six-man

Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis

Deshler at Sterling

Dorchester at Heartland Lutheran

Eustis-Farnam at Wilcox-Hildreth

Harvard at Red Cloud

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Elba

Lewiston at McCool Junction

Maywood-Hayes Center at S-E-M

McPherson County/Stapleton at Sioux County

Minatare at Arthur County

Silver Lake at Hampton

South Platte at Potter-Dix

Santee at St. Edward

Walthill at Spalding Academy

