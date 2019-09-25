Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Kearney at Omaha Benson
Omaha Bryan at Millard West
Omaha North at Lincoln Southeast
Omaha South at Norfolk
Class B
Omaha Roncalli at Bennington
Class C-1
Raymond Central at Columbus Scotus
Class D-1
Cambridge at Arapahoe
Central Valley at Clearwater-Orchard
Perkins County at Morrill
West Holt at Ainsworth
Class D-2
Elwood at Anselmo-Merna
Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X
Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside
Elkhorn South at Columbus
Grand Island at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln East at Bellevue East
Lincoln High at Omaha Central
Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-La Vista South
Millard North at Fremont
Millard South at Omaha Northwest
North Platte at Lincoln Southwest
Omaha Burke at Elkhorn
Papillion-La Vista at Gretna
Class B
Beatrice at York
Chase County at Alliance
Hastings at Crete
McCook at Lexington
Mount Michael at Schuyler
Plattsmouth at Omaha Skutt
Ralston at Omaha Gross
Seward at Northwest
Scottsbluff at Gering
South Sioux City at Blair
Waverly at Norris
Class C-1
Arlington at Omaha Concordia
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
Aurora at Fairbury
Bishop Neumann at Columbus Lakeview
Boone Central at Logan View/SS
Boys Town at Fort Calhoun
Broken Bow at Valentine
DC West at Platteview
Falls City at Lincoln Christian
Gothenburg at O'Neill
Holdrege at Cozad
Lincoln Lutheran at Nebraska City
Milford at Central City
Minden at Kearney Catholic
Ogallala at Mitchell
Ord at Adams Central
Sidney at Chadron
Wahoo at West Point-Beemer
Wayne at Pierce
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan at Louisville
BRLD at Yutan
Centennial at Aquinas
Centura at Grand Island CC
David City at Shelby-Rising City
Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia
Gibbon at Bridgeport
Johnson County Central at Conestoga
Norfolk Catholic at Crofton
You have free articles remaining.
North Bend Central at Twin River
North Platte St. Pat's at Hershey
Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman
Ponca at Hartington CC
Sandy Creek at Hastings SC
Southern Valley at Gordon-Rushville
Stanton at Battle Creek
Superior at Fillmore Central
Sutton at Doniphan-Trumbull
Syracuse at Malcolm
Wood River at St. Paul
Class D-1
Alma at Dundy County-Stratton
Amherst at Ansley-Litchfield
BDS at Southern
Brownell Talbot at Palmyra
Creighton at Niobrara/Verdigre
East Butler at Nebraska Lutheran
Elkhorn Valley at Madison
Elm Creek at Burwell
Fullerton at Ravenna
Guardian Angels CC at Wisner-Pilger
HTRS at Tri County
Heartland at Palmer
Hitchcock County at Southwest
Howells-Dodge at Lutheran High Northeast
Kimball at Hemingford
Lourdes CC at Elmwood-Murdock
Neligh-Oakdale at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
North Central at Boyd County
Osceola-High Plains at Cross County
Shelton at Nebraska Christian
South Loup at Arcadia-Loup City
Sutherland at Bayard
Wakefield at Omaha Nation
Weeping Water at Thayer Central
Winnebago at Homer
Class D-2
Axtell at Kenesaw
Bloomfield at Allen
Diller-Odell at Pawnee City
Elgin/PJ at Plainview
Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs
Leyton/Banner County at Garden County
Mead at Omaha Christian
Medicine Valley at Maxwell
Meridian at Falls City SH
Mullen at Brady
Osmond at Humphrey SF
Overton at Pleasanton
Parkview Christian at Johnson-Brock
Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade
Pender at Clarkson/Leigh
Twin Loup at CWCE
Wausa at Wynot
Winside at Riverside
Six-man
Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs
Creek Valley at Arthur County
Dorchester at Deshler
Elba at St. Edward
Hampton at Heartland Lutheran
Harvard at Lewiston
Hyannis at Potter-Dix
McCool Junction at Sterling
McPherson County/Stapleton at Eustis-Farnam
Silver Lake at Red Cloud
Sioux County at Crawford
South Platte at Minatare
Spalding Academy at Humphrey/LHF
Walthill at Santee
Wilcox-Hildreth at Maywood-Hayes Center
SATURDAY'S GAME
Class D-2
Lawrence-Nelson at Giltner