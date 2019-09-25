{{featured_button_text}}
Pius X vs. Lincoln High, 9.20

Lincoln High's Tyrese Jones (5) tries to get around Lincoln Pius X's Jasper Bryce (62) who tackles him in the first quarter on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Kearney at Omaha Benson

Omaha Bryan at Millard West

Omaha North at Lincoln Southeast

Omaha South at Norfolk

Class B

Omaha Roncalli at Bennington

Class C-1

Raymond Central at Columbus Scotus

Class D-1

Cambridge at Arapahoe

Central Valley at Clearwater-Orchard

Perkins County at Morrill

West Holt at Ainsworth

Class D-2

Elwood at Anselmo-Merna

Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X

Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside

Elkhorn South at Columbus

Grand Island at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln East at Bellevue East

Lincoln High at Omaha Central

Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-La Vista South

Millard North at Fremont

Millard South at Omaha Northwest

North Platte at Lincoln Southwest

Omaha Burke at Elkhorn

Papillion-La Vista at Gretna

Class B

Beatrice at York

Chase County at Alliance

Hastings at Crete

McCook at Lexington

Mount Michael at Schuyler

Plattsmouth at Omaha Skutt

Ralston at Omaha Gross

Seward at Northwest

Scottsbluff at Gering

South Sioux City at Blair

Waverly at Norris

Class C-1

Arlington at Omaha Concordia

Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood

Aurora at Fairbury

Bishop Neumann at Columbus Lakeview

Boone Central at Logan View/SS

Boys Town at Fort Calhoun

Broken Bow at Valentine

DC West at Platteview

Falls City at Lincoln Christian

Gothenburg at O'Neill

Holdrege at Cozad

Lincoln Lutheran at Nebraska City

Milford at Central City

Minden at Kearney Catholic

Ogallala at Mitchell

Ord at Adams Central

Sidney at Chadron

Wahoo at West Point-Beemer

Wayne at Pierce

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan at Louisville

BRLD at Yutan

Centennial at Aquinas

Centura at Grand Island CC

David City at Shelby-Rising City

Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia

Gibbon at Bridgeport

Johnson County Central at Conestoga

Norfolk Catholic at Crofton

North Bend Central at Twin River

North Platte St. Pat's at Hershey

Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman

Ponca at Hartington CC

Sandy Creek at Hastings SC

Southern Valley at Gordon-Rushville

Stanton at Battle Creek

Superior at Fillmore Central

Sutton at Doniphan-Trumbull

Syracuse at Malcolm

Wood River at St. Paul

Class D-1

Alma at Dundy County-Stratton

Amherst at Ansley-Litchfield

BDS at Southern

Brownell Talbot at Palmyra

Creighton at Niobrara/Verdigre

East Butler at Nebraska Lutheran

Elkhorn Valley at Madison

Elm Creek at Burwell

Fullerton at Ravenna

Guardian Angels CC at Wisner-Pilger

HTRS at Tri County

Heartland at Palmer

Hitchcock County at Southwest

Howells-Dodge at Lutheran High Northeast

Kimball at Hemingford

Lourdes CC at Elmwood-Murdock

Neligh-Oakdale at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

North Central at Boyd County

Osceola-High Plains at Cross County

Shelton at Nebraska Christian

South Loup at Arcadia-Loup City

Sutherland at Bayard

Wakefield at Omaha Nation

Weeping Water at Thayer Central

Winnebago at Homer

Class D-2

Axtell at Kenesaw

Bloomfield at Allen

Diller-Odell at Pawnee City

Elgin/PJ at Plainview

Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs

Leyton/Banner County at Garden County

Mead at Omaha Christian

Medicine Valley at Maxwell

Meridian at Falls City SH

Mullen at Brady

Osmond at Humphrey SF

Overton at Pleasanton

Parkview Christian at Johnson-Brock

Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade

Pender at Clarkson/Leigh

Twin Loup at CWCE

Wausa at Wynot

Winside at Riverside

Six-man

Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs

Creek Valley at Arthur County

Dorchester at Deshler

Elba at St. Edward

Hampton at Heartland Lutheran

Harvard at Lewiston

Hyannis at Potter-Dix

McCool Junction at Sterling

McPherson County/Stapleton at Eustis-Farnam

Silver Lake at Red Cloud

Sioux County at Crawford

South Platte at Minatare

Spalding Academy at Humphrey/LHF

Walthill at Santee

Wilcox-Hildreth at Maywood-Hayes Center

SATURDAY'S GAME

Class D-2

Lawrence-Nelson at Giltner

