{{featured_button_text}}

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Lincoln Pius X at Millard South

Class D-1

Sutherland at Paxton

Six-man

South Platte at Eustis-Farnam

Wilcox-Hildreth at Deshler

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue West at Bellevue East

Columbus at North Platte

Creighton Prep at Omaha Central

Fremont at Omaha Benson

Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South

Kearney at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln East at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln High at Grand Island

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest

Millard North at Elkhorn South

Omaha Burke at Millard West

Omaha Bryan at Omaha South

Omaha Northwest at Omaha North

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside

Class B

Chadron at Alliance

Elkhorn at Norfolk

Gering at Seward

Lexington at Schuyler

McCook at Northwest

Mount Michael at Omaha Gross

Norris at Crete

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli

Plattsmouth at Beatrice

Ralston at South Sioux City

Scottsbluff at Hastings

Waverly at Bennington

Class C-1

Adams Central at Milford

Arlington at Pierce

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Auburn at Fort Calhoun

Beloit, Kan. at Fairbury

Boys Town at West Point-Beemer

Central City at Columbus Scotus

DC West at Columbus Lakeview

Falls City at Raymond Central

Fillmore Central at Holdrege

Gothenburg at Cozad

Grand Island CC at Superior

Kearney Catholic at Aurora

Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia

Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann

Logan View/SS at North Bend Central

Minden at Broken Bow

Mitchell at Southeast Goshen, Wyo.

Ogallala at Valentine

O'Neill at Wayne

Ord at Boone Central

Sidney at Gordon-Rushville

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Class C-2

Bridgeport at Wood River

Centennial at Malcolm

Centura at Doniphan-Trumbull

Conestoga at Yutan

Crofton at Archbishop Bergan

David City at Syracuse

Freeman at Hastings SC

Hartington CC at Oakland-Craig

Hershey at Gibbon

Johnson County Central at Louisville

Norfolk Catholic at Aquinas

North Platte SP at Chase County

Ponca at BRLD

Shelby-Rising City at Sandy Creek

Stanton at Tekamah-Herman

Southern Valley at St. Paul

Twin River at Battle Creek

Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton

Class D-1

Arapahoe at Elm Creek

Arcadia-Loup City at Shelton

Ansley-Litchfield at North Central

BDS at Elmwood-Murdock

Bertrand at Amherst

Boyd County at Stuart

Brownell Talbot at Cedar Bluffs

Burwell at West Holt

Creighton at Clearwater-Orchard

Diller-Odell at Blue Hill

Dundy County-Stratton at Wauneta-Palisade

EMF at Palmyra

Fullerton at Osceola-High Plains

Hemingford at South Loup 

Hitchcock County at Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan.

Howells-Dodge at Guardian Angels CC

Lourdes CC at Tri County

Lutheran High Northeast at Winnebago

Madison at Omaha Nation

Meridian at H-TR-S

Nebraska Christian at Nebraska Lutheran

Neligh-Oakdale at Ainsworth

Niobrara/Verdigre at Hartington-Newcastle

Northern Valley, Kan. at Alma

Palmer at Cross County

Ravenna at Cambridge

Southern at Pawnee City

Southwest at Perkins County

Weeping Water at Heartland

Wisner-Pilger at East Butler

Class D-2

Anselmo-Merna at Mullen

Bayard at Garden County

Bloomfield at St. Mary's

CWCE at Wausa

Elgin/PJ at Winside

Falls City SH at Lawrence-Nelson

Giltner at Central Valley

Johnson-Brock at Mead

Leyton/Banner County at Morrill

Medicine Valley at Elwood

Overton at Kenesaw

Parkview Christian at Omaha Christian

Pleasanton at Axtell

Randolph at Plainview

Sandhills/Thedford at Loomis

Wynot at Humphrey SF

Six-man

Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County

Crawford at Potter-Dix

Creek Valley at Hay Springs

Harvard at S-E-M

Heartland Lutheran at Spalding Academy

Humphrey/LHF at McCool Junction

Hyannis at McPherson County/Stapleton

Lewiston at Red Cloud

Maywood-Hayes Center at Silver Lake

Riverside at Twin Loup

Santee at Hampton

Sioux County at Lingle, Wyo.

St. Edward at Dorchester

Walthill at Sterling

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments