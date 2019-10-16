Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Lincoln East at Millard West
Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East
Class D-2
Paxton at Leyton/Banner County
Six-man
Spalding Academy at Santee
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Creighton Prep at Millard South
Elkhorn at Papillion-La Vista
Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest
Fremont at Gretna
Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln High at Kearney
Lincoln North Star at Omaha Bryan
Millard North at Omaha Burke
Norfolk at Lincoln Pius X
North Platte at Omaha Benson
Omaha North at Bellevue West
Omaha South at Omaha Central
Omaha Westside at Columbus
Papillion-LV South at Lincoln Southeast
Class B
Alliance at Scottsbluff
Beatrice at Hastings
Blair at Bennington
Crete at Northwest
McCook at Gering
Mount Michael at South Sioux City
Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Roncalli at Schuyler
Seward at York
Ralston at Norris
Waverly at Plattsmouth
Class C-1
Adams Central at Kearney Catholic
Auburn at Lincoln Christian
Aurora at Milford
Boone Central at Wayne
Chadron at Mitchell
Columbus Scotus at Logan View/SS
Cozad at Lexington
DC West at Boys Town
Fillmore Central at Central City
Gothenburg at Ogallala
Holdrege at Minden
Lincoln Lutheran at Falls City
Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood
Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun
O'Neill at Broken Bow
Ord at Valentine
Platteview at Arlington
Sidney at Chase County
Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview
West Point-Beemer at Pierce
Class C-2
Aquinas at Twin River
Centura at St. Paul
Conestoga at Wilber-Clatonia
BRLD at Archbishop Bergan
Battle Creek at Hartington CC
David City at Centennial
Doniphan-Trumbull at Hastings SC
Gordon-Rushville at Bridgeport
Grand Island CC at Gibbon
Johnson County Central at Malcolm
Louisville at Tekamah-Herman
North Platte St. Pat's at Southern Valley
Oakland-Craig at Yutan
Ponca at Crofton
Raymond Central at Bishop Neumann
Sandy Creek at Fairbury
Shelby-Rising City at North Bend Central
Stanton at Norfolk Catholic
Sutton at Superior
Syracuse at Freeman
Wood River at Hershey
Class D-1
Ainsworth at Boyd County
Amherst at Arcadia-Loup City
Arapahoe at Hitchcock County
Burwell at South Loup
Cambridge at Dundy County-Stratton
EMF at Nebraska Lutheran
Elkhorn Valley at Neligh-Oakdale
Elm Creek at Ansley-Litchfield
Elmwood-Murdock at Brownell Talbot
Fullerton at Heartland
Guardian Angels CC at Homer
Howells-Dodge at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Kimball at Sutherland
Lutheran High Northeast at Madison
Morrill at Hemingford
North Central at Niobrara/Verdigre
Osceola-High Plains at East Butler
Palmyra at Weeping Water
Perkins County at Bayard
Ravenna at Nebraska Christian
Shelton at Palmer
Southwest at Alma
Thayer Central at HTRS
Tri County at Southern
Wakefield at Winnebago
West Holt at Creighton
Wisner-Pilger at Omaha Nation
Class D-2
Anselmo-Merna at Pleasanton
BDS at Cross County
Bertrand at Overton
Bloomfield at Wynot
Blue Hill at Kenesaw
Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian
Central Valley at CWCE
Clarkson/Leigh at Mead
Elgin/PJ at Osmond
Elwood at Loomis
Falls City SH at Pawnee City
Hartington-Newcastle at Wausa
Humphrey SF at Riverside
Lawrence-Nelson at Axtell
Maxwell at Mullen
Medicine Valley at Garden County
Meridian at Johnson-Brock
Parkview Christian at Diller-Odell
Pender at Emerson-Hubbard
Randolph at Allen
Sandhills/Thedford at Brady
St. Mary's at Clearwater-Orchard
Stuart at Twin Loup
Winside at Plainview
Six-man
Crawford at Arthur County
Creek Valley at South Platte
Elba at Walthill
Hampton at Deshler
Hyannis at Hay Springs
McCool Junction at Dorchester
McPherson County/Stapleton at Maywood-Hayes Center
Potter-Dix at Minatare
Red Cloud at Heartland Lutheran
S-E-M at Wilcox-Hildreth
Sioux County at Cody-Kilgore
St. Edward at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Sterling at Lewiston