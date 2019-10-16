{{featured_button_text}}

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Lincoln East at Millard West

Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East

Class D-2

Paxton at Leyton/Banner County

Six-man

Spalding Academy at Santee

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Creighton Prep at Millard South

Elkhorn at Papillion-La Vista

Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest

Fremont at Gretna

Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln High at Kearney

Lincoln North Star at Omaha Bryan

Millard North at Omaha Burke

Norfolk at Lincoln Pius X

North Platte at Omaha Benson

Omaha North at Bellevue West

Omaha South at Omaha Central

Omaha Westside at Columbus

Papillion-LV South at Lincoln Southeast

Class B

Alliance at Scottsbluff

Beatrice at Hastings

Blair at Bennington

Crete at Northwest

McCook at Gering

Mount Michael at South Sioux City

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Roncalli at Schuyler

Seward at York

Ralston at Norris

Waverly at Plattsmouth

Class C-1

Adams Central at Kearney Catholic

Auburn at Lincoln Christian

Aurora at Milford

Boone Central at Wayne

Chadron at Mitchell

Columbus Scotus at Logan View/SS

Cozad at Lexington

DC West at Boys Town

Fillmore Central at Central City

Gothenburg at Ogallala

Holdrege at Minden

Lincoln Lutheran at Falls City

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood

Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun

O'Neill at Broken Bow

Ord at Valentine

Platteview at Arlington

Sidney at Chase County

Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview

West Point-Beemer at Pierce

Class C-2

Aquinas at Twin River

Centura at St. Paul

Conestoga at Wilber-Clatonia

BRLD at Archbishop Bergan

Battle Creek at Hartington CC

David City at Centennial

Doniphan-Trumbull at Hastings SC

Gordon-Rushville at Bridgeport

Grand Island CC at Gibbon

Johnson County Central at Malcolm

Louisville at Tekamah-Herman

North Platte St. Pat's at Southern Valley

Oakland-Craig at Yutan

Ponca at Crofton

Raymond Central at Bishop Neumann

Sandy Creek at Fairbury

Shelby-Rising City at North Bend Central

Stanton at Norfolk Catholic

Sutton at Superior

Syracuse at Freeman

Wood River at Hershey

Class D-1

Ainsworth at Boyd County

Amherst at Arcadia-Loup City

Arapahoe at Hitchcock County

Burwell at South Loup

Cambridge at Dundy County-Stratton

EMF at Nebraska Lutheran

Elkhorn Valley at Neligh-Oakdale

Elm Creek at Ansley-Litchfield

Elmwood-Murdock at Brownell Talbot

Fullerton at Heartland

Guardian Angels CC at Homer

Howells-Dodge at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Kimball at Sutherland

Lutheran High Northeast at Madison

Morrill at Hemingford

North Central at Niobrara/Verdigre

Osceola-High Plains at East Butler

Palmyra at Weeping Water

Perkins County at Bayard

Ravenna at Nebraska Christian

Shelton at Palmer

Southwest at Alma

Thayer Central at HTRS

Tri County at Southern

Wakefield at Winnebago

West Holt at Creighton

Wisner-Pilger at Omaha Nation

Class D-2

Anselmo-Merna at Pleasanton

BDS at Cross County

Bertrand at Overton

Bloomfield at Wynot

Blue Hill at Kenesaw

Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian

Central Valley at CWCE

Clarkson/Leigh at Mead

Elgin/PJ at Osmond

Elwood at Loomis

Falls City SH at Pawnee City

Hartington-Newcastle at Wausa

Humphrey SF at Riverside

Lawrence-Nelson at Axtell

Maxwell at Mullen

Medicine Valley at Garden County

Meridian at Johnson-Brock

Parkview Christian at Diller-Odell

Pender at Emerson-Hubbard

Randolph at Allen

Sandhills/Thedford at Brady

St. Mary's at Clearwater-Orchard

Stuart at Twin Loup

Winside at Plainview

Six-man

Crawford at Arthur County

Creek Valley at South Platte

Elba at Walthill

Hampton at Deshler

Hyannis at Hay Springs

McCool Junction at Dorchester

McPherson County/Stapleton at Maywood-Hayes Center

Potter-Dix at Minatare

Red Cloud at Heartland Lutheran

S-E-M at Wilcox-Hildreth

Sioux County at Cody-Kilgore

St. Edward at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Sterling at Lewiston

