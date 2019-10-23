Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High
Millard South at Omaha Westside
Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South
Class C-1
Boys Town at Omaha Concordia
Broken Bow at Centura
Ord at Gothenburg
Valentine at O'Neill
Class C-2
Hartington Cedar Catholic at Stanton
Pierce at Boone Central
Shelby-Rising City at Aquinas
Class D-1
Alma at Arapahoe
Ansley-Litchfield at Burwell
Arcadia-Loup City at Elm Creek
Boyd County at Creighton
Brownell Talbot at East Butler
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Elkhorn Valley
Neligh-Oakdale at Lutheran High Northeast
Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock
Shelton at Fullerton
South Loup at Amherst
Southern at HTRS
Sutherland at Morrill
Weeping Water at Lourdes CC
Class D-2
Bertrand at Pleasanton
Brady at Maxwell
Central Valley at Stuart
Clearwater-Orchard at CWCE
Franklin at Lawrence-Nelson
Giltner at Kenesaw
Hartington-Newcastle at Bloomfield
Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH
Meridian at Diller-Odell
Mullen at Paxton
Osmond at Riverside
Overton at Elwood
Pender at Omaha Christian
Sandhills/Thedford at Medicine Valley
Wausa at Randolph
Six-man
S-E-M at Eustis-Farnam
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Omaha North
Columbus at Omaha Northwest
Elkhorn South at Creighton Prep
Fremont at Elkhorn
Grand Island at Lincoln East
Gretna at Millard North
Kearney at North Platte
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South
Millard West at Lincoln North Star
Norfolk at Omaha Benson
Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha Central at Bellevue West
Class B
Bennington at Mount Michael
Lexington at Alliance
Norris at Omaha Skutt
Northwest at Hastings
Omaha Roncalli at Blair
Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross
Ralston at Waverly
Seward at Beatrice
Scottsbluff at McCook
South Sioux City at Schuyler
York at Crete
Class C-1
Arlington at DC West
Ashland-Greenwood at Lincoln Lutheran
Central City at Aurora
Chase County at Ogallala
Columbus Scotus at Wahoo
Cozad at Adams Central
Fairbury at Fillmore Central
Falls City at Auburn
Fort Calhoun at Platteview
Gering at Chadron
Kearney Catholic at Holdrege
Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City
Milford at Doniphan-Trumbull
Mitchell at Sidney
Wayne at Bishop Neumann
Class C-2
Columbus Lakeview at Raymond Central
Crofton at Battle Creek
Freeman at Conestoga
Gibbon at Wood River
Gordon-Rushville at North Platte SP
Hastings St. Cecilia at Sutton
Hershey at Bridgeport
Johnson County Central at Syracuse
Logan View/SS at West Point-Beemer
North Bend Central at David City
Oakland-Craig at BRLD
Ponca at Norfolk Catholic
Southern Valley at Minden
St. Paul at Grand Island CC
Superior at Sandy Creek
Tekamah-Herman at Archbishop Bergan
Twin River at Centennial
Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm
Yutan at Louisville
Class D-1
Ainsworth at North Central
BDS at Thayer Central
Bayard at Kimball
Cross County at EMF
Dundy County-Stratton at Southwest
Hemingford at Perkins County
Hitchcock County at Cambridge
Madison at Howells-Dodge
Nebraska Christian at Palmer
Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola-High Plains
Niobrara/Verdigre at West Holt
Omaha Nation at Homer
Ravenna at Heartland
Wakefield at Wisner-Pilger
Winnebago at Guardian Angels CC
Class D-2
Blue Hill at Axtell
Emerson-Hubbard at Clarkson/Leigh
Leyton/Banner County at Wauneta-Palisade
Loomis at Anselmo-Merna
Mead at Cedar Bluffs
Pawnee City at Parkview Christian
Plainview at Humphrey SF
Twin Loup at St. Mary's
Wynot at Allen
Six-man
Arthur County at Potter-Dix
Cody-Kilgore at South Platte
Deshler at Lewiston
Elba at Spalding Academy
Hampton at Harvard
Hay Springs at Sioux County
Heartland Lutheran at Silver Lake
Hyannis at Crawford
Maywood-Hayes Center at Red Cloud
Minatare at Creek Valley
Santee at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Sterling at Dorchester
Walthill at St. Edward
Wilcox-Hildreth at McPherson County/Stapleton