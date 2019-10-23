{{featured_button_text}}

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High

Millard South at Omaha Westside

Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South

Class C-1

Boys Town at Omaha Concordia

Broken Bow at Centura

Ord at Gothenburg

Valentine at O'Neill

Class C-2

Hartington Cedar Catholic at Stanton

Pierce at Boone Central

Shelby-Rising City at Aquinas

Class D-1

Alma at Arapahoe

Ansley-Litchfield at Burwell

Arcadia-Loup City at Elm Creek

Boyd County at Creighton

Brownell Talbot at East Butler

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Elkhorn Valley

Neligh-Oakdale at Lutheran High Northeast

Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock

Shelton at Fullerton

South Loup at Amherst

Southern at HTRS

Sutherland at Morrill

Weeping Water at Lourdes CC

Class D-2

Bertrand at Pleasanton

Brady at Maxwell

Central Valley at Stuart

Clearwater-Orchard at CWCE

Franklin at Lawrence-Nelson

Giltner at Kenesaw

Hartington-Newcastle at Bloomfield

Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH

Meridian at Diller-Odell

Mullen at Paxton

Osmond at Riverside

Overton at Elwood

Pender at Omaha Christian

Sandhills/Thedford at Medicine Valley

Wausa at Randolph

Six-man

S-E-M at Eustis-Farnam

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Omaha North

Columbus at Omaha Northwest

Elkhorn South at Creighton Prep

Fremont at Elkhorn

Grand Island at Lincoln East

Gretna at Millard North

Kearney at North Platte

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South

Millard West at Lincoln North Star

Norfolk at Omaha Benson

Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha Central at Bellevue West

Class B

Bennington at Mount Michael

Lexington at Alliance

Norris at Omaha Skutt

Northwest at Hastings

Omaha Roncalli at Blair

Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross

Ralston at Waverly

Seward at Beatrice

Scottsbluff at McCook

South Sioux City at Schuyler

York at Crete

Class C-1

Arlington at DC West

Ashland-Greenwood at Lincoln Lutheran

Central City at Aurora

Chase County at Ogallala

Columbus Scotus at Wahoo

Cozad at Adams Central

Fairbury at Fillmore Central

Falls City at Auburn

Fort Calhoun at Platteview

Gering at Chadron

Kearney Catholic at Holdrege

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City

Milford at Doniphan-Trumbull

Mitchell at Sidney

Wayne at Bishop Neumann

Class C-2

Columbus Lakeview at Raymond Central

Crofton at Battle Creek

Freeman at Conestoga

Gibbon at Wood River

Gordon-Rushville at North Platte SP

Hastings St. Cecilia at Sutton

Hershey at Bridgeport

Johnson County Central at Syracuse

Logan View/SS at West Point-Beemer

North Bend Central at David City

Oakland-Craig at BRLD

Ponca at Norfolk Catholic

Southern Valley at Minden

St. Paul at Grand Island CC

Superior at Sandy Creek

Tekamah-Herman at Archbishop Bergan

Twin River at Centennial

Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm

Yutan at Louisville 

Class D-1

Ainsworth at North Central

BDS at Thayer Central

Bayard at Kimball

Cross County at EMF

Dundy County-Stratton at Southwest

Hemingford at Perkins County

Hitchcock County at Cambridge

Madison at Howells-Dodge

Nebraska Christian at Palmer

Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola-High Plains

Niobrara/Verdigre at West Holt

Omaha Nation at Homer

Ravenna at Heartland

Wakefield at Wisner-Pilger

Winnebago at Guardian Angels CC

Class D-2

Blue Hill at Axtell

Emerson-Hubbard at Clarkson/Leigh

Leyton/Banner County at Wauneta-Palisade

Loomis at Anselmo-Merna

Mead at Cedar Bluffs

Pawnee City at Parkview Christian

Plainview at Humphrey SF

Twin Loup at St. Mary's

Wynot at Allen

Six-man

Arthur County at Potter-Dix

Cody-Kilgore at South Platte

Deshler at Lewiston

Elba at Spalding Academy

Hampton at Harvard

Hay Springs at Sioux County

Heartland Lutheran at Silver Lake

Hyannis at Crawford

Maywood-Hayes Center at Red Cloud

Minatare at Creek Valley

Santee at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Sterling at Dorchester

Walthill at St. Edward

Wilcox-Hildreth at McPherson County/Stapleton

