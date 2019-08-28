Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Gretna at Millard South
Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southeast
Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-LV South
Class D-1
Boyd County at St. Mary's
Class D-2
Bloomfield at Winside
Elgin/PJ at Elkhorn Valley
Riverside at Central Valley
Twin Loup at Anselmo-Merna
Six-man
Arthur County at Hyannis
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Omaha Westside
Bellevue West at Lincoln High
Elkhorn South at Elkhorn
Grand Island at Kearney
Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Northeast at Fremont
Millard North at Millard West
Norfolk at Columbus
North Platte at Scottsbluff
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
Omaha North at Creighton Prep
Omaha South at Omaha Northwest
South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan
Class B
Alliance at York
Beatrice at Norris
Bennington at Omaha Skutt
Blair at Plattsmouth
Crete at Lexington
Hastings at McCook
Mount Michael at Ralston
Northwest at Gering
Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli
Schuyler at Nebraska City
Seward at Waverly
Class C-1
Aurora at Adams Central
Bishop Neumann at Boys Town
Boone Central/NG at O'Neill
Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic
Chase County at Gothenburg
Columbus Lakeview at Fillmore Central
Columbus Scotus at Aquinas
Cozad at Ord
Fairbury at Auburn
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood
Gordon-Rushville at Chadron
Holdrege at Ogallala
Malcolm at Grand Island CC
Milford at Falls City
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran
Platteview at Lincoln Christian
Raymond Central at DC West
St. Paul at Central City
Valentine at Mitchell
Wayne at Wahoo
West Point-Beemer at Arlington
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan at Logan View/SS
BRLD at Hartington CC
Battle Creek at Shelby-Rising City
Bridgeport at Sidney
David City at Stanton
Gibbon at Minden
Hastings St. Cecilia at Hershey
Louisville at Conestoga
North Bend Central at Johnson Co. Central
Oakland-Craig at Crofton
Pierce at Norfolk Catholic
Sandy Creek at Southern Valley
Superior at Wilber-Clatonia
Sutton at North Platte SP
Syracuse at Centennial
Tekamah-Herman at Ponca
Twin River at Centura
Wood River at Doniphan-Trumbull
Yutan at Freeman
Class D-1
Alma at Bertrand
Amherst at Ravenna
Bayard at Leyton/Banner County
Creighton at Wakefield
Cross County at Wisner-Pilger
Diller-Odell at Southern
East Butler at Guardian Angels CC
Elm Creek at Overton
Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson-Brock
Falls City SH at Lourdes CC
Fullerton at Arcadia-Loup City
Garden County at Kimball
H-TR-S at Pawnee City
Heartland at Giltner
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Randolph
Morrill at Maxwell
Nebraska Lutheran at Palmyra
North Central at Burwell
Osceola-High Plains at Palmer
Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
South Loup at Sutherland
Thayer Central at Nebraska Christian
Tri County at EMF
Emerson-Hubbard at Homer
Class D-2
Axtell at Loomis
Blue Hill at Meridian
Cedar Bluffs at Allen
Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge
Clearwater-Orchard at Neligh-Oakdale
Elwood at Arapahoe
Hartington-Newcastle at CWCE
Mead at Parkview Christian
Mullen at Hemingford
Omaha Christian at Brownell Talbot
Omaha Nation at Weeping Water
Paxton at Brady
Pender at Winnebago
Pleasanton at Ansley-Litchfield
Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth
Stuart at Niobrara/Verdigre
Wauneta-Palisade at Hitchcock County
Wausa at Osmond
Six-man
Deshler at Humphrey/LHF
Dorchester at Walthill
Edgemont, S.D. at Crawford
Elba at S-E-M
Eustis-Farnam at Creek Valley
Hampton at McCool Junction
Minatare at Sioux County
McPherson County/Stapleton at Cody-Kilgore
Plainview at Wynot
Potter-Dix at Hay Springs
Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth
Silver Lake at Lewiston
South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center
Spalding Academy at Harvard
Sterling at St. Edward