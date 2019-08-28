{{featured_button_text}}
Seward vs. Crete, 9/28

Crete quarterback Zach Fye takes the snap against Seward in 2017 at Papik Field.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Millard South 53, Gretna 7

Omaha Burke 16, Lincoln Southeast 14

Papillion-LV South 42, Papillion-La Vista 14

Class D-1

Boyd County at St. Mary's

Class D-2

Bloomfield at Winside

Central Valley 56, Riverside 20

Elkhorn Valley 56, Elgin/PJ 26

Twin Loup 44, Anselmo-Merna 22

Six-man 

Arthur County at Hyannis

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Omaha Westside

Bellevue West at Lincoln High

Elkhorn South at Elkhorn

Grand Island at Kearney

Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Northeast at Fremont

Millard North at Millard West

Norfolk at Columbus

North Platte at Scottsbluff

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central

Omaha North at Creighton Prep

Omaha South at Omaha Northwest

South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan

Class B

Alliance at York

Beatrice at Norris

Bennington at Omaha Skutt

Blair at Plattsmouth

Crete at Lexington

Hastings at McCook

Mount Michael at Ralston

Northwest at Gering

Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli

Schuyler at Nebraska City

Seward at Waverly

Class C-1

Aurora at Adams Central

Bishop Neumann at Boys Town

Boone Central/NG at O'Neill

Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic

Chase County at Gothenburg

Columbus Lakeview at Fillmore Central

Columbus Scotus at Aquinas

Cozad at Ord

Fairbury at Auburn

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Gordon-Rushville at Chadron

Holdrege at Ogallala

Malcolm at Grand Island CC

Milford at Falls City

Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran

Platteview at Lincoln Christian

Raymond Central at DC West

St. Paul at Central City

Valentine at Mitchell

Wayne at Wahoo

West Point-Beemer at Arlington

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan at Logan View/SS

BRLD at Hartington CC

Battle Creek at Shelby-Rising City

Bridgeport at Sidney

David City at Stanton

Gibbon at Minden

Hastings St. Cecilia at Hershey

Louisville at Conestoga

North Bend Central at Johnson Co. Central

Oakland-Craig at Crofton

Pierce at Norfolk Catholic

Sandy Creek at Southern Valley

Superior at Wilber-Clatonia

Sutton at North Platte SP

Syracuse at Centennial

Tekamah-Herman at Ponca

Twin River at Centura

Wood River at Doniphan-Trumbull

Yutan at Freeman

Class D-1

Alma at Bertrand

Amherst at Ravenna

Bayard at Leyton/Banner County

Creighton at Wakefield

Cross County at Wisner-Pilger

Diller-Odell at Southern

East Butler at Guardian Angels CC

Elm Creek at Overton

Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson-Brock

Falls City SH at Lourdes CC

Fullerton at Arcadia-Loup City

Garden County at Kimball

H-TR-S at Pawnee City

Heartland at Giltner

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Randolph

Morrill at Maxwell

Nebraska Lutheran at Palmyra

North Central at Burwell

Osceola-High Plains at Palmer

Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton

South Loup at Sutherland

Thayer Central at Nebraska Christian

Tri County at EMF

Emerson-Hubbard at Homer

Class D-2

Axtell at Loomis

Blue Hill at Meridian

Cedar Bluffs at Allen

Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge

Clearwater-Orchard at Neligh-Oakdale

Elwood at Arapahoe

Hartington-Newcastle at CWCE

Mead at Parkview Christian

Mullen at Hemingford

Omaha Christian at Brownell Talbot

Omaha Nation at Weeping Water

Paxton at Brady

Pender at Winnebago

Pleasanton at Ansley-Litchfield

Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth

Stuart at Niobrara/Verdigre

Wauneta-Palisade at Hitchcock County

Wausa at Osmond

Six-man

Deshler at Humphrey/LHF

Dorchester at Walthill

Edgemont, S.D. at Crawford

Elba at S-E-M

Eustis-Farnam at Creek Valley

Hampton at McCool Junction

Minatare at Sioux County

McPherson County/Stapleton at Cody-Kilgore

Plainview at Wynot

Potter-Dix at Hay Springs

Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth

Silver Lake at Lewiston

South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center

Spalding Academy at Harvard

Sterling at St. Edward

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments