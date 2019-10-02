{{featured_button_text}}

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Elkhorn at Millard North

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East

Class D-1

Burwell at Amherst

Palmer at Fullerton

Class D-2

CWCE at St. Mary's

Hemingford at Sutherland

Maxwell at Sandhills/Thedford

Twin Loup at Central Valley

Six-man

Eustis-Farnam at Maywood-Hayes Center

McCool Junction at Deshler

S-E-M at McPherson County/Stapleton

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Creighton Prep at Columbus

Fremont at Papillion-La Vista

Gretna at Omaha Burke

Kearney at Millard West

Lincoln High at North Platte

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Central

Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East

Millard South at Elkhorn South

Norfolk at Bellevue West

Omaha Benson at Lincoln Southwest

Omaha Bryan at Grand Island

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Westside

Omaha South at Lincoln Northeast

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha North

Class B

Alliance at McCook

Bennington at South Sioux City

Crete at Seward

Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli

Norris at Plattsmouth

Northwest at Beatrice

Omaha Skutt at Ralston

Schuyler at Blair

Scottsbluff at Sidney

Waverly at Omaha Gross

York at Hastings

Class C-1

Adams Central at Holdrege

Ashland-Greenwood at Falls City

Boys Town at Platteview

Chadron at Ogallala

Columbus Lakeview at Pierce

Columbus Scotus at Bishop Neumann

Fairbury at Milford

Fillmore Central at Aurora

Fort Calhoun at Arlington

Gering at Lexington

Gordon-Rushville at Valentine

Gothenburg at Broken Bow

Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran

Logan View/SS at Wayne

Mitchell at Chase County

Nebraska City at Auburn

Omaha Concordia at DC West

Wahoo at Raymond Central

West Point-Beemer at Boone Central

Class C-2

Battle Creek at Ponca

Bridgeport at North Platte St. Pat's

Central City at Grand Island CC

Conestoga at Syracuse

Cozad at Minden

Crofton at Stanton

David City at Aquinas

Doniphan-Trumbull at Sandy Creek

Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic

Hastings SC at Superior

Kearney Catholic at Sutton

Louisville at Oakland-Craig

Malcolm at Freeman

North Bend Central at Centennial

Shelby-Rising City at Twin River

Southern Valley at Hershey

St. Paul at Gibbon

Tekamah-Herman at BRLD

Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central

Wood River at Centura

Yutan at Archbishop Bergan

Class D-1

Ainsworth at Creighton

Alma at Hitchcock County

Anselmo-Merna at Bertrand

Ansley-Litchfield at Arcadia-Loup City

Bayard at Morrill

Boyd County at Niobrara/Verdigre

Brownell Talbot at Lourdes CC

Cross County at East Butler

Dundy County-Stratton at Arapahoe

EMF at Osceola-High Plains

Elm Creek at South Loup 

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water

Giltner at Blue Hill

Homer at Wakefield

Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale

Kimball at Perkins County

Lutheran High Northeast at Elkhorn Valley

Madison at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Nebraska Christian at Heartland

North Central at West Holt

Omaha Nation at Guardian Angels CC

Palmyra at HTRS

Ravenna at Shelton

Southern at Thayer Central

Southwest at Cambridge

Tri County at BDS

Wisner-Pilger at Winnebago

Class D-2

Allen at Hartington-Newcastle

Brady at Wauneta-Palisade

Cedar Bluffs at Pender

Emerson-Hubbard at Mead

Falls City SH at Parkview Christian

Garden County at Paxton

Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell

Kenesaw at Lawrence-Nelson

Loomis at Overton

Medicine Valley at Mullen

Omaha Christian at Clarkson/Leigh

Pawnee City at Meridian

Plainview at Osmond

Pleasanton at Elwood

Riverside at Elgin/PJ

Stuart at Clearwater-Orchard

Wausa at Bloomfield

Winside at Humphrey SF

Wynot at Randolph

Six-man

Arthur County at South Platte

Crawford at Cody-Kilgore

Hay Springs at Minatare

Heartland Lutheran at Harvard

Humphrey/LHF at Walthill

Lewiston at Dorchester

Potter-Dix at Creek Valley

Red Cloud at Hampton

Santee at Elba

Sioux County at Hyannis

St. Edward at Spalding Academy

Wilcox-Hildreth at Silver Lake

