Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Elkhorn at Millard North
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East
Class D-1
Burwell at Amherst
Palmer at Fullerton
Class D-2
CWCE at St. Mary's
Hemingford at Sutherland
Maxwell at Sandhills/Thedford
Twin Loup at Central Valley
Six-man
Eustis-Farnam at Maywood-Hayes Center
McCool Junction at Deshler
S-E-M at McPherson County/Stapleton
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Creighton Prep at Columbus
Fremont at Papillion-La Vista
Gretna at Omaha Burke
Kearney at Millard West
Lincoln High at North Platte
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Central
Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East
Millard South at Elkhorn South
Norfolk at Bellevue West
Omaha Benson at Lincoln Southwest
Omaha Bryan at Grand Island
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Westside
Omaha South at Lincoln Northeast
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha North
Class B
Alliance at McCook
Bennington at South Sioux City
Crete at Seward
Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli
Norris at Plattsmouth
Northwest at Beatrice
Omaha Skutt at Ralston
Schuyler at Blair
Scottsbluff at Sidney
Waverly at Omaha Gross
York at Hastings
Class C-1
Adams Central at Holdrege
Ashland-Greenwood at Falls City
Boys Town at Platteview
Chadron at Ogallala
Columbus Lakeview at Pierce
Columbus Scotus at Bishop Neumann
Fairbury at Milford
Fillmore Central at Aurora
Fort Calhoun at Arlington
Gering at Lexington
Gordon-Rushville at Valentine
Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran
Logan View/SS at Wayne
Mitchell at Chase County
Nebraska City at Auburn
Omaha Concordia at DC West
Wahoo at Raymond Central
West Point-Beemer at Boone Central
Class C-2
Battle Creek at Ponca
Bridgeport at North Platte St. Pat's
Central City at Grand Island CC
Conestoga at Syracuse
Cozad at Minden
Crofton at Stanton
David City at Aquinas
Doniphan-Trumbull at Sandy Creek
Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic
Hastings SC at Superior
Kearney Catholic at Sutton
Louisville at Oakland-Craig
Malcolm at Freeman
North Bend Central at Centennial
Shelby-Rising City at Twin River
Southern Valley at Hershey
St. Paul at Gibbon
Tekamah-Herman at BRLD
Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central
Wood River at Centura
Yutan at Archbishop Bergan
Class D-1
Ainsworth at Creighton
Alma at Hitchcock County
Anselmo-Merna at Bertrand
Ansley-Litchfield at Arcadia-Loup City
Bayard at Morrill
Boyd County at Niobrara/Verdigre
Brownell Talbot at Lourdes CC
Cross County at East Butler
Dundy County-Stratton at Arapahoe
EMF at Osceola-High Plains
Elm Creek at South Loup
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
Giltner at Blue Hill
Homer at Wakefield
Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale
Kimball at Perkins County
Lutheran High Northeast at Elkhorn Valley
Madison at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Nebraska Christian at Heartland
North Central at West Holt
Omaha Nation at Guardian Angels CC
Palmyra at HTRS
Ravenna at Shelton
Southern at Thayer Central
Southwest at Cambridge
Tri County at BDS
Wisner-Pilger at Winnebago
Class D-2
Allen at Hartington-Newcastle
Brady at Wauneta-Palisade
Cedar Bluffs at Pender
Emerson-Hubbard at Mead
Falls City SH at Parkview Christian
Garden County at Paxton
Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell
Kenesaw at Lawrence-Nelson
Loomis at Overton
Medicine Valley at Mullen
Omaha Christian at Clarkson/Leigh
Pawnee City at Meridian
Plainview at Osmond
Pleasanton at Elwood
Riverside at Elgin/PJ
Stuart at Clearwater-Orchard
Wausa at Bloomfield
Winside at Humphrey SF
Wynot at Randolph
Six-man
Arthur County at South Platte
Crawford at Cody-Kilgore
Hay Springs at Minatare
Heartland Lutheran at Harvard
Humphrey/LHF at Walthill
Lewiston at Dorchester
Potter-Dix at Creek Valley
Red Cloud at Hampton
Santee at Elba
Sioux County at Hyannis
St. Edward at Spalding Academy
Wilcox-Hildreth at Silver Lake