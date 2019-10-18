WILBER-CLATONIA 76, CONESTOGA 0
WILBER--Mitchell Thompson scored four touchdowns — three on rushes — and Mason Combs with three touchdowns, including a fumble return for a score, as Wilber-Clatonia finished the scoring with three defensive touchdowns.
|Conestoga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Wilber-Clatonia
|28
|27
|21
|0
|--
|76
WC--Thompson 20 run (Hirzel kick)
WC--Thompson 16 run (Hirzel kick)
WC--Thompson 8 run (Hirzel kick)
WC--C. Homolka 3 run (Hirzel kick)
WC--Thompson 15 pass from Chrosentreader (Hirzel kick)
WC--Combs 12 run (Hirzel kick)
WC--Combs 19 run (PAT miss)
WC--D. Homolka 1 run (Hirzel kick)
WC--Patak 19 INT return (Hirzel kick)
WC--Kreshel 32 fumble return (Hirzel kick)
WC--Combs 15 fumble return (Hirzel kick)
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 48, OMAHA BRYAN 8
|Lincoln North Star
|7
|27
|7
|7
|--
|48
|Omaha Bryan
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
LNS--Thomas 2 run (Hernandez kick)
LNS--Thomas 15 run (Hernandez kick)
LNS--McGarvie 51 run (Hernandez kick)
LNS--Coffey 15 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)
LNS--Gruber 18 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)
LNS--McGarvie 16 run (Hernandez kick)
OB--Moore pass from Wingender (Wingender run)
LNS--Holloway 4 run (Hernandez kick)
BISHOP NEUMANN 35, RAYMOND CENTRAL 12
WAHOO--David Lilly rushed for 323 yards on 20 carries and five touchdowns to lead Bishop Neumann.
|Raymond Central
|0
|0
|0
|12
|--
|12
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|14
|14
|0
|--
|35
BN--Lilly 49 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Lilly 46 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Lilly 39 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Lilly 49 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Lilly 43 run (Pentico kick)
RC--Kreikemeier 44 run (kick blocked)
RC--Stover 26 pass from Kreikemeier (no attempt)
CENTENNIAL 33, DAVID CITY 14
|David City
|6
|0
|8
|0
|--
|14
|Centennial
|7
|6
|7
|13
|--
|33
DC--Denker 57 run (kick failed)
CEN--Horne 17 run (Gierhan kick)
CEN--Horne 40 pass from Gierhan (kick failed)
CEN--Gierhan 1 run (Gierhan kick)
DC--Denker 45 run (Vodicka run)
CEN--Horne 78 pass from Gierhan (kick failed)
CEN--Brees 45 run (Gierhan kick)
FREEMAN 13, SYRACUSE 0
ADAMS--The passing was working for the Falcons behind Carter Ruse who went 11 of 16 for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Freeman
|7
|6
|0
|0
|--
|13
FRE--Meints 5 pass from Ruse (Yates kick)
FRE--Meints 15 pass from Ruse (PAT miss)
DILLER-ODELL 98, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 70
|Parkview Christian
|14
|6
|22
|28
|--
|70
|Diller-Odell
|22
|30
|22
|24
|--
|98
DO--Meyer 15 run (run failed).
PC--Neal 0 run (Page pass from Goodwin).
DO--Meyer 45 kickoff return (Craw run).
PC--Neal 33 run (pass failed).
DO--Faxon 20 pass from Ebeling (Klecan pass from Ebeling).
DO--Meyer 16 pass from Ebeling (Craw run).
PC--Godwin 1 run (run failed).
DO--Klecan 33 pass from Ebeling (Faxon pass from Ebeling).
DO--Klecan 36 pass from Meyer (Faxon pass from Ebeling).
DO--Meyer 27 pass from Ebeling (Faxon pass from Ebeling).
PC--Page 66 pass from Neal (Page pass from Godwin).
DO--Faxon 37 pass from Ebeling (Faxon pass from Ebeling).
PC--Page 1 pass from Curry (Page pass from Godwin).
DO--Klecan 52 pass from Meyer (Klecan pass from Ebeling).
PC--Curry 26 run (pass failed).
DO--Craw 13 run (run failed).
PC--Neal 10 run (Page pass from Godwin).
DO--Craw 73 run (Klecan pass from Ebeling).
PC--Page 16 pass from Godwin (Neal run).
DO--Craw 73 kickoff return (run failed).
PC--Curry 46 pass from Godwin (run failed).
DO--Jones 55 run (Hickey run).
PC--Page 50 pass from Godwin (pass failed).
JOHNSON-BROCK 58, MERIDIAN 8
JOHNSON--Caleb Fossenbarger threw for five touchdown passes and completed 11 of 16 passes for 171 yards, with 109 of those yards to Ty Hahn, who had three receiving touchdowns and a 17-yard interception return.
|Meridian
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Johnson-Brock
|30
|22
|6
|0
|--
|58
JB--Hahn 1 pass from Fossenbarger (Smith run)
JB--Ka. Davis 4 pass from Fossenbarger (run failed)
JB--Hahn 45 pass from Fossenbarger (Ka. Davis pass from Fossenbarger)
JB--Smith 3 run (Bohling pass from Fossenbarger)
JB--Ko. Davis 1 pass from Fossenbarger (Smith run)
JB--Hahn 51 pass from Fossenbarger (run failed)
JB--Hahn 17 interception return (Hahn pass from Fossenbarger)
JB--Ottemann 8 run (run failed)
MER--Nunez 34 pass from Peterson (Paul run)
GRAND ISLAND 34, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 14
|Grand Island
|7
|7
|13
|7
|--
|34
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|0
|13
|0
|--
|13
GI--Francl 50 pass from Cahoy (Mendez kick)
GI--Cahoy 71 run (Mendez kick)
GI--Mendez 25 field goal
SW--Arsiaga 14 run (PAT blocked)
GI--Mendez 28 field goal
GI--Francl 4 run (Mendez kick)
SW--McKinsey 71 pass from Harnly (Decker kick)
GI--McKinnis 1 run (Mendez kick)
|GI
|LSW
|First downs
|19
|15
|Rushes-yards
|37-223
|33-62
|Passing yards
|161
|270
|Passing
|9-17
|19-26
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalties-yards
|3-30
|4-35
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--GI, Francl 14-89, Cahoy 11-95, Aken 8-22. Southwest -- Arsiaga 12-38, Harnly 19-24.
PASSING--GI, Cahoy 8-14-0, 170; Southwest, Harnly 20-28-0, 271.
RECEIVING--GI, Francl 4-83, Douglass 2-57, McKinnis 1-22. Southwest, McKinsey 7-150, Harders 4-74, Milius 3-16.
NORRIS 41, RALSTON 9
FIRTH--Norris handled Ralston due in part to the running of Bryson Schultz, who rushed for 129 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns.
|Ralston
|3
|0
|0
|6
|--
|9
|Norris
|20
|0
|21
|0
|--
|41
NOR--Oerter 19 run (Williams kick)
RAL--Krajeski 37 FG
NOR--Schultz 64 run (Williams kick)
NOR--Oerter 16 run (PAT miss)
NOR--Schultz 9 run (Williams kick)
NOR--Carnie 58 pass from Oerter (Williams kick)
NOR--Schultz 21 run (Williams kick)
RAL--Madden 1 run (PAT miss)
FALLS CITY SH 50, PAWNEE CITY 6
PAWNEE CITY--Falls City Sacred Heart's rushing and special teams shined tonight, accounting for all seven of the team's scores in the win over Pawnee City.
|Falls City SH
|44
|0
|6
|0
|--
|50
|Pawnee City
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
FCSH--Simon 19 punt return (Witt pass)
FCSH--Hoy 9 run (Jordan run)
FCSH--Hoy 44 punt return (Hoy run)
FCSH--Casteel 1 run (Nochtigal kick)
FCSH--Nachtigal 1 punt return (Nochtigal kick)
FCSH--Froeschl 9 run (kick failed)
FCSH--Evan Keithley 9 run (kick failed)
PC--Osborne 1 run (kick failed)
AUBURN 29, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 17
|Auburn
|0
|15
|7
|7
|--
|29
|Lincoln Christian
|0
|3
|7
|7
|--
|17
LC--Sauberan 18 FG
AUB--Arban 5 run (Darnell kick)
AUB--Darnell 1 run (Darnell kick)
LC--Berrier 24 run (Sauberan kick)
AUB--Darnell 34 run (Darnell kick)
LC--Koch 7 run (Sauberan kick)
AUB--Arban 1 run (Darnell kick)
|AUB
|LC
|First downs
|15
|11
|Rushing yards
|254
|266
|Passing yards
|57
|0
|Passing
|3-6-0
|0-6-2
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--AUB, Darnell 19-131, Clark 17-81, Arban 14-42; LC, Berrier 20-171, Koch 7-30, Burgher 4-24, Schluckebier 2-21.
PASSING--AUB, Darnell 3-6-0, 57; LC, Koch 0-6-2, 0;
RECEIVING--AUB, Allen 2-53, Clark 1-4.
WAVERLY 29, PLATTSMOUTH 7
PLATTSMOUTH--Mason Nieman threw for two scores as the Vikings downed Plattsmouth. Waverly had 249 yards rushing and 109 through the air.
|Waverly
|8
|0
|7
|14
|--
|29
|Plattsmouth
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
WAV--Skrobecki 50 pass from Niemann (Schawang run)
WAV--Nieman 13 run (Canoyer kick)
PLATT--Rathman 60 pass from Adkins (Prokupek kick)
WAV--Kastens 12 run (Canoyer kick)
WAV--Stoddard 31 pass from Nieman (Canoyer kick)
STERLING 70, LEWISTON 19
|Sterling
|23
|28
|13
|6
|--
|70
|Lewiston
|0
|19
|0
|0
|--
|19
LINCOLN PIUS X 21, NORFOLK 14
|Norfolk
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|0
|7
|14
|--
|21
NOR--Monday 2 run (Licking kick)
NOR--Splater 8 run (Licking kick)
LPX--Andreasen 80 run (Chapelle kick)
LPX--Vodicka 17 pass from Finder (Chapelle kick)
LPX--Andreasen 69 run (Chapelle kick)
|NOR
|LPX
|First downs
|16
|9
|Rushes-yards
|32-101
|31-297
|Passing yards
|187
|14
|Passing
|25-35-0
|2-4-1
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|6-42
|6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--NOR, Splater 18-78, Monday 12-17, Thompson 2-6; LPX Andreasen 11-187, Finder 13-88, Leggott 5-17, Vodicka 2-5.
PASSING--NOR, Monday 25-35-0, 187; LPX, Finder 2-4-1, 14.
RECEIVING--NOR, Wilson 8-102, Luna 4-28, Splater 3-minus 8, Dohmen 4-23, Thompson 3-26, Henery 3-16; LPX, Vodicka 2-14.
AURORA 21, MILFORD 0
MILFORD--Quarterback Trevor Dvorak led the Huskies to a shut-out victory over Milford going 10-for 21 passing for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
|Aurora
|14
|0
|7
|0
|--
|21
|Milford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
AUR--Settles 17 pass from Dvorak (Herzberg kick)
AUR--Mackenson 1 run (Herzberg kick)
AUR--Boerkircher 20 pass from Dvorak (Herzberg kick)
WAHOO 69, COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 14
COLUMBUS--Trevin Luben rushed 11 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns, plus tacked on a punt return for a score to lead the Warriors. Thomas Waido completed 11 of 13 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Wahoo.
|Wahoo
|14
|42
|13
|0
|--
|69
|Columbus Lakeview
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
WAH--Luben 66 run (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Luben 3 run (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Luben 7 run (Zaragoza kick)
CL--Van Cleave 97 kickoff return (Klug kick)
WAH--Kolterman 6 run (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Luben 35 punt return (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Hancock 11 pass from Waido (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Ludvik 16 run (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Kolterman 71 pass from Waido (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Luben 3 run (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Ludvik 45 run (kick failed)
CL--Lemburg 5 pass from Tessendorf (Klug kick)
DESHLER 46, HAMPTON 6
|Hampton
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
|Deshler
|28
|16
|0
|0
|--
|46
SEWARD 18, YORK 0
|Seward
|12
|0
|6
|0
|--
|18
|York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
SEW--Ellingson 1 run (kick failed)
SEW--Kavulak 19 run (kick failed)
SEW--Duncan 35 pass from Sukup (pass failed)
|SEW
|YOR
|First downs
|13
|8
|Rushes-yards
|43-124
|30-159
|Passing yards
|180
|49
|Passing
|7-10-0
|9-22-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|4-29
|5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Seward, Knisley 24-129, Sukup 5-10, Novacek 7-21, Warner 1-(-1), Kavulak 1-19, team 3-(-36); York, Erwin 16-103, Collingham 7-13, Heinrich 3-2, Jansen 3-42, Cotton 1-(-11).
PASSING--Seward, Sukup 7-9-0, 180, Knisley 0-1-0; York, Erwin 8-20-0, 55, Collingham 1-1-0, (-6), Wright 1-1-0, 0.
RECEIVING--Seward, Sagehorn 4-106, Duncan 1-35, Stroup 2-26; York, Conner 1-4, Wright 3-14, Collingham 1-7, Cotton 2-6, Erwin 1-18, Koch 1-10.
OSCEOLA-HIGH PLAINS 57, EAST BUTLER 22
BRAINARD--Keaton Van Housen rushed 27 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Stormdogs. Osceola-High Plains totaled 449 rushing yards. Jaden Rhynalds completed 13 of 20 passes for 194 yards and ran for two scores to lead the Tigers.
|Osceola-High Plains
|16
|19
|14
|8
|--
|57
|East Butler
|14
|0
|0
|8
|--
|22
EB--Rhynalds 10 run (conversion failed)
OHP--Van Housen 68 run (Soule run)
OHP--Soule 53 run (Soule run)
EB--Brecka 23 pass from Rhynalds (Wright pass from Rhynalds)
OHP--Boden 10 run (Boden run)
OHP--Boden 3 run (Watts run)
OHP--Marino 28 FG
OHP--Van Housen 8 run (Soule run)
OHP--Soule 58 run (conversion failed)
EB--Rhynalds 2 run (Wright pass from Rhynalds)
OHP--Carlstrom 7 run (Zelasney run)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 53, NEBRASKA CITY 13
ASHLAND--The Bluejays stuck it to the Pioneers with a solid performance from Bryce Kitrell who had five carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
|Nebraska City
|0
|0
|7
|6
|--
|13
|Ashland-Greenwood
|26
|20
|7
|0
|--
|53
AG--Novak 13 interception return (PAT failed)
AG--Jacobsen 47 pass from Washburn (PAT failed)
AG--Jacobsen 14 pass from Washburn (Novak pass)
AG--Comstock 20 pass from Washburn (PAT miss)
AG--Zimmerman 4 run (Brown kick)
AG--Kitrell 37 run (Brown kick)
AG--Kitrell 97 run (PAT failed)
AG--Brown 15 run (Brown kick)
NC--Southard 9 pass from Williams (PAT good)
NC--Southard 87 pass from Williams (PAT blocked)
MCCOOL JUNCTION 66, DORCHESTER 12
DORCHESTER--Dana Hobbs ran for 72 yards on three carries -- all for touchdowns -- while also recording a punt return for a score for McCool Junction.
|McCool Junction
|32
|20
|7
|7
|--
|66
|Dorchester
|6
|0
|6
|0
|--
|12
MJ--Hobbs 8 run (kick failed)
MJ--Hobbs 6 run (kick blocked)
MJ--Hobbs 64 punt return (McDonald kick)
MJ--Hobbs 68 run (kick blocked)
MJ--McDonald interception return (kick failed)
DOR--Brummett 77 punt return (conversion failed)
MJ--McDonald 43 run (kick failed)
MJ--McDonald 35 run (kick blocked)
MJ--Bristol 20 run (McDonald run)
DOR--Brummett 48 run (conversion failed)
MJ--Rieken 5 run (conversion failed)
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 40, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 13
|Papillion-LVS
|0
|0
|6
|7
|--
|13
|Lincoln Southeast
|0
|7
|20
|13
|--
|40
LSE--Halleen 2 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Gifford 19 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Halleen 19 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Appleget 16 pass from Shannon (pass failed)
PLVS--Jewell 14 pass from Crandall (pass failed)
LSE--Rediger 34 interception return (pass failed)
LSE--Shannon 90 run (C. Jensen kick)
PLVS--Sich 2 run (Brehm kick)
LINCOLN LUTERHAN 31, FALLS CITY 16
|Lincoln Lutheran
|12
|12
|7
|0
|--
|31
|Falls City
|0
|0
|8
|8
|--
|16
LL--Hoefs 54 pass from Duitsman (conversion failed)
LL--Waldo 33 pass from Duitsman (conversion failed)
LL--Hoefs 80 pass from Duitsman (run failed)
LL--Waldo 4 run (run failed)
FC--Vice 7 run (run good)
LL--Zager 28 pass Duitsman (Zager kick)
FC--Aldana 2 run (run good)