Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.18

Lincoln Southwest's Telo Arsiaga spins to escape a tackle by Grand Island's Ace McKinnis on Friday at Seacrest Field. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

WILBER-CLATONIA 76, CONESTOGA 0

WILBER--Mitchell Thompson scored four touchdowns — three on rushes — and Mason Combs with three touchdowns, including a fumble return for a score, as Wilber-Clatonia finished the scoring with three defensive touchdowns.

Conestoga --
Wilber-Clatonia28 27 21  --76 

WC--Thompson 20 run (Hirzel kick)

WC--Thompson 16 run (Hirzel kick)

WC--Thompson 8 run (Hirzel kick)

WC--C. Homolka 3 run (Hirzel kick)

WC--Thompson 15 pass from Chrosentreader (Hirzel kick)

WC--Combs 12 run (Hirzel kick)

WC--Combs 19 run (PAT miss)

WC--D. Homolka 1 run (Hirzel kick)

WC--Patak 19 INT return (Hirzel kick)

WC--Kreshel 32 fumble return (Hirzel kick)

WC--Combs 15 fumble return (Hirzel kick)

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 48, OMAHA BRYAN 8

Lincoln North Star 27 --48 
Omaha Bryan --8

LNS--Thomas 2 run (Hernandez kick)

LNS--Thomas 15 run (Hernandez kick)

LNS--McGarvie 51 run (Hernandez kick)

LNS--Coffey 15 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)

LNS--Gruber 18 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)

LNS--McGarvie 16 run (Hernandez kick)

OB--Moore pass from Wingender (Wingender run)

LNS--Holloway 4 run (Hernandez kick)

BISHOP NEUMANN 35, RAYMOND CENTRAL 12

WAHOO--David Lilly rushed for 323 yards on 20 carries and five touchdowns to lead Bishop Neumann.

Raymond Central 12 --12 
Bishop Neumann 14 14 --35 

BN--Lilly 49 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Lilly 46 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Lilly 39 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Lilly 49 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Lilly 43 run (Pentico kick)

RC--Kreikemeier 44 run (kick blocked)

RC--Stover 26 pass from Kreikemeier (no attempt)

CENTENNIAL 33, DAVID CITY 14

David City --14 
Centennial13  --33 

DC--Denker 57 run (kick failed)

CEN--Horne 17 run (Gierhan kick)

CEN--Horne 40 pass from Gierhan (kick failed)

CEN--Gierhan 1 run (Gierhan kick)

DC--Denker 45 run (Vodicka run)

CEN--Horne 78 pass from Gierhan (kick failed)

CEN--Brees 45 run (Gierhan kick)

FREEMAN 13, SYRACUSE 0

ADAMS--The passing was working for the Falcons behind Carter Ruse who went 11 of 16 for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse --
Freeman --13 

FRE--Meints 5 pass from Ruse (Yates kick)

FRE--Meints 15 pass from Ruse (PAT miss)

DILLER-ODELL 98, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 70

Parkview Christian 1462228--70
Diller-Odell 22302224--98

DO--Meyer 15 run (run failed).

PC--Neal 0 run (Page pass from Goodwin).

DO--Meyer 45 kickoff return (Craw run).

PC--Neal 33 run (pass failed).

DO--Faxon 20 pass from Ebeling (Klecan pass from Ebeling).

DO--Meyer 16 pass from Ebeling (Craw run).

PC--Godwin 1 run (run failed).

DO--Klecan 33 pass from Ebeling (Faxon pass from Ebeling).

DO--Klecan 36 pass from Meyer (Faxon pass from Ebeling).

DO--Meyer 27 pass from Ebeling (Faxon pass from Ebeling).

PC--Page 66 pass from Neal (Page pass from Godwin).

DO--Faxon 37 pass from Ebeling (Faxon pass from Ebeling).

PC--Page 1 pass from Curry (Page pass from Godwin).

DO--Klecan 52 pass from Meyer (Klecan pass from Ebeling).

PC--Curry 26 run (pass failed).

DO--Craw 13 run (run failed).

PC--Neal 10 run (Page pass from Godwin).

DO--Craw 73 run (Klecan pass from Ebeling).

PC--Page 16 pass from Godwin (Neal run).

DO--Craw 73 kickoff return (run failed).

PC--Curry 46 pass from Godwin (run failed).

DO--Jones 55 run (Hickey run).

PC--Page 50 pass from Godwin (pass failed).

JOHNSON-BROCK 58, MERIDIAN 8

JOHNSON--Caleb Fossenbarger threw for five touchdown passes and completed 11 of 16 passes for 171 yards, with 109 of those yards to Ty Hahn, who had three receiving touchdowns and a 17-yard interception return.

Meridian --8
Johnson-Brock30 22  --58 

JB--Hahn 1 pass from Fossenbarger (Smith run)

JB--Ka. Davis 4 pass from Fossenbarger (run failed)

JB--Hahn 45 pass from Fossenbarger (Ka. Davis pass from Fossenbarger)

JB--Smith 3 run (Bohling pass from Fossenbarger)

JB--Ko. Davis 1 pass from Fossenbarger (Smith run)

JB--Hahn 51 pass from Fossenbarger (run failed)

JB--Hahn 17 interception return (Hahn pass from Fossenbarger)

JB--Ottemann 8 run (run failed)

MER--Nunez 34 pass from Peterson (Paul run)

GRAND ISLAND 34, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 14

Grand Island13  --34 
Lincoln Southwest13  --13 

GI--Francl 50 pass from Cahoy (Mendez kick)

GI--Cahoy 71 run (Mendez kick)

GI--Mendez 25 field goal

SW--Arsiaga 14 run (PAT blocked)

GI--Mendez 28 field goal

GI--Francl 4 run (Mendez kick)

SW--McKinsey 71 pass from Harnly (Decker kick)

GI--McKinnis 1 run (Mendez kick)

 GILSW
First downs19 15 
Rushes-yards37-223 33-62 
Passing yards161 270 
Passing9-17 19-26 
Fumbles-lost0-0 4-2 
Penalties-yards3-30 4-35 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--GI, Francl 14-89, Cahoy 11-95, Aken 8-22. Southwest -- Arsiaga 12-38, Harnly 19-24.

PASSING--GI, Cahoy 8-14-0, 170; Southwest, Harnly 20-28-0, 271.

RECEIVING--GI, Francl 4-83, Douglass 2-57, McKinnis 1-22. Southwest, McKinsey 7-150, Harders 4-74, Milius 3-16.

NORRIS 41, RALSTON 9

FIRTH--Norris handled Ralston due in part to the running of Bryson Schultz, who rushed for 129 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Ralston --
Norris20 21  --41 

NOR--Oerter 19 run (Williams kick)

RAL--Krajeski 37 FG

NOR--Schultz 64 run (Williams kick)

NOR--Oerter 16 run (PAT miss)

NOR--Schultz 9 run (Williams kick)

NOR--Carnie 58 pass from Oerter (Williams kick)

NOR--Schultz 21 run (Williams kick)

RAL--Madden 1 run (PAT miss) 

FALLS CITY SH 50, PAWNEE CITY 6

PAWNEE CITY--Falls City Sacred Heart's rushing and special teams shined tonight, accounting for all seven of the team's scores in the win over Pawnee City.

Falls City SH44  --50 
Pawnee City6 --

FCSH--Simon 19 punt return (Witt pass)

FCSH--Hoy 9 run (Jordan run)

FCSH--Hoy 44 punt return (Hoy run)

FCSH--Casteel 1 run (Nochtigal kick)

FCSH--Nachtigal 1 punt return (Nochtigal kick)

FCSH--Froeschl 9 run (kick failed)

FCSH--Evan Keithley 9 run (kick failed)

PC--Osborne 1 run (kick failed)

AUBURN 29, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 17

Auburn 15 --29 
Lincoln Christian --17 

LC--Sauberan 18 FG

AUB--Arban 5 run (Darnell kick)

AUB--Darnell 1 run (Darnell kick)

LC--Berrier 24 run (Sauberan kick)

AUB--Darnell 34 run (Darnell kick)

LC--Koch 7 run (Sauberan kick)

AUB--Arban 1 run (Darnell kick)

 AUBLC
First downs15 11 
Rushing yards254 266 
Passing yards57 
Passing3-6-00-6-2

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--AUB, Darnell 19-131, Clark 17-81, Arban 14-42; LC, Berrier 20-171, Koch 7-30, Burgher 4-24, Schluckebier 2-21.

PASSING--AUB, Darnell 3-6-0, 57; LC, Koch 0-6-2, 0;

RECEIVING--AUB, Allen 2-53, Clark 1-4.

WAVERLY 29, PLATTSMOUTH 7

PLATTSMOUTH--Mason Nieman threw for two scores as the Vikings downed Plattsmouth. Waverly had 249 yards rushing and 109 through the air.

Waverly 14 --29 
Plattsmouth --

WAV--Skrobecki 50 pass from Niemann (Schawang run)

WAV--Nieman 13 run (Canoyer kick)

PLATT--Rathman 60 pass from Adkins (Prokupek kick)

WAV--Kastens 12 run (Canoyer kick)

WAV--Stoddard 31 pass from Nieman (Canoyer kick)

STERLING 70, LEWISTON 19

Sterling 232813 --70 
Lewiston 19 --19 

LINCOLN PIUS X 21, NORFOLK 14

Norfolk --14 
Lincoln Pius X 14 --21 

NOR--Monday 2 run (Licking kick)

NOR--Splater 8 run (Licking kick)

LPX--Andreasen 80 run (Chapelle kick)

LPX--Vodicka 17 pass from Finder (Chapelle kick)

LPX--Andreasen 69 run (Chapelle kick)

 NORLPX
First downs16 
Rushes-yards32-101 31-297 
Passing yards187 14 
Passing25-35-0 2-4-1 
Fumbles-lost1-0 2-2 
Penalties-yards6-42 6-40 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--NOR, Splater 18-78, Monday 12-17, Thompson 2-6; LPX Andreasen 11-187, Finder 13-88, Leggott 5-17, Vodicka 2-5.

PASSING--NOR, Monday 25-35-0, 187; LPX, Finder 2-4-1, 14.

RECEIVING--NOR, Wilson 8-102, Luna 4-28, Splater 3-minus 8, Dohmen 4-23, Thompson 3-26, Henery 3-16; LPX, Vodicka 2-14.

AURORA 21, MILFORD 0

MILFORD--Quarterback Trevor Dvorak led the Huskies to a shut-out victory over Milford going 10-for 21 passing for 61 yards and two touchdowns. 

Aurora14  --21 
Milford --

AUR--Settles 17 pass from Dvorak (Herzberg kick)

AUR--Mackenson 1 run (Herzberg kick)

AUR--Boerkircher 20 pass from Dvorak (Herzberg kick)

WAHOO 69, COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 14

COLUMBUS--Trevin Luben rushed 11 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns, plus tacked on a punt return for a score to lead the Warriors. Thomas Waido completed 11 of 13 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Wahoo.

Wahoo 14 42 13 --69 
Columbus Lakeview  --14 

WAH--Luben 66 run (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Luben 3 run (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Luben 7 run (Zaragoza kick)

CL--Van Cleave 97 kickoff return (Klug kick)

WAH--Kolterman 6 run (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Luben 35 punt return (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Hancock 11 pass from Waido (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Ludvik 16 run (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Kolterman 71 pass from Waido (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Luben 3 run (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Ludvik 45 run (kick failed)

CL--Lemburg 5 pass from Tessendorf (Klug kick)

DESHLER 46, HAMPTON 6

Hampton 06--6
Deshler 28 16 0--46 

 

SEWARD 18, YORK 0

Seward 12 --18 
York --

SEW--Ellingson 1 run (kick failed)

SEW--Kavulak 19 run (kick failed)

SEW--Duncan 35 pass from Sukup (pass failed)

 SEWYOR
First downs13 
Rushes-yards43-124 30-159 
Passing yards180 49 
Passing7-10-0 9-22-0 
Fumbles-lost2-1 2-0 
Penalties-yards4-29 5-35 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Seward, Knisley 24-129, Sukup 5-10, Novacek 7-21, Warner 1-(-1), Kavulak 1-19, team 3-(-36); York, Erwin 16-103, Collingham 7-13, Heinrich 3-2, Jansen 3-42, Cotton 1-(-11).

PASSING--Seward, Sukup 7-9-0, 180, Knisley 0-1-0; York, Erwin 8-20-0, 55, Collingham 1-1-0, (-6), Wright 1-1-0, 0.

RECEIVING--Seward, Sagehorn 4-106, Duncan 1-35, Stroup 2-26; York, Conner 1-4, Wright 3-14, Collingham 1-7, Cotton 2-6, Erwin 1-18, Koch 1-10.

OSCEOLA-HIGH PLAINS 57, EAST BUTLER 22

BRAINARD--Keaton Van Housen rushed 27 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Stormdogs. Osceola-High Plains totaled 449 rushing yards. Jaden Rhynalds completed 13 of 20 passes for 194 yards and ran for two scores to lead the Tigers. 

Osceola-High Plains 16 19 14 --57 
East Butler 14 --22 

EB--Rhynalds 10 run (conversion failed)

OHP--Van Housen 68 run (Soule run)

OHP--Soule 53 run (Soule run)

EB--Brecka 23 pass from Rhynalds (Wright pass from Rhynalds)

OHP--Boden 10 run (Boden run)

OHP--Boden 3 run (Watts run)

OHP--Marino 28 FG

OHP--Van Housen 8 run (Soule run)

OHP--Soule 58 run (conversion failed)

EB--Rhynalds 2 run (Wright pass from Rhynalds)

OHP--Carlstrom 7 run (Zelasney run)

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 53, NEBRASKA CITY 13

ASHLAND--The Bluejays stuck it to the Pioneers with a solid performance from Bryce Kitrell who had five carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska City --13 
Ashland-Greenwood26 20  --53 

AG--Novak 13 interception return (PAT failed)

AG--Jacobsen 47 pass from Washburn (PAT failed)

AG--Jacobsen 14 pass from Washburn (Novak pass)

AG--Comstock 20 pass from Washburn (PAT miss)

AG--Zimmerman 4 run (Brown kick)

AG--Kitrell 37 run (Brown kick)

AG--Kitrell 97 run (PAT failed)

AG--Brown 15 run (Brown kick)

NC--Southard 9 pass from Williams (PAT good)

NC--Southard 87 pass from Williams (PAT blocked)

MCCOOL JUNCTION 66, DORCHESTER 12

DORCHESTER--Dana Hobbs ran for 72 yards on three carries -- all for touchdowns -- while also recording a punt return for a score for McCool Junction.

McCool Junction 32 20 --66 
Dorchester --12 

MJ--Hobbs 8 run (kick failed)

MJ--Hobbs 6 run (kick blocked)

MJ--Hobbs 64 punt return (McDonald kick)

MJ--Hobbs 68 run (kick blocked)

MJ--McDonald interception return (kick failed)

DOR--Brummett 77 punt return (conversion failed)

MJ--McDonald 43 run (kick failed)

MJ--McDonald 35 run (kick blocked)

MJ--Bristol 20 run (McDonald run)

DOR--Brummett 48 run (conversion failed)

MJ--Rieken 5 run (conversion failed)

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 40, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 13

Papillion-LVS --13 
Lincoln Southeast 20 13 --40 

LSE--Halleen 2 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Gifford 19 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Halleen 19 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Appleget 16 pass from Shannon (pass failed)

PLVS--Jewell 14 pass from Crandall (pass failed)

LSE--Rediger 34 interception return (pass failed)

LSE--Shannon 90 run (C. Jensen kick)

PLVS--Sich 2 run (Brehm kick)

LINCOLN LUTERHAN 31, FALLS CITY 16

Lincoln Lutheran 12 12 --31 
Falls City --16 

LL--Hoefs 54 pass from Duitsman (conversion failed)

LL--Waldo 33 pass from Duitsman (conversion failed)

LL--Hoefs 80 pass from Duitsman (run failed)

LL--Waldo 4 run (run failed)

FC--Vice 7 run (run good)

LL--Zager 28 pass Duitsman (Zager kick)

FC--Aldana 2 run (run good)

