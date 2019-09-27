WILBER-CLATONIA 49, FREEMAN 0
WILBER--Mason Combs rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on three attemps, and Tad Moldenhauer had three touchdowns, including one on a punt return. Ruse threw for 65 yards for Freeman.
|Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Wilber-Clatonia
|21
|14
|7
|7
|--
|49
WC--17 run (kick good)
WC--Chica 2 run (kick good)
WC--Moldenhauer 7 run (kick good)
WC--Moldenhauer 65 run (kick good)
WC--Moldenhauer 55 punt return (kick good)
WC--Combs 39 run (kick good)
WC--Combs 85 run (kick good)
HARVARD 72, LEWISTON 21
LEWISTON--Harvard managed to get six different players in the end zone for a convincing win over Lewiston.
|Harvard
|30
|20
|16
|6
|--
|72
|Lewiston
|0
|0
|7
|14
|--
|21
HAR--Reazola 41 run (PAT miss)
HAR--Reazola 3 run (Okraska kick)
HAR--Medina 73 pass from Roberts (Okraska kick)
HAR--Harms 22 run (Okraska kick)
HAR--Piper 49 run (PAT miss)
HAR--Medina 17 fumble recovery (Reazola kick)
HAR--Piper 17 pass from Roberts (PAT miss)
LEW--Gonzalez 20 pass from Barker (Gonzalez pass from Barker)
HAR--Piper 37 pass from Okraska (Gonzalez kick)
HAR--Okraska 62 run (Gonzalez kick)
LEW--Gonzalez 4 run (Gonzalez pass from Barker)
HAR--Roberts 40 pass from Roberts (PAT miss)
LEW--Gonzalez 45 pass from Barker (Barker run)
COLUMBUS SCOTUS 35, RAYMOND CENTRAL 14
From Thursday
COLUMBUS--Tyler Palmer led the Shamrocks with 7-of-9 passing for 136 yards and a score as well as seven carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. Eric Mustard rushed seven times for 107 yards and a touchdown, while Dalton Borchers had four carries, 49 yards and two touchdowns.
|Raymond Central
|0
|0
|0
|14
|--
|14
|Columbus Scotus
|14
|14
|7
|0
|--
|35
CS--Palmer 6 run (Palmer kick)
CS--Borchers 9 run (Palmer kick)
CS--Borchers 15 run (Palmer kick)
CS--Przymus 8 pass from Palmer (Palmer kick)
CS--Mustard 46 run (Palmer kick)
RC--Kreikemeier 2 run (Buresh pass)
RC--Nelson 11 run (pass failed)
BELLEVUE WEST 42, LINCOLN PIUS X 0
|Bellevue West
|20
|14
|8
|0
|--
|42
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
BW--Glantz 10 run (Jurado kick)
BW--Betts 29 pass from Glantz (Jurado kick)
BW--Glantz 9 run (kick failed)
BW--Ducker 9 run (Jurado kick)
BW--Johnson 19 pass from Glantz (Jurado kick)
BW--Betts 7 pass from Glantz (Glantz run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--BW, Ducker 14-108, Cooper 7-45, Glantz 3-37; LPX, Andreasen 9-21, Finder 4-18.
PASSING--BW, Glantz 15-19-0, 208; LPX, Downey 7-10-0, 125; J. Finder 2-3-1, 17.
RECEIVING--BW, Betts 5-51, Ducker 3-67, Sullivan 1-43, Johnson 3-21; LPX, Andreasen 2-57, Rademacher 3-27, Aldridge 1-35.
WEEPING WATER 42, THAYER CENTRAL 36, 2OT
HEBRON--Logan Wiedel completed 13-of-23 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and Trey Fischer caught eight passes for 141 yards to lead Thayer Central.
|Weeping Water
|6
|0
|8
|16
|6
|6
|--
|42
|Thayer Central
|6
|16
|0
|8
|6
|0
|--
|36
WW--Heath 39 pass from Mortimer (conversion failed)
TC--Fischer 41 pass from Wiedel (conversion failed)
TC--Fischer 22 pass from Wiedel (Stewart run)
TC--Wiedel 2 run (Stewart run)
WW--Mortimer 6 run (Blevins run)
WW--Mortimer 4 run (Blevins run)
WW--Heath 20 pass from Mortimer (Blevins run)
TC--Fischer 15 pass from Wiedel (Stewart pass)
WW--Blevins 10 run (conversion failed)
TC--Feulner 1 run (conversion failed)
WW--Blevins 3 run
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 39, FALLS CITY 16
|Falls City
|0
|0
|8
|8
|--
|16
|Lincoln Christian
|15
|7
|7
|10
|--
|39
LC--Koch 3 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Schluckebier 55 run (Berrier run)
LC--Schluckebier 7 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Berrier 1 run (Sauberan kick)
FC--Bredemeier 17 run (Kreifels run)
LC--Burgher 35 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Sauberan 38 FG
FC--Bredemeier 5 run (Bredemeier run)
BEATRICE 19, YORK 16
YORK--Beatrice got an interception late from Diego Rodriguez and a sack helped thwart another late York drive to help the Orangemen pull the upset.
|Beatrice
|0
|13
|6
|0
|--
|19
|York
|9
|0
|0
|7
|--
|16
YORK--Diaz 6 run (kick good)
YOR--Team safety
BEA--Crandall 5 run (conversion failed)
BEA--Jurgens 5 pass from Crandall (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Erikson 5 pass from Crandall (kick blocked)
YOR--Bartholomew 38 run (kick good)
JOHNSON-BROCK 66, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 20
|Parkview Christian
|0
|0
|0
|20
|--
|20
|Johnson-Brock
|14
|16
|16
|20
|--
|66
JB--Hahn 5 pass from Fossenbarger (Fossenbarger run)
JB--Hahn 60 pass from Fossenbarger (kick failed)
JB--Smith 15 run (Smith run)
JB--Hahn 49 pass from Fossenbarger (Smith run)
JB--Fossenbarger 2 run (Bohling pass)
JB--Fossenbarger 14 run (Davis pass)
JB--Fossenbarger 45 INT return (kick failed)
PC--Neil 23 pass from Godwin (kick blocked)
JB--Robeson 50 run (Robeson run)
PC--Neil 45 run (Page pass)
JB--Robeson 54 run (kick failed)
PC--Page 72 kick return (kick failed)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 62, NEBRASKA CITY 20
|Lincoln Lutheran
|9
|34
|7
|12
|--
|62
|Nebraska City
|0
|6
|8
|6
|--
|20
HASTINGS 44, CRETE 7
|Hastings
|16
|7
|21
|0
|--
|44
|Crete
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
DILLER-ODELL 62, PAWNEE CITY 26
PAWNEE CITY--The Griffins had a balanced attack, beating Pawnee City with quarterback Cooper Ebeling going 6/7 for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Meyer led on the ground with 12 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
|Diller-Odell
|22
|26
|6
|8
|--
|62
|Pawnee City
|0
|0
|6
|20
|--
|26
DO--Craw 3 run (PAT miss)
DO--Faxon 27 pass from Ebeling (Ebeling run)
DO--Klecan 17 pass from Ebeling (Meyer run)
DO--Safety
DO--Meyer 7 run (Klecan pass from Ebeling)
DO--Meyer 27 run (Jones run)
DO--Jones 11 run (Mohr pass from Ebeling)
PAW--Maloley 28 run (PAT miss)
DO--Rosebaugh 1 run (PAT miss)
DO--Klecan INT return (Rosebaugh run)
PAW--Maloley 15 pass from Osborne (PAT miss)
PAW--Maloley 68 run (PAT miss)
PAW--Drexler 15 pass from Osborne (Osborne run)
OMAHA CENTRAL 17, LINCOLN HIGH 7
|Lincoln High
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Omaha Central
|10
|0
|7
|0
|--
|17
OC--Levy 22 FG
OC--Jones 9 pass from Hoskins (Levy kick)
LH--Polishchuk 13 pass from Boutin (Robinson kick)
OC--Bridgeford 18 run (Levy kick)
FILLMORE CENTRAL 33, SUPERIOR 7
GENEVA--Jacob Stoner scored on runs of 29 and 13 yards and added a scoring strike through the air to lead the Panthers.
|Superior
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Fillmore Central
|7
|0
|12
|14
|--
|33
FC--Stoner 29 run (Srajhans kick)
SUP--2 run (kick good)
FC--Adams 2 run (Srajhans kick)
FC--Stoner 13 run (conversion failed)
FC--Morris 23 pass from Stoner (Srajhans kick)
FC--Trowbridge 33 pass from Theobald (Srajhans kick)
FALLS CITY SH 53, MERIDIAN 14
|Meridian
|0
|0
|6
|8
|--
|14
|Falls City SH
|41
|6
|6
|0
|--
|53
FCSH--Simon 45 pass from Jordan (kick failed)
FCSH--Casteel 1 run (run failed)
FCSH--Hoy 18 run (Casteel run)
FCSH--Nachtigal 16 fumble return (kick failed)
FCSH--Team safety, intentional grounding in the end zone
FCSH--Witt 31 pass from Jordan (Nachtigal kick)
FCSH--Froeschl 16 run (pass failed)
MER--Paul 2 run (run failed)
FCSH--Catlin 10 run (pass failed)
MER--Paul 28 run (Peterson run)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 42, AUBURN 0
ASHLAND--Bryce Kitrell ran 14 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bluejays. Julian Brown tallied seven carries for 176 yards and two scores.
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Ashland-Greenwood
|14
|14
|14
|0
|--
|42
AG--Kitrell 45 run (conversion failed)
AG--Brown 83 run (Bergsten run)
AG--Kitrell 36 run (Brown kick)
AG--Kitrell 60 run (Brown kick)
AG--Washburn 9 run (Brown kick)
AG--Brown 42 run (Brown kick)
DESHLER 56, DORCHESTER 27
DESHLER--Cayden Loomis rushed 22 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dragons. Holden Ruhnke added 10 carries for 92 yards and two scores.
|Dorchester
|6
|14
|0
|7
|--
|27
|Deshler
|20
|22
|6
|8
|--
|56
DESH--Loomis 44 run (run failed)
DESH--Ruhnke 32 run (Loomis kick)
DESH--Shardt 9 run (kick failed)
DOR--Brummett 8 run (kick blocked)
DESH--Ruhnke 36 pass from Nash (kick good)
DOR--Brummett 74 kickoff return (Newlin run)
DESH--Ruhnke 52 run (kick failed)
DOR--Brummett 3 run (Tyser pass)
DESH--Loomis 13 run (kick good)
DESH--Loomis 6 run (kick failed)
DESH--18 pass from Nash (kick good)
DOR--Brummett 11 run (Tachovsky run)
BDS 40, SOUTHERN 26
WYMORE--Aaron Mick rushed 12 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles.
|BDS
|8
|16
|8
|8
|--
|40
|Southern
|0
|6
|8
|12
|--
|26
BDS--Mick 36 run (Mick run)
BDS--Mick 1 run (Kleinschmidt run)
SOU--Wegner 25 pass from Borzekofski (conversion failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 18 run (Kleinschmidt run)
SOU--D. Salts 7 pass from Borzekofski (P. Salts pass from Borzekofski)
BDS--Stengel 9 pass (Quinones run)
SOU--Wegner 50 from Klover (pass failed)
SOU--P. Salts 22 pass from Borzekofski (run failed)
BDS--Mick 44 run (Quinones run)
LINCOLN EAST 55, BELLEVUE EAST 3
|Lincoln East
|7
|27
|14
|7
|--
|55
|Bellevue East
|0
|3
|0
|0
|--
|3
LE--Schneider 8 run (Jefferey kick)
LE--Larson 54 pass from Walters (Jeffery kick)
BE--FG
LE--Weller 50 interception return (Jefferey kick)
LE--Lankas 31 run (kick failed)
LE--Larson 10 run (Jeffery kick)
LE--Weller 20 pass from Walters (Jeffery kick)
LE--McCray 31 run (Hamersky kick)
LE--McCray 50 punt return (Hamersky kick)
AURORA 39, FAIRBURY 0
FAIRBURY--Seth Firmanik rushed for 53 yards on 16 carries for Fairbury.
|Aurora
|13
|0
|6
|20
|--
|39
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
AQUINAS 35, CENTENNIAL 0
|Centennial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Aquinas
|7
|14
|7
|7
|--
|35
AQ--Napier 1 run (Cech kick)
AQ--Thege recovered blocked punt in end zone (Cech kick)
AQ--Pandorf 1 run (Cech kick)
AQ--Napier 27 run (Cech kick)
AQ--Lavicky 1 run (Cech kick)
|CEN
|AQU
|First downs
|8
|22
|Rushes-yards
|19-28
|65-419
|Passing yards
|143
|0
|Passing
|4-22-1
|0-2-1
|Fumbles-lost
|4-2
|101
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Centennial, Brees 13-59, Gierhan 2-minus 9, Kosek 1-minus 2, team 3-minus 20; Aquinas, Napier 10-64, Pandorf 14-60, Kozisek 13-137, Lavicky 13-41, Thege 2-28, Shonka 2-11, Prochaska 2-21, Zitek 1-4.
PASSING--Centennial, Gierhan 12-19-1, 126 yards; Nisly 2-3-0, 17 yards; Aquinas, Thege 0-2-1.
RECEIVING--Centennial, Jo. Bargen 5-44, Ja. Bargen 1-11, Brees 3-11, Horne 2-62, Saunders 1-minus 2, Zimmer 1-7, Warm 1-10.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 44, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Papillion-LV South
|15
|15
|14
|0
|--
|44
PSO--Sich 4 run (Brehm kick)
PSO--Sich 32 run (Jewell run)
PSO--Crandall 4 run (Brehm pass)
PSO--Sich 48 run (Brehm kick)
PSO--Trout 13 pass from Crandall (Brehm kick)
PSO--James 10 run (Brehm kick)
PALMYRA 44, BROWNELL TALBOT 20
PALMYRA--Dominic Darrah had 228 yards and five TDs on 22 carries and Andrew Waltke caught 10 passes for 110 yards and two scores to lead Palmyra.
|Brownell Talbot
|0
|6
|0
|14
|--
|20
|Palmyra
|13
|0
|25
|6
|--
|44
PAL--Darrah 4 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Darrah 9 run (Hammond kick)
PAL--Waltke 9 pass from Hammond (conversion failed)
PAL--Darrah 1 run (Hammond kick)
PAL--Darrah 1 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Waltke 20 pass Darrah (kick failed)
PAL--Darrah 35 run (conversion failed)
McCOOL JUNCTION 55, STERLING 0
STERLING--Dana Hobbs scored five touchdowns, including a 65-yarder in the second quarter, to help lead McCool Junction.
|McCool Junction
|21
|34
|0
|0
|--
|55
|Sterling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
McJ--McDonald 46 run (run failed)
McJ--Hobbs 4 run (Kirkpatrick pass)
McJ--Hobbs 23 run (McDonald kick)
McJ--Hobbs 9 run (kick failed)
McJ--McDonald 42 run (McDonald kick)
McJ--Hobbs 38 run (McDonald kick)
McJ--Hobbs 65 run (kick failed)
McJ--Wilkinson 3 run (kick failed)
BISHOP NEUMANN 28, COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 21
COLUMBUS--David Lilly led the Cavaliers with 15 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Taylen Pospisil chipped in 24 rushes and 128 yards.
|Bishop Neumann
|0
|14
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Columbus Lakeview
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
CL--Tessendorf 1 run (Klug kick)
BN--Lilly 32 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Matulka 44 fumble return (Pentico kick)
CL--Prorok 9 pass from Tessendorf (Klug kick)
CL--Pilakowski 6 pass from Tessendorf (Klug kick)
BN--Lilly 1 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Lilly 25 run (Pentico kick)
EAST BUTLER 52, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 12
WACO--Jaden Rhynalds completed 12-of-13 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers. Wade Wright had 11 carries for 58 yards and three scores, while Austin Pierce caught five passes for 90 yards and two scores plus a rushing score.
|East Butler
|22
|16
|14
|0
|--
|52
|Nebraska Lutheran
|6
|0
|6
|0
|--
|12
EB--Wright 1 run (Rhynalds run)
EB--Wright 5 run (Pierce run)
NL--Otte 33 run (run failed)
EB--Pierce 24 pass from Rhynalds (run failed)
EB--Pierce 54 pass from Rhynalds (Rhynalds run)
EB--Brecka 7 pass from Rhynalds (Brecka pass)
EB--Pierce 22 run (Wright run)
EB--Wright 12 run (run failed)
NL--Richert 17 pass from Seaberg (run failed)
WAVERLY 21, NORRIS 14
|Waverly
|0
|14
|0
|7
|--
|21
|Norris
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
NOR--Meyer 1 run (Williams kick)
WAV--Canoyer 2 run (Canoyer kick)
NOR--Hood 7 pass from Oerter (Willams kick)
WAV--Nieman 44 run (Canoyer kick)
WAV--Canoyer 3 run (Canoyer kick)
|WAV
|NOR
|First downs
|18
|10
|Rushes-yards
|37-320
|26-44
|Passing yards
|9
|128
|Passing
|2-3-0
|9-18-0
|Fumbles-lost
|5-2
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-75
|2-21
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Waverly, Schwang 10-41, Nieman 20-169, Kastens 3-13, Canoyer 10-8, Stoddard 4-48. Norris, Oerter 6-18, Hausmann 16-34, Meyer 3-6.
PASSING--Waverly, Nieman 2-3-0 9. Norris, Oerter 9-18-0 128.
RECEIVING--Waverly, Stoddard 1-1, Underwood 1-8. Norris, Hood 2-76, Carnie 3-7, Hausmann 2-23, Williams 1-13.
GRAND ISLAND 38, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0
|Grand Island
|3
|28
|7
|0
|--
|38
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
GI--Mendez 27 FG
GI--Aken 1 run (Mendez kick)
GI--Douglass 20 pass from Cahoy (Mendez kick)
GI--Douglass 7 pass from Cahoy (Mendez kick)
GI--McKinnis 5 run (Mendez kick)
GI--Douglass 48 pass from Cahoy (Mendez kick)
|GI
|LNS
|First downs
|17
|8
|Rushes-yards
|26-108
|23-48
|Passing yards
|295
|117
|Passing
|22-29-0
|11-24-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|3-20
|7-59
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--GI, McDermott 1-41, Cahoy 6-26, Aken 8-18, McKinnis 3-14. LNS, Reed 9-38, Kopplin 6-15.
PASSING--GI, Cahoy 20-25-0 285. LNS, McGarvie 11-24-0 117.
RECEIVING--GI, Douglass 10-157, Jurgensmeier 5-71. LNS, Elliott 3-44, Coffey 2-17, Kopplin 2-16, Gruber 1-13.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 41, NORTH PLATTE 34, OT
|North Platte
|7
|6
|14
|7
|0
|--
|34
|L. Southwest
|6
|7
|7
|14
|7
|--
|41
LSW--Arsiaga 12 run (kick failed)
NP--Caley 3 run (Borges kick)
LSW--Wheeler 2 run (Decker kick)
NP--Vaughn 38 run (kick failed)
NP--Caley 2 run (Borges kick)
NP--Wright 8 run (Borges kick)
LSW--Harders 35 pass from Harnly (Decker kick)
LSW--Harnly 13 run (Decker kick)
NP--Wright 2 run (Borges kick)
LSW--Harders 35 pass from Harnly (Decker kick)
LSW--Harnly 13 run (Decker kick)
LSW--Arsiaga 5 run (Decker kick)
|NP
|LSW
|First downs
|22
|19
|Rushes-yards
|76-363
|31-190
|Passing yards
|0
|167
|Passing
|0-2-0
|9-20-1
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-25
|7-75
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--NP, Wright 44-169, Vaughn 6-85, Caley 21-65, Foote 5-36, Ruffin 2-8. LSW, Arsiaga 11-77, Wheeler 10-57, Harnly 10-54.
PASSING--NP, Caley 0-2-0. LSW, 9-20-1 167.
RECEIVING--LSW, McKinsey 4-106, Harders, 1-35, Mlnarik 1-11.
TRI COUNTY 67, HTRS 0
DEWITT--Cole Siems completed 4 of 8 passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tri County. Siems added four rushing touchdowns and 145 yards on the ground.
|HTRS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Tri County
|24
|22
|15
|6
|--
|67
TRI--Safety
TRI--Siems 5 run (Holsing conversion)
TRI--Siems 10 run (Conversion failed)
TRI--Weise 14 pass from Siems (Holsing conversion)
TRI--Siems 18 run (Holsing conversion)
TRI--Weise 8 pass from Siems (conversion failed)
TRI--Siems 77 run (Holsing conversion)
TRI--Holsing 35 run (Siems kick)
TRI--Weichel 1 run (Weichel conversion)
TRI--Bates 4 run (conversion failed)
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 58, LOURDES CC 22
|Lourdes CC
|6
|8
|8
|0
|--
|22
|Elmwood-Murdock
|6
|38
|6
|8
|--
|58
ELM--Spohr 3 run (PAT miss)
LCC--Miller 4 run (PAT miss)
ELM--Spohr 47 run (2pt. good)
LCC--Miller 12 run (2pt. good)
ELM--Spohr 46 run (PAT miss)
ELM--Arent 42 run (2pt. good)
ELM--Drake 5 run (2pt. good)
ELM--Spohr 3 run (2pt. good)
LCC--Aldana 1 run (2pt. good)
ELM--Spohr 6 run (PAT miss)
ELM--Spohr 47 run (2pt. good)
OSCEOLA-HIGH PLAINS 52, CROSS COUNTY 24
STROMSBURG--Keaton Van Housen rushed for 173 yards on 27 carries and Dylan Soule added 114 yards on 22 attempts to lead Osceola-High Plains.
|Osceola-High Plains
|16
|16
|12
|8
|--
|52
|Cross Country
|6
|6
|6
|6
|--
|24
CC--Lundstrom 75 kickoff return (kick failed)
OHP--Van Housen 11 run (Madsen run)
OHP--Van Housen 36 run (Soule run)
OHP--Soule 1 run (Soule run)
OHP--Soule 1 run (Soule run)
CC--Rystrom 20 pass (conversion failed)
OHP--Soule 5 run (conversion failed)
OHP--Soule 1 run (conversion failed)
CC--72 punt return (conversion failed)
CC--Lundstrom 1 run (conversion failed)
OHP--Soule 5 run (Soule run)
SHELBY-RISING CITY 23, DAVID CITY 13
SHELBY--Grant Lindsley rushed for 162 yards and two scores on 11 carries to lead Shelby-Rising City. Clayton Denker rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries for the Scouts.
|David City
|7
|0
|0
|6
|--
|13
|Shelby-Rising City
|0
|8
|8
|7
|--
|23
DC--Denker 10 run (Kracl kick)
SRC--G. Belt pass from G. Belt (conversion good)
SRC--Lindsley 56 run (conversion good)
DC--Behrns 30 pass from Vodicka (kick failed)
SRC--Lindsley 76 run (kick good)