Southeast at Pius X, 10.11

Lincoln Southeast's Nick Halleen (21) weaves through the Lincoln Pius X defense Friday for yardage at Aldrich Field.

 JEREMY BUSS, For the Journal Star

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 58, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 37

Lincoln Christian 13 14 --34 
Ashland-Greenwood 13 14 14 16 --57 

AG--Jacobsen 30 fumble return (Brown kick)

LC--Berrier 32 run (kick failed)

LC--Koch 50 fumble return (Sauberan kick)

AG--Kitrell 1 run (kick failed)

AG--Kitrell 35 punt return (Brown kick)

LC--Burgher 83 kickoff return (Sauberan kick)

AG--Jacobsen 28 pass from Washburn (Brown kick)

AG--Washburn 5 run (Kitrell run)

LC--Schluckerbeier 36 pass from Koch (Sauberan kick)

AG--Zimmerman 59 pass from Washburn (pass failed)

LC--Burgher 33 run (Sauberhan kick)

AG--Bergsten 11 run (Kitrell run)

AG--Jacobsen 56 pass from Zimmerman (Bergsten pass)

JOHNSON-BROCK 78, PAWNEE CITY 20

JOHNSON--Ty Hahn hauled in three receptions for 77 yards and three touchdowns in the convincing win over Pawnee City.

Pawnee City --20 
Johnson-Brock 30 30 18  --78 

JB--Hahn 18 pass from Fossenbarger (Smith run)

JB--Brown 8 punt block return (kick failed)

JB--Hahn 37 pass from Fossenbarger (Fossenbarger run)

PC--Maloley 50 run (kick failed)

JB--Fossenbarger 3 run (Bohling pass)

JB--Smith 20 run (kick failed)

JB--Smith 16 run (Bohling pass)

JB--Hahn 22 pass from Fossenbarger (Bohling pass)

JB--Smith 9 run (Behrends run)

JB--Smith 69 kick-off return (kick failed)

PC--Lytle 48 run (kick failed)

JB--Behrends 1 run (kick failed)

PC--Maloley 48 run (Gyhra pass)

NORTHWEST 28, YORK 7

YORK--Rans Sanders went 13 for 20 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the win over York.

Northwest --28 
York --

YO--Collingham 92 kickoff return (Ivey kick)

NW--Juengst 15 pass from Sanders (Janky kick)

NW--Hageman 14 pass from Sanders (Janky kick)

NW--Sanders 17 run (Janky kick)

NW--Anderson 15 pass from Sanders (Janky kick)

KEARNEY 14, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 0

Lincoln Southwest 0--
Kearney --14 

KEA--Maessner 64 run (Daken kick)

KEA--Maessner 76 run (Daken kick)

CROSS COUNTY 62, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 20

STROMSBURG--Cross County put the game away with 48 first-quarter points.

Nebraska Lutheran0014  --20 
Cross County 48 14  --62 

CC--31 run (conversion failed)

CC--4 run (conversion failed)

CC--Berck 3 run (Berck run)

CC--33 run (conversion failed)

CC--3 run (Noyd run)

CC--56 run (conversion failed)

CC--Noyd 60 run (conversion good)

CC--Rystrom 70 kickoff return (conversion good)

NL--Richert 59 pass from Seaberg (conversion failed)

CC--Hild 1 run (conversion failed)

NL--Richert 18 pass from Seaberg (Otte run)

NL--Otte 35 pass (conversion failed)

NORRIS 50, OMAHA GROSS 13 

Omaha Gross --13 
Norris  15 14 21 --50 

NHS--Oerter 15 run (Williams kick)

NHS--Hausmann 22 run (two-point conversion)

NHS--Oerter 10 run (Williams kick)

GCHS--Villagomez 13 pass from McGregor (kick good)

NHS--Carnie 14 pass from Oerter (Williams kick)

NHS--Brocklin 83 kickoff return (Williams kick)

NHS-- Landgren 16 interception return (Williams kick)

NHS--Schultz 59 run (Williams kick)

GCHS--Felty 21 pass from McGregor (kick failed)

NORTH PLATTE 36, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 28

North Platte 1416 --36 
Lincoln North Star 14 --28 

LNS--Isom 1 run (Hernandez kick)

NP--Vaughn 9 run (kick failed)

NP--Wright 11 run (Ruffin run)

NP--Wright 34 run (kick failed)

LNS--Elliott 11 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)

NP--Vaughn 63 run (Ruffin run)

NP--Wright 6 run (Vaughn run)

LNS--Thomas 20 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)

LNS--McGarvie 3 run (Hernandez kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--NP, Vaughn 8-113, Ruffin 9-77, Wright 15-79, Caley 11-36. LNS, McGarvie 23-141, Reed 3-18, Kopplin 3-16.

PASSING--NP, Caley 2-3-0, 60. LNS, McGarvie 22-50-2, 206.

RECEIVING--NP, Dike 1-31, Kaminski 1-29. LNS, Elliott 13-128, Kopplin 2-23, Coffey 2-26, Thomas 1-20, Bruegman 1-14.

DAVID CITY 42, TWIN RIVER 18

DAVID CITY--Clayton Denker had a big night for David City rushing for 302 yards on 27 attempts and scoring five touchdowns. 

Twin River 066--18
David City  3012 0--42

TRPS--Frenzen 2 run (kick failed)

DCHS--Denker 9 run (conversion good)

DCHS--Denker 41 run (conversion good)

DCHS--Vodicka 1 run (conversion good)

DCHS--Denker 8 run (kick failed)

DCHS--Denker 42 run (kick failed)

TRPS--Tenski 34 pass from Frenzen (conversion failed)

DCHS--Denker 63 run (kick failed)

TRPS--Tenski 16 pass from Frenzen (conversion failed)

MILFORD 28, FILLMORE CENTRAL 0

GENEVA--Tyler Roth ran for two touchdowns while the Milford defense pitched a shutout to blank Fillmore Central. 

Milford16  --28 
Fillmore Central  --

MIL--Roth 13 run (kick failed)

MIL--Roth 2 run (Springer run)

MIL--Scdoris 2 run (Springer pass)

MIL--Vondra 5 run (conversion failed)

STERLING 60, DESHLER 20

STERLING--A balanced running game that produced five touchdowns allowed Sterling to go home with a convincing win over Deshler. 

Deshler --20 
Sterling 14 22 16  --60 

STE--Rathe 10 run (McAuliffe kick)

STE--Buss 50 pass from Hier (kick failed) 

DES--Ruhnke 53 pass from Nash (Roth kick)

STE--Buss 44 run (McAuliffe kick)

STE--Rathe 47 run (kick failed)

STE--Buss 7 run (McAuliffe kick)

DES--Buescher 21 pass from Nash (kick failed)

STE--Buss 70 kick-off return (McAuliffe kick)

STE--Rathe 50 run (McAuliffe kick)

DES--Buescher 21 pass from Nash (kick failed)

STE--Masur 64 pass from Hier (McAuliffe kick)

MALCOLM 40, CONESTOGA 6

Malcolm 20 14 --40 
Conestoga  --

OMAHA SKUTT 28, WAVERLY 21, 2OT

Omaha Skutt7--28 
Waverly --21 

WAV--Nieman 80 run (Canoyer kick)

OS--Gordon 3 run (Gordon kick)

OS--Gordon 54 run (Gordon kick)

WAV--Nieman 6 run (Canoyer kick)

WAV--Canoyer 6 pass from Nieman (Canoyer kick)

OS--Gordon 2 run (Hodge kick)

OS--Gordon 10 run (Hodge kick)

 OSWAV
First downs1413
Rushes-yards45-192 58-300 
Passing yards61 
Passing3-12-11-6-1 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--OS, Gordon 25-137, Ott 12-58, Diesing 4-minus 3, Liebentritt 3-11; Wave, Nieman 25-173, Stoddard 4-25, Kastens 14-53, Canoyer 6-11, Skrobecki 1-16, Schawang 5-19, team 2-minus 4.

PASSING--OS, Gordon 3-11-1, 61 yards; Polcyn 0-1-0; Wave, Nieman 1-6-1, 6 yards.

RECEIVING--OS, Brinker 2-38, Ott 1-23; Wave, Canoyer 1-6. 

LINCOLN HIGH 55, OMAHA BENSON 0

Omaha Benson 0--
Lincoln High 14 14 21 --55 

LIN--J. Lott-Buzby 21 run (Izaguirre kick)

LIN--T. Jones 3 run (Izaguirre kick)

LIN--P. Vyhlidal 18 run (Izaguirre kick)

LIN--J. Moody 66 pass from J. Lott-Buzby (Izaguirre kick)

LIN--P. Raszick 47 pass from J. Lott-Buzby (Izaguirre kick)

LIN--P. Vyhlidal 46 run (Thompson kick)

LIN--D. Buchanan 3 run (Thompson kick)

LIN--J. Moody 37 run (kick failed)

WILBER-CLATONIA 55, SYRACUSE 0

SYRACUSE--Devin Homolka and Mason Combs combined for 122 yards on the ground for two touchdowns in the shutout of Syracuse.

Wilber-Clatonia --
Syracuse  14 28 13 --55 

WCHS--Zimmerman 15 run (Hirzel kick)

WCHS--Moldenhauer 25 run (Hirzel kick)

WCHS--Moldenhauer 30 punt return (kick failed)

WCHS--Homolka 1 run (Hirzel kick)

WCHS--Zimmerman 45 interception return (two-point conversion)

WCHS--Combs 41 run (Hirzel kick)

WCHS--Evans 38 run (kick failed)

WCHS--Homolka 58 run (Hirzel kick)

NORTH BEND CENTRAL 13, AQUINAS 0

NORTH BEND--North Bend Central held Aquinas to 130 total yards.

Aquinas --
North Bend Central  --13 

NBC--Peters 72 pass from Endorf (kick blocked)

NBC--Mullally 2 run (kick)

OMAHA NORTH 56, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 6

Omaha North 14 14 14 14--56 
Lincoln Northeast 0--

ON--Sigle 22 pass from Hagan (Maya kick)

ON--Scott 44 run (Maya kick)

ON--Sigle 24 pass from Hagan (Maya kick)

ON--Fairgood Jones 31 interception return (Maya kick)

ON--Scott 29 run (Maya kick)

ON--Barnes 5 run (Maya kick)

ON--Tucker 59 run (Maya kick)

ON--Tucker 7 run (Maya kick)

ON--Hoke 49 pass from Oehm (pass failed)

 

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 20, AUBURN 7

LINCOLN--Garret Hoefs produced all the scoring for Lincoln Lutheran as the freshman running back ran for two touchdowns and 113 yards while returning an interception for another score. 

Auburn --
Lincoln Lutheran 14  --20 

AUB--Darnell 4 run (Darnell kick)

LL--Hoefs 1 run (conversion failed)

LL--Hoefs 35 run (conversion failed)

LL--Hoefs 50 interception return (conversion good)

EMF 32, EAST BUTLER 26

MILLIGAN--Max Zeleny and Jack Baptista combined for 207 yards rushing on 41 attempts and two touchdowns each. Baptista also returned a kickoff for a 65-yard TD

East Butler --26 
EMF  12 --32 

EMF--Zeleny 3 run (Conversion failed)

EAS--Rhynalds 1 run (Conversion failed)

EAS--Brecka 56 pass from Rhynalds (conversion failed)

EMF--Baptista 65 kickoff return (conversion failed)

EAS--Brecka 2 pass from Rhynalds (conversion good.)

EMF--Beethe 5 pass from Weber (conversion failed)

EMF--Baptista 11 run (conversion failed)

EAS--Wright 3 run (conversion failed)

EMF--Weber 3 run (conversion good)

MCCOOL JUNCTION 70, LEWISTON 19

Lewiston13  --19 
McCool Junction 36 23  --73

CENTENNIAL 21, SHELBY-RISING CITY 18

Centennial 21 --21 
Shelby-Rising City  0--18 

CEN--Gierhan 85 interception return (Gierhan kick)

SHE--G.Belt 12 pass from B.Belt (two-point conversion failed)

CEN--Gierhan 1 run (Gierhan kick)

CEN--Brees 13 run (Gierhan kick)

SHE--Pinneo 12 pass from B.Belt (two-point conversion failed)

SHE--Pinneo 21 pass from B.Belt (Kick failed)

FALLS CITY SH 67, DILLER-ODELL 8

FALLS CITY--Jakob Jordan had two touchdowns runs and Jake Hoy added two scores of his own to lead the Irish.

Diller-Odell --
Falls City SH  34 19 --67 

FCSH--Jordan 34 run (Kick fail)

FCSH--Hoy 16 run (Hoy run)

FCSH--Hoy 32 run (Pass fail)

FCSH--Casteel 51 run (Run fail)

FCSH--Jordan 42 run (Fiegener pass)

FCSH--Witt 1 pass from Jordan (Nachtigal kick)

FCSH--Catlin 5 run (Run fail)

FCSH--Keithley 5 run (Run fail)

FCSH--Keithley 17 pass from Dunn (Pass fail)

DO--Jones 10 run (Rosebaugh run)

FCSH--Froeschl 67 Kickoff return (Sells pass)

BEATRICE 40, CRETE 33

Beatrice 10 14 --40 
Crete 13 14 --33

WAHOO 23, BISHOP NEUMANN 6

Bishop Neumann --
Wahoo10  --23 

WAH--Luben 2 run (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Luben 4 run (kick failed)

WAH--Zaragoza 29 FG

WAH--Swahn 13 fumble return (Zaragoza kick)

BN--Pospisil 14 run (pass failed)

 BNWA
First downs13 
Rushes-yards30-2 50-210 
Passing yards49 22 
Passing3-9-2 5-9-0 
Fumbles-lost3-2 0-0 
Penalties-yards5-40 6-63 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--BN, Wiese 5 (-5), Pospisil 14-10, Lilly 10-23. Wahoo, Luben 45-201, Ludvik 2-8, Waido 3-0.

PASSING--BN, Pospisil 3-9-2, 49. Wahoo, Waido 5-9-0, 22.

RECEIVING--BN, Wiese 2-26, Lilly 1-23. Wahoo, Hancock 212, Partridge 2-10.

LINCOLN EAST 68, OMAHA BRYAN 8

OMAHA--Austin Schneider ran for two touchdowns while eight other players scored for the Spartans. Lincoln East ran for 264 yards as team while scoring 61 points in the first half. 

Lincoln East27 34  --68 
Omaha Bryan --

LE--Lankas 17 run (Jeffrey kick)

LE--Duval 1 run (Jeffrey kick)

LE--Larson 21 run (Jeffrey kick)

LE--Schneider 3 run (kick failed)

LE--McCray 31 pass from Walters (Jeffrey kick)

LE--6 run (Jeffrey kick)

LE--20 fumble return (Jeffrey kick)

LE--Schneider 5 run (kick failed)

BRY--Wingender 3 run (Moore run)

LE--Walters 1 run (Jeffrey run)

LE--McCray 35 punt return (Jeffrey kick)

MERIDIAN 70, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 32

Parkview Christian1212  --32 
Meridian 16 32 16  --70 

PC--Neal 8 run (pass failed)

MER--Niederklein 9 pass from Rut (Haverluck run)

MER--Haverluck 46 run (Haverluck run)

PC--Page 33 pass from Godwin (run failed)

MER--Haverluck 2 run (Haverluck run)

PC--Neal 31 run (Curry pass)

MER--Green 1 run (Haverluck run)

MER--Haverluck 2 run (Green run)

MER--Haverluck 2 run (Green run)

MER--Haverluck 1 run (Niederklein pass)

MER--Haverluck 5 run (Green run)

MER--Ramirez 7 run (Ramirez run)

MER--Page 27 pass from Godwin (run failed)

MER--Nunez 5 run (run failed)

PC--Page 20 pass from Godwin (pass failed)

CENTRAL CITY 36, FAIRBURY 29

FAIRBURY--Fairbury quarterback Devin Wanamker threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Seth Firmanik rushed for 129 yards and a score for the Jeffs.

Central City 14 22 --36 
Fairbury  16 --29 

HASTINGS 24, SEWARD 14

Hastings10 70 --24 
Seward14 --14 

HAS--Kalvelage 12 pass from Synek (Menke kick)

SEW--Novacek 3 run (kick)

SEW--Knisley 83 run (kick)

HAS--Menke 24 FG

HAS--Shoemaker 17 pass from Synek (Menke kick)

HAS--Sullivan 53 pass from Synek (Menke kick)

LINCOLN PIUS X 42, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 6

Lincoln Southeast 0--
Lincoln Pius X 14 21 --42 

LSE--Halleen 2 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Halleen 3 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Halleen 2 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Halleen 16 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Daffer 5 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Shannon 5 run (Doty kick)

LPX--Vodicka fumble recovery (kick blocked)

