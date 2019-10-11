ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 58, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 37
|Lincoln Christian
|13
|7
|14
|0
|--
|34
|Ashland-Greenwood
|13
|14
|14
|16
|--
|57
AG--Jacobsen 30 fumble return (Brown kick)
LC--Berrier 32 run (kick failed)
LC--Koch 50 fumble return (Sauberan kick)
AG--Kitrell 1 run (kick failed)
AG--Kitrell 35 punt return (Brown kick)
LC--Burgher 83 kickoff return (Sauberan kick)
AG--Jacobsen 28 pass from Washburn (Brown kick)
AG--Washburn 5 run (Kitrell run)
LC--Schluckerbeier 36 pass from Koch (Sauberan kick)
AG--Zimmerman 59 pass from Washburn (pass failed)
LC--Burgher 33 run (Sauberhan kick)
AG--Bergsten 11 run (Kitrell run)
AG--Jacobsen 56 pass from Zimmerman (Bergsten pass)
JOHNSON-BROCK 78, PAWNEE CITY 20
JOHNSON--Ty Hahn hauled in three receptions for 77 yards and three touchdowns in the convincing win over Pawnee City.
|Pawnee City
|6
|0
|6
|8
|--
|20
|Johnson-Brock
|30
|30
|18
|0
|--
|78
JB--Hahn 18 pass from Fossenbarger (Smith run)
JB--Brown 8 punt block return (kick failed)
JB--Hahn 37 pass from Fossenbarger (Fossenbarger run)
PC--Maloley 50 run (kick failed)
JB--Fossenbarger 3 run (Bohling pass)
JB--Smith 20 run (kick failed)
JB--Smith 16 run (Bohling pass)
JB--Hahn 22 pass from Fossenbarger (Bohling pass)
JB--Smith 9 run (Behrends run)
JB--Smith 69 kick-off return (kick failed)
PC--Lytle 48 run (kick failed)
JB--Behrends 1 run (kick failed)
PC--Maloley 48 run (Gyhra pass)
NORTHWEST 28, YORK 7
YORK--Rans Sanders went 13 for 20 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the win over York.
|Northwest
|7
|7
|7
|7
|--
|28
|York
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
YO--Collingham 92 kickoff return (Ivey kick)
NW--Juengst 15 pass from Sanders (Janky kick)
NW--Hageman 14 pass from Sanders (Janky kick)
NW--Sanders 17 run (Janky kick)
NW--Anderson 15 pass from Sanders (Janky kick)
KEARNEY 14, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 0
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Kearney
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
KEA--Maessner 64 run (Daken kick)
KEA--Maessner 76 run (Daken kick)
CROSS COUNTY 62, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 20
STROMSBURG--Cross County put the game away with 48 first-quarter points.
|Nebraska Lutheran
|0
|0
|14
|6
|--
|20
|Cross County
|48
|0
|14
|0
|--
|62
CC--31 run (conversion failed)
CC--4 run (conversion failed)
CC--Berck 3 run (Berck run)
CC--33 run (conversion failed)
CC--3 run (Noyd run)
CC--56 run (conversion failed)
CC--Noyd 60 run (conversion good)
CC--Rystrom 70 kickoff return (conversion good)
NL--Richert 59 pass from Seaberg (conversion failed)
CC--Hild 1 run (conversion failed)
NL--Richert 18 pass from Seaberg (Otte run)
NL--Otte 35 pass (conversion failed)
NORRIS 50, OMAHA GROSS 13
|Omaha Gross
|0
|7
|0
|6
|--
|13
|Norris
|15
|14
|21
|0
|--
|50
NHS--Oerter 15 run (Williams kick)
NHS--Hausmann 22 run (two-point conversion)
NHS--Oerter 10 run (Williams kick)
GCHS--Villagomez 13 pass from McGregor (kick good)
NHS--Carnie 14 pass from Oerter (Williams kick)
NHS--Brocklin 83 kickoff return (Williams kick)
NHS-- Landgren 16 interception return (Williams kick)
NHS--Schultz 59 run (Williams kick)
GCHS--Felty 21 pass from McGregor (kick failed)
NORTH PLATTE 36, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 28
|North Platte
|14
|6
|16
|0
|--
|36
|Lincoln North Star
|7
|0
|7
|14
|--
|28
LNS--Isom 1 run (Hernandez kick)
NP--Vaughn 9 run (kick failed)
NP--Wright 11 run (Ruffin run)
NP--Wright 34 run (kick failed)
LNS--Elliott 11 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)
NP--Vaughn 63 run (Ruffin run)
NP--Wright 6 run (Vaughn run)
LNS--Thomas 20 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)
LNS--McGarvie 3 run (Hernandez kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--NP, Vaughn 8-113, Ruffin 9-77, Wright 15-79, Caley 11-36. LNS, McGarvie 23-141, Reed 3-18, Kopplin 3-16.
PASSING--NP, Caley 2-3-0, 60. LNS, McGarvie 22-50-2, 206.
RECEIVING--NP, Dike 1-31, Kaminski 1-29. LNS, Elliott 13-128, Kopplin 2-23, Coffey 2-26, Thomas 1-20, Bruegman 1-14.
DAVID CITY 42, TWIN RIVER 18
DAVID CITY--Clayton Denker had a big night for David City rushing for 302 yards on 27 attempts and scoring five touchdowns.
|Twin River
|6
|0
|6
|6
|--
|18
|David City
|0
|30
|12
|0
|--
|42
TRPS--Frenzen 2 run (kick failed)
DCHS--Denker 9 run (conversion good)
DCHS--Denker 41 run (conversion good)
DCHS--Vodicka 1 run (conversion good)
DCHS--Denker 8 run (kick failed)
DCHS--Denker 42 run (kick failed)
TRPS--Tenski 34 pass from Frenzen (conversion failed)
DCHS--Denker 63 run (kick failed)
TRPS--Tenski 16 pass from Frenzen (conversion failed)
MILFORD 28, FILLMORE CENTRAL 0
GENEVA--Tyler Roth ran for two touchdowns while the Milford defense pitched a shutout to blank Fillmore Central.
|Milford
|0
|6
|16
|6
|--
|28
|Fillmore Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
MIL--Roth 13 run (kick failed)
MIL--Roth 2 run (Springer run)
MIL--Scdoris 2 run (Springer pass)
MIL--Vondra 5 run (conversion failed)
STERLING 60, DESHLER 20
STERLING--A balanced running game that produced five touchdowns allowed Sterling to go home with a convincing win over Deshler.
|Deshler
|8
|0
|6
|6
|--
|20
|Sterling
|14
|22
|16
|8
|--
|60
STE--Rathe 10 run (McAuliffe kick)
STE--Buss 50 pass from Hier (kick failed)
DES--Ruhnke 53 pass from Nash (Roth kick)
STE--Buss 44 run (McAuliffe kick)
STE--Rathe 47 run (kick failed)
STE--Buss 7 run (McAuliffe kick)
DES--Buescher 21 pass from Nash (kick failed)
STE--Buss 70 kick-off return (McAuliffe kick)
STE--Rathe 50 run (McAuliffe kick)
DES--Buescher 21 pass from Nash (kick failed)
STE--Masur 64 pass from Hier (McAuliffe kick)
MALCOLM 40, CONESTOGA 6
|Malcolm
|20
|14
|0
|0
|--
|40
|Conestoga
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
OMAHA SKUTT 28, WAVERLY 21, 2OT
|Omaha Skutt
|7
|7
|0
|0
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Waverly
|7
|0
|7
|0
|7
|0
|--
|21
WAV--Nieman 80 run (Canoyer kick)
OS--Gordon 3 run (Gordon kick)
OS--Gordon 54 run (Gordon kick)
WAV--Nieman 6 run (Canoyer kick)
WAV--Canoyer 6 pass from Nieman (Canoyer kick)
OS--Gordon 2 run (Hodge kick)
OS--Gordon 10 run (Hodge kick)
|OS
|WAV
|First downs
|14
|13
|Rushes-yards
|45-192
|58-300
|Passing yards
|61
|6
|Passing
|3-12-1
|1-6-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--OS, Gordon 25-137, Ott 12-58, Diesing 4-minus 3, Liebentritt 3-11; Wave, Nieman 25-173, Stoddard 4-25, Kastens 14-53, Canoyer 6-11, Skrobecki 1-16, Schawang 5-19, team 2-minus 4.
PASSING--OS, Gordon 3-11-1, 61 yards; Polcyn 0-1-0; Wave, Nieman 1-6-1, 6 yards.
RECEIVING--OS, Brinker 2-38, Ott 1-23; Wave, Canoyer 1-6.
LINCOLN HIGH 55, OMAHA BENSON 0
|Omaha Benson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Lincoln High
|14
|14
|21
|6
|--
|55
LIN--J. Lott-Buzby 21 run (Izaguirre kick)
LIN--T. Jones 3 run (Izaguirre kick)
LIN--P. Vyhlidal 18 run (Izaguirre kick)
LIN--J. Moody 66 pass from J. Lott-Buzby (Izaguirre kick)
LIN--P. Raszick 47 pass from J. Lott-Buzby (Izaguirre kick)
LIN--P. Vyhlidal 46 run (Thompson kick)
LIN--D. Buchanan 3 run (Thompson kick)
LIN--J. Moody 37 run (kick failed)
WILBER-CLATONIA 55, SYRACUSE 0
SYRACUSE--Devin Homolka and Mason Combs combined for 122 yards on the ground for two touchdowns in the shutout of Syracuse.
|Wilber-Clatonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Syracuse
|14
|28
|0
|13
|--
|55
WCHS--Zimmerman 15 run (Hirzel kick)
WCHS--Moldenhauer 25 run (Hirzel kick)
WCHS--Moldenhauer 30 punt return (kick failed)
WCHS--Homolka 1 run (Hirzel kick)
WCHS--Zimmerman 45 interception return (two-point conversion)
WCHS--Combs 41 run (Hirzel kick)
WCHS--Evans 38 run (kick failed)
WCHS--Homolka 58 run (Hirzel kick)
NORTH BEND CENTRAL 13, AQUINAS 0
NORTH BEND--North Bend Central held Aquinas to 130 total yards.
|Aquinas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|North Bend Central
|0
|6
|7
|0
|--
|13
NBC--Peters 72 pass from Endorf (kick blocked)
NBC--Mullally 2 run (kick)
OMAHA NORTH 56, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 6
|Omaha North
|14
|14
|14
|14
|--
|56
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
ON--Sigle 22 pass from Hagan (Maya kick)
ON--Scott 44 run (Maya kick)
ON--Sigle 24 pass from Hagan (Maya kick)
ON--Fairgood Jones 31 interception return (Maya kick)
ON--Scott 29 run (Maya kick)
ON--Barnes 5 run (Maya kick)
ON--Tucker 59 run (Maya kick)
ON--Tucker 7 run (Maya kick)
ON--Hoke 49 pass from Oehm (pass failed)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 20, AUBURN 7
LINCOLN--Garret Hoefs produced all the scoring for Lincoln Lutheran as the freshman running back ran for two touchdowns and 113 yards while returning an interception for another score.
|Auburn
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Lincoln Lutheran
|0
|6
|14
|0
|--
|20
AUB--Darnell 4 run (Darnell kick)
LL--Hoefs 1 run (conversion failed)
LL--Hoefs 35 run (conversion failed)
LL--Hoefs 50 interception return (conversion good)
EMF 32, EAST BUTLER 26
MILLIGAN--Max Zeleny and Jack Baptista combined for 207 yards rushing on 41 attempts and two touchdowns each. Baptista also returned a kickoff for a 65-yard TD
|East Butler
|6
|6
|8
|6
|--
|26
|EMF
|6
|6
|12
|8
|--
|32
EMF--Zeleny 3 run (Conversion failed)
EAS--Rhynalds 1 run (Conversion failed)
EAS--Brecka 56 pass from Rhynalds (conversion failed)
EMF--Baptista 65 kickoff return (conversion failed)
EAS--Brecka 2 pass from Rhynalds (conversion good.)
EMF--Beethe 5 pass from Weber (conversion failed)
EMF--Baptista 11 run (conversion failed)
EAS--Wright 3 run (conversion failed)
EMF--Weber 3 run (conversion good)
MCCOOL JUNCTION 70, LEWISTON 19
|Lewiston
|0
|6
|13
|0
|--
|19
|McCool Junction
|36
|8
|23
|6
|--
|73
CENTENNIAL 21, SHELBY-RISING CITY 18
|Centennial
|0
|21
|0
|0
|--
|21
|Shelby-Rising City
|0
|6
|6
|6
|--
|18
CEN--Gierhan 85 interception return (Gierhan kick)
SHE--G.Belt 12 pass from B.Belt (two-point conversion failed)
CEN--Gierhan 1 run (Gierhan kick)
CEN--Brees 13 run (Gierhan kick)
SHE--Pinneo 12 pass from B.Belt (two-point conversion failed)
SHE--Pinneo 21 pass from B.Belt (Kick failed)
FALLS CITY SH 67, DILLER-ODELL 8
FALLS CITY--Jakob Jordan had two touchdowns runs and Jake Hoy added two scores of his own to lead the Irish.
|Diller-Odell
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Falls City SH
|34
|19
|6
|8
|--
|67
FCSH--Jordan 34 run (Kick fail)
FCSH--Hoy 16 run (Hoy run)
FCSH--Hoy 32 run (Pass fail)
FCSH--Casteel 51 run (Run fail)
FCSH--Jordan 42 run (Fiegener pass)
FCSH--Witt 1 pass from Jordan (Nachtigal kick)
FCSH--Catlin 5 run (Run fail)
FCSH--Keithley 5 run (Run fail)
FCSH--Keithley 17 pass from Dunn (Pass fail)
DO--Jones 10 run (Rosebaugh run)
FCSH--Froeschl 67 Kickoff return (Sells pass)
BEATRICE 40, CRETE 33
|Beatrice
|8
|10
|14
|8
|--
|40
|Crete
|13
|0
|6
|14
|--
|33
WAHOO 23, BISHOP NEUMANN 6
|Bishop Neumann
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Wahoo
|7
|6
|0
|10
|--
|23
WAH--Luben 2 run (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Luben 4 run (kick failed)
WAH--Zaragoza 29 FG
WAH--Swahn 13 fumble return (Zaragoza kick)
BN--Pospisil 14 run (pass failed)
|BN
|WA
|First downs
|5
|13
|Rushes-yards
|30-2
|50-210
|Passing yards
|49
|22
|Passing
|3-9-2
|5-9-0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-40
|6-63
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--BN, Wiese 5 (-5), Pospisil 14-10, Lilly 10-23. Wahoo, Luben 45-201, Ludvik 2-8, Waido 3-0.
PASSING--BN, Pospisil 3-9-2, 49. Wahoo, Waido 5-9-0, 22.
RECEIVING--BN, Wiese 2-26, Lilly 1-23. Wahoo, Hancock 212, Partridge 2-10.
LINCOLN EAST 68, OMAHA BRYAN 8
OMAHA--Austin Schneider ran for two touchdowns while eight other players scored for the Spartans. Lincoln East ran for 264 yards as team while scoring 61 points in the first half.
|Lincoln East
|27
|34
|7
|0
|--
|68
|Omaha Bryan
|0
|8
|0
|0
|--
|8
LE--Lankas 17 run (Jeffrey kick)
LE--Duval 1 run (Jeffrey kick)
LE--Larson 21 run (Jeffrey kick)
LE--Schneider 3 run (kick failed)
LE--McCray 31 pass from Walters (Jeffrey kick)
LE--6 run (Jeffrey kick)
LE--20 fumble return (Jeffrey kick)
LE--Schneider 5 run (kick failed)
BRY--Wingender 3 run (Moore run)
LE--Walters 1 run (Jeffrey run)
LE--McCray 35 punt return (Jeffrey kick)
MERIDIAN 70, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 32
|Parkview Christian
|12
|8
|0
|12
|--
|32
|Meridian
|16
|32
|16
|6
|--
|70
PC--Neal 8 run (pass failed)
MER--Niederklein 9 pass from Rut (Haverluck run)
MER--Haverluck 46 run (Haverluck run)
PC--Page 33 pass from Godwin (run failed)
MER--Haverluck 2 run (Haverluck run)
PC--Neal 31 run (Curry pass)
MER--Green 1 run (Haverluck run)
MER--Haverluck 2 run (Green run)
MER--Haverluck 2 run (Green run)
MER--Haverluck 1 run (Niederklein pass)
MER--Haverluck 5 run (Green run)
MER--Ramirez 7 run (Ramirez run)
MER--Page 27 pass from Godwin (run failed)
MER--Nunez 5 run (run failed)
PC--Page 20 pass from Godwin (pass failed)
CENTRAL CITY 36, FAIRBURY 29
FAIRBURY--Fairbury quarterback Devin Wanamker threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Seth Firmanik rushed for 129 yards and a score for the Jeffs.
|Central City
|0
|14
|22
|0
|--
|36
|Fairbury
|0
|6
|16
|7
|--
|29
HASTINGS 24, SEWARD 14
|Hastings
|7
|10
|7
|0
|--
|24
|Seward
|14
|0
|0
|0
|--
|14
HAS--Kalvelage 12 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
SEW--Novacek 3 run (kick)
SEW--Knisley 83 run (kick)
HAS--Menke 24 FG
HAS--Shoemaker 17 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
HAS--Sullivan 53 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
LINCOLN PIUS X 42, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 6
|Lincoln Southeast
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Lincoln Pius X
|14
|21
|7
|0
|--
|42
LSE--Halleen 2 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Halleen 3 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Halleen 2 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Halleen 16 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Daffer 5 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Shannon 5 run (Doty kick)
LPX--Vodicka fumble recovery (kick blocked)