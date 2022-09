High school football summaries, 9/9

Summaries from Friday's Week 3 high school football action.

CLASS A

FREMONT 25, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 6

Lincoln Northeast 0 0 0 6 -- 6 Fremont 6 6 0 13 -- 25

FRE--Eyler 17 run (kick failed)

FRE--Cunnings 1 run (kick failed)

FRE--Avalos 13 pass from Cunnings (conversion failed)

FRE--Cunnings 63 interception return (Hart kick)

LNE--Epansang 1 run (conversion failed)

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 28, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 14

Papillion-La Vista 0 7 7 0 -- 14 Lincoln Southeast 7 0 14 7 -- 28

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 31, LINCOLN EAST 17

Lincoln East 3 7 0 7 -- 17 Lincoln Southwest 0 10 14 0 -- 31

LE--Mujkic 42 FG

LSW--Carpenter 16 pass from Fritton (Gazga kick)

LE--Coleman 9 pass from Worthley (Mujkic kick)

LSW--Gazga 35 FG

LSW--Newell 11 run (Gazga kick)

LSW--Fritton 3 run (Gazga kick)

LE--Worthley 2 run (Mujkic kick)

LSW--Newell 37 run (Gazga kick)

CLASS B

BENNINGTON 33, YORK 10

York 3 0 0 7 -- 10 Bennington 7 0 19 7 -- 33

YOR--Ivey 22 FG

BEN--Colvert 80 run (Lauridsen kick)

BEN--Bird 1 run (kick failed)

BEN--Bird 22 run (Lauridsen kick)

BEN--Colvert 20 pass from Bird (kick failed)

BEN--Colvert 39 run (Lauridsen kick)

YOR--Snodgrass 1 run (Ivey kick)

ELKHORN NORTH 40, CRETE 7

OMAHA--Josh Basilevac led the way for Elkhorn North, throwing for 246 yards and two touchdown passes. Basilevac also rushed 79 yards on nine attempts.

Crete 0 0 7 0 -- 7 Elkhorn North 21 6 0 13 -- 40

EN--Basilevac 4 run (Hendryx kick)

EN--Young 16 run (Hendryx kick)

EN--Young 3 run (Hendryx kick)

EN--Loftin 12 pass from Basilevac (kick failed)

CRE--Kraci 11 pass from TeBrink (Valdovinos kick)

EN--Meckna 34 pass from Basilevac (kick failed)

EN--Kennedy 3 run (Hendryx kick)

LINCOLN PIUS X 9, HASTINGS 7

Hastings 0 7 0 0 -- 7 Lincoln Pius X 0 0 2 7 -- 9

HAS--8 pass (kick good)

LPX--Safety

LPX--Bohy 1 run (kick good)

NORRIS 21, LEXINGTON 14

Norris 7 0 7 7 -- 21 Lexington 7 0 0 7 -- 14

OMAHA SKUTT 26, BEATRICE 15

OMAHA--Wyatt Archer led the way for Skutt with a 74-yard touchdown reception and a 29-yard touchdown run. On defense, Skutt added three interceptions.

Beatrice 0 0 7 8 -- 15 Omaha Skutt 0 6 6 14 -- 26

OS--Archer 74 pass from Turman (kick failed)

BEA--Nelson 2 run (Lang kick)

OS--Pike 1 run (kick failed)

BEA--Nelson 28 run (Nelson run)

OS--Connolly 23 pass from Holtman (Boyd kick)

OS--Archer 29 run (Boyd kick)

PLATTSMOUTH 78, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 7

Lincoln Northwest 7 0 0 0 -- 7 Plattsmouth 37 20 14 7 -- 78

SEWARD 24, GI NORTHWEST 22

Seward 6 6 6 6 -- 24 GI Northwest 0 7 8 7 -- 22

WAVERLY 30, MOUNT MICHAEL 0

WAVERLY--Sam Schernikau had six receptions for 108 yards and a score to lead Waverly.

Mount Michael 0 0 0 0 -- 0 Waverly 0 0 23 7 -- 30

WAV--Jackson 8 run (Martin kick)

WAV--Kastens 1 run (Martin kick)

WAV--Skrobecki punt block safety

WAV--Schernikau 31 pass from Jackson (Martin kick)

WAV--Smith 1 run (Martin kick)

CLASS C-1

AURORA 33, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 14

Aurora 7 20 0 6 -- 33 Ashland-Greenwood 7 0 7 0 -- 14

A--Collazo 18 run (Wheeler kick)

AG--Spears 30 pass from Jacobsen (Alexander kick)

A--Collazo 2 run (kick failed)

A--Beed 15 fumble return (Collazo pass from Knust)

A--Staehr 11 pass from Knust (kick failed)

AG--Zimmerman 11 run (Alexander kick)

A--Collazo 2 run (kick failed)

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 39, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 20

Archbishop Bergan 6 7 0 7 -- 20 Lincoln Christian 6 7 14 12 -- 39

LC--Alvarez 70 run (kick failed)

AB--McIntyre 32 pass from Weitzel (run failed)

LC--Omel 4 run (Lafler kick)

AB--Pruss 8 pass from Weitzel (Langenfeld kick)

LC--Alvarez 2 run (Lafler kick)

LC--Alvarez 5 run (Lafler kick)

LC--Omel 55 pass from Johnson (kick failed)

AB--Weitzel 1 run (Langenfeld kick)

LC--Watson 7 run (kick failed)

MALCOLM 22, OAKLAND-CRAIG 20

Malcolm 0 0 6 8 8 -- 22 Oakland-Craig 8 0 0 6 6 -- 20

OC--5 run (conversion good)

MAL--Amen 20 pass from Frank (conversion failed)

OC--Guill 18 pass from Anderson (conversion failed)

MAL--Christensen 9 run (Frank run)

OC--1 run (conversion failed)

MAL--McGreer 7 pass from Frank (Frank run)

SYRACUSE 29, DAVID CITY 7

DAVID CITY--Elliott Kuhr punched in two touchdowns for the Rockets, who scored all of their touchdowns on the ground.

Syracuse 13 6 3 7 -- 29 David City 0 0 7 0 -- 7

SYR--Kuhr 12 run (conversion failed)

SYR--Run (Dilley kick)

SYR--Shanks 11 run (kick failed)

DC--Denker 1 run (Divis kick)

SYR--Dilley 24 FG

SYR--Kuhr 5 run (Dilley kick)

WAHOO 21, AUBURN 7

Auburn 0 0 0 7 -- 7 Wahoo 0 14 0 7 -- 21

W--6 pass from Hancock (Wieting kick)

W--Fox 10 pass from Hancock (Wieting kick)

W--Ehrlich 53 run (Wieting kick)

A--46 interception return (kick good)

CLASS C-2

WILBER-CLATONIA 41, DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL 12

Doniphan-Trumball 6 0 0 6 -- 12 Wilber-Clatonia 7 14 0 20 -- 41

CLASS D-1

HTRS 46, SOUTHERN 8

HUMBOLDT--Brandt Leech completed 11 of 19 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 168 yards and one rushing touchdown for the Titans. Zander Rollins led Southern on defense with six solo tackles, five assisted tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Southern 0 0 0 8 -- 8 HTRS 22 8 10 6 -- 46

HTRS--Koziol 9 run (Bohling run)

HTRS--Leech 2 run (conversion failed)

HTRS--Bohling 18 pass from Leech (Leech run)

HTRS--Dunlap 29 pass from Leech (McQueen run)

HTRS--Bohling 17 pass from Leech (McQueen pass from Leech)

HTRS--safety

SOU--Warford 1 run (Warford run)

HTRS--McQueen 19 pass from Bohling (conversion failed)

LOURDES CC 26, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 12

TECUMSEH--Wyatt Ludemann snatched two interceptions for the Thunderbirds, but it wasn't enough to slow down the Knights and their two-touchdown performances from both Vance Weninger and Nolan Beccard.

Lourdes CC 0 6 8 12 -- 26 Johnson County Central 0 0 6 6 -- 12

LCC--Weninger 3 pass from Beccard (conversion failed)

JCC--Schuster 1 pass from Speckmann (conversion failed)

LCC--Anthens 3 run (Beccard kick)

LCC--Weninger 56 run (conversion failed)

LCC--Beccard 8 run (conversion failed)

JCC--Schuster 11 pass from Speckmann (conversion failed)

PALMYRA 52, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 28

Palmyra 6 14 0 8 -- 28 Elmwood-Murdock 6 26 8 12 -- 52

PAL--Fitzpatrick 38 pass from Erhart (conversion failed)

EM--N/A

PAL--Dillon 9 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run)

PAL--Hatcher 4 run (Hatcher run)

EM--N/A

PAL--Pope 55 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run)

EM--N/A

PAL--Erhart 1 run (Hatcher run)

PAL--Hatcher 37 run (conversion failed)

PAL--Hatcher 15 run (conversion failed)

EM--N/A

CLASS D-2

BDS 46, BLUE HILL 0

BDS 16 16 6 8 -- 46 Blue Hill 0 0 0 0 -- 0

DILLER-ODELL 36, DESHLER 8

Diller-Odell 14 0 6 16 -- 36 Deshler 8 0 0 0 -- 8

DO--Engleman 1 run (Arnold run)

DO--Rosebaugh 5 run (run failed)

D--Vacek 65 pass from Bailey (Lemke run)

DO--Engleman 3 run (pass failed)

DO--Arnold 59 run (Morgan pass from Arnold)

DO--Rosebaugh 12 run (Engleman run)

SIX-MAN

RED CLOUD 53, DORCHESTER 14

DORCHESTER--Hunter Englehart and Ben Ely were the engine of Red Cloud's rushing offense with both backs combining for 298 yards and five touchdowns

Red Cloud 18 22 6 7 -- 53 Dorchester 0 0 0 14 -- 14

RC--Frey 17 pass from Armstrong (kick failed)

RC--Ely 36 run (conversion failed)

RC--Frey 54 pass from Ely (conversion failed)

RC--Ely 44 run (kick failed)

RC--Frey 7 pass from Ely (Horne kick)

RC--Englehart 45 run (Horne kick)

RC--Englehart 60 run (conversion failed)

DOR--Tachovsky 10 run (Gonzalez kick)

DOR--Gonzalez 9 run (Gonzalez kick)

RC--Englehart 50 run (Shipman pass from Ely)

S-E-M 20, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 16

S-E-M 0 12 8 0 -- 20 Parkview Christian 8 8 0 0 -- 16

PC--Page 1 run (Katayama kick good)

PC--Ulrich 24 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)

S-E-M--Eggleston 50 run (kick failed)

S-E-M--Eggleston 24 pass (kick failed)

S-E-M--Eggleston 2 pass from Padrnos (good kick)

STERLING 32, HAMPTON 12

Sterling 16 8 0 8 -- 32 Hampton 0 6 6 0 -- 12

STE--Lempka 9 pass from Wambold (McAuliffe kick)

STE--Harms 31 run (McAuliffe kick)

STE--Gonzalez 5 run (McAuliffe kick)

HAM--Bullis 17 run (kick failed)

HAM--Bullis 4 run (kick failed)

STE--Gonzalez 2 run (McAuliffe kick)