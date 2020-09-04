 Skip to main content
High school football summaries, 9/4
High school football summaries, 9/4

North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4

Lincoln North Star's Erik Polishchuk (54) and Ashton Fleming (41) celebrate after the Gators recovered a Lincoln Northeast fumble in the first quarter Friday at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

GRAND ISLAND 24, LINCOLN PIUS X 7

Lincoln Pius X00--
Grand Island 10 --24 

GI—Fox 25 pass from Jurgensmier (Mendez kick)

GI—Keolavone 1 run (Mendez kick)

GI—Mendez 41 FG

LPX—Mitchell 12 pass from Sawtelle (Chapelle kick)

GI—Holling 60 pass from Jurgensmier (Mendez kick)

GRETNA 34, LINCOLN HIGH 7

Gretna 21 --34 
Lincoln High  --

GR—Alexander 66 pass from Flores (kick failed)

GR—Marshall 6 pass from Flores (Conoan kick)

GR—Flores 1 run (Conoan kick)

GR—Minarik 49 run (Conoan kick)

GR—Weber 4 run (Conoan kick)

LH—Hutchinson 8 run (Thompson kick)

 GRELHS
First downs1511 
Rushes-yards45-131 29-171 
Passing yards118 151 
Passing6-14 9-14 
Fumbles-lost4-2 3-1 
Penalties-yards10-70 11-77 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING—LH, Babahavnov 2-17, Hillhouse 11-28, Moody 10-21, Young 13-19, Gaines 1-0, Lorenz 1-(-2), Hutchinson 6-48; GR, Marshall 7-48, Huber 6-5, Flores 2-(-7), Weber 5-48, Minarik 2-59, Egenberger 6-19, Graham 1-(-1).

PASSING—LH, Hillhouse 5-11-0-86, Hutchinson 1-1-0-32; GR, Flores 9-14-2-151.

RECEIVING—LH, Buckman 1-32, Cruse 3-69, Thew 2-17. GR, Alexander 2-69, Marshall 4-51, Schnell 1-10, Lund 1-2, Silliman 1-19.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 39, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 15

Lincoln North Star 27 --39 
Lincoln Northeast  15 --15 

NS--McGarvie 13 run (Reed kick)

NS--Hallett 28 pass from McGarvie (Reed kick)

NS--Rhodes 3 run (Reed kick)

NS--Rhodes 6 run (kick failed)

NS--Bruegman 15 pass from McGarvie (pass failed)

NS--McGarvie 49 run (kick failed)

NE--Eloume 3 run (Hoage kick)

NE--Platter 24 pass from Collier (Gary run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--North Star--Athouris 12-32, Hernandez 1-3, McGarvie 9-90, Rhodes 4-11, Goff 4-7. Northeast--Collier 13-(-33), LeMay 2-2, B. Eloume 2-15, Gray 4-0, I. Eloume 3-10.

PASSING--North Star--McGarvie 14-24-1, 188; Boutin 1-1-0, 23. Northeast--Collier 12-24-2, 129.

RECEIVING--North Star--Elliott 3-52, Athouris 2-8, Hallett 3-60, Bruegman 3-59, Boutin 2-(-1), Coffey 1-10, Moore 1-23. Northeast -- Gray 2-10, Winn 2-19, Hoke 2-40, Gary 1-9, Morehead 2-15, Hinds 2-12, Platter 1-24.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 35, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5

Lincoln Southwest --
Lincoln Southeast 14 --35 

LSW--Bestmann 23 FG

LSE--Branch 21 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)

LSE--Schneider 12 run (McCashland kick)

LSE--Gifford 3 run (McCashland kick)

LSE--Gifford 7 run (McCashland kick)

LSE--Appleget 17 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)

LSW--Safety

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Southeast -- Bridger 7-17, Gifford 2-12, Schneider 10-30, Buettenback 13-47, Steer 1-16, Hirt 2-10, Wilken 1-0, Reddick 1-(-2), Levy 1-(-1), Pasco 2-9, Rankin 1-2, Team 1-(-2). Southwest -- Arsiaga 11-25, Wright 5-15, Fritton 7-11, Russell 5-14, Decker 1-1.

Passing: Southeast -- Schneider 11-22-0, 219. Southwest -- Fritton 6-9-2, 23; Russell 4-5-0, 19; Decker 0-2-1, 0.

Receiving: Southeast -- Branch 2-38, Thompson 3-68, Buettenback 3-52, Steer 1-26, Appleget 2-35. Southwest -- Milius 1-11, Arsiaga 1-(-1), Baptista 2-3, Leader 1-2, Fritton 1-2, Wright 2-12, Consbruck 1-8, Buda 1-4.

BEATRICE 57, LEXINGTON 0

BEATRICE--Bennett Crandall rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Orangemen in a rout.

Lexington--
Beatrice 33177--57

BEA--B. Nelson 93 kickoff return (kick failed)

BEA--Burroughs 6 run (conversion failed)

BEA--B. Nelson 3 run (Rodriguez kick)

BEA--Crandall 3 run (Rodriguez kick)

BEA--Glynn 14 pass from Crandall (Rodriguez kick)

BEA--Crandall 5 run (Rodriguez kick)

BEA--Timmerman 36 pass from Crandall (Rodriguez kick)

BEA--Rodriguez 25 FG

BEA--D. Nelson 2 run (Rodriguez kick)

NORRIS 35, ELKHORN NORTH 6

Elkhorn North--
Norris 28 --35 

NOR--Carnie 70 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Medill 18 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Landgren 33 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Landgren 5 run (Reeves kick)

NOR--Landgren 3 run (Reeves kick)

EN--3 run (conversion failed)

SEWARD 13, OMAHA GROSS 7

SEWARD--Both teams turned in strong defensive performances, but Gavin Sukup's two touchdown passes proved to be the difference. 

Omaha Gross--
Seward --13 

SEW--Duncan pass from G. Sukup

SEW--Tonniges pass from G. Sukup

OG--Rice pass from Teunissen

WAVERLY 17, OMAHA SKUTT 7

Omaha Skutt --
Waverly --17 

W--Canoyer 29 FG

OS--Liebentritt 2 run (Hodge kick)

W--Marsh 22 pass from Wiese (Canoyer kick)

W--Graff 22 run (Canoyer kick) 

 OSWAV
First downs915
Rushes-yards32-83 43-152 
Passing yards37 91 
Passing5-14-2 7-19-0 
Fumbles-lost2-0 1-0 
Penalties-yards8-92 6-81 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: OS, Melrose 7-48, Liebentritt 13-47, Connor 1-6, Becker 5-(-14), Harr 5-1. Wav, Schawang 16-75, Murray 8-30, Wiese 11-15, Graff 1-22, Canoyer 7-10.

PASSING: OS, Harr 2-4-0 30, Becker 1-10-2 7. Wav, Wiese 5-14-0 54, Murray 2-5-0 37..

RECEIVING: OS, Archer 1-23, Kubat 1-7, Stodden 1-7. Wav, Marsh 3-73, Hoos 2-10, Schawang 2-8.

YORK 20, ALLIANCE 0

ALLIANCE--York compiled 252 yards on the ground behind Tom Erwin's ground attack in the shutout.

York--20 
Alliance --

YOR--Erwin 1 run (kick failed)

YOR--Erwin 84 run (Ivey kick)

YOR--Bartholomew 2 run (Ivey kick)

ADAMS CENTRAL 24, WAHOO 7

Adams Central 710 --24
Wahoo --

AC--Collins 30 run (Slechta kick)

AC--Slechta 14 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)

WAH--Ludvik 1 run (Swahn kick)

AC--Collins 17 run (Slechta kick)

AC--Slechta 29 FG

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 42, MILFORD 14

MILFORD--Cale Jacobsen completed 10 of 14 passes for 197 yards with three of those passes completed to Lane Zimmerman for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Vondra led Milford with 76 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Ashland-Greenwood14 28 --42 
Milford --14 

AG--Zimmerman 60 pass from Jacobsen (Grauerholz kick)

AG--Maack 27 pass from Jacobsen (Grauerholz kick)

M--Jakub 5 run (Watenpaugh kick)

AG--Jacobsen 6 run (Grauerholz kick)

AG--Zimmerman 9 pass from Jacobsen (Grauerholz kick)

AG--Jacobsen 70 interception return (Grauerholz kick)

AG--Schuster 5 run (Grauerholz kick)

M--Schluckebier 2 run (Watenpaugh kick)

AUBURN 35, FORT CALHOUN 7

AUBURN--Brady Darnell ran nine times for 216 yards and three touchdowns alongside 206 yards passing and a touchdown to lead Auburn.

Fort Calhoun0--
Auburn 715 --35 

AUB--Darnell 5 run (kick good)

AUB--Frary 83 pass from Darnell (kick failed)

FC--Hallberg 1 run (kick good)

AUB--Binder 22 interception return (2-point conversion)

AUB--Darnell 51 run (kick good)

AUB--Darnell 95 run (kick good)

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 28, LUTHERAN 14

Lincoln Christian14 --28 
Lincoln Lutheran 0707 --14 

LC--Paul 12 run (Sauberan kick)

LC--Koch 33 run (Sauberan kick)

LL--Bartels 1 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)

LC--Dworak 20 run (Sauberan kick)

LL--Puelz 11 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)

LC--Paul 30 run (Sauberan kick)

 LCLL
First downs1211
Rushes-yards46-31124-81
Passing yards88
Passing0-0-015-31-1
Fumbles-lost3-11-0
Penalties-yards5-252-20
   

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--LC, Dworak 8-77, Koch 14-90, Paul 16-104, Burgher 7-40, Hohlen 1-0. LL, Seeba 14-30, Bennett 6-26, Duitsman 3-22, Reilly 1-3.

PASSING--LL, Duitsman 15-31-1, 88 yards.

RECEIVING--LL, Jurgens 1-minus-1, Puelz 5-18, Bartels 7-52, Bennett 1-5, Ringler 1-14.

RAYMOND CENTRAL 21, FALLS CITY 14

FALLS CITY--Conner Kreikemeier went 8 of 12 passing with 110 yards and a TD and ran for 123 more and another score for Raymond Central.

Raymond Central14 --21 
Falls City --14 

RC--Kreikemeier 1 run (kick good)

FC--33 pass (kick good)

RC--Nelson 39 pass from Kreikemeier (kick good)

RC--Kreikemeier 8 run (kick good

FC--23 run (kick good)

SUPERIOR 20, FAIRBURY 0

SUPERIOR--Dane Miller went 3 of 8 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Fairbury--
Superior 14 --20 

S--Meyer 29 pass from Miller (Conversion failed)

S--Miller 11 run (Conversion failed)

S--Meyer 39 run (Miller run)

AQUINAS 27, CENTENNIAL 0

Aquinas 14 --27 
Centennial  --

AQU--Andel 4 run (Prochaska kick)

AQU--Andel 1 run (Prochaska kick)

AQU--Andel 2 run (Prochaska kick)

AQU--Napier 39 run (kick failed)

 AQUCEN
First downs1513
Rushes-yards49-33628-135
Passing yards0129
Passing0-111-31
Fumbles-lost1-01-1
Penalties-yards2-105-38

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--Aquinas, Andel 16-120, Napier 11-112, Thege 4-48, Lavicky 4-20, Oltmer 2-12, Kavan 1-10, Prochaska 4-9 Zitek 1-7, Shonka 1-4, Moravec 2-3, Lowe 1-(-1), Kavan 1-(-2), Humlicek 1-(-6); Centennial, Nisly 15-104, Gierhan 13-31.

PASSING--Aquinas, Thege 0-1-0-0; Centennial, Gierhand 11-31-0-129.

RECEIVING--Centennial, Nisly 2-57, Bargen 4-35, Payne 3-26, Saunders 2-11.

BISHOP NEUMANN 35, NORFOLK CATHOLIC 26

Norfolk Catholic13 --26 
Bishop Neumann 11 10--35 

FILLMORE CENTRAL 27, SYRACUSE 7

SYRACUSE--Robert Shanks went 5-for-16 in the air for 84 yards for Syracuse in the loss. Owen Wander pulled in three passes for 42 yards and a score for Syracuse, too.

Fillmore Central13 --27 
Syracuse --

SYR--Wander 6 pass from Brandt (kick good)

FC--8 run (Lauby kick)

FC--75 punt return (kick failed)

FC--6 run (Lauby kick)

FC--22 run (Lauby kick)

LOGAN VIEW/SS 21, DAVID CITY 0

DAVID CITY--Logan View/Scribner-Synder held David City to 9 total yards and forced three turnovers.

Logan View/SS14 --21 
David City --

LVSS--Hull 30 pass from Hoetfelker (Miller kick)

LVSS--Purdy 8 run (Miller kick)

LVSS--22 pass from Hoetfelker (Miller kick)

WILBER-CLATONIA 13, SUTTON 12

Wilber-Clatonia--13 
Sutton --12 

SUT--Jones 22 pass from Wiseman (Conversion failed)

SUT--Wiseman 25 run (Conversion failed)

WC--Rosentreader 18 run (Oritz kick)

WC--Homolka 4 run (Conversion failed)

CLARKSON/LEIGH 48, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 0

ELMWOOD--Lance Paprocki rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and added 131 yards and two more scores through the air for Clarkson/Leigh.

Clarkson/Leigh14 22 --48 
Elmwood-Murdock --

CL--Paprocki 42 run (Hays run)

CL--McEvoy 33 run (run failed)

CL--Paprocki 3 run (Paprocki run)

CL--Hanel 30 pass from Paprocki (run failed)

CL--Hays 20 pass from Paprocki (Beeson run)

CL--Hays 47 run (run failed)

CL--Kasik 4 run (run failed)

CROSS COUNTY 58, THAYER CENTRAL 20

Thayer Central--20 
Cross County 16 36 --58 

CC--Seim 27 run (Seim run)

TC--Wiedel 1 run (conversion failed)

CC--Seim 57 run (Haug run)

CC--Noyd 2 run (Seim run)

CC--Hollinger 4 pass from Lundstrom (conversion failed)

CC--Noyd 39 run (Lundstrom run)

TC--Wiedel 9 pass (two-point conversion)

CC--Seim 25 run (Noyd run)

CC--Haug 9 run (conversion failed)

CC--Noyd 44 run (conversion failed)

TC--41 pass (conversion failed)

FREEMAN 52, CONESTOGA 14

ADAMS--Holden Ruse had touchdown runs of 4, 17 and 10 yards for Freeman, which built a big lead early and coasted.

Conestoga 008--14
Freeman 34 1206--52

F--H. Ruse 4 run (H. Ruse run)

C--Svanda 68 kickoff return (PAT failed)

F--Archer 46 run (PAT failed)

F--H. Ruse 17 run (PAT failed)

F--H. Ruse 10 run (C. Ruse run)

F--Wallman pass from C. Ruse (PAT failed)

F--Vetrovsky 31 pass from C. Ruse (PAT failed)

F--C. Ruse 9 run (PAT failed)

F--Goes 1 run (PAT failed)

C--Nolting 11 run (Nolting run)

TRI COUNTY 52, WEEPING WATER 20

WEEPING WATER--Jack Holsing ran 15 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tri County.

Tri County20 18 --52 
Weeping Water 14 --20 

TC--Holsing 60 run (conversion failed)

TC--Holsing 13 run (Garrison run)

TC--Holsing 29 run (conversion failed)

WW--Smith 12 pass from Mortimer (conversion failed)

TC--Holsing 1 run (conversion failed)

TC--Lewandowski 46 pass from Siems (conversion failed)

TC--Lewandowski 41 pass from Siems (conversion failed)

TC--Lewandowski 5 pass from Siems (Weichel run)

WW--Blevins 29 run (Mortimer run)

WW--Rhodes 13 pass from Neumeister (conversion failed)

TC--Siems 6 run (conversion failed)

BDS 70, JOHNSON-BROCK 22

BDS2424166--70
Johnson-Brock 8--22

FALLS CITY SH 68, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 6

FALLS CITY--Del Casteel rushed for three touchdowns in an explosive first quarter for the Irish. 

Nebraska Lutheran--
Falls City SH 46 --68 

SH--Casteel 47 run (conversion failed)

SH--Jordan 22 run (Keithley run)

SH--Froeschl 27 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)

SH--Fiegener 29 pass from Jordan (Casteel run)

SH--Casteel 8 run (Fiegener pass from Jordan)

SH--Casteel 6 run (Fiegener pass from Jordan)

SH--Evan Keithley 2 run (Keithley pass from Jordan)

NL--Hueske pass from Helwig (conversion failed)

SH--Dunn 17 run (Keithley pass from Dunn)

SH--Stice 66 pass (conversion failed)

RED CLOUD 56, LEWISTON 0

Red Cloud21 21 --56 
Lewiston --

 STERLING 54, ELBA 12

Elba--12 
Sterling 30 16 --54 

S--Boldt 45 run (McAuliffe kick)

S--Gorecke 31 run (McAuliffe kick)

S--Boldt 43 run (kick failed)

S--Hier 10 pass from McDonald (McAuliffe kick)

S--Peery 42 punt return (McAuliffe kick)

S--Peery 17 interception return (McAuliffe kick)

E--Coplen 6 pass from Keeme (conversion failed)

S--McAuliffe 70 pass from Richardson (McAuliffe kick)

E--Keeme 42 run (conversion failed)</p

