High school football summaries, 9/4

GRAND ISLAND 24, LINCOLN PIUS X 7
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Grand Island
|7
|0
|10
|0
|--
|24
GI—Fox 25 pass from Jurgensmier (Mendez kick)
GI—Keolavone 1 run (Mendez kick)
GI—Mendez 41 FG
LPX—Mitchell 12 pass from Sawtelle (Chapelle kick)
GI—Holling 60 pass from Jurgensmier (Mendez kick)
GRETNA 34, LINCOLN HIGH 7
|Gretna
|6
|0
|21
|7
|--
|34
|Lincoln High
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
GR—Alexander 66 pass from Flores (kick failed)
GR—Marshall 6 pass from Flores (Conoan kick)
GR—Flores 1 run (Conoan kick)
GR—Minarik 49 run (Conoan kick)
GR—Weber 4 run (Conoan kick)
LH—Hutchinson 8 run (Thompson kick)
|GRE
|LHS
|First downs
|15
|11
|Rushes-yards
|45-131
|29-171
|Passing yards
|118
|151
|Passing
|6-14
|9-14
|Fumbles-lost
|4-2
|3-1
|Penalties-yards
|10-70
|11-77
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—LH, Babahavnov 2-17, Hillhouse 11-28, Moody 10-21, Young 13-19, Gaines 1-0, Lorenz 1-(-2), Hutchinson 6-48; GR, Marshall 7-48, Huber 6-5, Flores 2-(-7), Weber 5-48, Minarik 2-59, Egenberger 6-19, Graham 1-(-1).
PASSING—LH, Hillhouse 5-11-0-86, Hutchinson 1-1-0-32; GR, Flores 9-14-2-151.
RECEIVING—LH, Buckman 1-32, Cruse 3-69, Thew 2-17. GR, Alexander 2-69, Marshall 4-51, Schnell 1-10, Lund 1-2, Silliman 1-19.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 39, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 15
|Lincoln North Star
|27
|6
|6
|0
|--
|39
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|0
|15
|--
|15
NS--McGarvie 13 run (Reed kick)
NS--Hallett 28 pass from McGarvie (Reed kick)
NS--Rhodes 3 run (Reed kick)
NS--Rhodes 6 run (kick failed)
NS--Bruegman 15 pass from McGarvie (pass failed)
NS--McGarvie 49 run (kick failed)
NE--Eloume 3 run (Hoage kick)
NE--Platter 24 pass from Collier (Gary run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--North Star--Athouris 12-32, Hernandez 1-3, McGarvie 9-90, Rhodes 4-11, Goff 4-7. Northeast--Collier 13-(-33), LeMay 2-2, B. Eloume 2-15, Gray 4-0, I. Eloume 3-10.
PASSING--North Star--McGarvie 14-24-1, 188; Boutin 1-1-0, 23. Northeast--Collier 12-24-2, 129.
RECEIVING--North Star--Elliott 3-52, Athouris 2-8, Hallett 3-60, Bruegman 3-59, Boutin 2-(-1), Coffey 1-10, Moore 1-23. Northeast -- Gray 2-10, Winn 2-19, Hoke 2-40, Gary 1-9, Morehead 2-15, Hinds 2-12, Platter 1-24.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 35, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5
|Lincoln Southwest
|3
|0
|0
|2
|--
|5
|Lincoln Southeast
|14
|7
|7
|7
|--
|35
LSW--Bestmann 23 FG
LSE--Branch 21 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
LSE--Schneider 12 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--Gifford 3 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--Gifford 7 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--Appleget 17 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
LSW--Safety
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Southeast -- Bridger 7-17, Gifford 2-12, Schneider 10-30, Buettenback 13-47, Steer 1-16, Hirt 2-10, Wilken 1-0, Reddick 1-(-2), Levy 1-(-1), Pasco 2-9, Rankin 1-2, Team 1-(-2). Southwest -- Arsiaga 11-25, Wright 5-15, Fritton 7-11, Russell 5-14, Decker 1-1.
Passing: Southeast -- Schneider 11-22-0, 219. Southwest -- Fritton 6-9-2, 23; Russell 4-5-0, 19; Decker 0-2-1, 0.
Receiving: Southeast -- Branch 2-38, Thompson 3-68, Buettenback 3-52, Steer 1-26, Appleget 2-35. Southwest -- Milius 1-11, Arsiaga 1-(-1), Baptista 2-3, Leader 1-2, Fritton 1-2, Wright 2-12, Consbruck 1-8, Buda 1-4.
BEATRICE 57, LEXINGTON 0
BEATRICE--Bennett Crandall rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Orangemen in a rout.
|Lexington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Beatrice
|33
|17
|7
|0
|--
|57
BEA--B. Nelson 93 kickoff return (kick failed)
BEA--Burroughs 6 run (conversion failed)
BEA--B. Nelson 3 run (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Crandall 3 run (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Glynn 14 pass from Crandall (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Crandall 5 run (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Timmerman 36 pass from Crandall (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Rodriguez 25 FG
BEA--D. Nelson 2 run (Rodriguez kick)
NORRIS 35, ELKHORN NORTH 6
|Elkhorn North
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Norris
|28
|0
|7
|0
|--
|35
NOR--Carnie 70 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Medill 18 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Landgren 33 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Landgren 5 run (Reeves kick)
NOR--Landgren 3 run (Reeves kick)
EN--3 run (conversion failed)
SEWARD 13, OMAHA GROSS 7
SEWARD--Both teams turned in strong defensive performances, but Gavin Sukup's two touchdown passes proved to be the difference.
|Omaha Gross
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Seward
|6
|7
|0
|0
|--
|13
SEW--Duncan pass from G. Sukup
SEW--Tonniges pass from G. Sukup
OG--Rice pass from Teunissen
WAVERLY 17, OMAHA SKUTT 7
|Omaha Skutt
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Waverly
|3
|7
|0
|7
|--
|17
W--Canoyer 29 FG
OS--Liebentritt 2 run (Hodge kick)
W--Marsh 22 pass from Wiese (Canoyer kick)
W--Graff 22 run (Canoyer kick)
|OS
|WAV
|First downs
|9
|15
|Rushes-yards
|32-83
|43-152
|Passing yards
|37
|91
|Passing
|5-14-2
|7-19-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-92
|6-81
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: OS, Melrose 7-48, Liebentritt 13-47, Connor 1-6, Becker 5-(-14), Harr 5-1. Wav, Schawang 16-75, Murray 8-30, Wiese 11-15, Graff 1-22, Canoyer 7-10.
PASSING: OS, Harr 2-4-0 30, Becker 1-10-2 7. Wav, Wiese 5-14-0 54, Murray 2-5-0 37..
RECEIVING: OS, Archer 1-23, Kubat 1-7, Stodden 1-7. Wav, Marsh 3-73, Hoos 2-10, Schawang 2-8.
YORK 20, ALLIANCE 0
ALLIANCE--York compiled 252 yards on the ground behind Tom Erwin's ground attack in the shutout.
|York
|6
|7
|0
|7
|--
|20
|Alliance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
YOR--Erwin 1 run (kick failed)
YOR--Erwin 84 run (Ivey kick)
YOR--Bartholomew 2 run (Ivey kick)
ADAMS CENTRAL 24, WAHOO 7
|Adams Central
|7
|7
|0
|10
|--
|24
|Wahoo
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
AC--Collins 30 run (Slechta kick)
AC--Slechta 14 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
WAH--Ludvik 1 run (Swahn kick)
AC--Collins 17 run (Slechta kick)
AC--Slechta 29 FG
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 42, MILFORD 14
MILFORD--Cale Jacobsen completed 10 of 14 passes for 197 yards with three of those passes completed to Lane Zimmerman for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Vondra led Milford with 76 yards rushing on 18 carries.
|Ashland-Greenwood
|14
|0
|28
|0
|--
|42
|Milford
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
AG--Zimmerman 60 pass from Jacobsen (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Maack 27 pass from Jacobsen (Grauerholz kick)
M--Jakub 5 run (Watenpaugh kick)
AG--Jacobsen 6 run (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Zimmerman 9 pass from Jacobsen (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Jacobsen 70 interception return (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Schuster 5 run (Grauerholz kick)
M--Schluckebier 2 run (Watenpaugh kick)
AUBURN 35, FORT CALHOUN 7
AUBURN--Brady Darnell ran nine times for 216 yards and three touchdowns alongside 206 yards passing and a touchdown to lead Auburn.
|Fort Calhoun
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Auburn
|7
|6
|15
|7
|--
|35
AUB--Darnell 5 run (kick good)
AUB--Frary 83 pass from Darnell (kick failed)
FC--Hallberg 1 run (kick good)
AUB--Binder 22 interception return (2-point conversion)
AUB--Darnell 51 run (kick good)
AUB--Darnell 95 run (kick good)
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 28, LUTHERAN 14
|Lincoln Christian
|14
|7
|0
|7
|--
|28
|Lincoln Lutheran
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
LC--Paul 12 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Koch 33 run (Sauberan kick)
LL--Bartels 1 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)
LC--Dworak 20 run (Sauberan kick)
LL--Puelz 11 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)
LC--Paul 30 run (Sauberan kick)
|LC
|LL
|First downs
|12
|11
|Rushes-yards
|46-311
|24-81
|Passing yards
|0
|88
|Passing
|0-0-0
|15-31-1
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-25
|2-20
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--LC, Dworak 8-77, Koch 14-90, Paul 16-104, Burgher 7-40, Hohlen 1-0. LL, Seeba 14-30, Bennett 6-26, Duitsman 3-22, Reilly 1-3.
PASSING--LL, Duitsman 15-31-1, 88 yards.
RECEIVING--LL, Jurgens 1-minus-1, Puelz 5-18, Bartels 7-52, Bennett 1-5, Ringler 1-14.
RAYMOND CENTRAL 21, FALLS CITY 14
FALLS CITY--Conner Kreikemeier went 8 of 12 passing with 110 yards and a TD and ran for 123 more and another score for Raymond Central.
|Raymond Central
|14
|0
|7
|0
|--
|21
|Falls City
|7
|0
|7
|0
|--
|14
RC--Kreikemeier 1 run (kick good)
FC--33 pass (kick good)
RC--Nelson 39 pass from Kreikemeier (kick good)
RC--Kreikemeier 8 run (kick good
FC--23 run (kick good)
SUPERIOR 20, FAIRBURY 0
SUPERIOR--Dane Miller went 3 of 8 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown.
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Superior
|6
|0
|0
|14
|--
|20
S--Meyer 29 pass from Miller (Conversion failed)
S--Miller 11 run (Conversion failed)
S--Meyer 39 run (Miller run)
AQUINAS 27, CENTENNIAL 0
|Aquinas
|7
|0
|14
|6
|--
|27
|Centennial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
AQU--Andel 4 run (Prochaska kick)
AQU--Andel 1 run (Prochaska kick)
AQU--Andel 2 run (Prochaska kick)
AQU--Napier 39 run (kick failed)
|AQU
|CEN
|First downs
|15
|13
|Rushes-yards
|49-336
|28-135
|Passing yards
|0
|129
|Passing
|0-1
|11-31
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|2-10
|5-38
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Aquinas, Andel 16-120, Napier 11-112, Thege 4-48, Lavicky 4-20, Oltmer 2-12, Kavan 1-10, Prochaska 4-9 Zitek 1-7, Shonka 1-4, Moravec 2-3, Lowe 1-(-1), Kavan 1-(-2), Humlicek 1-(-6); Centennial, Nisly 15-104, Gierhan 13-31.
PASSING--Aquinas, Thege 0-1-0-0; Centennial, Gierhand 11-31-0-129.
RECEIVING--Centennial, Nisly 2-57, Bargen 4-35, Payne 3-26, Saunders 2-11.
BISHOP NEUMANN 35, NORFOLK CATHOLIC 26
|Norfolk Catholic
|0
|7
|13
|6
|--
|26
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|11
|7
|10
|--
|35
FILLMORE CENTRAL 27, SYRACUSE 7
SYRACUSE--Robert Shanks went 5-for-16 in the air for 84 yards for Syracuse in the loss. Owen Wander pulled in three passes for 42 yards and a score for Syracuse, too.
|Fillmore Central
|0
|13
|7
|7
|--
|27
|Syracuse
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
SYR--Wander 6 pass from Brandt (kick good)
FC--8 run (Lauby kick)
FC--75 punt return (kick failed)
FC--6 run (Lauby kick)
FC--22 run (Lauby kick)
LOGAN VIEW/SS 21, DAVID CITY 0
DAVID CITY--Logan View/Scribner-Synder held David City to 9 total yards and forced three turnovers.
|Logan View/SS
|0
|14
|7
|0
|--
|21
|David City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
LVSS--Hull 30 pass from Hoetfelker (Miller kick)
LVSS--Purdy 8 run (Miller kick)
LVSS--22 pass from Hoetfelker (Miller kick)
WILBER-CLATONIA 13, SUTTON 12
|Wilber-Clatonia
|0
|7
|0
|6
|--
|13
|Sutton
|6
|6
|0
|0
|--
|12
SUT--Jones 22 pass from Wiseman (Conversion failed)
SUT--Wiseman 25 run (Conversion failed)
WC--Rosentreader 18 run (Oritz kick)
WC--Homolka 4 run (Conversion failed)
CLARKSON/LEIGH 48, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 0
ELMWOOD--Lance Paprocki rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and added 131 yards and two more scores through the air for Clarkson/Leigh.
|Clarkson/Leigh
|14
|22
|6
|6
|--
|48
|Elmwood-Murdock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
CL--Paprocki 42 run (Hays run)
CL--McEvoy 33 run (run failed)
CL--Paprocki 3 run (Paprocki run)
CL--Hanel 30 pass from Paprocki (run failed)
CL--Hays 20 pass from Paprocki (Beeson run)
CL--Hays 47 run (run failed)
CL--Kasik 4 run (run failed)
CROSS COUNTY 58, THAYER CENTRAL 20
|Thayer Central
|6
|8
|0
|6
|--
|20
|Cross County
|16
|36
|6
|0
|--
|58
CC--Seim 27 run (Seim run)
TC--Wiedel 1 run (conversion failed)
CC--Seim 57 run (Haug run)
CC--Noyd 2 run (Seim run)
CC--Hollinger 4 pass from Lundstrom (conversion failed)
CC--Noyd 39 run (Lundstrom run)
TC--Wiedel 9 pass (two-point conversion)
CC--Seim 25 run (Noyd run)
CC--Haug 9 run (conversion failed)
CC--Noyd 44 run (conversion failed)
TC--41 pass (conversion failed)
FREEMAN 52, CONESTOGA 14
ADAMS--Holden Ruse had touchdown runs of 4, 17 and 10 yards for Freeman, which built a big lead early and coasted.
|Conestoga
|6
|0
|0
|8
|--
|14
|Freeman
|34
|12
|0
|6
|--
|52
F--H. Ruse 4 run (H. Ruse run)
C--Svanda 68 kickoff return (PAT failed)
F--Archer 46 run (PAT failed)
F--H. Ruse 17 run (PAT failed)
F--H. Ruse 10 run (C. Ruse run)
F--Wallman pass from C. Ruse (PAT failed)
F--Vetrovsky 31 pass from C. Ruse (PAT failed)
F--C. Ruse 9 run (PAT failed)
F--Goes 1 run (PAT failed)
C--Nolting 11 run (Nolting run)
TRI COUNTY 52, WEEPING WATER 20
WEEPING WATER--Jack Holsing ran 15 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tri County.
|Tri County
|20
|18
|8
|6
|--
|52
|Weeping Water
|0
|6
|0
|14
|--
|20
TC--Holsing 60 run (conversion failed)
TC--Holsing 13 run (Garrison run)
TC--Holsing 29 run (conversion failed)
WW--Smith 12 pass from Mortimer (conversion failed)
TC--Holsing 1 run (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 46 pass from Siems (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 41 pass from Siems (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 5 pass from Siems (Weichel run)
WW--Blevins 29 run (Mortimer run)
WW--Rhodes 13 pass from Neumeister (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 6 run (conversion failed)
BDS 70, JOHNSON-BROCK 22
|BDS
|24
|24
|16
|6
|--
|70
|Johnson-Brock
|8
|8
|0
|8
|--
|22
FALLS CITY SH 68, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 6
FALLS CITY--Del Casteel rushed for three touchdowns in an explosive first quarter for the Irish.
|Nebraska Lutheran
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Falls City SH
|46
|8
|8
|6
|--
|68
SH--Casteel 47 run (conversion failed)
SH--Jordan 22 run (Keithley run)
SH--Froeschl 27 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)
SH--Fiegener 29 pass from Jordan (Casteel run)
SH--Casteel 8 run (Fiegener pass from Jordan)
SH--Casteel 6 run (Fiegener pass from Jordan)
SH--Evan Keithley 2 run (Keithley pass from Jordan)
NL--Hueske pass from Helwig (conversion failed)
SH--Dunn 17 run (Keithley pass from Dunn)
SH--Stice 66 pass (conversion failed)
RED CLOUD 56, LEWISTON 0
|Red Cloud
|21
|21
|6
|8
|--
|56
|Lewiston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
STERLING 54, ELBA 12
|Elba
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
|Sterling
|30
|16
|8
|0
|--
|54
S--Boldt 45 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Gorecke 31 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Boldt 43 run (kick failed)
S--Hier 10 pass from McDonald (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 42 punt return (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 17 interception return (McAuliffe kick)
E--Coplen 6 pass from Keeme (conversion failed)
S--McAuliffe 70 pass from Richardson (McAuliffe kick)
E--Keeme 42 run (conversion failed)
