High school football summaries, 9/3

Summaries from Friday's Week 2 high school football action.
GRAND ISLAND 28, LINCOLN PIUS X 14
|Grand Island
|14
|0
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Lincoln Pius X
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
GI--Chrisman 39 interception return (Alba Meda kick)
LPX-- Petsche 1 run (Schafers kick)
GI--Knuth 14 pass from Fyfe (Alba Meda kick)
LPX--Staab 61 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick)
GI--Fox 15 pass from Fyfe (Alba Meda kick)
GI--Chrisman 11 pass from Fyfe (Alba Meda kick)
LINCOLN HIGH 42, OMAHA BRYAN 0
|Omaha Bryan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Lincoln High
|7
|14
|14
|7
|--
|42
LH--Mentore 3 run (Emmanuel kick)
LH--Leuty 40 interception return (kick failed)
LH--Team safety
LH--Ngoyi 56 pass from Lott-Buzby (kick failed)
LH--Young 18 run (Moreno kick)
LH--Williams-Barney 1 run (Moreno kick)
LH--Babahanov 9 run (Moreno kick)
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 26, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 24
|Lincoln Northeast
|7
|7
|12
|0
|--
|26
|Lincoln North Star
|7
|10
|0
|7
|--
|24
LNS--Seip 32 fumble return (Rorabaugh kick)
LNE--Gray 20 run (Eloume kick)
LNS--Seip 2 run (Rorabaugh kick)
LNE--Eloume 10 run (Eloume kick)
LNS--Rorabaugh 26 FG
LNE--Gray 2 run (kick failed)
LNE--Alley 2 run (kick failed)
LNS--Elliott 11 pass from Fredenburg (Rorabaugh kick)
BEATRICE 33, LEXINGTON 13
|Beatrice
|6
|14
|6
|7
|--
|33
|Lexington
|0
|7
|0
|6
|--
|13
YORK 27, ALLIANCE 6
YORK—The Dukes held Alliance to only 125 yards of total offense and rushed for over 200 yards to seal to seal the win.
|Alliance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
|York
|7
|10
|3
|7
|--
|27
Y--Erickson 39 run (Ivey kick)
Y--Snodgrass 13 run (Ivey kick)
Y--Ivey 35 FG
Y--Ivey 32 FG
Y--Jensen 14 interception return (Ivey kick)
A--Bair 55 run (kick failed)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 23, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 7
|Lincoln Lutheran
|9
|7
|7
|0
|--
|23
|Lincoln Christian
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
LL--Stowell 41 FG
LC--Hohlen 72 pass from Sitzman (Ehlers kick)
LL--Jurgens 5 run (kick blocked)
LL--Bartels 42 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)
LL--Puelz 6 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)
AQUINAS 14, CENTENNIAL 0
|Centennial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Aquinas
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
A--Team punt block return (Prochaska kick)
A--Prochaska 34 run (Prochaska kick)
WILBER-CLATONIA 36, SUTTON 22
|Sutton
|22
|0
|0
|0
|--
|22
|Wilber-Clatonia
|17
|6
|13
|0
|--
|36
SUT--90 kick return (conversion good)
WC--Rosentreader 3 run (Kick fail)
Sut--46 run (conversion good)
WC--Palmer 4 pass from Rosentreader (conversion good)
Sut--68 run (conversion fail)
WC--Ortiz 27 field goal
WC--Combs 73 pass from Rosentreader (kick fail)
WC--Rosentreader 1 run (kick fail)
WC--Rosentreader 24 run (Ortiz kick)
YUTAN 34, MALCOLM 12
MALCOLM—Yutan scored its first four touchdowns in less than 10 minutes in the second quarter. Senior Paul Kirchmann threw for four touchdowns and converted four PATs.
|Yutan
|0
|27
|0
|7
|--
|34
|Malcolm
|0
|0
|6
|6
|--
|12
YUT--Wacker 10 pass from Kirchmann (kick failed)
YUT--J. Arensberg 29 pass from Kirchmann (Kirchmann kick)
YUT--I. Daniell 58 punt return (Kirchmann kick)
YUT--Petersen 45 pass from Kirchmann (Kirchmann kick)
MAL--Frank 49 run (kick failed)
MAL--Zegar 53 pass from Frank (kick failed)
YUT--Krajicek 1 run (Kirchmann kick)
CRETE 24, MCCOOK 14
|McCook
|6
|0
|0
|8
|--
|14
|Crete
|0
|10
|14
|0
|--
|24