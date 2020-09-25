 Skip to main content
High school football summaries, 9/25
High school football summaries, 9/25

  • Updated
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25

Lincoln Southwest's Danny Rothgeb escapes from Papillion-La Vista South defenders Friday at Seacrest Field.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

LINCOLN PIUS X 16, NORTH STAR 13

Lincoln North Star0076 --13
Lincoln Pius X7009 --16

LPX--Easley 66 pass from Chapelle (McCabe kick)

LNS--Elliott 25 pass from McGarvie (Reed kick)

LPX--McCabe 29 FG

PX--Easley 31 pass from Chapelle (kick blocked)

LNS--Elliott 27 pass from McGarvie (kick failed)

COLUMBUS 42, LINCOLN HIGH 0

Lincoln High --
Columbus 14 14 14 --42 

COL--Hausmann 60 pass from Mickey (Esch kick)

COL--Esch 14 pass from Mickey (Thompson kick)

COL--Kobza 36 pass from Mickey (Esch kick)

COL--Mickey 5 run (Esch kick)

COL--Thompson 21 INT return (Esch kick)

COL--Kobza 10 run (Esch kick)

NORTH PLATTE 56, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 14

North Platte  21 0 21 14-- 56
Lincoln Northeast  0 7 7 0-- 14

NP--Ruffin 25 run (Dike kick)

NP--Ruffin 31 run (Dike kick)

NP--Foot 89 run (Dike kick)

NE--Morehead 18 pass from Collier (Hoage kick)

NP--Wright 31 run (Dike kick)

NE--Collier 4 run (Hoage kick)

NP--Wright 1 run (Dike kick)

NP--Genatone 8 run (Dike kick)

NP--Geier-Dodson 17 run (Dike kick)

NP--Roblee 23 run (Dike kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--North Platte, Wright 15-112, Hoover 4-30, Tonkinson 5-26, Genatone 9-72, Ruffin 6-125, Foot 2-94, Tilford 3-32, Barner 2-9, Janas 1-4, Geier-Dodson 1-17, Roblee 1-23, Vak 1-4, Team 1-(-1). Northeast, Collier 12-(-7), I. Eloume 1-(-4), Gary 7-47, Gozo 1-1, Gray 6-27, LeMay 3-14, Team 1-(-15).

PASSING--North Platte, Tonkinson 0-3-0, 0. Northeast, Collier 10-21-0, 85.

RECEIVING--Northeast, Hoke 3-30, Winn 1-13, LeMay 2-12, Morehead 1-18, Hinds 2-2, Lott 1-10.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 40, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 24

Papillion-LVS 18 14 --40 
Lincoln Southwest 21 --24 

PLVS--Horn 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Trout run)

PLVS--Brehm 34 FG

PLVS--Brehm 47 FG

LSW--Bestmann 42 FG

PLVS--Horn 23 pass from Fitzpatrick (run failed)

PLVS--Marco 70 blocked FG return (pass failed)

LSW--Arsiaga 5 run (Bestmann kick)

PLVS--Quelette 20 run (Brehm kick)

LSW--Schmitt 38 pass from Fritton (Bestmann kick)

PLVS--Horn 56 pass from Fitzpatrick (Brehm kick)

LSW--Buda 32 pass from Fritton (Bestmann kick)

AURORA 37, YORK 21

AURORA--Ethan Shaw threw for three touchdowns with 150 yards passing for the Huskies.

York 14 --21 
Aurora 13 12 --37 

A--Owens 14 run (kick failed)

A--Bell 18 pass from Shaw (Peters kick)

Y--Collinghan 3 run (Ivey kick)

A--Bell 25 pass from Shaw (kick failed)

A--Herzborg 28 pass from Shaw (kick failed)

Y--Elwin 5 run (kick failed)

A--Collozo 39 run (kick failed)

Y--Bartholomew 31 pass from Erwin (two-point conversion)

A--Owens 6 run (kick failed)

HASTINGS 35, SEWARD 0

HASTINGS--Jarrett Synek had a hand in all of the top-ranked Tigers' touchdowns, rushing for three and throwing for two more, including a 67-yarder to Carson Shoemaker. Hastings improved to 5-0.

Seward 0000--0
Hastings 014210--35

H--Hoffman 37 pass from Synek (conversion failed)

H--Synek 1 rush (Synek rush)

H--Synek 25 rush (Menke kick)

H--Synek 29 rush (pass failed)

H--Shoemaker 67 pass from Synek (Kalvelage pass from Synek)

NORRIS 35, BEATRICE 7

Beatrice 0007--7
Norris 021140--35

NOR--Hood 20 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Schultz 62 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Carnie 17 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Schultz 5 run (Medill pass from Amend)

NOR--Carnie 1 run (kick failed)

BEA--Pethoud 85 interception return (Rodriguez kick)

PLATTSMOUTH 38, CRETE 6

Plattsmouth 614126--38
Crete 0800--8

WAVERLY 42, MOUNT MICHAEL 0

Mount Michael 0--
Waverly 72276--42 

WAV--Schawang 3 run (Canoyer kick)

WAV--Schawang 18 run (Moore kick)

WAV--Canoyer 5 fumble return (Heffelfinger run)

WAV--Murray 47 run (Canoyer kick)

WAV--Schawang 27 pass from Murray (Moore kick)

WAV--Harms 6 run (run failed)

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 21, RAYMOND CENTRAL 6

Ashland-Green. --21 
Raymond Central --

RC--Kreikemeier 33 run (kick failed)

AG--Schuster 12 run (Grauerholz kick)

AG--Buller 5 run (Grauerholz kick)

AG--Schuster 21 run (Grauerholz kick)

AUBURN 28, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 10

Lincoln Christian --10 
Auburn 7714 --28 

LC--Doty 30 FG

A--Darnell 11 run (kick good)

LC--Paul 1 run (kick good)

A--Clark 5 run (kick good)

A--Darnell 6 run (kick failed)

A--Dixon 5 run (Dixon pass)

FALLS CITY 55, FAIRBURY 0

FAIRBURY--Leighton Vice rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers, who racked up 465 total yards and 25 first downs.

Falls City 2013 14 --55 
Fairbury 0--

FC--Aldana 46 run (Aldana kick)

FC--Vice 4 run (Aldana kick)

FC--5 run (kick failed)

FC--13 run (Aldana kick)

FC--Vice 48 run (Aldana kick)

FC--Aldana 8 run (Aldana kick)

FC--Simon 7 run (Aldana kick)

FC--Strecker 12 run (Helmick run)

MALCOLM 40, LOUISVILLE 7

MALCOLM -- Clippers quarterback Malcolm Saltzman scored three total touchdowns, while Gavin Zoucha ran for two scores. 

Louisville --
Malcolm 14 13 13 --40 

MAL--Saltzman 1 run (kick good)

MAL--Sizemore 10 pass from Saltzman (kick good)

MAL--Sizemore 65 pass from Saltzman (kick failed)

MAL--Zoucha 5 run (kick good)

LOU--fumble recovery return (kick good)

MAL--Zoucha 4 run (kick failed)

MAL--Christiensen 48 run (kick good)

MILFORD 22, NEBRASKA CITY 20

NEBRASKA CITY--Isaac Yeackly's 15-yard touchdown pass to Seth Stutzman won it for the Eagles.

Milford 097--22 
Nebraska City 00614--20

MLF--Vondra 8 run (Watenpaugh kick)

MLF--Team safety

NC--Nelson 12 run (kick failed)

M--Yeackly 62 run (Wattenbaugh kick)

NC--Thompson 20 pass from Nelson (2-point conversion good)

NC--Nelson 7 run (run failed)

M--Stutzman 15 pass from Yeackly (kick failed)

WAHOO 46, PLATTEVIEW 6

WAHOO--The Warriors totaled 329 rushing yards, led by Colin Ludvik with 168 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Platteview 0006--
Wahoo 1314127--46 

W--Lausterer 53 pass from Nelson (Eddie kick)

W--Hancock 32 pass from Nelson (kick failed)

W--Kolterman 4 pass from Nelson (Eddie kick)

W--Nelson 1 run (Eddie kick)

W--Ludvik 64 run (conversion failed)

W--Hancock 30 pass from Nelson (kick failed)

W--Bordovsky 9 run (Eddie kick)

P--Fumble return 16 (conversion failed)

CENTENNIAL 33, SYRACUSE 15

SYRACUSE--Centennial's Cooper Gierhan threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 67 yards and another score. Robert Shanks threw for 87 yards and a TD for Syracuse.

Centennial 013 14 --33 
Syracuse --15 

SYR--Brinkman 8 pass from Shanks (Dilley kick)

CEN--Gierhan 4 run (kick failed)

CEN--47 run (conversion failed)

CEN--Bargen 28 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan kick)

CEN--20 run (Gierhan kick)

CEN--Bargen 16 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan kick)

SYR--Brammier 2 run (conversion good)

OAKLAND-CRAIG 28, AQUINAS 12

Aquinas --12 
Oakland-Craig 14 --28 

OC--Thiele 11 run (Thiele run) 

AQ--Andel 13 run (pass failed)

OC--Thomsen 25 pass from Gatewood (pass failed)

OC--Thiele 79 run (Nelson run)

AQ--Thege 1 run (run failed)

OC--Thiele 65 run (run failed)

 AHSO-C
First downs16 
Rushes-yards31-194 45-328 
Passing yards28 52 
Passing1-4 4-6 
Fumbles-lost0-0 0-0 
Penalties-yards3-20 1-10 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Aquinas, Thege 8-74, Andel 8-73, Napier 9-30, Prochaska 4-19, Team 2-(-2). OC, Thiele 7-207, Nelson 17-73, Uhing 12-34, Meyer 3-15, Gatewood 4-3, Team 2-(-4).

PASSING--Aquinas, Thege 1-3-0-28, Prochaska 0-1-1-0. OC, Gatewood 4-6-0-52. 

RECEIVING--Aquinas, Napier 1-28. OC, Nelson 3-27, Thomsen 1-25.

ST. PAUL 70, FILLMORE CENTRAL 6

ST. PAUL--Brendan Knapp threw four touchdown passes and added a 69-yard touchdown run to lead the Wildcats.

Fillmore Central 0060--6
St. Paul 14212114--70

SP--Wroblewski pass from Knapp (Kramer kick)

SP--Wroblewski pass from Knapp (Kramer kick)

SP--Dugan rush (Kramer kick)

SP--John rush (Kramer kick)

SP--Larson pass from Knapp (Kramer kick)

FC--rush (conversion failed)

SP--Larson rush (Kramer kick)

SP--Vogel pass from Knapp (Kramer kick)

SP--Knapp 69 rush (Kramer kick)

SP--Placke rush (two-point conversion failed)

SP--John rush (John rush)

YUTAN 40, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 10

Lincoln Lutheran --10 
Yutan 13 27 --40 

LL--Stowell 23 FG

Y--Christensen 83 run (kick good)

Y--Timm 78 run (kick failed)

Y--Christensen 36 run (conversion failed)

Y--Egr 25 run (kick good)

Y--Egr 12 run (kick good)

Y--Mahrt 46 pass from Tim (kick failed)

LL--Reilly 3 run (kick good)

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 35, BROWNELL TALBOT 18

ELMWOOD--Reed Fletcher ran for 52 yards with a touchdown while having two interceptions including a pick-six to lead Elmwood-Murdock. 

Brownell Talbot     --18 
Elmwood-Murdock     --35 

FREEMAN 30, PALMYRA 16

FREEMAN--Brothers Holden and Carter Ruse led the Freeman ground attack with Holden Ruse totaling 141 yards and a touchdown and Carter Ruse rushing for 86 yards with a rushing touchdown and fumble recovery return.

Palmyra --16 
Freeman 16 --30 

F--C. Ruse 38 run (conversion failed)

F--H. Ruse 18 run (Sugden run)

F--C. Ruse 67 fumble return (Sugden run)

P--Waltke 13 pass (2-point conversion)

P--1 run (2-point conversion)

F--Sugden 5 pass from Ruse (Sugden run)

HUMPHREY-LHF 56, EAST BUTLER 0

BRAINARD--Justin Sjuts threw for three touchdowns while Ashton Sims ran for three scores in the blowout. 

Humphrey-LHF 26 16 --56 
East Butler --

HLHF--Sims 45 run (Sjuts run)

HLHF--Veik 15 pass from Ja. Sjuts (conversion failed)

HLHF--Sims 65 run (conversion failed)

HLHF--Sims 7 run (conversion failed)

HLHF--Veik 39 run (Sjuts run)

HLHF--Ju. Sjuts 25 pass from Ja. Sjuts (conversion failed)

HLHF--Ju. Sjuts 21 pass from Ja. Sjuts (Pfeifer run)

HLHF--Weise 62 run (Veik run)

THAYER CENTRAL 74, EMF 38

HEBRON--Quarterback Logan Wiedel threw for five touchdowns as a 60-point first half lifted the Titans. 

EMF 18 --38 
Thayer Central 22 38 --74 

TC--G. Wiedel 65 pass from L. Wiedel (Hissong pass from L. Wiedel)

EMF--Schluter 14 pass from Weber (Weber run)

TC--Heinrichs 50 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)

TC--Heinrichs 22 pass from L. Wiedel (Schulte run)

TC--Heinrichs 25 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)

EMF--Newsome 65 run (conversion failed)

TC--Fischer 75 kickoff return (Heinrichs from L. Wiedel)

TC--Schulte 13 run (Fischer from L. Wiedel)

EMF--Svehla 7 pass from Weber (conversion failed)

TC--Schulte 8 run (Templin from L. Wiedel)

EMF--Schluter 21 pass from Weber (conversion failed)

TC--Templin 14 pass from L. Wiedel (Heinrichs from L. Wiedel)

EMF--Schluter 17 pass from Weber (conversion failed)

TC--Schulte 12 run (Templin from L. Wiedel)

TC--Tietjen 1 run (conversion failed)

EMF--Duba 14 run (conversion failed)

TRI COUNTY 60, HEARTLAND 20

DEWITT--Cole Siems led the ground game for the Trojans, totaling 205 yards on 21 carries and scoring six touchdowns.

Heartland 12 --20 
Tri County 142216 --60 

TC--Holsing 7 run (conversion failed)

TC--Siems 33 run (Lewandowski pass from Siems)

TC--Siems 3 run (Siems run)

H--Wetjen 25 run (conversion failed)

TC--Siems 1 run (Siems run)

TC--Siems 4 run (conversion failed)

H--Regier 10 pass from Boehr (conversion failed)

TC--Siems 27 run (Holsing run)

TC--Siems 35 run (Siems pass from Weichell)

TC--Janssen 1 run (Martinez run)

H--Wichman 35 run (Wichman run)

BDS 50, BLUE HILL 8

BRUNING--Senior Dalton Kleinschmidt rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns, including a 56-yarder, to lead the Eagles.

Blue Hill 8--
BDS 622 14--50

BDS--Philippi 3 run (conversion failed)

BH--NA 7 pass from NA (conversion good)

BDS--Weber 1 run (Mick run)

BDS--Mick 29 run (conversion failed)

BDS--Mick 7 run (Philippi run)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 23 run (conversion failed)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 56 run (Grote pass)

BDS--Norder 3 run (Stengel run)

FALLS CITY SH 46, JOHNSON-BROCK 6

FALLS CITY--Del Casteel ran for three touchdowns as the Irish breezed past the Eagles. 

Johnson-Brock --
Falls City SH 16 16 14 --46 

SH--Fiegener 27 interception return (Keithley run)

SH--Casteel run (Jordan run)

SH--Catlin 5 run (Jordan run)

SH--Casteel 4 run (Catlin run)

SH--Casteel 4 run (Froeschl pass from Jordan)

SH--Froeschl 30 pass from Jordan (run failed)

JB--Robeson (pass failed)

PARKVIEW CENTRAL 59, LEWISTON 13

Lewiston 6070--13
Parkview Christian 2720120--59

PC--Moore 20 run (kick failed)

PC--Moore 10 pass from Godwin (kick failed)

LW--Rule 8 pass from Ray (run failed)

PC--Moore 33 run (VanEvery pass from Godwin)

PC--Moore 46 punt return (kick failed)

PC--Moore 8 run (Moore run)

PC--Stoll 34 pass from Godwin (Moore run)

PC--Page 29 pass from Godwin (Moore run)

PC--Rohrbaugh 42 run (Rohrbaugh run)

LW--Arena 43 pass from Barker (Ray run)

PC--Page 47 kickoff return (pass failed)

PAWNEE CITY 39, MERIDIAN 16

PAWNEE CITY--Andy Maloney rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries while also hauling in a touchdown pass for the Indians. 

Meridian --16
Pawnee City 12 13 14 --39

PC--Maloney 15 run (pass failed)

PC--K. Gyhra 3 run (run failed)

PC--Maloney 27 run (Ghyra pass from Osbourne)

PC--Maloney 6 run (pass failed)

PC--B. Gyhra 8 pass from Osbourne (B. Gyhra pass from Osbourne)

MR--Sones 1 run (deLeon kick)

PC--Maloney 5 pass from Osbourne (B. Gyhra pass from K. Gyhra)

MR--Nunez 56 run (deLeon kick)

SOUTHERN 30, DILLER-ODELL 24

ODELL--Doug Gainey ran for 129 yards on 11 carries for two score, including a 61-yarder in Southern's win.

Southern 16 --30 
Diller-Odell --24 

S--Saathoff 55 pass from Borzekofski (Borzekofski run)

S--Swearingen 26 pass from Borzekofski (Bennett run)

S--Rainey 50 run (Retherford run)

DO--Meyer 6 pass from Ebeling (Faxon run)

S--Rainey 61 run (conversion failed)

DO--Faxon 36 yard pass from Ebeling (Craw run)

DO--Craw 4 run (Meyer run)

