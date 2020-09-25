High school football summaries, 9/25

LINCOLN PIUS X 16, NORTH STAR 13
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|0
|7
|6
|--
|13
|Lincoln Pius X
|7
|0
|0
|9
|--
|16
LPX--Easley 66 pass from Chapelle (McCabe kick)
LNS--Elliott 25 pass from McGarvie (Reed kick)
LPX--McCabe 29 FG
PX--Easley 31 pass from Chapelle (kick blocked)
LNS--Elliott 27 pass from McGarvie (kick failed)
COLUMBUS 42, LINCOLN HIGH 0
|Lincoln High
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Columbus
|14
|14
|14
|0
|--
|42
COL--Hausmann 60 pass from Mickey (Esch kick)
COL--Esch 14 pass from Mickey (Thompson kick)
COL--Kobza 36 pass from Mickey (Esch kick)
COL--Mickey 5 run (Esch kick)
COL--Thompson 21 INT return (Esch kick)
COL--Kobza 10 run (Esch kick)
NORTH PLATTE 56, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 14
|North Platte
|21
|0
|21
|14
|--
|56
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
NP--Ruffin 25 run (Dike kick)
NP--Ruffin 31 run (Dike kick)
NP--Foot 89 run (Dike kick)
NE--Morehead 18 pass from Collier (Hoage kick)
NP--Wright 31 run (Dike kick)
NE--Collier 4 run (Hoage kick)
NP--Wright 1 run (Dike kick)
NP--Genatone 8 run (Dike kick)
NP--Geier-Dodson 17 run (Dike kick)
NP--Roblee 23 run (Dike kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--North Platte, Wright 15-112, Hoover 4-30, Tonkinson 5-26, Genatone 9-72, Ruffin 6-125, Foot 2-94, Tilford 3-32, Barner 2-9, Janas 1-4, Geier-Dodson 1-17, Roblee 1-23, Vak 1-4, Team 1-(-1). Northeast, Collier 12-(-7), I. Eloume 1-(-4), Gary 7-47, Gozo 1-1, Gray 6-27, LeMay 3-14, Team 1-(-15).
PASSING--North Platte, Tonkinson 0-3-0, 0. Northeast, Collier 10-21-0, 85.
RECEIVING--Northeast, Hoke 3-30, Winn 1-13, LeMay 2-12, Morehead 1-18, Hinds 2-2, Lott 1-10.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 40, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 24
|Papillion-LVS
|8
|18
|0
|14
|--
|40
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|3
|0
|21
|--
|24
PLVS--Horn 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Trout run)
PLVS--Brehm 34 FG
PLVS--Brehm 47 FG
LSW--Bestmann 42 FG
PLVS--Horn 23 pass from Fitzpatrick (run failed)
PLVS--Marco 70 blocked FG return (pass failed)
LSW--Arsiaga 5 run (Bestmann kick)
PLVS--Quelette 20 run (Brehm kick)
LSW--Schmitt 38 pass from Fritton (Bestmann kick)
PLVS--Horn 56 pass from Fitzpatrick (Brehm kick)
LSW--Buda 32 pass from Fritton (Bestmann kick)
AURORA 37, YORK 21
AURORA--Ethan Shaw threw for three touchdowns with 150 yards passing for the Huskies.
|York
|0
|7
|0
|14
|--
|21
|Aurora
|13
|6
|6
|12
|--
|37
A--Owens 14 run (kick failed)
A--Bell 18 pass from Shaw (Peters kick)
Y--Collinghan 3 run (Ivey kick)
A--Bell 25 pass from Shaw (kick failed)
A--Herzborg 28 pass from Shaw (kick failed)
Y--Elwin 5 run (kick failed)
A--Collozo 39 run (kick failed)
Y--Bartholomew 31 pass from Erwin (two-point conversion)
A--Owens 6 run (kick failed)
HASTINGS 35, SEWARD 0
HASTINGS--Jarrett Synek had a hand in all of the top-ranked Tigers' touchdowns, rushing for three and throwing for two more, including a 67-yarder to Carson Shoemaker. Hastings improved to 5-0.
|Seward
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Hastings
|0
|14
|21
|0
|--
|35
H--Hoffman 37 pass from Synek (conversion failed)
H--Synek 1 rush (Synek rush)
H--Synek 25 rush (Menke kick)
H--Synek 29 rush (pass failed)
H--Shoemaker 67 pass from Synek (Kalvelage pass from Synek)
NORRIS 35, BEATRICE 7
|Beatrice
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Norris
|0
|21
|14
|0
|--
|35
NOR--Hood 20 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Schultz 62 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Carnie 17 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Schultz 5 run (Medill pass from Amend)
NOR--Carnie 1 run (kick failed)
BEA--Pethoud 85 interception return (Rodriguez kick)
PLATTSMOUTH 38, CRETE 6
|Plattsmouth
|6
|14
|12
|6
|--
|38
|Crete
|0
|8
|0
|0
|--
|8
WAVERLY 42, MOUNT MICHAEL 0
|Mount Michael
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Waverly
|7
|22
|7
|6
|--
|42
WAV--Schawang 3 run (Canoyer kick)
WAV--Schawang 18 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Canoyer 5 fumble return (Heffelfinger run)
WAV--Murray 47 run (Canoyer kick)
WAV--Schawang 27 pass from Murray (Moore kick)
WAV--Harms 6 run (run failed)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 21, RAYMOND CENTRAL 6
|Ashland-Green.
|0
|7
|7
|7
|--
|21
|Raymond Central
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
RC--Kreikemeier 33 run (kick failed)
AG--Schuster 12 run (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Buller 5 run (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Schuster 21 run (Grauerholz kick)
AUBURN 28, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 10
|Lincoln Christian
|3
|7
|0
|0
|--
|10
|Auburn
|7
|0
|7
|14
|--
|28
LC--Doty 30 FG
A--Darnell 11 run (kick good)
LC--Paul 1 run (kick good)
A--Clark 5 run (kick good)
A--Darnell 6 run (kick failed)
A--Dixon 5 run (Dixon pass)
FALLS CITY 55, FAIRBURY 0
FAIRBURY--Leighton Vice rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers, who racked up 465 total yards and 25 first downs.
|Falls City
|20
|13
|14
|8
|--
|55
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
FC--Aldana 46 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Vice 4 run (Aldana kick)
FC--5 run (kick failed)
FC--13 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Vice 48 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Aldana 8 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Simon 7 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Strecker 12 run (Helmick run)
MALCOLM 40, LOUISVILLE 7
MALCOLM -- Clippers quarterback Malcolm Saltzman scored three total touchdowns, while Gavin Zoucha ran for two scores.
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Malcolm
|0
|14
|13
|13
|--
|40
MAL--Saltzman 1 run (kick good)
MAL--Sizemore 10 pass from Saltzman (kick good)
MAL--Sizemore 65 pass from Saltzman (kick failed)
MAL--Zoucha 5 run (kick good)
LOU--fumble recovery return (kick good)
MAL--Zoucha 4 run (kick failed)
MAL--Christiensen 48 run (kick good)
MILFORD 22, NEBRASKA CITY 20
NEBRASKA CITY--Isaac Yeackly's 15-yard touchdown pass to Seth Stutzman won it for the Eagles.
|Milford
|0
|9
|7
|6
|--
|22
|Nebraska City
|0
|0
|6
|14
|--
|20
MLF--Vondra 8 run (Watenpaugh kick)
MLF--Team safety
NC--Nelson 12 run (kick failed)
M--Yeackly 62 run (Wattenbaugh kick)
NC--Thompson 20 pass from Nelson (2-point conversion good)
NC--Nelson 7 run (run failed)
M--Stutzman 15 pass from Yeackly (kick failed)
WAHOO 46, PLATTEVIEW 6
WAHOO--The Warriors totaled 329 rushing yards, led by Colin Ludvik with 168 rushing yards and a touchdown.
|Platteview
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Wahoo
|13
|14
|12
|7
|--
|46
W--Lausterer 53 pass from Nelson (Eddie kick)
W--Hancock 32 pass from Nelson (kick failed)
W--Kolterman 4 pass from Nelson (Eddie kick)
W--Nelson 1 run (Eddie kick)
W--Ludvik 64 run (conversion failed)
W--Hancock 30 pass from Nelson (kick failed)
W--Bordovsky 9 run (Eddie kick)
P--Fumble return 16 (conversion failed)
CENTENNIAL 33, SYRACUSE 15
SYRACUSE--Centennial's Cooper Gierhan threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 67 yards and another score. Robert Shanks threw for 87 yards and a TD for Syracuse.
|Centennial
|0
|6
|13
|14
|--
|33
|Syracuse
|7
|0
|0
|8
|--
|15
SYR--Brinkman 8 pass from Shanks (Dilley kick)
CEN--Gierhan 4 run (kick failed)
CEN--47 run (conversion failed)
CEN--Bargen 28 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan kick)
CEN--20 run (Gierhan kick)
CEN--Bargen 16 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan kick)
SYR--Brammier 2 run (conversion good)
OAKLAND-CRAIG 28, AQUINAS 12
|Aquinas
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
|Oakland-Craig
|8
|0
|14
|6
|--
|28
OC--Thiele 11 run (Thiele run)
AQ--Andel 13 run (pass failed)
OC--Thomsen 25 pass from Gatewood (pass failed)
OC--Thiele 79 run (Nelson run)
AQ--Thege 1 run (run failed)
OC--Thiele 65 run (run failed)
|AHS
|O-C
|First downs
|9
|16
|Rushes-yards
|31-194
|45-328
|Passing yards
|28
|52
|Passing
|1-4
|4-6
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-20
|1-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Aquinas, Thege 8-74, Andel 8-73, Napier 9-30, Prochaska 4-19, Team 2-(-2). OC, Thiele 7-207, Nelson 17-73, Uhing 12-34, Meyer 3-15, Gatewood 4-3, Team 2-(-4).
PASSING--Aquinas, Thege 1-3-0-28, Prochaska 0-1-1-0. OC, Gatewood 4-6-0-52.
RECEIVING--Aquinas, Napier 1-28. OC, Nelson 3-27, Thomsen 1-25.
ST. PAUL 70, FILLMORE CENTRAL 6
ST. PAUL--Brendan Knapp threw four touchdown passes and added a 69-yard touchdown run to lead the Wildcats.
|Fillmore Central
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
|St. Paul
|14
|21
|21
|14
|--
|70
SP--Wroblewski pass from Knapp (Kramer kick)
SP--Wroblewski pass from Knapp (Kramer kick)
SP--Dugan rush (Kramer kick)
SP--John rush (Kramer kick)
SP--Larson pass from Knapp (Kramer kick)
FC--rush (conversion failed)
SP--Larson rush (Kramer kick)
SP--Vogel pass from Knapp (Kramer kick)
SP--Knapp 69 rush (Kramer kick)
SP--Placke rush (two-point conversion failed)
SP--John rush (John rush)
YUTAN 40, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 10
|Lincoln Lutheran
|3
|0
|0
|7
|--
|10
|Yutan
|0
|13
|27
|0
|--
|40
LL--Stowell 23 FG
Y--Christensen 83 run (kick good)
Y--Timm 78 run (kick failed)
Y--Christensen 36 run (conversion failed)
Y--Egr 25 run (kick good)
Y--Egr 12 run (kick good)
Y--Mahrt 46 pass from Tim (kick failed)
LL--Reilly 3 run (kick good)
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 35, BROWNELL TALBOT 18
ELMWOOD--Reed Fletcher ran for 52 yards with a touchdown while having two interceptions including a pick-six to lead Elmwood-Murdock.
|Brownell Talbot
|--
|18
|Elmwood-Murdock
|--
|35
FREEMAN 30, PALMYRA 16
FREEMAN--Brothers Holden and Carter Ruse led the Freeman ground attack with Holden Ruse totaling 141 yards and a touchdown and Carter Ruse rushing for 86 yards with a rushing touchdown and fumble recovery return.
|Palmyra
|0
|0
|8
|8
|--
|16
|Freeman
|0
|6
|16
|8
|--
|30
F--C. Ruse 38 run (conversion failed)
F--H. Ruse 18 run (Sugden run)
F--C. Ruse 67 fumble return (Sugden run)
P--Waltke 13 pass (2-point conversion)
P--1 run (2-point conversion)
F--Sugden 5 pass from Ruse (Sugden run)
HUMPHREY-LHF 56, EAST BUTLER 0
BRAINARD--Justin Sjuts threw for three touchdowns while Ashton Sims ran for three scores in the blowout.
|Humphrey-LHF
|8
|26
|6
|16
|--
|56
|East Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
HLHF--Sims 45 run (Sjuts run)
HLHF--Veik 15 pass from Ja. Sjuts (conversion failed)
HLHF--Sims 65 run (conversion failed)
HLHF--Sims 7 run (conversion failed)
HLHF--Veik 39 run (Sjuts run)
HLHF--Ju. Sjuts 25 pass from Ja. Sjuts (conversion failed)
HLHF--Ju. Sjuts 21 pass from Ja. Sjuts (Pfeifer run)
HLHF--Weise 62 run (Veik run)
THAYER CENTRAL 74, EMF 38
HEBRON--Quarterback Logan Wiedel threw for five touchdowns as a 60-point first half lifted the Titans.
|EMF
|8
|18
|6
|6
|--
|38
|Thayer Central
|22
|38
|8
|6
|--
|74
TC--G. Wiedel 65 pass from L. Wiedel (Hissong pass from L. Wiedel)
EMF--Schluter 14 pass from Weber (Weber run)
TC--Heinrichs 50 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)
TC--Heinrichs 22 pass from L. Wiedel (Schulte run)
TC--Heinrichs 25 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)
EMF--Newsome 65 run (conversion failed)
TC--Fischer 75 kickoff return (Heinrichs from L. Wiedel)
TC--Schulte 13 run (Fischer from L. Wiedel)
EMF--Svehla 7 pass from Weber (conversion failed)
TC--Schulte 8 run (Templin from L. Wiedel)
EMF--Schluter 21 pass from Weber (conversion failed)
TC--Templin 14 pass from L. Wiedel (Heinrichs from L. Wiedel)
EMF--Schluter 17 pass from Weber (conversion failed)
TC--Schulte 12 run (Templin from L. Wiedel)
TC--Tietjen 1 run (conversion failed)
EMF--Duba 14 run (conversion failed)
TRI COUNTY 60, HEARTLAND 20
DEWITT--Cole Siems led the ground game for the Trojans, totaling 205 yards on 21 carries and scoring six touchdowns.
|Heartland
|0
|12
|0
|8
|--
|20
|Tri County
|14
|22
|16
|8
|--
|60
TC--Holsing 7 run (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 33 run (Lewandowski pass from Siems)
TC--Siems 3 run (Siems run)
H--Wetjen 25 run (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 1 run (Siems run)
TC--Siems 4 run (conversion failed)
H--Regier 10 pass from Boehr (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 27 run (Holsing run)
TC--Siems 35 run (Siems pass from Weichell)
TC--Janssen 1 run (Martinez run)
H--Wichman 35 run (Wichman run)
BDS 50, BLUE HILL 8
BRUNING--Senior Dalton Kleinschmidt rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns, including a 56-yarder, to lead the Eagles.
|Blue Hill
|8
|0
|0
|0
|--
|8
|BDS
|6
|22
|14
|8
|--
|50
BDS--Philippi 3 run (conversion failed)
BH--NA 7 pass from NA (conversion good)
BDS--Weber 1 run (Mick run)
BDS--Mick 29 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Mick 7 run (Philippi run)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 23 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 56 run (Grote pass)
BDS--Norder 3 run (Stengel run)
FALLS CITY SH 46, JOHNSON-BROCK 6
FALLS CITY--Del Casteel ran for three touchdowns as the Irish breezed past the Eagles.
|Johnson-Brock
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Falls City SH
|16
|16
|14
|0
|--
|46
SH--Fiegener 27 interception return (Keithley run)
SH--Casteel run (Jordan run)
SH--Catlin 5 run (Jordan run)
SH--Casteel 4 run (Catlin run)
SH--Casteel 4 run (Froeschl pass from Jordan)
SH--Froeschl 30 pass from Jordan (run failed)
JB--Robeson (pass failed)
PARKVIEW CENTRAL 59, LEWISTON 13
|Lewiston
|6
|0
|7
|0
|--
|13
|Parkview Christian
|27
|20
|12
|0
|--
|59
PC--Moore 20 run (kick failed)
PC--Moore 10 pass from Godwin (kick failed)
LW--Rule 8 pass from Ray (run failed)
PC--Moore 33 run (VanEvery pass from Godwin)
PC--Moore 46 punt return (kick failed)
PC--Moore 8 run (Moore run)
PC--Stoll 34 pass from Godwin (Moore run)
PC--Page 29 pass from Godwin (Moore run)
PC--Rohrbaugh 42 run (Rohrbaugh run)
LW--Arena 43 pass from Barker (Ray run)
PC--Page 47 kickoff return (pass failed)
PAWNEE CITY 39, MERIDIAN 16
PAWNEE CITY--Andy Maloney rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries while also hauling in a touchdown pass for the Indians.
|Meridian
|0
|0
|8
|8
|--
|16
|Pawnee City
|12
|13
|14
|0
|--
|39
PC--Maloney 15 run (pass failed)
PC--K. Gyhra 3 run (run failed)
PC--Maloney 27 run (Ghyra pass from Osbourne)
PC--Maloney 6 run (pass failed)
PC--B. Gyhra 8 pass from Osbourne (B. Gyhra pass from Osbourne)
MR--Sones 1 run (deLeon kick)
PC--Maloney 5 pass from Osbourne (B. Gyhra pass from K. Gyhra)
MR--Nunez 56 run (deLeon kick)
SOUTHERN 30, DILLER-ODELL 24
ODELL--Doug Gainey ran for 129 yards on 11 carries for two score, including a 61-yarder in Southern's win.
|Southern
|8
|16
|6
|0
|--
|30
|Diller-Odell
|0
|8
|8
|8
|--
|24
S--Saathoff 55 pass from Borzekofski (Borzekofski run)
S--Swearingen 26 pass from Borzekofski (Bennett run)
S--Rainey 50 run (Retherford run)
DO--Meyer 6 pass from Ebeling (Faxon run)
S--Rainey 61 run (conversion failed)
DO--Faxon 36 yard pass from Ebeling (Craw run)
DO--Craw 4 run (Meyer run)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!