High school football summaries, 9/18

SYRACUSE 21, SUPERIOR 20, OT
SUPERIOR--Burton Brandt led the Syracuse passing attack with 77 pass yards and a touchdown. In overtime, the Rockets' goal line defense stuffed a Superior option play with the game-saving tackle made by Ethan Wittler.
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|7
|7
|7
|--
|21
|Superior
|0
|6
|0
|8
|6
|--
|20
SUP--Fumble return (kick failed)
SYR---Goering 25 pass from Brandt (kick good)
SYR--Brandt 25 pass from Shanks (kick good)
SUP--4 pass (conversion good)
SYR--Wander 7 pass from Shanks (kick good)
SUP--10 run (conversion failed)
WAHOO 38, MILFORD 0
MILFORD--Colin Ludvik ran for 232 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown while quarterback Tate Nelson contributed three total touchdowns to lead Wahoo.
|Wahoo
|12
|18
|8
|0
|--
|38
|Milford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
WAH--Hancock 16 pass from Nelson (Conversion failed)
WAH--Nelson 3 run (Conversion failed)
WAH--Hancock 7 run (Kick failed)
WAH--Pokorny 4 run (Conversion failed)
WAH--Ludvik 25 run (Conversion failed)
WAH-- Nelson 2 run (Hancock run)
BDS 80, HIGH PLAINS 6
BRUNING--The Eagles rolled up 72 first-half points, including a 59-yard punt return for a touchdown.
|High Plains
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
|BDS
|40
|32
|8
|0
|--
|80
BDS--Mick 17 run (Weber run)
BDS--Philippi 29 run (Philippi run)
BDS--Mick 17 pass from Philippi (Philippi run)
BDS--Weber 43 run (Kleinschmidt run)
BDS--Grote 22 run (Grote run)
BDS--Philippi 35 run (Grote run)
BDS--Grote 59 punt return (Norder run)
BDS--Norder 7 run (Norder run)
BDS--NA
HP--NA (conversion failed)
BDS--Stengel 50 run (Kempf run)
BEATRICE 47, ELKHORN NORTH 21
BEATRICE--Deegan Nelson scored three touchdowns and Jace Pethoud added two more for the Orangemen.
|Elkhorn North
|0
|0
|7
|14
|--
|21
|Beatrice
|21
|19
|7
|0
|--
|47
BEA--Jurgens 65 run (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Nelson 3 run (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Nelson 5 run (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Nelson 4 run (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Crandall 8 run (kick failed)
BEA--Pethoud 78 run (kick failed)
EN--NA
EN--NA
BEA--Pethoud 25 pass from A. Burroughs (Rodriguez kick)
EN--NA
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 28, WAYNE 20, OT
ASHLAND--Matthew Schuster rushed for three touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime to upset the Class C-1 No. 4 Blue Devils.
|Ashland-Greenwood
|0
|7
|7
|6
|8
|--
|28
|Wayne
|0
|12
|0
|8
|0
|--
|20
WAY--Kniesche 1 run (kick failed)
AG--Carroll 7 pass from Zimmerman (Grauerholz kick)
W--Korth 52 run (Conversion failed)
AG--Schuster 31 run (Grauerholz kick)
W--Korth 9 run (Korth run)
AG--Schuster 27 run (kick failed)
AG--Schuster 4 run (Schuster run)
HEARTLAND 26, SOUTHERN 22
HENDERSON--Heartland accounted for 196 yards of offense on the ground, led by Nolan Boehr, who rushed for 99 yards and two scores.
|Southern
|8
|0
|6
|8
|--
|22
|Heartland
|0
|14
|6
|6
|--
|26
S--Swearingen 5 pass from Borzekofski (Borzekofski run)
H--Peters 1 run (Wetjen run)
H--Boehr 44 run (run failed)
S--Swearingen 38 pass from Borzekofski (pass failed)
H--Regier 21 pass from Peters (run failed)
H--Boehr 1 run (run failed)
S--Saathoff 34 pass from Borzekofski (Bennett pass)
DONIPHAN WEST (KAN.) 44, JOHNSON-BROCK 22
JOHNSON--Trent Spiker ran for four touchdowns as the junior quarterback led Doniphan West over Johnson-Brock.
|Doniphan West (Kan.)
|14
|8
|8
|14
|--
|44
|Johnson-Brock
|8
|6
|8
|0
|--
|22
JB--Bohling 12 pass from Fossenbarger (Conversion good)
DW--Spiker 1 run (Conversion failed)
DW--Spiker 22 run (Franken run)
JB--Parriott 27 pass from Fossenbarger (Conversion failed)
DW--Franken 2 run (Spiker run)
DW--Spiker 40 run (Spiker run)
JB--Brown 3 run (Fossenbarger run)
DW--Spiker 4 run (Spiker run)
DW--Franken 9 run (Conversion failed)
TRI COUNTY 66, EMF 6
MILLIGAN--Jack Holsing ran for 194 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Cole Siems also scored three touchdowns for the Trojans.
|Tri County
|14
|32
|8
|12
|--
|66
|EMF
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
EMF--Svehla 31 pass from Weber (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 40 run (Holsing run)
TC--Holsing 72 run (conversion failed)
TC--Holsing 16 run (Siems run)
TC--Holsing 64 run (Siems run)
TC--Siems 28 run (Weichel pass)
TC--Siems 9 pass from Weichel (Holsing run)
TC--Siems 36 run (Garrison run)
TC--Weichel 2 run (conversion failed)
TC--Janssen 48 yard (conversion failed)
NORRIS 28, OMAHA RONCALLI 17
|Norris
|7
|14
|0
|7
|--
|28
|Omaha Roncalli
|3
|7
|0
|7
|--
|17
OR--Schwarz 30 FG
NOR--Consbruck 38 run (Reeves kick)
NOR--Consbruck 26 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
OR--Yetter 27 pass from Rodgers (Schwarz kick)
NOR--Landgren 7 run (Reeves kick)
OR--Evans 20 pass from Schwarz (Schwarz kick)
NOR--Carnie 15 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
BELLEVUE EAST 32, LINCOLN HIGH 15
|Lincoln High
|0
|0
|7
|8
|--
|15
|Bellevue East
|0
|18
|0
|14
|--
|32
BE--Zimmer 18 pass from Barnett (conversion failed)
BE--28 run (conversion failed)
BE--Barnett 36 pass from Zurcher (kick failed)
LH--18 run (kick good)
LH--5 run (conversion good)
BE--Zimmer 1 run (conversion good)
BE--Barton 25 INT return (kick failed)
AUBURN 49, DC WEST 14
AUBURN--The Bulldogs outgained DC West 403-66 in offensive yardage in the first half. Brodie Darnell had six carries for 154 yards rushing and added 5 of 7 passing for 132 yards.
|DC West
|0
|0
|0
|14
|--
|14
|Auburn
|21
|21
|0
|7
|--
|49
A--Darnell 79 run (kick failed)
A--Dixon 1 run (Clark pass for Darnell)
A--Hall 2 run (Darnell kick)
A--Clark 31 run (Darnell kick)
A--Dixon 1 run (Darnell kick)
A--Dixon 13 run (Darnell kick)
DC--Jensen 3 run (Hoffman kick)
DC--Jensen 73 run (Hoffman kick)
A--Darnell 12 run (Darnell kick)
MCCOOK 41, SEWARD 14
|McCook
|6
|21
|7
|7
|--
|41
|Seward
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
McC—Langan 81 run (kick failed)
McC—Langan 1 run (Maris kick)
McC—Arp 14 run (Maris kick)
Sew—Pence 15 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
McC—Langan 3 run (Maris kick)
McC—Gomez-Wilson 67 pass from Arp (Maris kick)
McC—Pence 75 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
McC—Langan 50 run (Maris kick)
|McCook
|Seward
|First downs
|13
|12
|Rushes-yards
|35-344
|22-69
|Passing yards
|143
|246
|Passing
|5-9
|17-31
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-51
|5-40
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—McC: Langan 16-209, Arp 8-88, McDonald 6-22, Paschall 2-15, Havlicek 1-7, Maris 1-6, Dugger 1-(-3). Sew: Sukup 12-49, Novacek 3-9, Bisbee 6-7, Pence 1-4.
PASSING—McC: Arp 4-7-1-137, Dugger 1-2-0-6. Sew: Sukup 17-31-2-246.
RECEIVING—McC: Gomez-Wilson 3-126, Schmoker 1-11, Felber 1-6. Sew: Pence 4-106, Duncan 3-64, Piskorski 6-60, Ruth 3-10, Lyon 1-6.
BISHOP NEUMANN 42, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 6
TEKAMAH--Spencer Wiese had 12 carries for 96 yards and a score.
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|14
|21
|0
|--
|42
|Tekamah-Herman
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
BN--Cada 1 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Fairbanks 45 interception (Pentico kick)
BN--Wyllie 6 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Wiese 1 run (Pentico kick)
BN--10 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Swartz 7 run Pentico kick)
TH--Heaney 8 run (kick failed)
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 19, COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 14
|Columbus Lakeview
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Lincoln Christian
|7
|0
|6
|6
|--
|19
LC--Sitzman 5 run (Doty kick)
CL--Van Cleave 16 pass from Blaser (Klug kick)
LC--Sitzman 1 run (kick failed)
CL--Van Cleave 2 run (Klug kick)
LC--Burgher 36 pass from Koch (conversion failed)
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 38, PAWNEE CITY 26
|Parkview Christian
|6
|13
|12
|7
|--
|38
|Pawnee City
|6
|0
|6
|14
|--
|26
PAW--Gyhra 45 run (conversion failed)
PC--Moore 50 run (conversion failed)
PC--Neal 4 pass from Godwin (Moore run)
PC--VanEvery 63 pass from Neal (conversion failed)
PC--Neal 25 fumble return (conversion failed)
PC--Page 40 pass from Godwin (conversion failed)
PC--Page 27 interception return (2-point conversion)
PAW--Lytle 57 kick off return (Maloley run)
PAW--Lytle 40 run (Marteney from Lytle)
GRETNA 35, LINCOLN PIUS X 3
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|3
|0
|0
|--
|3
|Gretna
|21
|7
|0
|7
|--
|35
G--Flores 7 run (Conoan kick)
G--Huber 16 run (Conoan kick)
G--Alexander 14 pass from Flores (Conoan kick)
LPX--McCabe 30 field goal
G--Sedlacek 90 kickoff return (Conoan kick)
G--Flores 2 run (Penke kick)
CROSS COUNTY 52, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 32
WACO--Isaac Noyd dominated with 338 yards and five touchdowns on 20 attempts. Haiden Hild supplemented the ground attack with 82 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts
|Crpss County
|16
|0
|22
|14
|--
|52
|Nebraska Christian
|8
|8
|16
|0
|--
|32
CC--Hild 12 run (Noyd run)
NC--Twogood 2 run (Twogood run)
CC--Noyd 71 run (Noyd run)
NC--Perdew 16 pass from Falk (Boersen run)
NC--Perdew 32 pass from Falk (Boersen run)
CC--Noyd 5 run (Noyd run)
NC--Boersen 6 run (Boerson run)
CC--Noyd 19 run (Noyd run)
CC--Hild 2 run (conversion failed)
CC--Noyd 70 run (conversion failed)
CC--Noyd 50 run (Noyd run)
MERIDIAN 56, ST. EDWARD 25
DAYKIN--Corin Paul led the Meridian ground attack with 17 attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. Lane Barton piled on two sacks and 3½ tackles for loss.
|St. Edward
|0
|19
|0
|6
|--
|25
|Meridian
|12
|32
|12
|0
|--
|56
MER--Sones 1 run (kick failed)
MER--Paul 34 pass from Peterson (kick failed)
SE--Lawrence 28 run (conversion failed)
MER--Peterson 41 run (kick failed)
SE--Lawrence 73 kickoff return (Reardon pass)
MER--Paul 38 pass from Peterson (kick failed)
MER--Sones 3 run (kick failed)
MER--Nunez 36 run (conversion failed)
MER--Paul 19 run (Escobar deLeon kick)
SE--Reardon 58 run (conversion failed)
SE--Nunez fumble recovery (kick failed)
MER--Barton 1 run (kick failed)
MER--Divis interception return (conversion failed)
FILLMORE CENTRAL 32, FAIRBURY 14
GENEVA--Jake Stoner rushed for 124 yards and totaled five touchdowns to lead Fillmore Central.
|Fairbury
|0
|6
|8
|0
|--
|14
|Fillmore Central
|6
|14
|6
|6
|--
|32
FC--Stone 83 kick return (conversion failed)
FC--Stoner 18 run (Stoner pass)
FC--Stoner 29 INT return (kick failed)
FAI--Novotny 8 pass from Grizzle (kick failed)
FC--Stoner 7 run (kick failed)
FAI--Kroll 57 pass from Grizzle (Grizzle run)
FC--Stoner 14 run (NA)
ELKHORN SOUTH 44, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 0
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Elkhorn South
|14
|9
|14
|7
|--
|44
NORTHWEST 21, WAVERLY 20, OT
|Waverly
|0
|0
|7
|7
|6
|--
|20
|Northwest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
NW--Douglass 2 run (Janky kick)
W--Schawang 11 run (Canoyer kick)
NW--Williams 9 pass from Hartman (Janky kick)
W--Schawang 81 punt return (Canoyer kick)
W- Canoyer 1 run (kick failed)
NW--Anderson 10 pass from Hartman (Janky kick)
DILLER-ODELL 64, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 12
ODELL--Zach Warren rushes for 67 yards and a touchdown with 51 receiving yards and two more scores for the Griffins.
|Omaha Christian
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
|Diller-Odell
|42
|16
|0
|6
|--
|64
DO--Faxon 35 run (Meyer run)
DO--Faxon 7 pass from Ebeling (Meyer pass)
DO--Safety
DO--Lyons 1 run (Meyer run)
DO--Warren 5 pass from Lyons (Engelman run)
DO--Warren 1 run (Warren run)
DO--Engelman 5 run (Warren run)
OC--Olson 53 run (run failed)
DO--Warren 32 pass from Arnold (Warren run)
DO--Rosebaugh 6 run (run failed)
OC--Doherty 54 run (run failed)
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 66, EAST BUTLER 26
DWIGHT--Jared Drake had 15 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Knights.
|Elmwood-Murdock
|14
|19
|21
|12
|--
|66
|East Butler
|6
|8
|0
|12
|--
|26
EM--Hosier 33 run (Coleman kick)
EM--Fletcher 33 run (Coleman kick)
E--Brecka 8 pass Bohac (conversion failed)
EM--Jones 54 pass Fletcher (Coleman kick)
E--Bouc 3 run (conversion good)
EM--Drake 13 run (kick failed)
EM--Drake 2 run (conversion failed)
EM--Drake 46 run (Coleman kick)
EM--Drake 8 run (Coleman kick)
EM--Arent 62 pass from Fletcher (Coleman kick)
E--58 pass (conversion failed)
EM--Arent 48 kick return (kick failed)
EM--Kastens 35 run (conversion failed)
E--Bouc 3 run (conversion failed)
FALLS CITY 46, LOUISVILLE 6
|Louisville
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Falls City
|14
|13
|6
|13
|--
|46
NORTH PLATTE 35, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 21
|North Platte
|0
|14
|0
|21
|--
|35
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|7
|0
|14
|--
|21
NP--Genatone 2 run (Dike kick)
LNS--Athouris 3 run (C. Reed kick)
NP--Tonkinson 14 run (Dike kick)
NP--Ruffin 5 run (Dike kick)
LNS--Coffey 12 pass from McGarvie (Con. Reed kick)
NP--Wright 39 run (Dike kick)
NP--Wright 17 run (Dike kick)
LNS--Elliott 23 pass from McGarvie (Con. Reed kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--North Platte, Wright 32-171, Tonkinson 5-31, Genatone 5-14, Ruffin 9-72, Janas 6-10, Foot 1-5, Barner 1-14, Tilford 2-9, Team 3-(-7). North Star, Athouris 5-16, Coffey 2-(-5), Rhodes 4-6, Boutin 8-5.
PASSING--North Platte, Tonkinson 2-5-1, 51. North Star, Boutin 9-16-1, 89; McGarvie 8-16-0, 127.
RECEIVING--North Platte, Janas 1-16, Ruffin 1-35. North Star, Elliott 4-76, Coffey 7-90, Hallett 4-29, Athouris 2-21.
RALSTON 33, YORK 12
RALSTON--Rashad Madden led the dominant ground game attack for Ralston with 231 yards off of 23 attempts and three touchdowns.
|York
|6
|0
|0
|6
|--
|12
|Ralston
|7
|14
|9
|3
|--
|33
RAL--Madden 63 run (Padilla kick)
YOR--Cotton 1 run (kick failed)
RAL--Tatum 5 run (Padilla kick)
RAL--Madden 78 run (Padilla kick)
RAL--Team safety
RAL--Madden 18 run (Padilla kick)
RAL--Padilla 25 FG
YOR--Cotton 1 run (kick failed)
FREEMAN 53, HTRS 8
HUMBOLDT--Carter Ruse threw for three touchdowns and ran for another en route to the Falcons' win.
|Freeman
|14
|27
|6
|6
|--
|53
|HTRS
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
F--Archer 23 run (conversion failed)
F--H. Ruse 21 pass from C. Ruse (C. Ruse run)
F--Currie 7 pass from C. Ruse (C. Ruse run)
F--C. Ruse 10 run (conversion failed)
F--H. Ruse 73 run (Wallman kick)
F--H. Ruse 16 pass from C. Ruse (conversion failed)
F--Currie 57 run (kick failed)
HTRS--Worthey 2 run (Worthey run)
F--Goes 42 run (conversion failed)
MALCOLM 30, CENTENNIAL 7
|Malcolm
|3
|7
|7
|13
|--
|30
|Centennial
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
M--Christensen 58 FG
M--Saltzman 96 run (Christensen kick)
C--Payne 8 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan kick)
M--Saltzman 1 run (Christensen kick)
M--Zoucha 11 run (Christensen kick)
M--Zoucha 4 run (conversion failed)
SUTTON 42, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 31
|Lincoln Lutheran
|10
|0
|7
|14
|--
|31
|Sutton
|6
|14
|14
|8
|--
|42
LL--Seeba 8 run (kick good)
S--15 pass (kick failed)
LL--34 FG
S--39 pass (conversion good)
S--7 run (kick failed)
S--26 run (kick good)
S--Jones 40 interception return (kick good)
LL--Seeba 51 pass from Duitsman (kick good)
LL--Puelz 20 pass from Duitsman (kick failed)
S--5 run (conversion good)
LL--Seeba 31 run (Puelz run)
THAYER CENTRAL 56, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 22
HEBRON--Logan Wiedel threw for 285 yards and five touchdowns, and Andrew Heinrichs caught six balls for 110 yards and three scores to lead Thayer Central.
|Johnson Co. Central
|0
|8
|6
|8
|--
|22
|Thayer Central
|0
|22
|20
|14
|--
|56
TC--G. Wiedel 33 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)
TC--Heinrichs 48 pass from L. Wiedel (Hissong pass)
JCC--Schuster 12 pass from Haughton (Haughton run)
TC--Heinrichs 10 pass from L. Wiedel (Hissong pass)
JCC--Haughton 31 run (conversion failed)
TC--Mariska 2 run (conversion failed)
TC--G. Wiedel 33 pass from L. Wiedel (Fischer run)
TC--Mariska 2 run (conversion railed)
TC--Heinrichs 30 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)
JCC--Berkebile 1 run (Haughton run)
TC--Sinn 5 run (Tietken run)
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 24, CREIGHTON PREP 21
|Creighton Prep
|0
|0
|6
|15
|--
|21
|Lincoln Southeast
|7
|7
|7
|3
|--
|24
SE--Swanson 59 interception return (McCashland kick)
SE--Branch 24 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
SE--Appleget 17 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
CP--Bullock 23 pass from Meysenburg (kick failed)
CP--Rollins 7 pass from Meysenburg (Foley kick)
SE--McCashland 24 FG
CP--Bullock 14 pass from Meysenburg (Meysenburg run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Creighton Prep -- J. Stessman 5-10, Sanders 1-1, Meysenburg 6-(-3), Bartak 5-9, Kobs 1-2, Egan 1-3, Team 1-(-1). Southeast -- Gifford 1-(-3), Branch 4-9, Schneider 13-49, Buettenback 22-118, France 1-1, Appleget 1-19, Team 1-(-1).
Passing: Creighton Prep -- Meysenburg 17-31-1, 186. Southeast -- Schneider 8-18-1, 83; Appleget 1-1-0, 42.
Receiving: Creighton Prep -- Bullock 9-123, Leiden 2-27, J. Stessman 1-3, Rollins 2-10, Collins 1-6, H. Stessman 1-12, Olden 1-5. Southeast -- Branch 1-24, Buettenback 2-14, Swanson 1-0, Thompson 1-21, Appleget 2-24, Hesselgesser 1-42.
RAYMOND CENTRAL 26, FORT CALHOUN 6
FORT CALHOUN--Connor Kreikemeier threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and Raymond Central took advantage of four turnovers in the win.
|Raymond Central
|14
|0
|12
|0
|--
|26
|Fort Calhoun
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
RC--Nelson 79 pass from C. Kreikemeier (kick good)
RC--Bryce 3 run (kick good)
FC--16 pass (kick failed)
RC--94 kickoff return (kick failed)
RC--Buresh 20 pass from C. Kreikemeier (kick failed)
