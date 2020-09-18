 Skip to main content
High school football summaries, 9/18
High school football summaries, 9/18

  Updated
Creighton Prep vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.18

Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback (left) dives for extra yardage against Creighton Prep's Michael Barrett in the first quarter on Friday at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

SYRACUSE 21, SUPERIOR 20, OT

SUPERIOR--Burton Brandt led the Syracuse passing attack with 77 pass yards and a touchdown. In overtime, the Rockets' goal line defense stuffed a Superior option play with the game-saving tackle made by Ethan Wittler.

Syracuse--21
Superior--20 

SUP--Fumble return (kick failed)

SYR---Goering 25 pass from Brandt (kick good)

SYR--Brandt 25 pass from Shanks (kick good)

SUP--4 pass (conversion good)

SYR--Wander 7 pass from Shanks (kick good)

SUP--10 run (conversion failed)

WAHOO 38, MILFORD 0

MILFORD--Colin Ludvik ran for 232 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown while quarterback Tate Nelson contributed three total touchdowns to lead Wahoo.

Wahoo12 18 --38 
Milford 0--

WAH--Hancock 16 pass from Nelson (Conversion failed)

WAH--Nelson 3 run (Conversion failed)

WAH--Hancock 7 run (Kick failed)

WAH--Pokorny 4 run (Conversion failed)

WAH--Ludvik 25 run (Conversion failed)

WAH-- Nelson 2 run (Hancock run)

BDS 80, HIGH PLAINS 6

BRUNING--The Eagles rolled up 72 first-half points, including a 59-yard punt return for a touchdown.

High Plains 0--
BDS  4032--80 

BDS--Mick 17 run (Weber run)

BDS--Philippi 29 run (Philippi run)

BDS--Mick 17 pass from Philippi (Philippi run)

BDS--Weber 43 run (Kleinschmidt run)

BDS--Grote 22 run (Grote run)

BDS--Philippi 35 run (Grote run)

BDS--Grote 59 punt return (Norder run)

BDS--Norder 7 run (Norder run)

BDS--NA

HP--NA (conversion failed)

BDS--Stengel 50 run (Kempf run)

BEATRICE 47, ELKHORN NORTH 21

BEATRICE--Deegan Nelson scored three touchdowns and Jace Pethoud added two more for the Orangemen.

Elkhorn North14 --21 
Beatrice 2119--47

BEA--Jurgens 65 run (Rodriguez kick)

BEA--Nelson 3 run (Rodriguez kick)

BEA--Nelson 5 run (Rodriguez kick)

BEA--Nelson 4 run (Rodriguez kick)

BEA--Crandall 8 run (kick failed)

BEA--Pethoud 78 run (kick failed)

EN--NA

EN--NA

BEA--Pethoud 25 pass from A. Burroughs (Rodriguez kick)

EN--NA

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 28, WAYNE 20, OT

ASHLAND--Matthew Schuster rushed for three touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime to upset the Class C-1 No. 4 Blue Devils. 

Ashland-Greenwood--28 
Wayne 12 --20 

WAY--Kniesche 1 run (kick failed)

AG--Carroll 7 pass from Zimmerman (Grauerholz kick)

W--Korth 52 run (Conversion failed)

AG--Schuster 31 run (Grauerholz kick)

W--Korth 9 run (Korth run)

AG--Schuster 27 run (kick failed)

AG--Schuster 4 run (Schuster run)

HEARTLAND 26, SOUTHERN 22

HENDERSON--Heartland accounted for 196 yards of offense on the ground, led by Nolan Boehr, who rushed for 99 yards and two scores.

Southern--22 
Heartland 14 --26 

S--Swearingen 5 pass from Borzekofski (Borzekofski run)

H--Peters 1 run (Wetjen run)

H--Boehr 44 run (run failed)

S--Swearingen 38 pass from Borzekofski (pass failed)

H--Regier 21 pass from Peters (run failed)

H--Boehr 1 run (run failed)

S--Saathoff 34 pass from Borzekofski (Bennett pass)

DONIPHAN WEST (KAN.) 44, JOHNSON-BROCK 22

JOHNSON--Trent Spiker ran for four touchdowns as the junior quarterback led Doniphan West over Johnson-Brock. 

Doniphan West (Kan.)14 14 --44 
Johnson-Brock --22 

JB--Bohling 12 pass from Fossenbarger (Conversion good)

DW--Spiker 1 run (Conversion failed)

DW--Spiker 22 run (Franken run)

JB--Parriott 27 pass from Fossenbarger (Conversion failed)

DW--Franken 2 run (Spiker run)

DW--Spiker 40 run (Spiker run)

JB--Brown 3 run (Fossenbarger run)

DW--Spiker 4 run (Spiker run)

DW--Franken 9 run (Conversion failed)

TRI COUNTY 66, EMF 6

MILLIGAN--Jack Holsing ran for 194 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Cole Siems also scored three touchdowns for the Trojans.

Tri County1432812--66
EMF 6--6

EMF--Svehla 31 pass from Weber (conversion failed)

TC--Siems 40 run (Holsing run)

TC--Holsing 72 run (conversion failed)

TC--Holsing 16 run (Siems run)

TC--Holsing 64 run (Siems run)

TC--Siems 28 run (Weichel pass)

TC--Siems 9 pass from Weichel (Holsing run)

TC--Siems 36 run (Garrison run)

TC--Weichel 2 run (conversion failed)

TC--Janssen 48 yard (conversion failed)

NORRIS 28, OMAHA RONCALLI 17

Norris71407--28
Omaha Roncalli3707--17

OR--Schwarz 30 FG

NOR--Consbruck 38 run (Reeves kick)

NOR--Consbruck 26 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

OR--Yetter 27 pass from Rodgers (Schwarz kick)

NOR--Landgren 7 run (Reeves kick)

OR--Evans 20 pass from Schwarz (Schwarz kick)

NOR--Carnie 15 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

BELLEVUE EAST 32, LINCOLN HIGH 15

Lincoln High --15 
Bellevue East  18 14 --32 

BE--Zimmer 18 pass from Barnett (conversion failed)

BE--28 run (conversion failed)

BE--Barnett 36 pass from Zurcher (kick failed)

LH--18 run (kick good)

LH--5 run (conversion good)

BE--Zimmer 1 run (conversion good)

BE--Barton 25 INT return (kick failed)

AUBURN 49, DC WEST 14

AUBURN--The Bulldogs outgained DC West 403-66 in offensive yardage in the first half. Brodie Darnell had six carries for 154 yards rushing and added 5 of 7 passing for 132 yards.

DC West14 --14 
Auburn 21 21 --49 

A--Darnell 79 run (kick failed)

A--Dixon 1 run (Clark pass for Darnell)

A--Hall 2 run (Darnell kick)

A--Clark 31 run (Darnell kick)

A--Dixon 1 run (Darnell kick)

A--Dixon 13 run (Darnell kick)

DC--Jensen 3 run (Hoffman kick)

DC--Jensen 73 run (Hoffman kick)

A--Darnell 12 run (Darnell kick)

MCCOOK 41, SEWARD 14

McCook 62177--41
Seward  0770--14

McC—Langan 81 run (kick failed)

McCLangan 1 run (Maris kick)

McCArp 14 run (Maris kick)

Sew—Pence 15 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)

McCLangan 3 run (Maris kick)

McCGomez-Wilson 67 pass from Arp (Maris kick)

McCPence 75 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)

McCLangan 50 run (Maris kick)

 McCookSeward
First downs13 12 
Rushes-yards35-344 22-69 
Passing yards143 246 
Passing5-9 17-31 
Fumbles-lost0-0 0-0 
Penalties-yards6-51 5-40 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING—McC: Langan 16-209, Arp 8-88, McDonald 6-22, Paschall 2-15, Havlicek 1-7, Maris 1-6, Dugger 1-(-3). Sew: Sukup 12-49, Novacek 3-9, Bisbee 6-7, Pence 1-4.

PASSING—McC: Arp 4-7-1-137, Dugger 1-2-0-6. Sew: Sukup 17-31-2-246.

RECEIVING—McC: Gomez-Wilson 3-126, Schmoker 1-11, Felber 1-6. Sew: Pence 4-106, Duncan 3-64, Piskorski 6-60, Ruth 3-10, Lyon 1-6.​

BISHOP NEUMANN 42, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 6

TEKAMAH--Spencer Wiese had 12 carries for 96 yards and a score.

Bishop Neumann 14 21 --42 
Tekamah-Herman --

BN--Cada 1 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Fairbanks 45 interception (Pentico kick)

BN--Wyllie 6 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Wiese 1 run (Pentico kick)

BN--10 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Swartz 7 run Pentico kick)

TH--Heaney 8 run (kick failed)

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 19, COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 14

Columbus Lakeview 707--14
Lincoln Christian  7--19

LC--Sitzman 5 run (Doty kick)

CL--Van Cleave 16 pass from Blaser (Klug kick)

LC--Sitzman 1 run (kick failed)

CL--Van Cleave 2 run (Klug kick)

LC--Burgher 36 pass from Koch (conversion failed)

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 38, PAWNEE CITY 26

Parkview Christian13 12  --38 
Pawnee City 14  --26 

PAW--Gyhra 45 run (conversion failed)

PC--Moore 50 run (conversion failed)

PC--Neal 4 pass from Godwin (Moore run)

PC--VanEvery 63 pass from Neal (conversion failed)

PC--Neal 25 fumble return (conversion failed)

PC--Page 40 pass from Godwin (conversion failed)

PC--Page 27 interception return (2-point conversion)

PAW--Lytle 57 kick off return (Maloley run)

PAW--Lytle 40 run (Marteney from Lytle)

GRETNA 35, LINCOLN PIUS X 3

Lincoln Pius X --
Gretna 21  --35 

G--Flores 7 run (Conoan kick) 

G--Huber 16 run (Conoan kick) 

G--Alexander 14 pass from Flores (Conoan kick) 

LPX--McCabe 30 field goal 

G--Sedlacek 90 kickoff return (Conoan kick) 

G--Flores 2 run (Penke kick) 

CROSS COUNTY 52, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 32

WACO--Isaac Noyd dominated with 338 yards and five touchdowns on 20 attempts. Haiden Hild supplemented the ground attack with 82 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts

Crpss County16 22 14 --52 
Nebraska Christian 16 --32 

CC--Hild 12 run (Noyd run)

NC--Twogood 2 run (Twogood run)

CC--Noyd 71 run (Noyd run)

NC--Perdew 16 pass from Falk (Boersen run)

NC--Perdew 32 pass from Falk (Boersen run)

CC--Noyd 5 run (Noyd run)

NC--Boersen 6 run (Boerson run)

CC--Noyd 19 run (Noyd run)

CC--Hild 2 run (conversion failed)

CC--Noyd 70 run (conversion failed)

CC--Noyd 50 run (Noyd run)

MERIDIAN 56, ST. EDWARD 25

DAYKIN--Corin Paul led the Meridian ground attack with 17 attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. Lane Barton piled on two sacks and 3½ tackles for loss.

St. Edward19  --25 
Meridian 12 32 12  --56 

MER--Sones 1 run (kick failed)

MER--Paul 34 pass from Peterson (kick failed)

SE--Lawrence 28 run (conversion failed)

MER--Peterson 41 run (kick failed)

SE--Lawrence 73 kickoff return (Reardon pass)

MER--Paul 38 pass from Peterson (kick failed)

MER--Sones 3 run (kick failed)

MER--Nunez 36 run (conversion failed)

MER--Paul 19 run (Escobar deLeon kick)

SE--Reardon 58 run (conversion failed)

SE--Nunez fumble recovery (kick failed)

MER--Barton 1 run (kick failed)

MER--Divis interception return (conversion failed)

FILLMORE CENTRAL 32, FAIRBURY 14

GENEVA--Jake Stoner rushed for 124 yards and totaled five touchdowns to lead Fillmore Central.

Fairbury0--14 
Fillmore Central 14 --32 

FC--Stone 83 kick return (conversion failed)

FC--Stoner 18 run (Stoner pass)

FC--Stoner 29 INT return (kick failed)

FAI--Novotny 8 pass from Grizzle (kick failed)

FC--Stoner 7 run (kick failed)

FAI--Kroll 57 pass from Grizzle (Grizzle run)

FC--Stoner 14 run (NA)

ELKHORN SOUTH 44, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 0

Lincoln Southwest --
Elkhorn South  14 14 --44 

NORTHWEST 21, WAVERLY 20, OT

Waverly0--20 
Northwest --21 

NW--Douglass 2 run (Janky kick)

W--Schawang 11 run (Canoyer kick)

NW--Williams 9 pass from Hartman (Janky kick)

W--Schawang 81 punt return (Canoyer kick)

W- Canoyer 1 run (kick failed)

NW--Anderson 10 pass from Hartman (Janky kick)

 

DILLER-ODELL 64, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 12

ODELL--Zach Warren rushes for 67 yards and a touchdown with 51 receiving yards and two more scores for the Griffins.

Omaha Christian 0606--12
Diller-Odell 421606--64

DO--Faxon 35 run (Meyer run)

DO--Faxon 7 pass from Ebeling (Meyer pass)

DO--Safety

DO--Lyons 1 run (Meyer run)

DO--Warren 5 pass from Lyons (Engelman run)

DO--Warren 1 run (Warren run)

DO--Engelman 5 run (Warren run)

OC--Olson 53 run (run failed)

DO--Warren 32 pass from Arnold (Warren run)

DO--Rosebaugh 6 run (run failed)

OC--Doherty 54 run (run failed) 

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 66, EAST BUTLER 26

DWIGHT--Jared Drake had 15 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock14 19 21 12 --66 
East Butler 12 --26 

EM--Hosier 33 run (Coleman kick)

EM--Fletcher 33 run (Coleman kick)

E--Brecka 8 pass Bohac (conversion failed)

EM--Jones 54 pass Fletcher (Coleman kick)

E--Bouc 3 run (conversion good)

EM--Drake 13 run (kick failed)

EM--Drake 2 run (conversion failed)

EM--Drake 46 run (Coleman kick)

EM--Drake 8 run (Coleman kick)

EM--Arent 62 pass from Fletcher (Coleman kick)

E--58 pass (conversion failed)

EM--Arent 48 kick return (kick failed)

EM--Kastens 35 run (conversion failed)

E--Bouc 3 run (conversion failed)

FALLS CITY 46, LOUISVILLE 6

Louisville0600--6
Falls City1413613--46

NORTH PLATTE 35, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 21

North Platte14 21  --35 
Lincoln North Star 14  --21 

NP--Genatone 2 run (Dike kick)

LNS--Athouris 3 run (C. Reed kick)

NP--Tonkinson 14 run (Dike kick)

NP--Ruffin 5 run (Dike kick)

LNS--Coffey 12 pass from McGarvie (Con. Reed kick)

NP--Wright 39 run (Dike kick)

NP--Wright 17 run (Dike kick)

LNS--Elliott 23 pass from McGarvie (Con. Reed kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--North Platte, Wright 32-171, Tonkinson 5-31, Genatone 5-14, Ruffin 9-72, Janas 6-10, Foot 1-5, Barner 1-14, Tilford 2-9, Team 3-(-7). North Star, Athouris 5-16, Coffey 2-(-5), Rhodes 4-6, Boutin 8-5.

PASSING--North Platte, Tonkinson 2-5-1, 51. North Star, Boutin 9-16-1, 89; McGarvie 8-16-0, 127.

RECEIVING--North Platte, Janas 1-16, Ruffin 1-35. North Star, Elliott 4-76, Coffey 7-90, Hallett 4-29, Athouris 2-21.

RALSTON 33, YORK 12

RALSTON--Rashad Madden led the dominant ground game attack for Ralston with 231 yards off of 23 attempts and three touchdowns.

York6--12
Ralston 14 3--33

RAL--Madden 63 run (Padilla kick)

YOR--Cotton 1 run (kick failed)

RAL--Tatum 5 run (Padilla kick)

RAL--Madden 78 run (Padilla kick)

RAL--Team safety

RAL--Madden 18 run (Padilla kick)

RAL--Padilla 25 FG

YOR--Cotton 1 run (kick failed)

FREEMAN 53, HTRS 8

HUMBOLDT--Carter Ruse threw for three touchdowns and ran for another en route to the Falcons' win. 

Freeman142766--53
HTRS 0008--8

F--Archer 23 run (conversion failed)

F--H. Ruse 21 pass from C. Ruse (C. Ruse run)

F--Currie 7 pass from C. Ruse (C. Ruse run)

F--C. Ruse 10 run (conversion failed)

F--H. Ruse 73 run (Wallman kick)

F--H. Ruse 16 pass from C. Ruse (conversion failed)

F--Currie 57 run (kick failed)

HTRS--Worthey 2 run (Worthey run)

F--Goes 42 run (conversion failed)

MALCOLM 30, CENTENNIAL 7

Malcolm  3 7 7 13--30
Centennial  0 7 0 0--7

M--Christensen 58 FG

M--Saltzman 96 run (Christensen kick)

C--Payne 8 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan kick)

M--Saltzman 1 run (Christensen kick)

M--Zoucha 11 run (Christensen kick)

M--Zoucha 4 run (conversion failed)

SUTTON 42, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 31

Lincoln Lutheran 10 14 --31 
Sutton  14 14 --42 

LL--Seeba 8 run (kick good)

S--15 pass (kick failed)

LL--34 FG

S--39 pass (conversion good)

S--7 run (kick failed)

S--26 run (kick good)

S--Jones 40 interception return (kick good)

LL--Seeba 51 pass from Duitsman (kick good)

LL--Puelz 20 pass from Duitsman (kick failed)

S--5 run (conversion good)

LL--Seeba 31 run (Puelz run)

THAYER CENTRAL 56, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 22

HEBRON--Logan Wiedel threw for 285 yards and five touchdowns, and Andrew Heinrichs caught six balls for 110 yards and three scores to lead Thayer Central.

Johnson Co. Central0--22 
Thayer Central 22 20 14 --56 

TC--G. Wiedel 33 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)

TC--Heinrichs 48 pass from L. Wiedel (Hissong pass)

JCC--Schuster 12 pass from Haughton (Haughton run)

TC--Heinrichs 10 pass from L. Wiedel (Hissong pass)

JCC--Haughton 31 run (conversion failed)

TC--Mariska 2 run (conversion failed)

TC--G. Wiedel 33 pass from L. Wiedel (Fischer run)

TC--Mariska 2 run (conversion railed)

TC--Heinrichs 30 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)

JCC--Berkebile 1 run (Haughton run)

TC--Sinn 5 run (Tietken run)

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 24, CREIGHTON PREP 21

Creighton Prep  0 0 6 15-- 21
Lincoln Southeast   7 7 7 3-- 24

SE--Swanson 59 interception return (McCashland kick)

SE--Branch 24 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)

SE--Appleget 17 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)

CP--Bullock 23 pass from Meysenburg (kick failed) 

CP--Rollins 7 pass from Meysenburg (Foley kick)

SE--McCashland 24 FG

CP--Bullock 14 pass from Meysenburg (Meysenburg run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Creighton Prep -- J. Stessman 5-10, Sanders 1-1, Meysenburg 6-(-3), Bartak 5-9, Kobs 1-2, Egan 1-3, Team 1-(-1). Southeast -- Gifford 1-(-3), Branch 4-9, Schneider 13-49, Buettenback 22-118, France 1-1, Appleget 1-19, Team 1-(-1).

Passing: Creighton Prep -- Meysenburg 17-31-1, 186. Southeast -- Schneider 8-18-1, 83; Appleget 1-1-0, 42.

Receiving: Creighton Prep -- Bullock 9-123, Leiden 2-27, J. Stessman 1-3, Rollins 2-10, Collins 1-6, H. Stessman 1-12, Olden 1-5. Southeast -- Branch 1-24, Buettenback 2-14, Swanson 1-0, Thompson 1-21, Appleget 2-24, Hesselgesser 1-42.

RAYMOND CENTRAL 26, FORT CALHOUN 6

FORT CALHOUN--Connor Kreikemeier threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and Raymond Central took advantage of four turnovers in the win.

Raymond Central14 12 --26 
Fort Calhoun --

RC--Nelson 79 pass from C. Kreikemeier (kick good)

RC--Bryce 3 run (kick good)

FC--16 pass (kick failed)

RC--94 kickoff return (kick failed)

RC--Buresh 20 pass from C. Kreikemeier (kick failed)

