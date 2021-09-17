High school football summaries, 9/17

Summaries from Friday's Week 4 high school football action.
NORTH PLATTE 47, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9
|Lincoln North Star
|3
|0
|6
|0
|--
|9
|North Platte
|14
|12
|14
|7
|--
|47
LNS--Field goal
NP--Tonk run (Genatone run)
NP--Genatone 42 run (kick failed)
NP--Tonk 1 run (kick failed)
NP--Vak 6 run (kick failed)
LNS--Touchdown (kick failed)
NP--Tonk 11 run (kick good)
NP--Genatone 79 run (kick good)
NP--Janas catch (kick good)
GRETNA 30, LINCOLN PIUS X 7
|Gretna
|14
|7
|9
|0
|--
|30
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
G--Chaney 54 pass from Flores (Kramer kick)
G--Chaney 4 pass from Flores (Kramer kick)
G--Flores 8 run (Kramer kick)
G--Bothwell 22 FG
G--Chaney 52 pass from Flores (kick failed)
P--Manzitto 32 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick)
LINCOLN EAST 56, MILLARD NORTH 20
|Millard North
|6
|8
|6
|0
|--
|20
|Lincoln East
|21
|7
|14
|14
|--
|56
LE--Stephenson 19 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Erikson 90 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
MN--Weindel 4 run (kick failed)
LE--Greisen 72 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
MN--Weindel 1 run (Weindel run)
LE--Stephenson 29 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
MN--McMorris 35 pass from Weindel (kick failed)
LE--Welch 23 run (Gorr kick)
LE--Erikson 55 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Seizys 22 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Biester 8 run (Gorr kick)
SEWARD 24, MCCOOK 17
|Seward
|3
|14
|0
|7
|--
|24
|McCook
|7
|7
|3
|0
|--
|17
MCC--Gomez-Wilson 46 pass from Duggar (Reiners kick)
SEW--Hammond 16 FG
SEW--Ruth 1 run (Hammond kick)
MCC--Gomez-Wilson 34 pass from Duggar (Havilcek kick)
SEW--Hackbart 5 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
MCC--Gross 30 FG
SEW--Ruth 18 run (Hammond kick)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 21, WAYNE 11
|Wayne
|8
|3
|0
|0
|--
|11
|Ashland-Greenwood
|7
|0
|14
|0
|--
|21
A-G--Upton 29 run (Shepard kick)
W--Bartos 5 run (Bartos run)
W--FG Alcantara 25
A-G--Washburn 15 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)
A-G--Upton 18 run (Shepard kick)
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 49, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 8
|Lincoln Christian
|8
|0
|0
|0
|--
|8
|Columbus Lakeview
|7
|21
|21
|0
|--
|49
COL--Tessendorf 5 pass form Blaser (Klug kick)
LC--Berrier 1 run (Penrod 3 run)
COL--VanCleave 24 pass from Blaser (Klug kick)
COL--Blaser 31 run (Klug kick)
COL--Blaser 64 run (Klug kick)
COL--VanCleave 12 run (Klug kick)
COL--Viergutz 58 pass from Blaser (Klug kick)
COL--Mahoney 3 run (Klug kick)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 14, SUTTON 13
|Sutton
|7
|0
|0
|6
|--
|13
|Lincoln Lutheran
|0
|0
|7
|7
|--
|14
S--Herndon 17 run (Olvera kick)
LL--Jurgens 51 run (Stowell kick)
S--Ladehoff 7 pass from Olson (kick failed)
LL--Bartels 21 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)
HEARTLAND 60, SOUTHERN 0
WYMORE--Trev Peters rushed for 54 yards and a score while also throwing for 64 yards and three scores.
|Heartland
|22
|30
|8
|0
|--
|60
|Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
HE--Quiring 7 run (Quiring run)
HE--Peters 5 run (Peters run)
HE--Arbuck 5 pass from Peters (conversion failed)
HE--Wetjen 6 run (conversion failed)
HE--Arbuck 20 pass from Peters (Peters run)
HE--Arbuck 34 pass from Peters (Peters run)
HE--Peters 36 run (Arbuck pass from Peters)
HE--Reiger 2 run (Wetjen run)
FALLS CITY SH 66, MEAD 12
FALLS CITY--Quarterback Jakob Jordan threw for five touchdowns and scampered for one more as the Irish scored 52 first-half points to storm past Mead.
|Mead
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
|Falls City SH
|30
|22
|8
|6
|--
|66
FCSH--Jake Froeschl 25 yd pass from Jakob Jordan (Evan Keithley run)
FCSH--Jakob Jordan 42 yd run (Keithley pass from Jordan)
FCSH--Jake Froeschl 37 yd pass from Jordan (Joe Simon pass from Jordan)
FCSH--Jake Froeschl 8 yd pass from Jordan (pass failed)
FCSH--Simon 61 yd pass from Jordan (run failed)
MEA--Tyler Pickworth 45 yd pass from Luke Carritt (run failed)
FCSH--Keithley 14 yd pass from Jordan (Keithley run)
FCSH--Tyler Catlin 4 yd run (Riley Nelson run)
FCSH--Nelson 4 yd run (Jack Stice run)
FCSH--Rob Froeschl 3 yd run (run failed)
MEA--Hayden Watson 7 yd run (Pass failed)
McCOOL JUNCTION 75, SANTEE 21
McCOOL JUNCTION--Senior Chase Wilkinson rushed for 133 yards on ten attempts, scoring three touchdowns for McCool Junction. Wilkinson also threw for 44 yards and three touchdowns.
|Santee
|0
|7
|0
|14
|--
|21
|McCool Junction
|30
|23
|6
|16
|--
|75
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 54, PAWNEE CITY 36
|Pawnee City
|14
|0
|22
|0
|--
|36
|Parkview Christian
|12
|6
|22
|14
|--
|54
PARK--Page 57 run (kick failed)
PAW--50 run (kick good)
PARK--Page 52 run (kick falied)
PAW--35 interception return (kick failed)
PARK--Page 11 pass from Colbert (kick failed)
PARK--Page 50 run (Page kick)
PAW--70 kick return (kick good)
PARK--Page 62 pass from Colbert (kick failed)
PAW--run (kick good)
PARK--Page 16 run (Stoll kick)
PAW--50 pass (kick failed)
PARK--Page 27 run (Stoll kick)
PARK--Page 6 run (kick failed)
SPALDING ACADEMY 62, DESHLER 14
|Deshler
|0
|8
|0
|6
|--
|14
|Spalding Academy
|24
|30
|0
|8
|--
|62
ST. EDWARD 50, MERIDIAN 24
ST. EDWARD--Dylan Peterson led Meridian with 145 passing yards on five completions for two touchdowns and rushed 20 times for 118 yards. Cole Mowrey led St. Edward with 179 rushing yards on 24 carries for four touchdowns.
|Meridian
|0
|16
|2
|6
|--
|24
|St. Edward
|14
|14
|8
|14
|--
|50
SE--Mowrey 44 run (Breceda kick)
SE--Divis 39 run (pass failed)
SE--Mowrey 2 run (kick failed)
SE--Divis 3 run (Breceda kick)
MER--Rut 63 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)
MER--Dennis 47 pass from Rut (Herrera kick)
SE--Roberts 26 pass from Reardon (Breceda kick)
MER--Team safety
MER--Dennis 16 pass from Peterson (kick failed)
SE--Mowrey 2 run (kick failed)
SE--Mowrey 3 run (Breceda kick)
CENTENNIAL 10, MALCOLM 7
|Centennial
|7
|0
|0
|3
|--
|10
|Malcolm
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7