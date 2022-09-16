High school football summaries, 9/16

Summaries from Friday's Week 4 high school football action.
CLASS A
GRAND ISLAND 27, LINCOLN HIGH 14
|Grand Island
|7
|7
|0
|13
|--
|27
|Lincoln High
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
GI--Dzingle 41 run (Alba Meda kick)
LH--Babahanov 5 run (Warrick kick)
LH--Babahanov 71 fumble return (Warrick kick)
GI--Chrisman 4 run (Alba Meda kick)
GI--Richardson 6 run (Alba Meda kick)
GI--Michalski 25 blocked punt return (run failed)
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 31, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 10
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|0
|7
|3
|--
|10
|Lincoln Southeast
|17
|14
|0
|0
|--
|31
LSE--M. Buettenback 91 kickoff return (McCashland kick)
LSE--M. Buettenback 1 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--McCashland 24 FG
LSE--Allen 5 pass from Baxter (McCashland kick)
LSE--Baxter 1 run (McCashland kick)
LNS--Jones 7 pass from Athouris (Kleppinger kick)
LNS--N. Rorabaugh 43 FG
CLASS B
BENNINGTON 35, LINCOLN PIUS X 0
|Bennington
|0
|7
|21
|7
|--
|35
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
BEN--Taffa 45 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)
BEN--Lym 90 kick return (Anderson kick)
BEN--Conner 28 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)
BEN--Colvert 7 run (Anderson kick)
BEN--Williams 12 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)
|BEN
|LPX
|First downs
|12
|11
|Rushes-yards
|20-112
|31-96
|Passing yards
|132
|119
|Passing
|8-13-0
|14-28-4
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-64
|7-68
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--BEN, Culvert 7-65, Parsons 4-26, Archer 4-13, Bird 4-8. LPX, Voss 16-53, Andreasen 6-23, Bohy 5-13.
PASSING--BEN, Bird 8-13-0 132. LPX, Volkmer 14-28-4 119.
RECEIVING--BEN, Conner 4-59, Taffa 1-45, Culvert 1-9, Williams 1-12, Chvala 1-11. LPX, Schauer 6-53, Skorupa 3-22, Schafers 2-13, Bohy 1-12, Neal 1-7.
SCOTTSBLUFF 20, YORK 17
|Scottsbluff
|7
|13
|0
|0
|--
|20
|Home
|7
|3
|0
|7
|--
|17
YOR--McCarthy 2 run (Ivey kick)
SB--Gribble 28 pass from Stull (McDonald kick)
SB--Boyle 6 run (McDonald kick)
YOR--Ivey 37 FG
SB--Mobley 57 pass from Stull (kick failed)
YOR--Ivey 52 pass from Seavers (Ivey kick)
WAVERLY 42, NORRIS 0
|Waverly
|7
|21
|7
|7
|--
|42
|Norris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
W—Kastens 23 run (Martin kick)
W—Jackson 2 run (Martin kick)
W—Ch. Johnson 2 run (Martin kick)
W—Ch. Johnson 2 run (Martin kick)
W—Kastens 77 run (Martin kick)
W—Co. Johnson-16 run (Martin kick)
CLASS C-1
ADAMS CENTRAL 29, SYRACUSE 7
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Adams Central
|8
|14
|7
|0
|--
|29
AC--Trausch 65 pass from Dierks (Conant run)
AC--Collins 9 run (Wahlmeier kick)
AC--Conant 73 run (Wahlmeier kick)
AC--Trausch 48 pass from Conant (Wahlmeier kick)
SYR--Swanson 2 run (Dilley kick)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 40, AUBURN 0
|Ashland-Greenwood
|0
|7
|26
|7
|--
|40
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
AG--Spears 20 pass from Jacobsen (Alexander kick)
AG--Spears 24 pass from Jacobsen (Alexander kick)
AG--Upton 2 run (kick failed)
AG--Zimmerman 28 run (Alexander kick)
AG--Beetison blocked punt return (kick failed)
AG--Marzouk 52 pass from Tonjes (Alexander kick)
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 32, ARLINGTON 7
|Lincoln Christian
|13
|13
|6
|0
|--
|33
|Arlington
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
LC--Omel 30 pass from Johnson (kick failed)
LC--Johnson 58 run (kick good)
LC--Thies 23 pass from Johnson (kick good)
LC--Watson 8 run (kick failed)
LC--Alvarez 2 run (kick failed)
ARL--Foust 11 run (Beans good)
MINDEN 44, FAIRBURY 25
FAIRBURY--The Whippets tallied 220 rushing yards on 43 attempts. Jake Ryan led the way with 148 yards on 17 attempts for two touchdowns.
|Minden
|14
|16
|7
|7
|--
|44
|Fairbury
|7
|12
|0
|6
|--
|25
MIN--Loseke 36 pass from Harsin (Holsten run)
FAI--Martin 31 pass from Carel (kick good)
MIN--Holsten 2 run (conversion failed)
FAI--Martin 8 pass from Carel (kick failed)
MIN--Ryan 48 run (Harsin run)
FAI--Martin 17 pass from Carel (conversion failed)
MIN--Hauserman interception return (Harsin run)
MIN--Ryan 8 pass from Harsin (Ciprian kick)
FAI--Martin 43 pass from Carel (conversion failed)
MIN--Ryan 24 run (Ciprian kick)
CLASS C-2
BATTLE CREEK 35, CENTENNIAL 0
UTICA--The Braves totaled 367 total yards, 318 of which came from the ground attack.
|Battle Creek
|13
|14
|8
|0
|--
|35
|Centennial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
BC--1 run (kick failed)
BC--57 run (Korth kick)
BC--Obst 4 run (Korth kick)
BC--46 run (Korth kick)
BC--57 run (conversion good)
HASTINGS SC 44, BISHOP NEUMANN 34
|Hastings SC
|14
|6
|6
|18
|--
|44
|Bishop Neumann
|0
|7
|14
|13
|--
|34
HSC--Butler 27 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
HSC--Anderson 78 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
BN--Sassaman 65 run (Lilly kick)
HSC--Kudlacek 1 run (kick failed)
HSC--Butler 21 pass from Kudlacek (pass failed)
BN--Sassaman 27 run (Lilly kick)
BN--Van Slyke interception return (Lilly kick)
BN--Barry interception return (run failed)
BN--Moudry blocked punt return (kick good)
HSC--Evans 58 run (pass failed)
HSC--Anderson 17 pass from Kudlacek (pass failed)
HSC--Kudlacek 3 run (kick failed)
CLASS D-1
HEARTLAND 70, MCCOOL JUNCTION 0
HENDERSON--Senior quarterback Trev Peters scored five touchdowns for the Huskies, three on the ground, one passing and another on a pick six.
|Heartland
|48
|16
|6
|0
|--
|70
|McCool Junction
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
HEA--Peters 68 run (Peters run)
HEA--Quiring 2 run (Quiring run)
HEA--Peters 39 interception return (Peters run)
HEA--Peters 47 run (Quiring run)
HEA--Quiring 43 run (Bergan pass from Peters)
HEA--Peters 46 run (Siebert pass from Quirring)
HEA--Quiring 7 pass from Peters (Peters run)
HEA--Quiring 1 run (Regie run)
HEA--Siebert 5 run (conversion failed)
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 38, SOUTHERN 12
WYMORE--Brandon Speckmann led the Thunderbirds with three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air.
|Johnson Cuonty Central
|0
|16
|16
|6
|--
|38
|Southern
|0
|0
|6
|6
|--
|12
JCC--Swanson 2 run (Jones pass from Speckmann)
JCC--Speckmann 1 run (Wellensiek from Swanson)
JCC--Woods 49 run (Swanson run)
SOU--Saathoff 17 pass from Maguire (conversion failed)
JCC--Speckmann 3 run (Schuster from Swanson)
SOU--Maguire 2 run (conversion failed)
JCC--Swanson 30 pass from Speckmann (conversion failed)
CLASS D-2
FALLS CITY SH 68, DILLER-ODELL 18
FALLS CITY--Sam Dunn ran 11 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Dunn intercepted a pass and returned it for another touchdown.
|Diller-Odell
|0
|6
|6
|6
|--
|18
|Falls City SH
|8
|38
|16
|6
|--
|68
FCSH--Keithly 3 run (Keithly pass from Dunn)
FCSH--Dunn 44 run (Dunn run)
FCSH--Dunn 24 run (Keithly run)
DO--Rosebaugh 2 run (conversion failed)
FCSH--Nelson 22 run (Nelson pass from Dunn)
FCSH--Dunn interception return (Keithly run)
FCSH--Keithley 58 pass from Dunn (Dunn run)
FCSH--Keithley 70 kickoff return (conversion failed)
DO--Rosebaugh 43 run (conversion failed)
FCSH--Nelson 4 run (Nelson run)
FCSH--Sipple 13 pass from Lemerond (conversion failed)
DO--McKinney 2 run (conversion failed)
JOHNSON-BROCK 52, HTRS 8
|HTRS
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Johnson-Brock
|8
|24
|14
|6
|--
|52
JB--Pelican 3 run (Parriott pass from Pelican)
JB--Parriott 38 pass from Pelican (Buchmeier pass from Pelican)
JB--Parriott 23 pass from Pelican (Meyer pass from Pelican)
JB--Behrends 1 run (Parriott pass from Pelican)
JB--VanWinkle 22 pass from Pelican (Behrends run)
JB--Pelican 3 run (run failed)
HTRS--McQueen 35 pass from Leech (Leech run)
JB--Gravatt 21 run (run failed)
CLASS D-6
DORCHESTER 24, HARVARD 20
|Harvard
|0
|0
|8
|12
|--
|20
|Dorchester
|8
|8
|8
|8
|--
|24
DOR--Gonzalez 15 run (Gonzalez kick)
HAR--Marburger 59 run (Fishler kick)
DOR--Ladley 9 pass from Drake (Gonzalez kick)
HAR--Roberts 6 run (kick failed)
DOR--Tachovsky 5 run (Gonzalez kick)
HAR--Schumm 4 pass from Roberts (conversion failed)
FRANKLIN 70, MERIDIAN 20
DAYKIN--Zayden Wilsey ran 14 times for 116 yards and four touchdowns while also passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns for the Flyers.
|Meridian
|6
|6
|8
|0
|--
|20
|Franklin
|20
|6
|18
|26
|--
|70
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 61, HEARTLAND 6
|Heartland Lutheran
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Parkview Christian
|31
|16
|8
|6
|--
|61
PC--Rohrbaugh 45 run (Katayama kick)
PC--Ulrich 41 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)
HL--3 run (conversion failed)
PC--Ulrich 28 pass from Colbert (Sundermann pass from Colbert)
PC--Page 24 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)
PC--Katayama 4 run (Katayama kick)
PC--Supencheck 6 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)
PC--Copeland 8 run (kick failed)