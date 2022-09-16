High school football summaries, 9/16

Summaries from Friday's Week 4 high school football action.

CLASS A

GRAND ISLAND 27, LINCOLN HIGH 14

Grand Island 7 7 0 13 -- 27 Lincoln High 7 7 0 0 -- 14

GI--Dzingle 41 run (Alba Meda kick)

LH--Babahanov 5 run (Warrick kick)

LH--Babahanov 71 fumble return (Warrick kick)

GI--Chrisman 4 run (Alba Meda kick)

GI--Richardson 6 run (Alba Meda kick)

GI--Michalski 25 blocked punt return (run failed)

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 31, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 10

Lincoln North Star 0 0 7 3 -- 10 Lincoln Southeast 17 14 0 0 -- 31

LSE--M. Buettenback 91 kickoff return (McCashland kick)

LSE--M. Buettenback 1 run (McCashland kick)

LSE--McCashland 24 FG

LSE--Allen 5 pass from Baxter (McCashland kick)

LSE--Baxter 1 run (McCashland kick)

LNS--Jones 7 pass from Athouris (Kleppinger kick)

LNS--N. Rorabaugh 43 FG

CLASS B

BENNINGTON 35, LINCOLN PIUS X 0

Bennington 0 7 21 7 -- 35 Lincoln Pius X 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BEN--Taffa 45 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)

BEN--Lym 90 kick return (Anderson kick)

BEN--Conner 28 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)

BEN--Colvert 7 run (Anderson kick)

BEN--Williams 12 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)

BEN LPX First downs 12 11 Rushes-yards 20-112 31-96 Passing yards 132 119 Passing 8-13-0 14-28-4 Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0 Penalties-yards 9-64 7-68

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--BEN, Culvert 7-65, Parsons 4-26, Archer 4-13, Bird 4-8. LPX, Voss 16-53, Andreasen 6-23, Bohy 5-13.

PASSING--BEN, Bird 8-13-0 132. LPX, Volkmer 14-28-4 119.

RECEIVING--BEN, Conner 4-59, Taffa 1-45, Culvert 1-9, Williams 1-12, Chvala 1-11. LPX, Schauer 6-53, Skorupa 3-22, Schafers 2-13, Bohy 1-12, Neal 1-7.

SCOTTSBLUFF 20, YORK 17

Scottsbluff 7 13 0 0 -- 20 Home 7 3 0 7 -- 17

YOR--McCarthy 2 run (Ivey kick)

SB--Gribble 28 pass from Stull (McDonald kick)

SB--Boyle 6 run (McDonald kick)

YOR--Ivey 37 FG

SB--Mobley 57 pass from Stull (kick failed)

YOR--Ivey 52 pass from Seavers (Ivey kick)

WAVERLY 42, NORRIS 0

Waverly 7 21 7 7 -- 42 Norris 0 0 0 0 -- 7

W—Kastens 23 run (Martin kick)

W—Jackson 2 run (Martin kick)

W—Ch. Johnson 2 run (Martin kick)

W—Ch. Johnson 2 run (Martin kick)

W—Kastens 77 run (Martin kick)

W—Co. Johnson-16 run (Martin kick)

CLASS C-1

ADAMS CENTRAL 29, SYRACUSE 7

Syracuse 0 0 0 7 -- 7 Adams Central 8 14 7 0 -- 29

AC--Trausch 65 pass from Dierks (Conant run)

AC--Collins 9 run (Wahlmeier kick)

AC--Conant 73 run (Wahlmeier kick)

AC--Trausch 48 pass from Conant (Wahlmeier kick)

SYR--Swanson 2 run (Dilley kick)

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 40, AUBURN 0

Ashland-Greenwood 0 7 26 7 -- 40 Auburn 0 0 0 0 -- 0

AG--Spears 20 pass from Jacobsen (Alexander kick)

AG--Spears 24 pass from Jacobsen (Alexander kick)

AG--Upton 2 run (kick failed)

AG--Zimmerman 28 run (Alexander kick)

AG--Beetison blocked punt return (kick failed)

AG--Marzouk 52 pass from Tonjes (Alexander kick)

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 32, ARLINGTON 7

Lincoln Christian 13 13 6 0 -- 33 Arlington 0 0 0 7 -- 7

LC--Omel 30 pass from Johnson (kick failed)

LC--Johnson 58 run (kick good)

LC--Thies 23 pass from Johnson (kick good)

LC--Watson 8 run (kick failed)

LC--Alvarez 2 run (kick failed)

ARL--Foust 11 run (Beans good)

MINDEN 44, FAIRBURY 25

FAIRBURY--The Whippets tallied 220 rushing yards on 43 attempts. Jake Ryan led the way with 148 yards on 17 attempts for two touchdowns.

Minden 14 16 7 7 -- 44 Fairbury 7 12 0 6 -- 25

MIN--Loseke 36 pass from Harsin (Holsten run)

FAI--Martin 31 pass from Carel (kick good)

MIN--Holsten 2 run (conversion failed)

FAI--Martin 8 pass from Carel (kick failed)

MIN--Ryan 48 run (Harsin run)

FAI--Martin 17 pass from Carel (conversion failed)

MIN--Hauserman interception return (Harsin run)

MIN--Ryan 8 pass from Harsin (Ciprian kick)

FAI--Martin 43 pass from Carel (conversion failed)

MIN--Ryan 24 run (Ciprian kick)

CLASS C-2

BATTLE CREEK 35, CENTENNIAL 0

UTICA--The Braves totaled 367 total yards, 318 of which came from the ground attack.

Battle Creek 13 14 8 0 -- 35 Centennial 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BC--1 run (kick failed)

BC--57 run (Korth kick)

BC--Obst 4 run (Korth kick)

BC--46 run (Korth kick)

BC--57 run (conversion good)

HASTINGS SC 44, BISHOP NEUMANN 34

Hastings SC 14 6 6 18 -- 44 Bishop Neumann 0 7 14 13 -- 34

HSC--Butler 27 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)

HSC--Anderson 78 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)

BN--Sassaman 65 run (Lilly kick)

HSC--Kudlacek 1 run (kick failed)

HSC--Butler 21 pass from Kudlacek (pass failed)

BN--Sassaman 27 run (Lilly kick)

BN--Van Slyke interception return (Lilly kick)

BN--Barry interception return (run failed)

BN--Moudry blocked punt return (kick good)

HSC--Evans 58 run (pass failed)

HSC--Anderson 17 pass from Kudlacek (pass failed)

HSC--Kudlacek 3 run (kick failed)

CLASS D-1

HEARTLAND 70, MCCOOL JUNCTION 0

HENDERSON--Senior quarterback Trev Peters scored five touchdowns for the Huskies, three on the ground, one passing and another on a pick six.

Heartland 48 16 6 0 -- 70 McCool Junction 0 0 0 0 -- 0

HEA--Peters 68 run (Peters run)

HEA--Quiring 2 run (Quiring run)

HEA--Peters 39 interception return (Peters run)

HEA--Peters 47 run (Quiring run)

HEA--Quiring 43 run (Bergan pass from Peters)

HEA--Peters 46 run (Siebert pass from Quirring)

HEA--Quiring 7 pass from Peters (Peters run)

HEA--Quiring 1 run (Regie run)

HEA--Siebert 5 run (conversion failed)

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 38, SOUTHERN 12

WYMORE--Brandon Speckmann led the Thunderbirds with three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air.

Johnson Cuonty Central 0 16 16 6 -- 38 Southern 0 0 6 6 -- 12

JCC--Swanson 2 run (Jones pass from Speckmann)

JCC--Speckmann 1 run (Wellensiek from Swanson)

JCC--Woods 49 run (Swanson run)

SOU--Saathoff 17 pass from Maguire (conversion failed)

JCC--Speckmann 3 run (Schuster from Swanson)

SOU--Maguire 2 run (conversion failed)

JCC--Swanson 30 pass from Speckmann (conversion failed)

CLASS D-2

FALLS CITY SH 68, DILLER-ODELL 18

FALLS CITY--Sam Dunn ran 11 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Dunn intercepted a pass and returned it for another touchdown.

Diller-Odell 0 6 6 6 -- 18 Falls City SH 8 38 16 6 -- 68

FCSH--Keithly 3 run (Keithly pass from Dunn)

FCSH--Dunn 44 run (Dunn run)

FCSH--Dunn 24 run (Keithly run)

DO--Rosebaugh 2 run (conversion failed)

FCSH--Nelson 22 run (Nelson pass from Dunn)

FCSH--Dunn interception return (Keithly run)

FCSH--Keithley 58 pass from Dunn (Dunn run)

FCSH--Keithley 70 kickoff return (conversion failed)

DO--Rosebaugh 43 run (conversion failed)

FCSH--Nelson 4 run (Nelson run)

FCSH--Sipple 13 pass from Lemerond (conversion failed)

DO--McKinney 2 run (conversion failed)

JOHNSON-BROCK 52, HTRS 8

HTRS 0 0 0 8 -- 8 Johnson-Brock 8 24 14 6 -- 52

JB--Pelican 3 run (Parriott pass from Pelican)

JB--Parriott 38 pass from Pelican (Buchmeier pass from Pelican)

JB--Parriott 23 pass from Pelican (Meyer pass from Pelican)

JB--Behrends 1 run (Parriott pass from Pelican)

JB--VanWinkle 22 pass from Pelican (Behrends run)

JB--Pelican 3 run (run failed)

HTRS--McQueen 35 pass from Leech (Leech run)

JB--Gravatt 21 run (run failed)

CLASS D-6

DORCHESTER 24, HARVARD 20

Harvard 0 0 8 12 -- 20 Dorchester 8 8 8 8 -- 24

DOR--Gonzalez 15 run (Gonzalez kick)

HAR--Marburger 59 run (Fishler kick)

DOR--Ladley 9 pass from Drake (Gonzalez kick)

HAR--Roberts 6 run (kick failed)

DOR--Tachovsky 5 run (Gonzalez kick)

HAR--Schumm 4 pass from Roberts (conversion failed)

FRANKLIN 70, MERIDIAN 20

DAYKIN--Zayden Wilsey ran 14 times for 116 yards and four touchdowns while also passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns for the Flyers.

Meridian 6 6 8 0 -- 20 Franklin 20 6 18 26 -- 70

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 61, HEARTLAND 6

Heartland Lutheran 6 0 0 0 -- 6 Parkview Christian 31 16 8 6 -- 61

PC--Rohrbaugh 45 run (Katayama kick)

PC--Ulrich 41 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)

HL--3 run (conversion failed)

PC--Ulrich 28 pass from Colbert (Sundermann pass from Colbert)

PC--Page 24 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)

PC--Katayama 4 run (Katayama kick)

PC--Supencheck 6 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)

PC--Copeland 8 run (kick failed)