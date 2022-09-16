 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football summaries, 9/16

  • Updated
  • 0
North Star vs. Southeast, Prep football, 9.16

Lincoln North Star's Thomas Davis carries the ball against Lincoln Southeast during the second quarter Friday at Seacrest Field.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Summaries from Friday's Week 4 high school football action.

CLASS A

GRAND ISLAND 27, LINCOLN HIGH 14

Grand Island 13 --27 
Lincoln High --14 

GI--Dzingle 41 run (Alba Meda kick)

LH--Babahanov 5 run (Warrick kick)

LH--Babahanov 71 fumble return (Warrick kick)

GI--Chrisman 4 run (Alba Meda kick)

GI--Richardson 6 run (Alba Meda kick)

GI--Michalski 25 blocked punt return (run failed)

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 31, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 10

Lincoln North Star --10 
Lincoln Southeast 17 14 --31 

LSE--M. Buettenback 91 kickoff return (McCashland kick)

LSE--M. Buettenback 1 run (McCashland kick)

LSE--McCashland 24 FG

LSE--Allen 5 pass from Baxter (McCashland kick)

LSE--Baxter 1 run (McCashland kick)

LNS--Jones 7 pass from Athouris (Kleppinger kick)

LNS--N. Rorabaugh 43 FG

CLASS B

BENNINGTON 35, LINCOLN PIUS X 0

Bennington 21 --35 
Lincoln Pius X --

BEN--Taffa 45 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)

BEN--Lym 90 kick return (Anderson kick)

BEN--Conner 28 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)

BEN--Colvert 7 run (Anderson kick)

BEN--Williams 12 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)

 BENLPX
First downs12 11 
Rushes-yards20-112 31-96 
Passing yards132 119 
Passing8-13-0 14-28-4 
Fumbles-lost3-1 1-0 
Penalties-yards9-64 7-68 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--BEN, Culvert 7-65, Parsons 4-26, Archer 4-13, Bird 4-8. LPX, Voss 16-53, Andreasen 6-23, Bohy 5-13.

PASSING--BEN, Bird 8-13-0 132. LPX, Volkmer 14-28-4 119.

RECEIVING--BEN, Conner 4-59, Taffa 1-45, Culvert 1-9, Williams 1-12, Chvala 1-11. LPX, Schauer 6-53, Skorupa 3-22, Schafers 2-13, Bohy 1-12, Neal 1-7.

SCOTTSBLUFF 20, YORK 17

Scottsbluff  13 --20 
Home  --17 

YOR--McCarthy 2 run (Ivey kick) 

SB--Gribble 28 pass from Stull (McDonald kick) 

SB--Boyle 6 run (McDonald kick) 

YOR--Ivey 37 FG 

SB--Mobley 57 pass from Stull (kick failed) 

YOR--Ivey 52 pass from Seavers (Ivey kick) 

WAVERLY 42, NORRIS 0

Waverly 21 --42 
Norris  --

W—Kastens 23 run (Martin kick)

W—Jackson 2 run (Martin kick)

W—Ch. Johnson 2 run (Martin kick)

W—Ch. Johnson 2 run (Martin kick)

W—Kastens 77 run (Martin kick)

W—Co. Johnson-16 run (Martin kick)

CLASS C-1

ADAMS CENTRAL 29, SYRACUSE 7

Syracuse --
Adams Central  14 --29 

AC--Trausch 65 pass from Dierks (Conant run)

AC--Collins 9 run (Wahlmeier kick)

AC--Conant 73 run (Wahlmeier kick)

AC--Trausch 48 pass from Conant (Wahlmeier kick)

SYR--Swanson 2 run (Dilley kick)

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 40, AUBURN 0

Ashland-Greenwood 26 --40 
Auburn --

AG--Spears 20 pass from Jacobsen (Alexander kick)

AG--Spears 24 pass from Jacobsen (Alexander kick)

AG--Upton 2 run (kick failed)

AG--Zimmerman 28 run (Alexander kick)

AG--Beetison blocked punt return (kick failed)

AG--Marzouk 52 pass from Tonjes (Alexander kick)

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 32, ARLINGTON 7

Lincoln Christian 13 13 --33 
Arlington --

LC--Omel 30 pass from Johnson (kick failed)

LC--Johnson 58 run (kick good)

LC--Thies 23 pass from Johnson (kick good)

LC--Watson 8 run (kick failed)

LC--Alvarez 2 run (kick failed)

ARL--Foust 11 run (Beans good)

MINDEN 44, FAIRBURY 25

FAIRBURY--The Whippets tallied 220 rushing yards on 43 attempts. Jake Ryan led the way with 148 yards on 17 attempts for two touchdowns.

Minden 14 16 --44 
Fairbury  12 --25 

MIN--Loseke 36 pass from Harsin (Holsten run)

FAI--Martin 31 pass from Carel (kick good)

MIN--Holsten 2 run (conversion failed)

FAI--Martin 8 pass from Carel (kick failed)

MIN--Ryan 48 run (Harsin run)

FAI--Martin 17 pass from Carel (conversion failed)

MIN--Hauserman interception return (Harsin run)

MIN--Ryan 8 pass from Harsin (Ciprian kick)

FAI--Martin 43 pass from Carel (conversion failed)

MIN--Ryan 24 run (Ciprian kick)

CLASS C-2

BATTLE CREEK 35, CENTENNIAL 0

UTICA--The Braves totaled 367 total yards, 318 of which came from the ground attack.

Battle Creek 13 14 --35 
Centennial --

BC--1 run (kick failed)

BC--57 run (Korth kick)

BC--Obst 4 run (Korth kick)

BC--46 run (Korth kick)

BC--57 run (conversion good)

HASTINGS SC 44, BISHOP NEUMANN 34

Hastings SC 14 18 --44 
Bishop Neumann  14 13 --34 

HSC--Butler 27 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)

HSC--Anderson 78 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)

BN--Sassaman 65 run (Lilly kick)

HSC--Kudlacek 1 run (kick failed)

HSC--Butler 21 pass from Kudlacek (pass failed)

BN--Sassaman 27 run (Lilly kick)

BN--Van Slyke interception return (Lilly kick)

BN--Barry interception return (run failed)

BN--Moudry blocked punt return (kick good)

HSC--Evans 58 run (pass failed)

HSC--Anderson 17 pass from Kudlacek (pass failed)

HSC--Kudlacek 3 run (kick failed)

CLASS D-1

HEARTLAND 70, MCCOOL JUNCTION 0

HENDERSON--Senior quarterback Trev Peters scored five touchdowns for the Huskies, three on the ground, one passing and another on a pick six.

Heartland 48 16 --70 
McCool Junction  --

HEA--Peters 68 run (Peters run)

HEA--Quiring 2 run (Quiring run)

HEA--Peters 39 interception return (Peters run)

HEA--Peters 47 run (Quiring run)

HEA--Quiring 43 run (Bergan pass from Peters)

HEA--Peters 46 run (Siebert pass from Quirring)

HEA--Quiring 7 pass from Peters (Peters run)

HEA--Quiring 1 run (Regie run)

HEA--Siebert 5 run (conversion failed)

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 38, SOUTHERN 12

WYMORE--Brandon Speckmann led the Thunderbirds with three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. 

Johnson Cuonty Central 16 16 --38 
Southern --12 

JCC--Swanson 2 run (Jones pass from Speckmann)

JCC--Speckmann 1 run (Wellensiek from Swanson)

JCC--Woods 49 run (Swanson run)

SOU--Saathoff 17 pass from Maguire (conversion failed)

JCC--Speckmann 3 run (Schuster from Swanson)

SOU--Maguire 2 run (conversion failed)

JCC--Swanson 30 pass from Speckmann (conversion failed)

CLASS D-2

FALLS CITY SH 68, DILLER-ODELL 18

FALLS CITY--Sam Dunn ran 11 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Dunn intercepted a pass and returned it for another touchdown.

Diller-Odell --18 
Falls City SH  38 16 --68 

FCSH--Keithly 3 run (Keithly pass from Dunn)

FCSH--Dunn 44 run (Dunn run)

FCSH--Dunn 24 run (Keithly run)

DO--Rosebaugh 2 run (conversion failed)

FCSH--Nelson 22 run (Nelson pass from Dunn)

FCSH--Dunn interception return (Keithly run)

FCSH--Keithley 58 pass from Dunn (Dunn run)

FCSH--Keithley 70 kickoff return (conversion failed)

DO--Rosebaugh 43 run (conversion failed)

FCSH--Nelson 4 run (Nelson run)

FCSH--Sipple 13 pass from Lemerond (conversion failed)

DO--McKinney 2 run (conversion failed)

JOHNSON-BROCK 52, HTRS 8

HTRS --
Johnson-Brock  24 14 --52 

JB--Pelican 3 run (Parriott pass from Pelican)

JB--Parriott 38 pass from Pelican (Buchmeier pass from Pelican)

JB--Parriott 23 pass from Pelican (Meyer pass from Pelican)

JB--Behrends 1 run (Parriott pass from Pelican)

JB--VanWinkle 22 pass from Pelican (Behrends run)

JB--Pelican 3 run (run failed)

HTRS--McQueen 35 pass from Leech (Leech run)

JB--Gravatt 21 run (run failed)

CLASS D-6

DORCHESTER 24, HARVARD 20

Harvard 12 --20 
Dorchester  --24 

DOR--Gonzalez 15 run (Gonzalez kick)

HAR--Marburger 59 run (Fishler kick) 

DOR--Ladley 9 pass from Drake (Gonzalez kick) 

HAR--Roberts 6 run (kick failed) 

DOR--Tachovsky 5 run (Gonzalez kick) 

HAR--Schumm 4 pass from Roberts (conversion failed) 

FRANKLIN 70, MERIDIAN 20

DAYKIN--Zayden Wilsey ran 14 times for 116 yards and four touchdowns while also passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns for the Flyers.

Meridian --20 
Franklin  20 18 26 --70 

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 61, HEARTLAND 6

Heartland Lutheran --
Parkview Christian 31 16 --61 

PC--Rohrbaugh 45 run (Katayama kick)

PC--Ulrich 41 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)

HL--3 run (conversion failed)

PC--Ulrich 28 pass from Colbert (Sundermann pass from Colbert)

PC--Page 24 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)

PC--Katayama 4 run (Katayama kick)

PC--Supencheck 6 pass from Colbert (Katayama kick)

PC--Copeland 8 run (kick failed)

