High school football summaries, 9/12

Summaries from Friday's Week 3 high school football action.
LINCOLN EAST 55, NORFOLK 13
|Norfolk
|6
|0
|0
|7
|--
|13
|Lincoln East
|21
|28
|6
|0
|--
|55
E--Walters 3 run (Chuol kick)
E--Schneider 17 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)
E--Epp 7 run (Chuol kick)
N--Licking 25 pass from Ternus (kick failed)
E--Epp 3 run (Chuol kick)
E--Glenn 38 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)
E--Glenn 47 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)
E--McCray 27 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)
E--Cockrell 5 run (kick failed)
N--Armstrong 9 run (Licking kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: East -- Stephenson 4-45, Epp 7-40, Adams 1-4, Walters 5-39, Springer 1-7, Cockrell 7-52, Welch 3-(-5), Bott 1-0. Norfolk -- Armstrong 16-62, Owen 8-22, Ternus 5-22, Sharp 4-(-7).
Passing: East -- Walters 13-16-0, 280. Norfolk -- Ternus 8-16-1, 76; Sharp 3-13-1, 26.
Receiving: East -- Glenn 4-136, Springer 1-15, Schneider 2-33, Van Meter 2-21, Erikson 2-33, McCray 2-42. Norfolk -- Lammers 5-37, J. Licking 1-25, Wacker 1-14, Armstrong 2-9, Reestman 2-17.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 24, COLUMBUS 19
|Columbus
|3
|0
|10
|6
|--
|19
|Lincoln North Star
|12
|12
|0
|0
|--
|24
LNS--Elliott 22 pass from McGarvie (kick failed)
C--Thompson 20 FG
LNS--Coffey 15 pass from McGarvie (kick failed)
LNS--Elliott 37 pass from McGarvie (pass failed)
LNS--Hallett 17 pass from McGarvie (run failed)
C--Thompson 20 FG
C--Mickey 29 run (Thompson kick)
C--Hausmann 6 pass from Mickey (pass failed)
LINCOLN PIUS X 12, LINCOLN HIGH 7
|Lincoln High
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|9
|3
|0
|--
|12
LHS--Lott Buzby 64 run (Thompson kick)
LPX--Team safety
LPX--Blake Vodicka 4 run (Chapelle kick)
LPX--Chapelle 24 FG
|LHS
|LPX
|First downs
|7
|15
|Rushes-yards
|28-118
|41-132
|Passing yards
|40
|100
|Passing
|3-12-0
|9-18-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-75
|14-79
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--LH, Lott Buzby 11-62, Hutchinson 12-50, Young 5-6, Lorenz 1-3. LPX, Vodicka 15-56, Sawtelle 14-42, Barrett 5-24, Chapelle 3-15, Lonergan 1-1, Team 3-(-6).
PASSING--LH, Lott Buzby 3-12-0-40. LPX, Sawtelle 6-10-0-68, Chappelle 3-9-0-32.
RECEIVING--LH, Hutchinson 2-29, Thew 1-11. LPX, Vodicka 3-44, Mitchell 2-21, Post 2-15, Wemhoff 1-12, Easley 1-8.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 48, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7
|Lincoln Southwest
|3
|7
|24
|14
|--
|48
|Lincoln Northeast
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
LNE--Gary 23 run (Hoage kick)
LSW--Bestmann 30 FG
LSW--Russell 31 run (Bestmann kick)
LSW--Team safety
LSW--Arsiaga 2 run (Bestmann kick)
LSW--Arsiaga 47 run (Bestmann kick)
LSW--Arsiaga 1 run (Schmitt pass from Russell)
LSW--McElhose 7 run (Bestmann kick)
LSW--Newell 37 run (Bestmann kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: LSW--Arsiaga 21-151, Decker 1-2, Fritton 3-3, Wright 3-10, Russell 2-25, McElhose 1-7, Newell 3-31. LNE--Collier 9-(-12), LeMay 3-1, Gary 10-30, B. Eloume 3-1, Gray 3-(-8), I. Eloume 2-10, Sanna 2-17, Schmale 1-(-6), Gozo 2-2.
PASSING: LSW--Fritton 9-12-1, 107; Russell 6-8-0, 54; Arsiaga 1-1-0, 15; Decker 0-1-0, 0. LNE--Collier 5-12-2, 30; Gray 0-1-0, 0; Sanna 0-4-0 0.
RECEIVING: LSW--Arsiaga 4-43, Miller 7-70, Rink 1-11, Milius 2-17, Buda 1-5, Wright 1-30. LNE--Winn 1-5, Gary 3-19, Hoke 1-6.
BENNINGTON 21, NORRIS 20
|Bennington
|0
|7
|7
|7
|--
|21
|Norris
|10
|7
|3
|0
|--
|20
NOR--Carnie 9 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Reeves 36 FG
NOR--Hood 6 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
BEN--LeClair 64 run (Hughes kick)
BEN--LeClair 2 run (Hughes kick)
NOR--Reeves 34 FG
BEN--1 run (Hughes kick)
|BEN
|NOR
|First downs
|15
|11
|Rushes-yards
|44-200
|30-102
|Passing yards
|109
|127
|Passing
|8-15
|9-23
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-75
|7-45
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--BEN: LeClair 21-100, Bird 21-92, Mostek 2-8; NOR: Landgren 16-22, Hausmann 9-54, Meyer 5-26.
PASSING--BEN: Bird 8-15-0-109; NOR: Hausmann 9-23-2-127.
RECEIVING--BEN: Schmaderer 4-72, Kenkel 3-25, Bluhm 1-12; NOR: Carnie 6-74, Hood 3-53.
BLAIR 48, BEATRICE 20
BLAIR--Levai Opetaia had rushing three touchdowns, including a 42-yarder in the third quarter, to lift Blair. Austin Burroughs rushed for one touchdown and threw for two more for Beatrice.
|Beatrice
|7
|0
|6
|7
|--
|20
|Blair
|20
|21
|7
|0
|--
|48
BL--Opetaia 2 run (kick)
BL--Larsen 14 run (kick failed)
BEA--Burroughs 17 run (Rodriguez kick)
BL--Opetaia 9 run (kick)
BL--Larsen 6 run (kick)
BL--25 pass (kick)
BEA--Jurgens 22 pass from Burroughs (conversion failed)
LB--Opetaia 42 run (kick)
BEA--Glynn 16 pass from Burroughs (Rodriguez kick)
CRETE 27, SEWARD 21
|Seward
|7
|14
|0
|0
|--
|21
|Crete
|13
|0
|8
|6
|--
|27
S--Touchdown (kick good)
C--Schmeckpeper 25 run (kick good)
C--Schmeckpeper 1 run (kick failed)
S--Pence 10 pass from Sukup (kick good)
S--Pence 25 pass from Sukup (kick good)
C--Tebrink 2 run (Krieser run)
C--Kracl 30 run (kick failed)
MCCOOK 10, YORK 7
|McCook
|7
|0
|3
|0
|--
|10
|York
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
MC--Langan 1 run (Maris kick)
MC--Maris 31 FG
YOR--Erwin 47 pass from Collingham (Ivey kick)
AQUINAS 21, COLUMBUS SCOTUS 6
|Columbus Scotus
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Aquinas
|0
|7
|6
|14
|--
|21
CS--Borchers 60 run (conversion failed)
AQU--Napier 16 run (Prohaska kick)
AQU--Napier 61 run (Prohaska kick)
AQU--Andel 31 run (Prohaska kick)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 22, ARLINGTON 7
ASHLAND--Matthew Schuster had 17 carries for 105 yards and a score. Nick Carroll was 3-of-8 passing for 99 yards and two scores.
|Arlington
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|12
|Ashland-Greenwood
|2
|8
|6
|6
|--
|22
AG--Juedes safety
A--Miller 1 run (Thompson kick)
AG--Maack 6 pass from Carroll (Zimmerman pass from Carroll)
AG--Zimmerman 75 pass from Carroll (kick failed)
AG--Schuster 47 run (kick blocked)
AUBURN 27, PLATTEVIEW 0
|Auburn
|7
|0
|7
|13
|--
|27
|Platteview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
FALLS CITY 30, MALCOLM 6
MALCOLM--Falls City dominated on the ground with 280 total rushing yards on 42 attempts.
|Falls City
|7
|3
|7
|13
|--
|30
|Malcolm
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
FC--18 run (kick good)
FC--Field goal
FC--TD (kick good)
FC--6 run (kick failed)
FC--4 run (kick good)
MAL--14 run (conversion failed)
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 48, FORT CALHOUN 7
|Lincoln Christian
|14
|13
|7
|14
|--
|48
|Fort Calhoun
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
LC--Koch 52 (Sauberan kick)
LC--Koch 5 run (Sauberan kick)
FC--4 run (kick good)
LC--Dworak 8 run (kick failed)
LC--Paul 10 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Burgher 41 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Sitzman 10 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Alvarez 31 run (Witt kick)
RAYMOND CENTRAL 50, SCHUYLER 7
RAYMOND--Conner Kreikemeier threw for 122 yards and one TD and rushed for 99 yards and four more scores to lead the Mustangs to a 3-0 start.
|Schuyler
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Raymond Central
|21
|13
|9
|7
|--
|50
RC--C. Kreikemeier 22 run (kick failed)
RC--C. Kreikemeier 19 run (Otto run)
RC--C. Kreikemeier 10 run (kick good)
RC--Nelson 57 pass from C. Kreikemeier (kicked failed)
RC--C. Kreikemeier 29 run (kick good)
RC--37 FG
RC--M. Kreikemeier 4 run (kick failed)
SCH--Stover run (kick good)
RC--Martinez 54 run (kick good)
SUTTON 40, FAIRBURY 0
FAIRBURY--Sutton forced six Fairbury turnovers as the Mustangs completely shut down the Jeffs in a dominant win.
|Sutton
|8
|24
|0
|8
|--
|40
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
SUT--Baldwin 41 fumble recovery (conversion good)
SUT--Jones 17 run (conversion good)
SUT--Olson 7 run (conversion good)
SUT--Anderson 39 interception return (conversion good)
SUT--Herdon 2 run (conversion good)
WAHOO 25, BOYS TOWN 0
BOYS TOWN--Wahoo erupted for 25 second-quarter points, including two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Tate Nelson.
|Wahoo
|0
|25
|0
|0
|--
|25
|Boys Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
WAH--Lausterer 7 pass (Swahn kick)
WAH--Nelson 1 run (kick failed)
WAH--Nelson 19 run (kick failed)
WAH--Pakorny 3 run (kick failed)
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 46, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 20
|Archbishop Bergan
|7
|14
|12
|13
|--
|46
|Lincoln Lutheran
|0
|7
|0
|13
|--
|20
AB--1 run (Langenfeld kick)
AB--93 INT return (Langenfeld kick)
AB--3 pass (Langenfeld kick)
LL--Ringler 14 pass from Duitsman (kick good)
AB--15 pass (Langenfield kick)
AB--3 run (kick failed)
AB--97 run (Langefeld kick)
AB--37 pass (kick failed)
LL--6 run (kick good
LL--8 run (kick good)
BISHOP NEUMANN 34, DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL 18
DONIPHAN--Kolten Cada threw one touchdown while scampering for an 85-yard score as Bishop Neumann handled Doniphan-Trumbull.
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|14
|13
|0
|--
|34
|Doniphan-Trumbull
|6
|6
|0
|6
|--
|18
DT--Bellvile 1 run (conversion failed)
DT--Detamore 3 run (conversion failed)
BN--Wiese 11 run (kick good)
BN--Barry 16 pass from Cada (kick failed)
BN--Mongar 4 run (kick good)
BN--Cada 85 run (kick good)
DT--Sadd 1 run (conversion failed)
WILBER-CLATONIA 27, SUPERIOR 0
WILBER--Mithell Thompson had 16 carries for 105 yards, Devin Homolka added five catches for 118 yards and two scores, while Wilber-Clatonia quarterback Coy Rosentrader went 14-of-20 passing with 169 yards and three scores.
|Superior
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Wilber-Clatonia
|7
|13
|7
|0
|--
|27
WC--Thompson 59 interception return (Ortiz kick)
WC--D. Homolka 69 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)
WC--C. Homolka 6 pass from Rosentreader (kick failed)
WC--D. Homolka 6 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)
CLARKSON/LEIGH 58, EAST BUTLER 16
CLARKSON--Eli Hays scored four total touchdowns and had a game-high 120 rushing yards to help Clarkson/Leigh dominate.
|East Butler
|0
|0
|8
|8
|--
|16
|Clarkson/Leigh
|38
|14
|0
|6
|--
|58
CL--Hanel 57 pass from Paprocki (Paprocki run)
CL--Hays 47 run (Paprocki run)
CL--Hays 62 punt return (Paprocki run)
CL--Paprocki 1 run (Hays run)
CL--Hays 52 run (Conversion failed)
CL--Hays 21 run (Conversion failed)
CL--Kasik 5 run (Hanel run)
EB--Brecka 5 run (Brecka run)
EB--Brecka 19 run (Brecka run)
CL--Held 2 run (Conversion failed)
CROSS COUNTY 28, HOWELLS-DODGE 0
STROMSBURG--It was Isaac Noyd's chance to shine with 205 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Carter Seim added 11 totes for 127 yards and a score. Seim also added 15 tackles on defense.
|Howells-Dodge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Cross County
|0
|12
|16
|0
|--
|28
CC--Seim 32 run (kick failed)
CC--Noyd 62 run (conversion failed)
CC--Noyd 34 run (Seim run)
CC--Noyd 55 run (Seim run)
EMF 58, SHELBY-RISING CITY 34
|EMF
|16
|14
|14
|14
|--
|58
|Shelby-Rising City
|14
|6
|0
|14
|--
|34
FREEMAN 36, SOUTHERN 28
WYMORE--Holden Ruse ran for three touchdowns as Freeeman held off a late rally from Southern.
|Freeman
|6
|14
|8
|8
|--
|36
|Southern
|8
|6
|0
|14
|--
|28
FRE--H. Ruse 55 run (conversion failed)
SOU--Rane 12 run (Borzekofski pass)
FRE--Sugden 52 pass from T. Ruse (R. Huse run)
SOU--Borzekofski 18 run (Conversion failed)
FRE--Alberts 11 pass from C. Ruse (conversion failed)
FRE--H. Ruse 23 run (H. Ruse run)
SOU--Bradley 51 pass from Borzekofski (Swearingen run)
FRE--H. Ruse 35 run (Borzekofski pass)
SOU--Saathoff 46 pass from Borzekofski (conversion failed)
PALMYRA 30, CONESTOGA 14
MURRAY--Drew Erhart was 15-of-29 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for two more touchdowns to lead Palmyra.
|Palmyra
|6
|0
|6
|18
|--
|30
|Conestoga
|0
|8
|0
|6
|--
|14
PALM--Palm 6 run (conversion failed)
CON--N/A
PALM--Erhart 2 run (conversion failed)
PALM--Palm 68 pass from Erhart (conversion failed)
PALM--Waltke 11 pass from Erhart (conversion failed)
PALM--Erhart 3 run (conversion failed)
CON--N/A
TRI-COUNTY 56, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 16
DeWITT--Tri-County's rushing attack was in full force with 272 yards, led by Cole Siems with 92 yards and a touchdown. Jack Holsing added 62 yards and three touchdowns.
|Elmwood-Murdock
|0
|0
|8
|8
|--
|16
|Tri County
|24
|24
|8
|0
|--
|56
TC--Siems 1 run (Lewandowski run)
TC--Holsing 8 run (Garrison run)
TC--Garrison 1 run (Holsing run)
TC--Holsing 2 run (Siems run)
TC--Lewandowski 11 pass from Siems (Holsing run)
TC--Lewandowski 11 pass from Weichel (conversion good)
TC--Holsing 1 run (Holsing run)
EM--Drake 37 pass from Fletcher (Hosier run)
EM--Drake 14 run (Arent run)
WEEPING WATER 50, JOHNSON CC 0
|Weeping Water
|6
|16
|14
|14
|--
|50
|Johnson CC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
BDS 50, FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 30
|BDS
|8
|12
|8
|22
|--
|50
|Falls City SH
|18
|6
|0
|6
|--
|30
SH--Casteel 4 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 20 pass from Philippi (Philippi run)
SH--Casteel 7 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)
SH--Fiegener 47 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)
SH--Casteel 3 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 31 fumble recovery (conversion failed)
BDS--Philippi 4 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Mick 12 pass from Philippe (Weber run)
BDS--Philippe 1 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Mick 18 run (Mick run)
SH--Fiegener 45 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 14 run (Mick run)
DILLER-ODELL 24, LAWRENCE-NELSON 6
LAWRENCE--Cooper Ebeling threw for three touchdowns and 151 yards to lead the Griffins.
|Diller-Odell
|6
|12
|6
|0
|--
|24
|Lawrence-Nelson
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
DO--Meyer 17 pass from Ebeling (conversion failed)
DO--Meyer 44 pass from Ebeling (conversion failed)
DO--Faxon 24 pass from Ebeling (conversion failed)
LN--Kathman 10 pass from Kucera (kick failed)
DO--Craw 6 run (conversion failed)
MCCOOL JUNCTION 58, PAWNEE CITY 12
McCOOL JUNCTION--Owen McDonald led McCool Junction with five rushing touchdowns. Jonah Barrow and Chase Wilkinson each threw a touchdown pass.
|Pawnee City
|0
|0
|6
|6
|--
|12
|McCool Junction
|12
|32
|8
|6
|--
|58
MCJ--McDonald 15 run (kick failed)
MCJ--Garretson 15 pass from Barrow (kick good)
MCJ--McDonald 28 run (kick failed)
MCJ--McDonald 45 run (kick failed)
MCJ--McDonald 40 run (kick good)
MCJ--McDonald 26 run (kick good)
MCJ--Dietz 37 pass from Wilkinson (kick good)
PC--Gyhra 6 run (kick failed)
MCJ--Naber fumble return (kick good)
PC--Maloley 16 run (kick failed)
DORCHESTER 62, LEWISTON 20
|Dorchester
|24
|22
|16
|0
|--
|62
|Lewiston
|7
|0
|13
|0
|--
|20
FRANKLIN 77, DESHLER 0
FRANKLIN--Quarterback Jake Harrison scored five total touchdowns to go with 156 rushing yards. Colton Bower finished with 72 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
|Deshler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Franklin
|14
|21
|14
|28
|--
|77
WILCOX-HILDRETH 36, MERIDIAN 0
WILCOX--Gavin Sheen racked up 135 yards and two scores in the air for Wilcox-Hildreth. Sheen also returned an interception for a score in the third quarter.
|Meridian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|16
|14
|6
|0
|--
|36
WH--Nicks 5 run (Sheen kick)
WH--Lieb 43 pass from Sheen (Sheen kick)
WH--Sheen 11 run (Sheen kick)
WH--Ritner 51 pass from Sheen (kick failed)
WH--Sheen interception return (kick failed)
