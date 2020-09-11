 Skip to main content
High school football summaries, 9/12
High school football summaries, 9/12

  • Updated
Norfolk vs. Lincoln East, 9.11

Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters looks for a target against Norfolk on Friday at Seacrest Field. Walters ran for one touchdown and threw for four more in the Spartans' 55-13 victory.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Summaries from Friday's Week 3 high school football action.

LINCOLN EAST 55, NORFOLK 13

Norfolk --13 
Lincoln East  21 28 --55 

E--Walters 3 run (Chuol kick)

E--Schneider 17 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)

E--Epp 7 run (Chuol kick)

N--Licking 25 pass from Ternus (kick failed)

E--Epp 3 run (Chuol kick)

E--Glenn 38 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)

E--Glenn 47 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)

E--McCray 27 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)

E--Cockrell 5 run (kick failed)

N--Armstrong 9 run (Licking kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: East -- Stephenson 4-45, Epp 7-40, Adams 1-4, Walters 5-39, Springer 1-7, Cockrell 7-52, Welch 3-(-5), Bott 1-0. Norfolk -- Armstrong 16-62, Owen 8-22, Ternus 5-22, Sharp 4-(-7).

Passing: East -- Walters 13-16-0, 280. Norfolk -- Ternus 8-16-1, 76; Sharp 3-13-1, 26.

Receiving: East -- Glenn 4-136, Springer 1-15, Schneider 2-33, Van Meter 2-21, Erikson 2-33, McCray 2-42. Norfolk -- Lammers 5-37, J. Licking 1-25, Wacker 1-14, Armstrong 2-9, Reestman 2-17.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 24, COLUMBUS 19

Columbus10  --19 
Lincoln North Star 12 12  --24 

LNS--Elliott 22 pass from McGarvie (kick failed) 

C--Thompson 20 FG

LNS--Coffey 15 pass from McGarvie (kick failed) 

LNS--Elliott 37 pass from McGarvie (pass failed) 

LNS--Hallett 17 pass from McGarvie (run failed) 

C--Thompson 20 FG 

C--Mickey 29 run (Thompson kick) 

C--Hausmann 6 pass from Mickey (pass failed) 

LINCOLN PIUS X 12, LINCOLN HIGH 7

Lincoln High --
Lincoln Pius X  --12 

LHS--Lott Buzby 64 run (Thompson kick)

LPX--Team safety

LPX--Blake Vodicka 4 run (Chapelle kick)

LPX--Chapelle 24 FG

 LHSLPX
First downs15 
Rushes-yards28-118 41-132 
Passing yards40 100 
Passing3-12-0 9-18-0 
Fumbles-lost0-0 1-0 
Penalties-yards8-75 14-79 
   

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--LH, Lott Buzby 11-62, Hutchinson 12-50, Young 5-6, Lorenz 1-3. LPX, Vodicka 15-56, Sawtelle 14-42, Barrett 5-24, Chapelle 3-15, Lonergan 1-1, Team 3-(-6).

PASSING--LH, Lott Buzby 3-12-0-40. LPX, Sawtelle 6-10-0-68, Chappelle 3-9-0-32.

RECEIVING--LH, Hutchinson 2-29, Thew 1-11. LPX, Vodicka 3-44, Mitchell 2-21, Post 2-15, Wemhoff 1-12, Easley 1-8.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 48, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7

Lincoln Southwest 24 14 --48 
Lincoln Northeast --

LNE--Gary 23 run (Hoage kick)

LSW--Bestmann 30 FG

LSW--Russell 31 run (Bestmann kick)

LSW--Team safety

LSW--Arsiaga 2 run (Bestmann kick)

LSW--Arsiaga 47 run (Bestmann kick)

LSW--Arsiaga 1 run (Schmitt pass from Russell)

LSW--McElhose 7 run (Bestmann kick)

LSW--Newell 37 run (Bestmann kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: LSW--Arsiaga 21-151, Decker 1-2, Fritton 3-3, Wright 3-10, Russell 2-25, McElhose 1-7, Newell 3-31. LNE--Collier 9-(-12), LeMay 3-1, Gary 10-30, B. Eloume 3-1, Gray 3-(-8), I. Eloume 2-10, Sanna 2-17, Schmale 1-(-6), Gozo 2-2.

PASSING: LSW--Fritton 9-12-1, 107; Russell 6-8-0, 54; Arsiaga 1-1-0, 15; Decker 0-1-0, 0. LNE--Collier 5-12-2, 30; Gray 0-1-0, 0; Sanna 0-4-0 0.

RECEIVING: LSW--Arsiaga 4-43, Miller 7-70, Rink 1-11, Milius 2-17, Buda 1-5, Wright 1-30. LNE--Winn 1-5, Gary 3-19, Hoke 1-6.

BENNINGTON 21, NORRIS 20

Bennington --21 
Norris  10 --20 

NOR--Carnie 9 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Reeves 36 FG

NOR--Hood 6 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

BEN--LeClair 64 run (Hughes kick)

BEN--LeClair 2 run (Hughes kick)

NOR--Reeves 34 FG

BEN--1 run (Hughes kick)

 BENNOR
First downs15 11 
Rushes-yards44-200 30-102 
Passing yards109 127 
Passing8-15 9-23 
Fumbles-lost1-1 1-0 
Penalties-yards8-75 7-45 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--BEN: LeClair 21-100, Bird 21-92, Mostek 2-8; NOR: Landgren 16-22, Hausmann 9-54, Meyer 5-26.

PASSING--BEN: Bird 8-15-0-109; NOR: Hausmann 9-23-2-127.

RECEIVING--BEN: Schmaderer 4-72, Kenkel 3-25, Bluhm 1-12; NOR: Carnie 6-74, Hood 3-53.

BLAIR 48, BEATRICE 20

BLAIR--Levai Opetaia had rushing three touchdowns, including a 42-yarder in the third quarter, to lift Blair. Austin Burroughs rushed for one touchdown and threw for two more for Beatrice.

Beatrice76--20 
Blair 20 21 --48 

BL--Opetaia 2 run (kick)

BL--Larsen 14 run (kick failed)

BEA--Burroughs 17 run (Rodriguez kick)

BL--Opetaia 9 run (kick)

BL--Larsen 6 run (kick)

BL--25 pass (kick)

BEA--Jurgens 22 pass from Burroughs (conversion failed)

LB--Opetaia 42 run (kick)

BEA--Glynn 16 pass from Burroughs (Rodriguez kick)

CRETE 27, SEWARD 21

Seward14 --21 
Crete 13 --27 

S--Touchdown (kick good)

C--Schmeckpeper 25 run (kick good)

C--Schmeckpeper 1 run (kick failed)

S--Pence 10 pass from Sukup (kick good)

S--Pence 25 pass from Sukup (kick good)

C--Tebrink 2 run (Krieser run)

C--Kracl 30 run (kick failed)

MCCOOK 10, YORK 7

McCook0--10 
York --

MC--Langan 1 run (Maris kick)

MC--Maris 31 FG

YOR--Erwin 47 pass from Collingham (Ivey kick)

AQUINAS 21, COLUMBUS SCOTUS 6

Columbus Scotus--
Aquinas 14 --21 

CS--Borchers 60 run (conversion failed)

AQU--Napier 16 run (Prohaska kick)

AQU--Napier 61 run (Prohaska kick)

AQU--Andel 31 run (Prohaska kick)

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 22, ARLINGTON 7

ASHLAND--Matthew Schuster had 17 carries for 105 yards and a score. Nick Carroll was 3-of-8 passing for 99 yards and two scores.

Arlington--12 
Ashland-Greenwood --22 

AG--Juedes safety

A--Miller 1 run (Thompson kick)

AG--Maack 6 pass from Carroll (Zimmerman pass from Carroll)

AG--Zimmerman 75 pass from Carroll (kick failed)

AG--Schuster 47 run (kick blocked)

AUBURN 27, PLATTEVIEW 0

Auburn70713--27
Platteview0000--0

FALLS CITY 30, MALCOLM 6

MALCOLM--Falls City dominated on the ground with 280 total rushing yards on 42 attempts.

Falls City13 --30 
Malcolm --

FC--18 run (kick good)

FC--Field goal

FC--TD (kick good)

FC--6 run (kick failed)

FC--4 run (kick good)

MAL--14 run (conversion failed)

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 48, FORT CALHOUN 7

Lincoln Christian14 13 14 --48 
Fort Calhoun --

LC--Koch 52 (Sauberan kick)

LC--Koch 5 run (Sauberan kick)

FC--4 run (kick good)

LC--Dworak 8 run (kick failed)

LC--Paul 10 run (Sauberan kick)

LC--Burgher 41 run (Sauberan kick)

LC--Sitzman 10 run (Sauberan kick)

LC--Alvarez 31 run (Witt kick)

RAYMOND CENTRAL 50, SCHUYLER 7

RAYMOND--Conner Kreikemeier threw for 122 yards and one TD and rushed for 99 yards and four more scores to lead the Mustangs to a 3-0 start.

Schuyler--
Raymond Central 21 13 --50 

RC--C. Kreikemeier 22 run (kick failed)

RC--C. Kreikemeier 19 run (Otto run)

RC--C. Kreikemeier 10 run (kick good)

RC--Nelson 57 pass from C. Kreikemeier (kicked failed)

RC--C. Kreikemeier 29 run (kick good)

RC--37 FG

RC--M. Kreikemeier 4 run (kick failed)

SCH--Stover run (kick good)

RC--Martinez 54 run (kick good)

SUTTON 40, FAIRBURY 0

FAIRBURY--Sutton forced six Fairbury turnovers as the Mustangs completely shut down the Jeffs in a dominant win. 

Sutton24 --40 
Fairbury --

SUT--Baldwin 41 fumble recovery (conversion good) 

SUT--Jones 17 run (conversion good)

SUT--Olson 7 run (conversion good)

SUT--Anderson 39 interception return (conversion good)

SUT--Herdon 2 run (conversion good)

WAHOO 25, BOYS TOWN 0

BOYS TOWN--Wahoo erupted for 25 second-quarter points, including two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Tate Nelson. 

Wahoo02500--25
Boys Town 0000--0

WAH--Lausterer 7 pass (Swahn kick)

WAH--Nelson 1 run (kick failed)

WAH--Nelson 19 run (kick failed)

WAH--Pakorny 3 run (kick failed)

ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 46, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 20

Archbishop Bergan7141213--46
Lincoln Lutheran 07013--20

AB--1 run (Langenfeld kick)

AB--93 INT return (Langenfeld kick)

AB--3 pass (Langenfeld kick)

LL--Ringler 14 pass from Duitsman (kick good)

AB--15 pass (Langenfield kick)

AB--3 run (kick failed)

AB--97 run (Langefeld kick)

AB--37 pass (kick failed)

LL--6 run (kick good

LL--8 run (kick good)

BISHOP NEUMANN 34, DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL 18

DONIPHAN--Kolten Cada threw one touchdown while scampering for an 85-yard score as Bishop Neumann handled Doniphan-Trumbull. 

Bishop Neumann14 13 --34 
Doniphan-Trumbull --18 

DT--Bellvile 1 run (conversion failed)

DT--Detamore 3 run (conversion failed)

BN--Wiese 11 run (kick good)

BN--Barry 16 pass from Cada (kick failed)

BN--Mongar 4 run (kick good)

BN--Cada 85 run (kick good)

DT--Sadd 1 run (conversion failed)

WILBER-CLATONIA 27, SUPERIOR 0

WILBER--Mithell Thompson had 16 carries for 105 yards, Devin Homolka added five catches for 118 yards and two scores, while Wilber-Clatonia quarterback Coy Rosentrader went 14-of-20 passing with 169 yards and three scores.

Superior--
Wilber-Clatonia 13 --27 

WC--Thompson 59 interception return (Ortiz kick)

WC--D. Homolka 69 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)

WC--C. Homolka 6 pass from Rosentreader (kick failed)

WC--D. Homolka 6 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)

CLARKSON/LEIGH 58, EAST BUTLER 16

CLARKSON--Eli Hays scored four total touchdowns and had a game-high 120 rushing yards to help Clarkson/Leigh dominate.

East Butler--16 
Clarkson/Leigh 38 14 --58 

CL--Hanel 57 pass from Paprocki (Paprocki run)

CL--Hays 47 run (Paprocki run)

CL--Hays 62 punt return (Paprocki run)

CL--Paprocki 1 run (Hays run)

CL--Hays 52 run (Conversion failed)

CL--Hays 21 run (Conversion failed)

CL--Kasik 5 run (Hanel run)

EB--Brecka 5 run (Brecka run)

EB--Brecka 19 run (Brecka run)

CL--Held 2 run (Conversion failed)

CROSS COUNTY 28, HOWELLS-DODGE 0

STROMSBURG--It was Isaac Noyd's chance to shine with 205 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Carter Seim added 11 totes for 127 yards and a score. Seim also added 15 tackles on defense.

Howells-Dodge--
Cross County 12 16 --28 

CC--Seim 32 run (kick failed)

CC--Noyd 62 run (conversion failed)

CC--Noyd 34 run (Seim run)

CC--Noyd 55 run (Seim run)

EMF 58, SHELBY-RISING CITY 34

EMF16141414--58
Shelby-Rising City 146014--34

FREEMAN 36, SOUTHERN 28

WYMORE--Holden Ruse ran for three touchdowns as Freeeman held off a late rally from Southern. 

Freeman14 --36 
Southern 14 --28 

FRE--H. Ruse 55 run (conversion failed)

SOU--Rane 12 run (Borzekofski pass)

FRE--Sugden 52 pass from T. Ruse (R. Huse run)

SOU--Borzekofski 18 run (Conversion failed)

FRE--Alberts 11 pass from C. Ruse (conversion failed)

FRE--H. Ruse 23 run (H. Ruse run)

SOU--Bradley 51 pass from Borzekofski (Swearingen run)

FRE--H. Ruse 35 run (Borzekofski pass)

SOU--Saathoff 46 pass from Borzekofski (conversion failed)

PALMYRA 30, CONESTOGA 14

MURRAY--Drew Erhart was 15-of-29 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for two more touchdowns to lead Palmyra.

Palmyra18 --30 
Conestoga --14 

PALM--Palm 6 run (conversion failed)

CON--N/A

PALM--Erhart 2 run (conversion failed)

PALM--Palm 68 pass from Erhart (conversion failed)

PALM--Waltke 11 pass from Erhart (conversion failed)

PALM--Erhart 3 run (conversion failed)

CON--N/A

TRI-COUNTY 56, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 16

DeWITT--Tri-County's rushing attack was in full force with 272 yards, led by Cole Siems with 92 yards and a touchdown. Jack Holsing added 62 yards and three touchdowns.

Elmwood-Murdock--16 
Tri County 24 24 --56 

TC--Siems 1 run (Lewandowski run)

TC--Holsing 8 run (Garrison run)

TC--Garrison 1 run (Holsing run)

TC--Holsing 2 run (Siems run)

TC--Lewandowski 11 pass from Siems (Holsing run)

TC--Lewandowski 11 pass from Weichel (conversion good)

TC--Holsing 1 run (Holsing run)

EM--Drake 37 pass from Fletcher (Hosier run)

EM--Drake 14 run (Arent run)

WEEPING WATER 50, JOHNSON CC 0

Weeping Water6161414--50
Johnson CC0000--0

BDS 50, FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 30

BDS12 22  --50 
Falls City SH 18  --30 

SH--Casteel 4 run (conversion failed)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 20 pass from Philippi (Philippi run)

SH--Casteel 7 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)

SH--Fiegener 47 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)

SH--Casteel 3 run (conversion failed)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 31 fumble recovery (conversion failed)

BDS--Philippi 4 run (conversion failed)

BDS--Mick 12 pass from Philippe (Weber run)

BDS--Philippe 1 run (conversion failed)

BDS--Mick 18 run (Mick run)

SH--Fiegener 45 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 14 run (Mick run)

DILLER-ODELL 24, LAWRENCE-NELSON 6

LAWRENCE--Cooper Ebeling threw for three touchdowns and 151 yards to lead the Griffins.

Diller-Odell12 --24 
Lawrence-Nelson --

DO--Meyer 17 pass from Ebeling (conversion failed)

DO--Meyer 44 pass from Ebeling (conversion failed)

DO--Faxon 24 pass from Ebeling (conversion failed)

LN--Kathman 10 pass from Kucera (kick failed)

DO--Craw 6 run (conversion failed)

MCCOOL JUNCTION 58, PAWNEE CITY 12

McCOOL JUNCTION--Owen McDonald led McCool Junction with five rushing touchdowns. Jonah Barrow and Chase Wilkinson each threw a touchdown pass.

Pawnee City0--12
McCool Junction 12328--58

MCJ--McDonald 15 run (kick failed)

MCJ--Garretson 15 pass from Barrow (kick good)

MCJ--McDonald 28 run (kick failed)

MCJ--McDonald 45 run (kick failed)

MCJ--McDonald 40 run (kick good)

MCJ--McDonald 26 run (kick good)

MCJ--Dietz 37 pass from Wilkinson (kick good)

PC--Gyhra 6 run (kick failed)

MCJ--Naber fumble return (kick good)

PC--Maloley 16 run (kick failed)

DORCHESTER 62, LEWISTON 20

Dorchester24 22 16 --62 
Lewiston 13 --20 

FRANKLIN 77, DESHLER 0

FRANKLIN--Quarterback Jake Harrison scored five total touchdowns to go with 156 rushing yards. Colton Bower finished with 72 receiving yards and three touchdowns. 

Deshler--
Franklin 14 21 14 28 --77 

 

WILCOX-HILDRETH 36, MERIDIAN 0

WILCOX--Gavin Sheen racked up 135 yards and two scores in the air for Wilcox-Hildreth. Sheen also returned an interception for a score in the third quarter.

Meridian--
Wilcox-Hildreth 16 14 --36 

WH--Nicks 5 run (Sheen kick)

WH--Lieb 43 pass from Sheen (Sheen kick)

WH--Sheen 11 run (Sheen kick)

WH--Ritner 51 pass from Sheen (kick failed)

WH--Sheen interception return (kick failed)

