High school football summaries, 9/10

Summaries from Friday's Week 3 high school football action.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 48, OMAHA NORTHWEST 7
|Omaha Northwest
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Lincoln Northeast
|28
|13
|7
|0
|--
|48
LNE--B. Eloume 13 run (I. Eloume kick)
LNE--Washington pass from D. Gray (I.Eloume kick)
LNE--M. Gray 33 pass from D. Gray (I. Eloume kick)
LNE--Alley 49 run (I. Eloume kick)
LNE--B. Eloume 56 run (I. Eloume kick)
LNE--Alley 5 pass from D. Gray (kick failed)
LNE--D. Gray 6 run (I.Eloume kick)
ONW--Ayer 65 run (Mu kick)
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 17, GRAND ISLAND 7
|Lincoln Southeast
|3
|7
|0
|7
|--
|17
|Grand Island
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
GI--Fyfe 19 run (Mendez kick)
LSE--McCashland 35 field goal
LSE--Barrett 32 pass from Reddick (McCashland kick)
LSE--Pittman interception return (McCashland kick)
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 20, OMAHA NORTH 17
|Lincoln Southwest
|3
|0
|7
|10
|--
|20
|Omaha North
|0
|7
|0
|10
|--
|17
LSW--Jessup 29 FG
ON--K. Williams 32 pass from J. Williams (kick good)
LSW--Wright 2 run (Jessup kick)
ON--No. 43 25 FG
LSW--Baptista 79 pass from Fritton (Carpenter kick)
LSW--Carpenter 32 FG
ON--Porter 7 run (kick good)
MCCOOK 17, YORK 14
|York
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
|McCook
|0
|0
|7
|10
|--
|17
YOR--Snodgrass 61 run (Ivey kick)
MCC--Gomez-Wilson 87 run (Gross kick)
YOR--Snodgrass 1 run (Ivey kick)
MCC--Dugger 2 run (Gross kick)
MCC--Gross 27 FG
SEWARD 46, CRETE 31
|Crete
|7
|6
|6
|12
|--
|31
|Seward
|13
|14
|7
|12
|--
|46
S--Sukup 4 run (Hammond kick)
S--Hackbart 7 pass from Sukup (run failed)
C--Schmeckpeper 6 run (Amaya kick)
S--Hackbart 17 pass from Sukup (kick failed)
S--Sukup 1 run (Hill run)
C--Kracl 7 run (kick failed)
S--Sukup 1 run (Hammond kick)
C--Kracl 40 run (kick failed)
S--Bisbee 9 run (kick failed)
C--Schmeckpeper 3 run (kick failed)
S--Sukup 16 run (kick failed)
C--Kracl 85 pass from Schmeckpeper (run failed)
AUBURN 35, PLATTEVIEW 20
AUBURN--Ryan Dixon scored twice and Auburn pounded the ball in the second half for 179 yards on the ground.
|Platteview
|0
|20
|0
|0
|--
|20
|Auburn
|14
|0
|8
|13
|--
|35
A--Dixon 3 run (Hall run)
A--R. Binder 78 punt return (run failed)
P--Riha 30 FG
P--Kuhl 53 run (Riha kick)
P--blocked put safety
P--Kuhl 5 run (Golda run)
A--Hall 6 run (Dixon run)
A--Dixon 2 run (Dixon kick)
A--Hug 2 run (kick failed)
MALCOLM 43, FALLS CITY 6
|Malcolm
|13
|21
|3
|6
|--
|43
|Falls City
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
MAL--Frank 3 run (Zoucha kick)
MAL--Day 13 run (kick failed)
MAL--Christensen 31 run (Zoucha kick)
FC--Struass 3 run (conversion failed)
MAL--Christensen 15 fumble return (Zoucha kick)
MAL--Zoucha 21 pass from Frank (Zoucha kick)
MAL--Zoucha 35 FG
MAL--Frank 2 run (conversion failed)
PALMYRA 54, CONESTOGA 8
|Conestoga
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Palmyra
|16
|16
|16
|6
|--
|54
LEWISTON 63, DORCHESTER 24
|Lewiston
|6
|16
|28
|13
|--
|63
|Dorchester
|6
|6
|6
|6
|--
|24
DOR--Gonzalez 8 pass from Tachovsky (PAT failed)
LEW--Ray 65 interception return (kick failed)
DOR--Cerny 60 pass from Tachovsky (PAT failed)
LEW--Ray 75 kickoff return (Bledsaw kick)
LEW--Gonzalez 65 run (Bledsaw kick)
LEW--Gonzalez 52 run (PAT failed)
LEW--Gonzalez 6 run (Bledsaw kick)
LEW--Ray 33 run (Bledsaw kick)
LEW--Gonzalez 12 run (PAT failed)
DOR--Cerny 55 pass from Tachovsky (PAT failed)
LEW--Ray 75 run (PAT failed)
DOR--Gonzalez 8 run (kick failed)
LEW--Gonzalez 60 run (Janssen pass from Ray)
WILCOX-HILDRETH 50, MERIDIAN 15
DAYKIN--Wilcox-Hildreth amassed 485 yards of total offense with Gaige Ritner rushing for 247 yards and six touchdown to lead the Falcons.
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|6
|27
|16
|0
|--
|49
|Meridian
|0
|8
|0
|7
|--
|15
WH--Ritner 30 run (Kick failed)
WH--Ritner 10 run (Knaus good)
MER--Dennis 43 pass from Peterson (Herrera good)
WH--Ritner 1 rush (Knaus kick)
WH--Ritner 31 run (kick failed)
WH--Ritner 37 run (conversion failed)
WH--Ritner 60 rush (Knaus kick)
WH--Ritner 30 run (Knaus kick)
MER--Niederklein fumble recovery (Paul run)