High school football summaries, 9/10
agate

Crete players work on defensive drills before a game against Seward on Friday in Crete.

Summaries from Friday's Week 3 high school football action.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 48, OMAHA NORTHWEST 7

Omaha Northwest --
Lincoln Northeast  28 13 --48 

LNE--B. Eloume 13 run (I. Eloume kick)

LNE--Washington pass from D. Gray (I.Eloume kick)

LNE--M. Gray 33 pass from D. Gray (I. Eloume kick)

LNE--Alley 49 run (I. Eloume kick)

LNE--B. Eloume 56 run (I. Eloume kick)

LNE--Alley 5 pass from D. Gray (kick failed)

LNE--D. Gray 6 run (I.Eloume kick)

ONW--Ayer 65 run (Mu kick)

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 17, GRAND ISLAND 7

Lincoln Southeast --17 
Grand Island  --

GI--Fyfe 19 run (Mendez kick) 

LSE--McCashland 35 field goal 

LSE--Barrett 32 pass from Reddick (McCashland kick) 

LSE--Pittman interception return (McCashland kick)

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 20, OMAHA NORTH 17

Lincoln Southwest 30710--20
Omaha North  07010--17

LSW--Jessup 29 FG

ON--K. Williams 32 pass from J. Williams (kick good)

LSW--Wright 2 run (Jessup kick)

ON--No. 43 25 FG

LSW--Baptista 79 pass from Fritton (Carpenter kick)

LSW--Carpenter 32 FG

ON--Porter 7 run (kick good)

MCCOOK 17, YORK 14

York --14 
McCook  10 --17 

YOR--Snodgrass 61 run (Ivey kick) 

MCC--Gomez-Wilson 87 run (Gross kick) 

YOR--Snodgrass 1 run (Ivey kick) 

MCC--Dugger 2 run (Gross kick) 

MCC--Gross 27 FG

SEWARD 46, CRETE 31

Crete 12 --31 
Seward  13 14 12 --46 

S--Sukup 4 run (Hammond kick)

S--Hackbart 7 pass from Sukup (run failed)

C--Schmeckpeper 6 run (Amaya kick)

S--Hackbart 17 pass from Sukup (kick failed)

S--Sukup 1 run (Hill run)

C--Kracl 7 run (kick failed) 

S--Sukup 1 run (Hammond kick) 

C--Kracl 40 run (kick failed)

S--Bisbee 9 run (kick failed)

C--Schmeckpeper 3 run (kick failed)

S--Sukup 16 run (kick failed)

C--Kracl 85 pass from Schmeckpeper (run failed)

AUBURN 35, PLATTEVIEW 20

AUBURN--Ryan Dixon scored twice and Auburn pounded the ball in the second half for 179 yards on the ground.

Platteview 20 --20 
Auburn  140813 --35 

A--Dixon 3 run (Hall run)

A--R. Binder 78 punt return (run failed)

P--Riha 30 FG

P--Kuhl 53 run (Riha kick)

P--blocked put safety

P--Kuhl 5 run (Golda run)

A--Hall 6 run (Dixon run)

A--Dixon 2 run (Dixon kick)

A--Hug 2 run (kick failed)

MALCOLM 43, FALLS CITY 6

Malcolm 13 21 --43 
Falls City  --

MAL--Frank 3 run (Zoucha kick)

MAL--Day 13 run (kick failed)

MAL--Christensen 31 run (Zoucha kick)

FC--Struass 3 run (conversion failed)

MAL--Christensen 15 fumble return (Zoucha kick)

MAL--Zoucha 21 pass from Frank (Zoucha kick)

MAL--Zoucha 35 FG

MAL--Frank 2 run (conversion failed)

PALMYRA 54, CONESTOGA 8

Conestoga --
Palmyra  16 16 16 --54 

LEWISTON 63, DORCHESTER 24

Lewiston 16 28 13 --63 
Dorchester  --24 

DOR--Gonzalez 8 pass from Tachovsky (PAT failed)

LEW--Ray 65 interception return (kick failed)

DOR--Cerny 60 pass from Tachovsky (PAT failed)

LEW--Ray 75 kickoff return (Bledsaw kick)

LEW--Gonzalez 65 run (Bledsaw kick)

LEW--Gonzalez 52 run (PAT failed)

LEW--Gonzalez 6 run (Bledsaw kick)

LEW--Ray 33 run (Bledsaw kick)

LEW--Gonzalez 12 run (PAT failed)

DOR--Cerny 55 pass from Tachovsky (PAT failed)

LEW--Ray 75 run (PAT failed)

DOR--Gonzalez 8 run (kick failed)

LEW--Gonzalez 60 run (Janssen pass from Ray)

WILCOX-HILDRETH 50, MERIDIAN 15

DAYKIN--Wilcox-Hildreth amassed 485 yards of total offense with Gaige Ritner rushing for 247 yards and six touchdown to lead the Falcons. 

Wilcox-Hildreth 27 16 --49 
Meridian  --15 

WH--Ritner 30 run (Kick failed) 

WH--Ritner 10 run (Knaus good) 

MER--Dennis 43 pass from Peterson (Herrera good) 

WH--Ritner 1 rush (Knaus kick) 

WH--Ritner 31 run (kick failed) 

WH--Ritner 37 run (conversion failed) 

WH--Ritner 60 rush (Knaus kick) 

WH--Ritner 30 run (Knaus kick) 

MER--Niederklein fumble recovery (Paul run)

