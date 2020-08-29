High school football summaries, 8/28

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 38, SYRACUSE 0
|Lincoln Christian
|21
|3
|14
|0
|--
|38
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
LC--Dworak 4 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Paul 2 Run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Hohlen 9 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Sauberan 25 FG
LC--Hohlen 28 pass from Sitzman (Sauberan kick)
LC--Burgher 14 run (Sauberan kick)
FREMONT 31, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 14
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|6
|8
|--
|14
|Fremont
|7
|10
|0
|14
|--
|31
F--Glause 26 pass from Sintek (Lamkins kick)
F--Lamkins 43 FG
F--Moore 5 run (Lamkins kick)
LNE--Gary 5 run (kick failed)
F--Glause 19 pass from Sintek (Lamkins kick)
F--Downey 37 interception (Lamkins kick)
LNE--Gray 5 run (Morehead pass from Collier)
YORK 35, CRETE 6
|York
|7
|21
|0
|7
|--
|35
|Crete
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
YRK--Bartholomew 47 run (Ivey kick)
YRK--Cotton 5 run (Ivey kick)
YRK--Erwin 51 run (Ivey kick)
YRK--Erwin 4 run (Ivey kick)
YRK--Cotton 17 run (Ivey kick)
CRE--Kracl 5 run (kick failed)
JOHNSON-BROCK 68, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 12
|Johnson-Brock
|38
|22
|0
|6
|--
|68
|Nebraska Lutheran
|0
|0
|6
|6
|--
|12
JB--Robeson 20 run (Bohling pass from Fossenbarger)
JB--Fossenbarger 18 run (kick failed)
JB--Fossenbarger 10 run (Robeson run)
JB--Tarriott 3 pass from Fossenbarger (Behrends run)
JB--Fossenbarger 35 punt return (Tarriott from Fossenbarger)
JB--Fossenbarger 14 run (kick failed)
JB--Thompson 46 pass from Fossenbarger (Behrends run)
JB--Fossenbarger 5 run (kick good)
NL--Hueske 68 pass from Helwig (kick failed)
NL--Hueske 40 run (kick failed)
JB--Van Winkle 23 run (kick failed)
RALSTON 38, BEATRICE 27
|Beatrice
|0
|6
|14
|7
|--
|27
|Ralston
|10
|7
|7
|14
|--
|38
RAL--Madden 14 run (kick good)
RAL--45 FG.
BEA--Jurgens 22 pass from Burroughs (pass failed)
RAL--1 run (kick good)
BEA--Jurgens 52 pass from Burroughs (Nelson run)
BEA--Nelson 3 run (conversion failed)
RAL--Madden 72 run (kick good)
BEA--Pethound 29 pass from Burroughs (conversion good)
RAL--Corey 80 run (kick good)
RAL--Madden 81 run (kick good)
ASHLAND-GREENLAND 21, AUBURN 20
ASHLAND--Matthew Schuster led the ground game for Ashland-Greenwood, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown.
|Auburn
|0
|14
|0
|6
|--
|20
|Ashland-Greenwood
|0
|7
|7
|7
|--
|21
A--Clark 4 run (kick failed)
A--Darnell 61 run (Darnell pass to R. Binder)
AG--Caroll 15 pass to Jacobsen (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Jacobsen 23 pass to Zimmerman (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Schuster 1 run (Grauerholz kick)
A--Darnell 69 pass to Clark, (conversion failed)
DORCHESTER 58, MERIDIAN 26
DAYKIN--Collyn Brummett ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries and caught two TD passes to lead the Longhorns.
|Dorchester
|24
|14
|14
|8
|--
|58
|Meridian
|12
|7
|0
|7
|--
|26
DOR--Brummett 6 run (Gonzalez kick)
MER--Paul 18 run (run failed)
DOR--Tachovsky 1 run (Gonzalez kick)
MER--Paul 16 pass from Peterson (run failed)
DOR--Brummett 8 run (Gonzalez kick)
DOR--Hansen 70 pass from Brummett (run failed)
MER--Paul 1 run (pass failed)
DOR--Brummett 38 run (Gonzalez kick)
DOR--Brummett 11 run (Gonzalez kick)
DOR--Brummett 18 pass from Hansen (Gonzalez kick)
MER--6 run (Nunez run)
SUTTON 22, GRAND ISLAND CC 0
|Grand Island CC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Sutton
|8
|0
|0
|14
|--
|22
WAHOO 40, COLUMBUS SCOTUS 0
|Columbus Scotus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Wahoo
|7
|14
|12
|7
|--
|40
WAH--Ludvik 14 run (Swahn kick)
WAH--Nelson 40 run (run)
WAH--Nelson 3 run (kick failed)
WAH--C. Hancock 30 pass from Nelson (kick failed)
WAH--Ludvik 3 run (run failed)
WAH--O. Hancock 2 run (Swahn kick)
CROSS COUNTY 56, CLARKSON/LEIGH 36
|Cross County
|14
|12
|14
|16
|--
|56
|Clarkson/Leigh
|6
|8
|8
|14
|--
|36
CL--Paprocki 33 run (conversion failed)
CC--Noyd 34 run (conversion failed)
CC--Seim 11 run (conversion good)
CC--Seim 20 run (conversion failed)
CL--McEvoy 2 run (Hanel run)
CC--15 pass (conversion failed)
CC--Noyd 58 run (conversion failed)
CC--Seim 76 run (Mickey run)
CL--McEvoy 5 run (McEvoy run)
CC--Noyd 2 run (Seim run)
CL--Paprocki 2 run (Paprocki run)
CC--46 run (Noyd run)
CL--Whitemore 38 run (conversion failed)
SEWARD 26, LEXINGTON 7
|Seward
|7
|6
|6
|7
|--
|26
|Lexington
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
SEW--Novacek 10 run (Hammond kick)
SEW--Duncan 32 pass from Sukup (kick failed)
LEX--Rodriguez 28 pass from West (Provar kick)
SEW--Novacek 4 run (conversion failed)
SEW--Novacek 6 run (Hammond kick)
LINCOLN EAST 40, LINCOLN PIUS X 20
|Lincoln East
|14
|13
|0
|13
|--
|40
|Lincoln Pius X
|13
|7
|0
|0
|--
|20
LPX--Vodicka 63 run (kick blocked)
LPX--Staab 80 pass from Chapelle (Chapelle kick)
LE--Glenn 63 pass from Walters (Chuol kick)
LE--Van Meter 81 pass from Walters (kick failed)
LPX--Easley 8 pass from Chapelle (Chapelle kick)
LE--Glenn 46 pass from Walters (kick failed)
LE--Epp 2 run (Chuol kick)
LE--Welch 2 run (Chuol kick)
LE--Walters 10 run (kick failed)
MALCOLM 28, FAIRBURY 8
MALCOLM--Malcolm Stutzman scored on a 4-yard sneak and connected with Hayden Frank for another touchdown to lead the Clippers.
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Malcolm
|2
|6
|6
|14
|--
|28
MAL--Safety
MAL--Saltzman 4 run (conversion failed)
MAL--Thomas 45 run (conversion failed)
MAL--Frank 4 pass from Saltzman (kick good)
MAL--Christensen 2 run (kick good)
FAI--Robertson 1 run (conversion good)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 24, OMAHA CONCORDIA 14
|Lincoln Lutheran
|7
|7
|3
|7
|--
|24
|Omaha Concordia
|0
|14
|0
|0
|--
|14
LL--Seeba 12 run (kick good)
C--50 fumble return (kick good)
LL--Reilly 5 run (kick good)
C--55 pass (kick good)
LL--FG 24
LL--Puelz 10 pass from Duitsman (kick good)
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 36, LINCOLN HIGH 19
|Lincoln North Star
|8
|14
|14
|0
|--
|36
|Lincoln High
|3
|16
|0
|0
|--
|19
LH--Thompson 25 FG
NS--Safety
NS--J. Seip fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed)
LH--Buckman 18 pass from Lott-Buzby (Thompson kick)
NS--Athouris 2 run (Reed kick)
LH--Safety
LH--Buckman 12 pass from Lott-Buzby (Thompson kick)
NS--Bruegman 26 pass from McGarvie (McGarvie run)
NS--Rhodes 12 run (Thompson kick)
NS--Rhodes 2 run (Thompson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: North Star--Athouris 17-85, McGarvie 6-30, Hernandez 6-27, Boutin 4-24, Hallett 1-7, Rhodes 4-18, Goff 2-(-2). Lincoln High--Lott-Buzby 12-31, Lorenz 2-5, Vyhlidal 7-4, Moody 5-(-2), Givens 1-3, Cruse 1-(-1), Montgomery 1-0, Liedle 1-(-15), Young 1-0.
Passing: North Star--McGarvie 9-14-1, 158; Boutin 1-2-0, 74. Lincoln High--Lott-Buzby 9-16-2, 169.
Receiving: North Star--Hallett 5-141, Elliott 1-23, Bruegman 1-26, Coffey 3-42. Lincoln High--Buckman 4-80, Lorenz 1-53, Idigima 1-22, Givens 1-5, Vyhlidal 1-9.
PALMYRA 66, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 0
|Omaha Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Palmyra
|22
|32
|12
|0
|--
|66
P--Erhart 23 run (run failed)
P--Waltke 15 pass from Erhart (Erhart run)
P--Pope 50 pass from Erhart (Erhart run)
P--Hatcher 50 run (Waltke pass from Hatcher)
P--Palm 27 pass from Hatcher (Dillon pass from Hatcher)
P--Waltke 9 pass from Hatcher (Waltke pass from Hatcher)
P--Erhart 0 fumble recovery (Palm run)
P--Dowding 4 run (conversion failed)
P--Waltke 10 pass from Erhart (conversion failed)
AQUINAS 27, BISHOP NEUMANN 13
|Aquinas
|7
|14
|0
|6
|--
|27
|Bishop Neumann
|0
|0
|0
|13
|--
|13
AQU--Napier 2 run (Prochaska kick)
AQU--Andel 3 run (kick blocked)
AQU--Thege 27 pass from Prochaska (Humlicek run)
AQU--Thege 2 run (kick failed)
BN--Wiese 25 run (pass failed)
BN--Wyllie 2 run (Pentico kick)
|AQU
|BN
|First downs
|19
|10
|Rushes-yards
|51-305
|26-71
|Passing yards
|52
|126
|Passing
|2-5-0
|8-13-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-35
|3-30
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Aquinas, Napier 14-78, Prochaska 10-78, Lavicky 8-17, Humlickek 3-28, Andel 9-66, Thege 5-29, Zitek 2-9. Bishop Neumann, Wyllie 6-17, Monger 7-30, Cada 3-minus-15, Swartz 4-minus-1, Wiese 6-40.
PASSING--AQU: Thege 1-4-0, 25; Prochaska 1-1-0, 27. BN: Cada, 8-13-0, 126.
RECEIVING--AQU: Napier 1-25, Thege 1-27. BN: Barry 3-48, Lynch 1-13, Wiese 1-7, Lautenschlager 1-45, Sabatka 1-4, Polacek 1-9.
GRETNA 30, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 7
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Gretna
|0
|14
|9
|7
|--
|30
LSW--Fritton 50 run (Bestmann kick)
GR--Alexander 90 pass from Marshall (Conoan kick)
GR--Marshall 15 pass from Flores (Conoan kick)
GR--Safety
GR--Weber 4 run (Conoan kick)
GR--Alexander 24 pass from Flores (Conoan kick)
|LSW
|GRE
|First downs
|Rushes-yards
|40-186
|23-51
|Passing yards
|93
|244
|Passing
|11-22
|17-25
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|10-85
|3-20
|Return yards
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--LSW: Arsiaga 17-51, McElhose 8-43, Fritton 5-62, Russell 1-(-7), Wright 8-37; GR: Marshall 16-48, Huber 3-0, Flores 2-(-2), Weber 2-5.
PASSING--LSW: Fritton 11-22-0-93; GR: Flores 16-24-2-154, Marshall 1-1-1-90.
RECEIVING—LSW: Baptista 4-49, Schmitt 3-26, Rothgeb 2-12, Buda 1-8, Arsiaga 1-(-2); GR: Alexander 8-147, Marshall 6-54, Lund 1-25, Scholl 1-10, Roll 1-4, Sillman 1-4.
RAYMOND CENTRAL 21, FILLMORE CENTRAL 13
RAYMOND--Conner Kreikemeier led Raymond Central on the ground and through the air, leading the team in rushing yards with 82 and supplying two rushing touchdowns while also throwing for 141 yards and a touchdown.
|Raymond Central
|7
|0
|14
|0
|--
|21
|Fillmore Central
|0
|0
|6
|7
|--
|13
RC--Kreikemeier 6 run (kick good)
RC--Kreikemeier 4 run (kick good)
RC--Nelson 50 pass from Kreikemeier (kick good)
FC--Stoner 90 kickoff return (kick failed)
FC--32 pass (kick good)
THAYER CENTRAL 58, SHELBY-RISING CITY 46
HEBRON--Dominic Stewart rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns while Logan Wiedel threw for 3 touchdowns and a QBR of 97.4.
|Shelby-Rising City
|6
|8
|12
|20
|--
|46
|Thayer Central
|14
|14
|14
|16
|--
|58
TC--Wiedel 45 run (conversion failed)
TC--Fischer 63 pass from Wiedel (Fischer from Wiedel)
SRC--Dutton-Mofford 15 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)
SRC--Brigham 2 run (Belt run)
TC--Stewart 10 run (Steward run)
TC--Stewart 52 run (conversion failed)
TC--Heinrichs 10 pass from Wiedel (Heinrichs from Wiedel)
SRC--White 13 run (conversion failed)
TC--Fischer 65 pass from Wiedel (conversion failed)
SRC--Wingard 1 run (conversion failed)
SRC--Brigham 13 pass from Belt (conversion failed)
TC--Stewart 12 run (Templin from Wiedel)
SRC--Dutton-Mofford 45 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)
TC--Stewart 46 run (Templin from Wiedel)
SRC--Brigham 17 pass from Wingard (Hoatson from Wingard)
CENTENNIAL 14, SUPERIOR 6
UTICA--Michael Nisly's 26-yard touchdown catch sealed the win for the Broncos.
|Superior
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
|Centennial
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
CEN--Gierhan 1 run (Gierhan kick)
SUP--54 run (conversion failed)
CEN--Mi. Nisley 26 pass from Ma. Nisly (Fehlhafer kick)
HOWELLS-DODGE 48, EAST BUTLER 28
|East Butler
|6
|0
|14
|8
|--
|28
|Howells-Dodge
|32
|14
|0
|2
|--
|48
HD--Brester 48 kickoff return (Belina run)
HD--Sindelar 9 pass from Tomcak (conversion failed)
HD--Sindelar 52 punt return (conversion failed)
HD--Belina 63 run (conversion failed)
EB--Malina 29 pass from Bohac (conversion failed)
HD--Brester 1 run (conversion failed)
HD--Tomcak 40 run (Belina run)
HD--Sindelar 1 run (conversion failed)
EB--Brecka 5 run (conversion failed)
EB--Brecka 53 pass from Bohac (Bohac run)
EB--Bouc 35 run (Brecka run)
HD--Team safety
BDS 56, DILLER-ODELL 8
|Diller-Odell
|2
|0
|0
|6
|--
|8
|BDS
|28
|22
|0
|6
|--
|56
BDS--Schroeder 76 kickoff return (Grote pass from Quinones)
DO--Team safety
BDS--Quinones 65 run (Quinones run)
BDS--Quinones 12 run (Quinones run)
BDS--Quinnones 6 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Mick 3 run (Quinones pass)
BDS--Mick 2 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Quinones 33 run (Mick run)
BDS--Schroeder 36 run (conversion failed)
DO--Engelman 3 run (conversion failed)
NORRIS 28, ELKHORN 18
|Norris
|0
|15
|13
|0
|--
|28
|Elkhorn
|5
|7
|0
|6
|--
|18
ELK--Houck 25 field goal
ELK--Team safety
ELK--Young 22 run (Houck kick)
NOR--Consbruck 85 kickoff return (Reeves kick)
NOR--Hood 12 pass from Hausmann (Hausmann run)
NOR--Hood 21 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Landgren 17 run (kick failed)
ELK--Christo 13 pass from Gutschow (pass failed)
|NOR
|ELK
|First downs
|8
|12
|Rushes-yards
|26-93
|41-89
|Passing yards
|138
|74
|Passing
|8-17-1
|12-25-1
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-yards
|7-43
|2-15
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--NOR: Landgren 8-33, Carnie 1-31, Hausmann 4-22, Gragert 7-16, Harvey 2-1, Consbruck 1-1, Hood 1-0, Team 2-(-11). ELK--Young 15-64, Johnson 10-46, Stec 3-12, Kroger 3-5, Team 1-(-6), Gragert 1-(-13), Gutschow 8-(-19).
PASSING--NOR--Hausmann 8-17-1-138. ELK--Gutschow 12-25-1-74.
RECEIVING--NOR: Hood 3-76, Carnie 3-52, Deveaux 1-8, Landgren 1-2. ELK: Christo 4-41, Stec 3-10, Grager 3-14, Young 2-9.
DAVID CITY 16, TWIN RIVER 6
|Twin River
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|David City
|0
|16
|0
|0
|--
|16
DC--53 run (Kracl kick)
DC--Team safety
DC--Vodicka 16 pass (Kracl kick)
TWR--35 run (conversion failed)
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 14, KEARNEY 10
|Lincoln Southeast
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
|Kearney
|7
|3
|0
|0
|--
|10
KEA--Pearson 1 run (Dakan kick)
KEA--Dakan 31 FG
LSE--Thomas 27 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
LSE--Buettenback 4 run (McCashland kick)
WILBER-CLATONIA 28, HASTINGS SC 7
|-Clatonia
|0
|22
|0
|6
|--
|28
|Hastings SC
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
HSC--Clark 4 run (Kudlacek good)
WC--Wenz 15 pass from Rosentraeder (kicked failed)
WC--Broz 36 pass from Rosentraeder (2-point conversion)
WC--Combs 61 kickoff return (2-point conversion)
WC--Homolka 40 pass from Rosentraeder (kick failed)
TRI COUNTY 44, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 0
|JCC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Tri County
|6
|24
|14
|0
|--
|44
TC--Holsing 11 run (conversion failed)
TC--Holsing 23 run (Siems pass from Lewandowski)
TC--Siems 69 run (Siems run)
TC--Lewandowski 43 pass from Siems (Beeson run)
TC--Lewandowski 31 pass from Siems (Siems run)
TC--Bales 2 run (conversion failed)
FALLS CITY 28, PLATTEVIEW 18
SPRINGFIELD -- Falls City took advantage of four Platteview turnovers, and racked up all of its 213 total yards on the ground.
|Falls City
|14
|6
|8
|0
|--
|28
|Platteview
|6
|0
|0
|12
|--
|18
FC--Aldana 1 run (conversion failed)
FC--Simon 7 run (Aldana run)
PV--31 run (kick failed)
FC--Simon 14 run (conversion failed)
FC--Simon 14 run (Butler run)
PV--45 run (conversion failed)
PV--28 pass (conversion failed)
