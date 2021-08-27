 Skip to main content
High school football summaries, 8/27
agate

High school football summaries, 8/27

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln High, 8.27

Lincoln High's Javon Leuty celebrates his touchdown against Lincoln North Star on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Seacrest Field.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

FREMONT 35, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

Fremont 14 14 --35 
Lincoln Northeast --

FRE—Moore 1 run (kick failed)

FRE—Moore 35 run (Limbach pass)

FRE—Moore 15 pass from Sintek (Jones kick)

FRE—Moore 2 run (Jones kick)

FRE—Smith 98 kickoff return (Jones kick)

FRE—Sellon 6 pass from Sintek (Jones kick)

GRETNA 21, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 13

Lincoln Southwest --13 
Gretna  14 --21 

G—Huber 3 run (Kramer kick)

LSW—Fritton 1 run (kick failed)

G—Team punt block (Kramer kick)

G—Flores 1 run (Kramer kick)

LSW—Welch 17 pass from Fritton (Carpenter kick)

LINCOLN HIGH 26, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 24

Lincoln High 13 --26 
Lincoln North Star  12 --24 

LHS--Ngoyi 69 pass from Buzby (Moreno kick) 

LHS--Hutchinson 37 pass from Buzby (kick failed)

LNS--Elliot 67 pass from Fredenburg (kick failed) 

LNS--Johnson 22 run (kick blocked) 

LHS--Ngoyi 75 pass from Buzby (Moreno kick) 

LNS--Seip 2 run (kick failed) 

LHS--Leuty 75 pass from Buzby (kick failed) 

LNS--Elliot 18 pass from Fredenburg (kick failed) 

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 29, OMAHA NORTH 19

Lincoln Southeast 715  29 
Omaha North 12 19 

ON--Porter 10 run (kick failed)

LSE--Buettenback 1 run (McCashland kick)

ON--K.Williams 12 pass from J. Williams (kick failed)

ON­--J. Williams 1 run (#43 kick good)

LSE--Appleget 21 pass from Buettenback (McCashland kick)

LSE--Barrett 25 pass from Appleget (Reddick run)

LSE--Buettenback 5 run (McCashland kick)

BEATRICE 47, RALSTON 21

BEATRICE—Deegan Nelson rushed for 112 yards and two scores for the Orangmen. Torrance Keehn added another 100 yards on the ground for Beatrice.

Ralston 13 --21 
Beatrice 14 21 12 --47 

RAL--Madden 20 run (Tatum run) 

BEA--Nelson 5 run (Salazar kick)

BEA--Nelson 9 run (Salazar kick

RAL--Tatum 8 run (kick failed)

RAL--O'Brien 12 pass from Acklie (Zinder kick)

BEA--Jurgens 95 kick return (Salazar kick)

BEA--Salazar interception return (Salazar kick)

BEA--Burroughs 7 run (kick failed)

BEA--Jobman 4 run (kick failed)

ELKHORN 20, NORRIS 18

Elkhorn 10 --20 
Norris  12 --18 

E--Stec 1 run (Houck kick)

E--Petersen 80 pass from Hunt (Houck kick)

N--Hausmann 1 run (kick blocked)

E—Houck 20 FG

N--Macklin 15 pass from Hausmann (pass failed)

N--Wahlstrom 27 pass from Hausmann (pass failed)

E--Houck 18 FG

YORK 28, CRETE 27, OT

Crete13 --27 
York14 --28 

C--Krach 4 run (kick failed)

Y--Snodgrass 53 pass from Seevers (Ivey kick)

C--Kracl 2 run (Amaya kick)

Y--Jensen 3 run (Ivey kick)

Y--Seevers 1 run (Ivey kick)

C--Scorys 14 pass from Schmeckpeper (run good)

Y--Seevers 3 run (Ivey kick)

C--Kracl 7 run (pass failed)

SEWARD 38, LEXINGTON 0

SEWARD—The Minutemen couldn't handle the Bluejay's Gavin Sukup, who flashed his skill all over the field, throwing for four touchdowns and running for one. 

Lexington --
Seward 22  --38 

SEW--Hackbart 23 pass from Sukup (kick good) 

SEW--Team safety 

SEW--Piskorski 21 pass from Sukup (conversion failed) 

SEW--Stroup 35 pass from Sukup (kick good) 

SEW--Sukup 5 run (kick good) 

SEW--13 pass from Sukup (kick failed) 

SEW--22 FG

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 17, AUBURN 16

Ashland-Greenwood 14 --17 
Auburn --16 

AUB--Tate Hug 6 run (Ryan Dixon run)

AG--Evan Shepard 23 FG

AUB--Dixon 2 run (Hug pass from Dixon)

AG--Logan Sobata 3 run (Evan Shepard kick)

AG--Shepard 17 pass from Dane Jacobsen (Shepard kick)

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 35, SYRACUSE 6

Lincoln Christian 14 21 --35 
Syracuse --

LC--Penrod 15 run (Ehlers kick)

LC--Sitzman 47 run (Ehlers kick)

LC--Penrod 8 run (Ehlers kick)

LC--Alvarez 70 run (kick failed)

LC--Bigler 5 run (Hohlen run)

S--Brammier 6 run (run failed)

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 68, OMAHA CONCORDIA 0

Lincoln Lutheran 27 14 13 14 --68 
Omaha Concordia --

LL--Jurgens 4 run (Stowell kick)

LL--Seeba 5 run (Stowell kick)

LL--Duitsman 22 fumble return (conversion failed)

LL--Pella 23 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)

LL--Jurgens 11 run (Stowell kick)

LL--Schmidt 37 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)

LL--Seeba 4 run (Stowell kick)

LL--Hoefs 15 run (conversion failed)

LL--Reilly 14 run (Claridge kick)

LL--55 interception return (Claridge kick)

MILFORD 14, MALCOLM 7

MILFORD—Jaxon Weyand had two touchdown passes, one to Ayden Shook and another to Seth Stutzman.

Malcolm --
Milford --14 

MIL--Shook 43 pass from Weyand (kick failed)

MIL--Stutzman 33 pass from Weyand (kick failed)

MIL--Girmus safety

MAL--Frank 1 run (kick good)

RAYMOND CENTRAL 25, FILLMORE CENTRAL 0

GENEVA—Rylan Stover threw one touchdown and ran for another to lead the Mustangs.

Raymond Central --25 
Fillmore Central --

RC--Bryce 10 run (kick failed)

RC--Otto 40 pass from Stover (run failed)

RC--M. Kreikemeier 1 run (kick blocked)

RC--Stover 7 run (C. Kreikemeier kick)

AQUINAS 27, BISHOP NEUMANN 0

DAVID CITY—Aquinas racked up 270 yards rushing and 71 yards passing in the shutout.

Bishop Neumann --
Aquinas 13 --27 

A--Andel 4 run (Prochaska kick)

A--Humlicek 18 run (kick failed)

A--Andel 4 run (Prochaska kick)

A--Andel 17 run (Prochaska kick)

CENTENNIAL 34, SUPERIOR 6

SUPERIOR—Maj Nissly led Centennial through the air and on the ground, recording 153 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 113 rushing yards and three rushing touchdown.

Centennial 14 --34 
Superior --

CEN--Nisly 67 run (Fehlhafer kick)

CEN--Nisly 1 run (Fehlhafer kick)

CEN--Zimmer 40 pass from Nisly (Fehlhafer kick failed)

SUP--8 pass (kick failed)

CEN--Nisly 8 run (Fehlhafer kick)

CEN--Dodson 3 run (Fehlhafer kick)

WILBER-CLATONIA 34, HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 20

Hastings SC13  --20 
Wilber-Clatonia20  --34 

WC--Combs 61 run (Ortiz kick) 

WC--Broz 36 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick) 

WC--Combs 2 pass from Rosentreader (kick failed) 

WC--Rosentreader 4 run (Ortiz kick) 

HSC--26 pass (kick good) 

WC--Combs 83 kick return (Ortiz kick) 

HSC--Shaw 65 run (kick good) 

HSC--13 run (kick failed) 

CROSS COUNTY 42, CLARKSON/LEIGH 22

STROMSBURG—Haiden Hild and Carter Seim combined for five touchdowns and 235 rushing yards, with Seim leading the way in rushing with 165 yards on 24 attempts.

Clarkson/Leigh --22 
Cross County 14 14 14 --42 

C/L--2 run (2-point conversion)

CC--Hollinger 29 pass from Lundstrom (conversion failed)

CC--Seim 25 run (Lundstrom run)

CC--Hild 2 run (Seim run)

C/L--65 run (conversion failed)

CC--Seim 4 run (conversion failed)

CC--Hild 7 run (conversion failed)

C/L--1 run (2-point conversion)

CC--Hild 5 run (Seim run)

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 74, MEAD 50

MEAD—Cade Hosier carried the Knights to a win, rushing for 362 yards on 20 carries with four touchdowns, including a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return. 

Elmwood-Murdock16 22 24 12  --74 
Mead20 22  --50 

 

HOWELLS-DODGE 58, EAST BUTLER 0

BRAINARD—Brittin Sindelar affected all aspects of the game for Howells-Dodge, running and throwing for a touchdown while returning a punt for a score to help lead the Wolverines to the blowout win. 

Howells-Dodge22 16 14  --58 
East Butler --

HD--Nelson 45 run (Belina run) 

HD--Sindelar 65 punt return (Belina run) 

HD--Brester 1 run (conversion failed) 

HD--Sindelar 8 run (Sindelar run) 

HD--Perrin 32 pass from Sindelar (Belina run) 

HD--Belina 1 run (conversion failed) 

HD--Brichacek 19 run (conversion failed) 

HD--Fiala 3 run (Brichacek run) 

LOURDES CC 59, FALLS CITY SH 42

Lourdes CC24 14 14 --59 
Falls City SH12 14  --42 

LCC--Kearney 2 run (run failed) 

SH--Keithley 5 run (pass failed) 

SH--Jordan 1 run (run failed) 

LCC--Lee 35 pass from Miller (Tesarerk pass from Miller)

SH--Jordan 7 run (Keithley run) 

LCC--Miller 61 run (Lee pass from Miller) 

LCC--Miller 28 run (Kearney pass from Miller) 

LCC--Aldana 5 run (kick failed) 

SH--Jordan 7 run (Jordan run) 

LCC--Miller 28 run (Kearney pass from Miller) 

SH--Foreschl 24 pass from Jordan (run failed) 

LCC--Lee 28 pass from Miller (Howard kick) 

LCC--Kearney 5 pass from Miller (Howard kick) 

SH--Froeschl 20 pass from Jordan (Jordan run) 

TRI COUNTY 36, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 18

Tri County 16 --36 
Johnson County Central --18 

WEEPING WATER 44, FREEMAN 38

ADAMS—Hunter Mortimer was Weeping Water's leading passer and rusher, accumulating 92 pass yards, one passing touchdown, 83 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Weeping Water 814 14--44
Freeman 6240--38

WW--14 run (Mortimer run)

F--Archer 4 run (conversion failed)

F--Archer 21 run (Niles run)

F--Ruse 7 run (Niles run)

WW--Essary 73 kickoff return (Essary run)

WW--Mortimer 39 pass from Essary (conversion failed)

F--Niles 42 pass from Ruse (Archer run)

WW--Mortimer 35 run (conversion failed)

WW--Essary 70 pass from Mortimer (two-point conversion)

F--Niles 27 pass from Ruse (Niles run)

WW--Rhodes 38 pass (Rhodes run)

JOHNSON BROCK 72, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 14

Nebraska Lutheran 14 --14 
Johnson-Brock 2236 --72 

JB--Pelican 17 run (two-point conversion)

JB--Benham fumble recovery (two-point conversion)

JB--Van Winkle 20 pass from Fossenbarger (two-point try failed)

JB--Fossenbarger 36 run (two-point conversion)

JB--Fossenbarger 20 interception return (two-point try failed)

JB--Fossenbarger 8 run (two-point try failed)

JB--Van Winkle 2 pass from Fossenberger (two-point conversion)

JB--Behrends 37 run (two-point conversion)

JB--Pelican 60 run (two-point conversion)

NL--Hueske 4 pass from Richert (two-point try failed)

JB--Behrends two-point conversion return (two-point try failed)

NL--Hueske 60 pass from Richert (two-point conversion)

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 39, ST. EDWARD 16

St. Edward --16 
Parkview Christian26  --39 

PC--Ulrich 40 pass from Colbert (kick failed) 

PC--Page 55 run (Page kick) 

PC--Rohrbaugh 4 run (kick failed) 

PC--Page 50 pass from Colbert (Page kick) 

SE--Mowrey 14 run (kick good) 

SE--45 pass (kick good) 

PC--Rohrbaugh 4 run (Bayliss pass) 

MERIDIAN 46, DORCHESTER 28

DORCHESTER--Meridian rushed for 264 yards, led by Dylan Peterson with 152 yards on 21 attempts and two touchdowns.

Meridian 24 14 --46 
Dorchester 14 --28 

MER--Peterson 2 (Herrera kick)

MER--Dennis 22 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)

MER--Sones 21 fumble return (Herrera kick)

DOR--Gonzalez 2 run (Gonzalez kick)

MER--Peterson 8 run (Herrera kick)

DOR--Ladely 39 pass from Drake (Gonzalez kick)

MER--Adam 14 run (Herrera kick)

MER--Adam 2 run (Herrera kick failed)

DOR--Tachovsky 9 run (Gonzalez kick)

DOR--Tachovsky 6 run (Gonzalez kick failed)

MINDEN 49, FAIRBURY 8

MINDEN—The Whipppets put up 333 yards of total offense, with both Carter Harsin and Austin Lutkemeier scoring two touchdowns. 

Fairbury --
Minden 22 13  --49 

MIN--Fries 14 run (Ciprian kick) 

MIN--54 fumble return (Lutkemeier run) 

MIN--Lutkemeier 8 run (Lutkemeier run) 

MIN--Lutkemeier 2 run (kick failed) 

MIN--Harsin 1 run (Ciprian kick) 

MIN--Harsin 35 run (Ciprian kick) 

MIN--Kuehn 2 run (Ciprian kick) 

FAI--92 kickoff return (McCown kick)

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

