High school football summaries, 8/27

FREMONT 35, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
|Fremont
|14
|7
|14
|0
|--
|35
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
FRE—Moore 1 run (kick failed)
FRE—Moore 35 run (Limbach pass)
FRE—Moore 15 pass from Sintek (Jones kick)
FRE—Moore 2 run (Jones kick)
FRE—Smith 98 kickoff return (Jones kick)
FRE—Sellon 6 pass from Sintek (Jones kick)
GRETNA 21, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 13
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|6
|0
|7
|--
|13
|Gretna
|0
|7
|14
|0
|--
|21
G—Huber 3 run (Kramer kick)
LSW—Fritton 1 run (kick failed)
G—Team punt block (Kramer kick)
G—Flores 1 run (Kramer kick)
LSW—Welch 17 pass from Fritton (Carpenter kick)
LINCOLN HIGH 26, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 24
|Lincoln High
|7
|13
|0
|6
|--
|26
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|12
|6
|6
|--
|24
LHS--Ngoyi 69 pass from Buzby (Moreno kick)
LHS--Hutchinson 37 pass from Buzby (kick failed)
LNS--Elliot 67 pass from Fredenburg (kick failed)
LNS--Johnson 22 run (kick blocked)
LHS--Ngoyi 75 pass from Buzby (Moreno kick)
LNS--Seip 2 run (kick failed)
LHS--Leuty 75 pass from Buzby (kick failed)
LNS--Elliot 18 pass from Fredenburg (kick failed)
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 29, OMAHA NORTH 19
|Lincoln Southeast
|7
|0
|15
|7
|29
|Omaha North
|12
|7
|0
|0
|19
ON--Porter 10 run (kick failed)
LSE--Buettenback 1 run (McCashland kick)
ON--K.Williams 12 pass from J. Williams (kick failed)
ON--J. Williams 1 run (#43 kick good)
LSE--Appleget 21 pass from Buettenback (McCashland kick)
LSE--Barrett 25 pass from Appleget (Reddick run)
LSE--Buettenback 5 run (McCashland kick)
BEATRICE 47, RALSTON 21
BEATRICE—Deegan Nelson rushed for 112 yards and two scores for the Orangmen. Torrance Keehn added another 100 yards on the ground for Beatrice.
|Ralston
|8
|13
|0
|0
|--
|21
|Beatrice
|0
|14
|21
|12
|--
|47
RAL--Madden 20 run (Tatum run)
BEA--Nelson 5 run (Salazar kick)
BEA--Nelson 9 run (Salazar kick
RAL--Tatum 8 run (kick failed)
RAL--O'Brien 12 pass from Acklie (Zinder kick)
BEA--Jurgens 95 kick return (Salazar kick)
BEA--Salazar interception return (Salazar kick)
BEA--Burroughs 7 run (kick failed)
BEA--Jobman 4 run (kick failed)
ELKHORN 20, NORRIS 18
|Elkhorn
|7
|10
|0
|3
|--
|20
|Norris
|0
|6
|0
|12
|--
|18
E--Stec 1 run (Houck kick)
E--Petersen 80 pass from Hunt (Houck kick)
N--Hausmann 1 run (kick blocked)
E—Houck 20 FG
N--Macklin 15 pass from Hausmann (pass failed)
N--Wahlstrom 27 pass from Hausmann (pass failed)
E--Houck 18 FG
YORK 28, CRETE 27, OT
|Crete
|0
|13
|0
|8
|6
|--
|27
|York
|0
|14
|7
|0
|7
|--
|28
C--Krach 4 run (kick failed)
Y--Snodgrass 53 pass from Seevers (Ivey kick)
C--Kracl 2 run (Amaya kick)
Y--Jensen 3 run (Ivey kick)
Y--Seevers 1 run (Ivey kick)
C--Scorys 14 pass from Schmeckpeper (run good)
Y--Seevers 3 run (Ivey kick)
C--Kracl 7 run (pass failed)
SEWARD 38, LEXINGTON 0
SEWARD—The Minutemen couldn't handle the Bluejay's Gavin Sukup, who flashed his skill all over the field, throwing for four touchdowns and running for one.
|Lexington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Seward
|7
|22
|9
|0
|--
|38
SEW--Hackbart 23 pass from Sukup (kick good)
SEW--Team safety
SEW--Piskorski 21 pass from Sukup (conversion failed)
SEW--Stroup 35 pass from Sukup (kick good)
SEW--Sukup 5 run (kick good)
SEW--13 pass from Sukup (kick failed)
SEW--22 FG
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 17, AUBURN 16
|Ashland-Greenwood
|0
|3
|0
|14
|--
|17
|Auburn
|8
|8
|0
|0
|--
|16
AUB--Tate Hug 6 run (Ryan Dixon run)
AG--Evan Shepard 23 FG
AUB--Dixon 2 run (Hug pass from Dixon)
AG--Logan Sobata 3 run (Evan Shepard kick)
AG--Shepard 17 pass from Dane Jacobsen (Shepard kick)
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 35, SYRACUSE 6
|Lincoln Christian
|14
|21
|0
|0
|--
|35
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
LC--Penrod 15 run (Ehlers kick)
LC--Sitzman 47 run (Ehlers kick)
LC--Penrod 8 run (Ehlers kick)
LC--Alvarez 70 run (kick failed)
LC--Bigler 5 run (Hohlen run)
S--Brammier 6 run (run failed)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 68, OMAHA CONCORDIA 0
|Lincoln Lutheran
|27
|14
|13
|14
|--
|68
|Omaha Concordia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
LL--Jurgens 4 run (Stowell kick)
LL--Seeba 5 run (Stowell kick)
LL--Duitsman 22 fumble return (conversion failed)
LL--Pella 23 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)
LL--Jurgens 11 run (Stowell kick)
LL--Schmidt 37 pass from Duitsman (Stowell kick)
LL--Seeba 4 run (Stowell kick)
LL--Hoefs 15 run (conversion failed)
LL--Reilly 14 run (Claridge kick)
LL--55 interception return (Claridge kick)
MILFORD 14, MALCOLM 7
MILFORD—Jaxon Weyand had two touchdown passes, one to Ayden Shook and another to Seth Stutzman.
|Malcolm
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
|Milford
|6
|6
|2
|0
|--
|14
MIL--Shook 43 pass from Weyand (kick failed)
MIL--Stutzman 33 pass from Weyand (kick failed)
MIL--Girmus safety
MAL--Frank 1 run (kick good)
RAYMOND CENTRAL 25, FILLMORE CENTRAL 0
GENEVA—Rylan Stover threw one touchdown and ran for another to lead the Mustangs.
|Raymond Central
|6
|6
|6
|7
|--
|25
|Fillmore Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
RC--Bryce 10 run (kick failed)
RC--Otto 40 pass from Stover (run failed)
RC--M. Kreikemeier 1 run (kick blocked)
RC--Stover 7 run (C. Kreikemeier kick)
AQUINAS 27, BISHOP NEUMANN 0
DAVID CITY—Aquinas racked up 270 yards rushing and 71 yards passing in the shutout.
|Bishop Neumann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Aquinas
|0
|13
|7
|7
|--
|27
A--Andel 4 run (Prochaska kick)
A--Humlicek 18 run (kick failed)
A--Andel 4 run (Prochaska kick)
A--Andel 17 run (Prochaska kick)
CENTENNIAL 34, SUPERIOR 6
SUPERIOR—Maj Nissly led Centennial through the air and on the ground, recording 153 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 113 rushing yards and three rushing touchdown.
|Centennial
|14
|6
|7
|7
|--
|34
|Superior
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
CEN--Nisly 67 run (Fehlhafer kick)
CEN--Nisly 1 run (Fehlhafer kick)
CEN--Zimmer 40 pass from Nisly (Fehlhafer kick failed)
SUP--8 pass (kick failed)
CEN--Nisly 8 run (Fehlhafer kick)
CEN--Dodson 3 run (Fehlhafer kick)
WILBER-CLATONIA 34, HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 20
|Hastings SC
|0
|7
|0
|13
|--
|20
|Wilber-Clatonia
|20
|7
|7
|0
|--
|34
WC--Combs 61 run (Ortiz kick)
WC--Broz 36 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)
WC--Combs 2 pass from Rosentreader (kick failed)
WC--Rosentreader 4 run (Ortiz kick)
HSC--26 pass (kick good)
WC--Combs 83 kick return (Ortiz kick)
HSC--Shaw 65 run (kick good)
HSC--13 run (kick failed)
CROSS COUNTY 42, CLARKSON/LEIGH 22
STROMSBURG—Haiden Hild and Carter Seim combined for five touchdowns and 235 rushing yards, with Seim leading the way in rushing with 165 yards on 24 attempts.
|Clarkson/Leigh
|0
|8
|6
|8
|--
|22
|Cross County
|0
|14
|14
|14
|--
|42
C/L--2 run (2-point conversion)
CC--Hollinger 29 pass from Lundstrom (conversion failed)
CC--Seim 25 run (Lundstrom run)
CC--Hild 2 run (Seim run)
C/L--65 run (conversion failed)
CC--Seim 4 run (conversion failed)
CC--Hild 7 run (conversion failed)
C/L--1 run (2-point conversion)
CC--Hild 5 run (Seim run)
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 74, MEAD 50
MEAD—Cade Hosier carried the Knights to a win, rushing for 362 yards on 20 carries with four touchdowns, including a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return.
|Elmwood-Murdock
|16
|22
|24
|12
|--
|74
|Mead
|20
|22
|0
|8
|--
|50
HOWELLS-DODGE 58, EAST BUTLER 0
BRAINARD—Brittin Sindelar affected all aspects of the game for Howells-Dodge, running and throwing for a touchdown while returning a punt for a score to help lead the Wolverines to the blowout win.
|Howells-Dodge
|22
|16
|6
|14
|--
|58
|East Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
HD--Nelson 45 run (Belina run)
HD--Sindelar 65 punt return (Belina run)
HD--Brester 1 run (conversion failed)
HD--Sindelar 8 run (Sindelar run)
HD--Perrin 32 pass from Sindelar (Belina run)
HD--Belina 1 run (conversion failed)
HD--Brichacek 19 run (conversion failed)
HD--Fiala 3 run (Brichacek run)
LOURDES CC 59, FALLS CITY SH 42
|Lourdes CC
|6
|24
|14
|14
|--
|59
|Falls City SH
|12
|8
|8
|14
|--
|42
LCC--Kearney 2 run (run failed)
SH--Keithley 5 run (pass failed)
SH--Jordan 1 run (run failed)
LCC--Lee 35 pass from Miller (Tesarerk pass from Miller)
SH--Jordan 7 run (Keithley run)
LCC--Miller 61 run (Lee pass from Miller)
LCC--Miller 28 run (Kearney pass from Miller)
LCC--Aldana 5 run (kick failed)
SH--Jordan 7 run (Jordan run)
LCC--Miller 28 run (Kearney pass from Miller)
SH--Foreschl 24 pass from Jordan (run failed)
LCC--Lee 28 pass from Miller (Howard kick)
LCC--Kearney 5 pass from Miller (Howard kick)
SH--Froeschl 20 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)
TRI COUNTY 36, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 18
|Tri County
|6
|6
|8
|16
|--
|36
|Johnson County Central
|6
|6
|6
|0
|--
|18
WEEPING WATER 44, FREEMAN 38
ADAMS—Hunter Mortimer was Weeping Water's leading passer and rusher, accumulating 92 pass yards, one passing touchdown, 83 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
|Weeping Water
|8
|14
|14
|8
|--
|44
|Freeman
|6
|24
|0
|8
|--
|38
WW--14 run (Mortimer run)
F--Archer 4 run (conversion failed)
F--Archer 21 run (Niles run)
F--Ruse 7 run (Niles run)
WW--Essary 73 kickoff return (Essary run)
WW--Mortimer 39 pass from Essary (conversion failed)
F--Niles 42 pass from Ruse (Archer run)
WW--Mortimer 35 run (conversion failed)
WW--Essary 70 pass from Mortimer (two-point conversion)
F--Niles 27 pass from Ruse (Niles run)
WW--Rhodes 38 pass (Rhodes run)
JOHNSON BROCK 72, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 14
|Nebraska Lutheran
|0
|0
|0
|14
|--
|14
|Johnson-Brock
|22
|36
|8
|6
|--
|72
JB--Pelican 17 run (two-point conversion)
JB--Benham fumble recovery (two-point conversion)
JB--Van Winkle 20 pass from Fossenbarger (two-point try failed)
JB--Fossenbarger 36 run (two-point conversion)
JB--Fossenbarger 20 interception return (two-point try failed)
JB--Fossenbarger 8 run (two-point try failed)
JB--Van Winkle 2 pass from Fossenberger (two-point conversion)
JB--Behrends 37 run (two-point conversion)
JB--Pelican 60 run (two-point conversion)
NL--Hueske 4 pass from Richert (two-point try failed)
JB--Behrends two-point conversion return (two-point try failed)
NL--Hueske 60 pass from Richert (two-point conversion)
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 39, ST. EDWARD 16
|St. Edward
|0
|8
|8
|0
|--
|16
|Parkview Christian
|6
|26
|0
|7
|--
|39
PC--Ulrich 40 pass from Colbert (kick failed)
PC--Page 55 run (Page kick)
PC--Rohrbaugh 4 run (kick failed)
PC--Page 50 pass from Colbert (Page kick)
SE--Mowrey 14 run (kick good)
SE--45 pass (kick good)
PC--Rohrbaugh 4 run (Bayliss pass)
MERIDIAN 46, DORCHESTER 28
DORCHESTER--Meridian rushed for 264 yards, led by Dylan Peterson with 152 yards on 21 attempts and two touchdowns.
|Meridian
|24
|8
|14
|0
|--
|46
|Dorchester
|0
|8
|6
|14
|--
|28
MER--Peterson 2 (Herrera kick)
MER--Dennis 22 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)
MER--Sones 21 fumble return (Herrera kick)
DOR--Gonzalez 2 run (Gonzalez kick)
MER--Peterson 8 run (Herrera kick)
DOR--Ladely 39 pass from Drake (Gonzalez kick)
MER--Adam 14 run (Herrera kick)
MER--Adam 2 run (Herrera kick failed)
DOR--Tachovsky 9 run (Gonzalez kick)
DOR--Tachovsky 6 run (Gonzalez kick failed)
MINDEN 49, FAIRBURY 8
MINDEN—The Whipppets put up 333 yards of total offense, with both Carter Harsin and Austin Lutkemeier scoring two touchdowns.
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Minden
|22
|13
|7
|7
|--
|49
MIN--Fries 14 run (Ciprian kick)
MIN--54 fumble return (Lutkemeier run)
MIN--Lutkemeier 8 run (Lutkemeier run)
MIN--Lutkemeier 2 run (kick failed)
MIN--Harsin 1 run (Ciprian kick)
MIN--Harsin 35 run (Ciprian kick)
MIN--Kuehn 2 run (Ciprian kick)
FAI--92 kickoff return (McCown kick)
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.