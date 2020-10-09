High school football summaries, 10/9

COLUMBUS 34, LINCOLN PIUS X 24
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|16
|0
|8
|--
|24
|Columbus
|0
|20
|0
|14
|--
|34
C--Mickey 8 run (kick failed)
P--Barrett 70 run (kick failed)
P--McCabe 21 FG
C--Esch 57 run (Thompson kick)
P--Easley 58 pass from Sawtelle (McCabe kick)
C--Hausmann 23 pass from Mickey (Thompson kick)
C--Mickey 8 run (Thompson kick)
C--Van Dyke 1 interception return (Thompson kick)
P--Post 46 pass from Chapelle (two-point conversion)
KEARNEY 34, LINCOLN HIGH 0
|Kearney
|21
|6
|7
|0
|--
|34
|Lincoln High
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
K--Wise 35 run (Dakan kick)
K--Pearson 15 run (Dakan kick)
K--Glandt 31 pass from Pearson (Dakan kick)
K--Miller 15 pass from Pearson (Kick failed)
K--Duttenhoffer 1 run (Dakan kick)
|KHS
|LHS
|First downs
|19
|6
|Rushes-yards
|40-249
|29-76
|Passing yards
|167
|44
|Passing
|15-23
|2-8
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|11-117
|6-56
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Kearney, Green 12-55, Dutenhoffer 9-71, Wise 8-63, Pearson 7-44, Miller 3-17, Molina 1-(-1). Lincoln High, Lott-Buzby 8-6, Vyhlidal 7-19, Montgomery 6-27, Gaines 5-8, Hutchinson 3-16.
PASSING--Kearney, Pearson 15-22-2-167, Miller 0-1-0-0. Lincoln High, Lott-Buzby 2-7-0-44, Hutchinson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING--Kearney, Miller 3-44, Johnson 3-21, Glandt 2-35, Schall 2-32, Bean 2-14, Luthans 2-14, Denney 1-7. Lincoln High, Buckman 1-31, Hillhouse 1-13.
LINCOLN EAST 21, NORTH PLATTE 7
|North Platte
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Lincoln East
|14
|7
|0
|0
|--
|21
LE--Stephenson 5 run (Gorr kick)
LE--Erikson 8 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Epp 7 run (Gorr kick)
NP--Ruffin 49 pass from Tonkinson (Tilford kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--North Platte, Roblee 9-48, Tilford 8-40, Tonkinson 7-53, Ruffin 7-65, Genatone 16-70, Janas 3-(-3), Team 1-(-9). East, Stephenson 9-30, Schneider 1-(-2), Walters 9-29, Springer 2-(-1), Epp 12-74, Welch 4-19, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING--North Platte, Tonkinson 5-12-1, 133. East, Walters 9-21-2, 106.
RECEIVING--North Platte, Kaminski 1-40, Wright 3-44, Ruffin 1-49. East, Greisen 1-4, Welch 1-(-1), Van Meter 1-13, Schneider 2-25, Erikson 2-43, Friesen 2-22.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 49, BELLEVUE EAST 16
|Lincoln Southeast
|21
|14
|14
|0
|--
|49
|Bellevue East
|0
|8
|0
|8
|--
|16
LSE--Bridger 33 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--Thompson 15 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
LSE--Branch 40 interception return (McCashland kick)
LSE--Bridger 5 run (McCashland kick)
BE--5 run (conversion good)
LSE--Buettenback 2 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--Bridger 1 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--Buettenback 6 run (McCashland kick)
BE--95 fumble return (conversion good)
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 25, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 14
|Papillion-La Vista
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|6
|6
|13
|--
|25
LSW--Rink 3 pass from Fritton (pass failed)
PLV--Price 13 pass from Pirtle (Hylok kick)
PLV--Hurst 63 pass from Pirtle (Hylok kick)
LSW--Baptista 33 pass from Fritton (pass failed)
LSW--Miller 59 pass from Fritton (pass failed)
LSW--Rahe 60 interception return (Bestmann kick)
BEATRICE 33, SEWARD 28
BEATRICE--Seward battled back from a 26-7 deficit to pull within 26-21, but Jace Pethound's touchdown helped the Orangemen pull away.
|Seward
|7
|0
|7
|14
|--
|28
|Beatrice
|13
|13
|0
|7
|--
|33
BEA--Nelson 71 run (kick failed)
SEW--Hackbart 66 pass from Sukup (kick good)
BEA--Pethound 67 run (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Jurgens 39 run (Rodriguez kick)
BEA--Nelson 4 run (kick failed)
SEW--Bisbee 4 run (kick good)
SEW--Ruth 6 pass from Sukup (kick good)
BEA--Pethound 7 run (Rodriguez kick)
SEW--NA (kick good)
NORRIS 47, CRETE 8
FIRTH--Cooper Hausmann tossed four touchdown passes, including three to Bryson Schultz.
|Crete
|0
|0
|8
|0
|--
|8
|Norris
|7
|14
|20
|6
|--
|47
NOR--Schultz 53 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Schultz 3 run (Reeves kick)
NOR--Schultz 64 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Schultz 38 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Spaulding 17 interception return (Reeves kick)
CRE--3 run (Schmeckpeper run)
NOR--Carnie 47 pass from Hausmann (kick failed)
NOR--Meyer 43 pass from Amend (kick failed)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 47, WAHOO 22
|Ashland-Greenwood
|7
|14
|20
|6
|--
|47
|Wahoo
|6
|8
|0
|8
|--
|22
AG--Schuster 15 run (Grauerholz kick)
WS--Ludvick 57 run (kick failed)
AG--Schuster 4 run (Grauerholz kick)
WS--Pokorny 62 run (Hancock pass from Nelson)
AG--Zimmerman 4 run (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Schuster 86 run (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Jacobsen 48 run (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Zimmerman 38 pass from Jacobsen (kick failed)
AG--Schuster 57 run (kick failed)
WS--Bordovsky 10 run (Hancock run)
|AG
|WAH
|First downs
|19
|10
|Rushes-yards
|51-436
|32-255
|Passing yards
|67
|48
|Passing
|4-6
|3-8
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-yards
|4-32
|0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--AG: Schuster 19-268, Jacobsen 13-121, Upton 5-21, Beetison 4-17, Buller 4-10, Zimmerman 3-2, Carroll 1-(-1) Team 1-(-2). WHS: Pokorny 10-101, Waido 12-97, Bordovsky 4-30, Nelson 6-27.
PASSING--AG: Jacobsen 4-6-0-67. WHS: Nelson 3-8-1-48.
RECEIVING--AG: Zimmerman 4-67. WHS: Hancock 2-35, Bordovsky 1-13.
AUBURN 56, NEBRASKA CITY 15
AUBURN--Daniel Frary caught two touchdowns and had a pick-six, as the C-1 No. 8 Bulldogs improved to 6-1.
|Nebraska City
|8
|0
|7
|0
|--
|15
|Auburn
|8
|14
|12
|22
|--
|56
AUB--Binder 71 kick return (Clark run)
NC--Thuokok 26 pass from Nelson (Nelson run)
AUB--Hall 4 run (Dixson run)
AUB--Frary 8 pass from Dixson (run failed)
NC--Thompson 37 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez kick)
AUB--Frary 12 pass from Dixson (run failed)
AUB--Clark 64 run (pass failed)
AUB--Dixson 13 run (Binder run)
AUB--Frary 39 interception return (Dixson run)
AUB--Clark 8 run (run failed)
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 38, FAIRBURY 8
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Lincoln Christian
|21
|14
|3
|0
|--
|38
LC--Burgher 10 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Burgher 5 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Dworak 17 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Doty 37 pass from Koch (Sauberan kick)
LC--Dworak 1 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Sauberan 38 FG
FB--1 run (two-point conversion)
MALCOLM 14, RAYMOND CENTRAL 6
MALCOLM--Malcolm Saltzman and Gavin Zoucha both scored rushing touchdowns for the Clippers.
|Raymond Central
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Malcolm
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
R--Nelson 40 pass from Kreikemeier (kick failed)
M--Saltzman 1 run (kick good)
M--Zoucha 3 run (kick good)
MILFORD 28, FALLS CITY 21
FALLS CITY--Carson Simon's 4-yard touchdown run and the ensuing extra point tied the game at 21 early in the fourth quarter, but Milford regained the lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes. Falls City reached the Tigers' 24-yard line on its last drive before turning the ball over on downs.
|Milford
|21
|0
|0
|7
|--
|28
|Falls City
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
MIL--30 run (kick good)
MIL--1 run (kick good)
FC--Butler 4 run (Aldana kick)
MIL--45 run (kick good)
FC--Heckenlively 6 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Simon 4 run (Aldana kick)
MIL--19 pass (kick good)
AQUINAS 42, DAVID CITY 7
DAVID CITY--The Class C-2 No. 4 Monarchs used a 35-point first half, including two touchdowns from Michael Andel, to storm pass their rivals.
|Aquinas
|21
|14
|0
|7
|--
|42
|David City
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
AQ--Humlicek 8 run (Cech kick)
AQ--Chromy fumble return (Cech kick)
AQ--Andel 4 run (Cech)
AQ--Andel 2 run (Cech kick)
AQ--Thege 1 run (Cech kick)
AQ--Oltmer 15 run (Cech kick)
DC--Kracl 61 pass from Vodicka (Kracl kick)
BISHOP NEUMANN 19, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 7
|Lincoln Lutheran
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
|Bishop Neumann
|0
|10
|3
|6
|--
|19
BN--Pentico 34 FG
BN--Wiese 57 run (Pentico kick)
LL--Seeba 4 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Pentico 41 FG
BN--Wiese 3 run (conversion failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--LL: Seeba 26-75, Reilly 1-9, Duitsman 7-(-)3, Team 4-0.
PASSING--LL: Duitsman 12-25-3-146.
RECEIVING--LL: J. Puelz 4-63, Ringler 5-58, J. Puelz 3-38.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 56, CONESTOGA 8
ELMWOOD--Reid Fletcher threw for three touchdowns while Cade Hosier ran for two scores as the Knights.
|Conestoga
|8
|0
|0
|0
|--
|8
|Elmwood-Murdock
|12
|24
|7
|13
|--
|56
CON--Nolting 1 run (Nolting run)
EM--Vonrentzell 12 pass from Fletcher (Kick fail)
EM--Coleman 20 pass from Fletcher (Run failed)
EM--Hosier 6 run (Conversion failed)
CON--Team safety
EM--Hosier 19 run (Conversion failed)
EM--Arent 16 pass from Fletcher (Coleman kick)
EM--Coleman 24 kick
EM--Arent 30 pass from Fletcher (Coleman kick)
EM--Hosier 29 run (Coleman kick)
EM--Rikli 33 run (Conversion failed)
FILLMORE CENTRAL 28, WOOD RIVER/SHELTON 6
GENEVA--Jake Stoner ran for 279 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries to lead the Panthers.
|Wood River/Shelton
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Fillmore Central
|0
|14
|7
|7
|--
|28
WRS--Cheney 3 run (kick failed)
FC--Stoner 5 run (Lauby kick)
FC--Stoner 17 run (Lauby kick)
FC--Stoner 30 run (Lauby kick)
FC--Stoner 68 run (Lauby kick)
ORD 36, SUTTON 16
ORD--Zach Smith threw for 189 yards and four TDs to lead Ord. Paxton Olson rushed for 79 yards for Sutton.
|Sutton
|7
|7
|0
|2
|--
|16
|Ord
|7
|14
|14
|0
|--
|35
ORD--Stevens 65 pass from Smith (Meyer kick)
SUT--75 run (Anderson kick)
ORD--Riles 31 pass from Smith (Meyer kick)
SUT--Olson 7 run (Anderson kick)
ORD--Meyer 22 pass from Smith (Meyer kick)
ORD--Smith 15 run (Meyer kick)
ORD--DeRiso 23 pass from Smith (Meyer kick)
SUT--Safety
WILBER-CLATONIA 49, CENTENNIAL 21
|Wilber-Clatonia
|14
|12
|0
|23
|--
|49
|Centennial
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
C--Bargen 21 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan kick)
WC--1 run (Homolka run)
WC--Combs 7 run (kick failed)
WC--Combs 28 run (conversion failed)
C--Bargen 33 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan kick)
WC--1 run (conversion failed)
C--Gierhan 23 run (Gierhan kick)
WC--Homolka 1 run (Homolka run)
WC--Thompson 12 run (conversion good)
WC--25 run (kick good)
YUTAN 42, SYRACUSE 0
|Yutan
|7
|20
|15
|0
|--
|42
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
Y--38 pass from (kick good)
Y--2 run (kick good)
Y--42 pass from (kick good)
Y--16 pass from (kick failed)
Y--15 run (2-point conversion)
Y--24 run (kick good)
CROSS COUNTY 62, EAST BUTLER 22
|Cross County
|38
|24
|0
|0
|--
|62
|East Butler
|0
|6
|16
|0
|--
|22
CC--Seim 22 run (Noyd run)
CC--Seim 30 run (Noyd run)
CC--Noyd 22 run (run failed)
CC--Noyd 48 run (Seim run)
CC--Rystrom 3 run (Seim run)
CC--Seim 15 run (Noyd run)
EB--Bouc 7 run (pass failed)
CC--Noyd 45 run (Seim run)
CC--Noyd 12 run (Seim run)
EB--Brecka 11 run (Brecka run)
EB--Bouc 26 run (Bouc run)
EMF 38, HEARTLAND 28
EXETER--Breckan Schulter ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Timberwolves.
|Heartland
|8
|6
|14
|0
|--
|28
|EMF
|8
|6
|16
|8
|--
|38
EMF--Svehla 12 pass from Weber (Beethe pass from Weber)
H--Reiger 21 pass from Peters (Boehr run)
H--Boehr 3 run (run failed)
EMF--Schulter 13 pass from Weber (pass failed)
H--Spencer interception return (run failed)
EMF--Newsome 44 run (Svehla pass from Weber)
EMF--Newsome 2 run (Weber run)
H--Peters 69 kick return (Boehr run)
EMF--Schulter 5 run (Beethe pass from Weber)
THAYER CENTRAL 42, SOUTHERN 6
HEBRON--Logan Wiedel got it done on the ground for Thayer Central. Wiedel totaled 82 yards on 11 carries for two touchdowns. Cameron Schulte pitched in with 67 yards and three touchdowns.
|Southern
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Thayer Central
|8
|22
|6
|6
|--
|42
S--Rainey 4 run (kick failed)
TC--Schulte 8 run (Hissong pass from Wiedel)
TC--Schulte 3 run (conversion failed)
TC--Fischer 23 pass from Wiedel (Templin pass from Wiedel)
TC--Wiedel 16 run (Mariska pass from Wiedel)
TC--Wiedel 4 run (conversion failed)
TC--Schulte 3 run (conversion failed)
MCCOOL JUNCTION 65, MERIDIAN 0
MCCOOL JUNCTION--Owen McDonald and Ryland Garretson each scored three touchdowns as the six-man No. 1 Mustangs improved to 5-0.
|Meridian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|McCool Junction
|38
|27
|0
|0
|--
|65
MJ--Wilkinson 24 pass from Barrow (McDonald kick)
MJ--Bistol 22 INT return (Kick failed)
MJ--McDonald 39 run (McDonald kick)
MJ-McDonald 10 run (McDonald kick)
MJ--McDonald 24 pass from Barrow (McDonald kick)
MJ--Wilkinson 35 punt return (Kirkpatrick pass)
MJ--Garretson 50 fumble return (McDonald kick)
MJ--Garretson 44 run (kick failed)
MJ--Garretson 52 run (kick failed)
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 52, HAMPTON 6
|Hampton
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
|Parkview Christian
|0
|20
|6
|26
|--
|52
PC--Moore 31 pass from Godwin (conversion good)
PC--Neal 28 run (conversion good)
PC--VanEvery 9 pass from Godwin (conversion failed)
PC--Neal run (conversion failed)
HAM--25 pass (conversion failed)
PC--Neal 40 run (conversion failed)
PC--Elijah Colbert fumble recovery (conversion good)
PC--Rohrbaugh 71 run (conversion good)
PC--Rohrbaugh 19 run (conversion good)
STERLING AT PAWNEE CITY
PAWNEE CITY--Sam Boldt led the Jets in touchdowns with two rushing and two passing.
|Sterling
|40
|19
|0
|0
|--
|59
|Pawnee City
|0
|12
|6
|0
|--
|18
S--Boldt 42 run (kick good)
S--Boldt 8 run (kick good)
S--Safety
S--Hier 9 pass from Boldt (kick good)
S--Boldt 29 pass from Richardson (kick failed)
S--Buss 50 run (kick good)
P--Buss 1 run (kick failed)
S--Peery 11 run (kick failed)
P--Maloley 47 pass from Osborne (kick failed)
S--McDonald 7 pass from Boldt (kick good)
P--Gyhra 62 pass from Osborn (kick failed)
