High school football summaries, 10/2

FREMONT 28, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 7
|Fremont
|7
|7
|14
|0
|--
|28
|North Star
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
FRE--Glause 16 pass from Sintek (Thomsen kick)
FRE--Sellon 27 pass from Sintek (Thomsen kick)
FRE--Downey 5 pass from Sintek (Thomsen kick)
LNS--McGarvie 5 run (Reed kick)
FRE--Sellon 3 pass from Sintek (Thomsen kick)
LINCOLN EAST 26, MILLARD WEST 25
|Lincoln East
|0
|13
|0
|13
|--
|26
|Millard West
|6
|10
|3
|6
|--
|25
MW--Nabulsi 23 FG
MW--Nabulsi 38 FG
LE--Friesen 34 pass from Walters (kick failed)
MW--Pederson 95 kick return (Nabulsi kick)
LE--Walters 1 run (Mujkic kick)
MW--Nabulsi 28 FG
MW--Nabulsi 21 FG
MW--Pederson 87 run (conversion failed)
LE--Erikson 47 pass from Walters (Mujkic kick)
LE--Schneider 1 run (conversion failed)
|LE
|MW
|First downs
|15
|17
|Rushes-yards
|21-40
|46-360
|Passing yards
|313
|36
|Passing
|20-30
|4-13
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|10-65
|8-79
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Lincoln East, Walters 10-(-3), Epp 4-11, Welch 3-12, Schneider 2-13, Stephenson 1-5, Van Meter 1-2; Millard West, Pederson 30-294, Brau 12-65, Hultman 3-2, Harms 1-(-1).
PASSING--Lincoln East, Walters 20-30-2-313; Millard West, Brau 4-13-0-36.
RECEIVING--Lincoln East, Erikson 6-145, Schneider 4-40, Friesen 3-46, Seizys 3-32, Greisen 2-13, Welch 1-23, Springer 1-14; Millard West, Rookstool 3-39, Pederson 1-(-3).
LINCOLN HIGH 21, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 6
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Lincoln East
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
LHS--Lott-Buzby 1 run (Thompson kick)
LHS--Montgomery 46 run (Thompson kick)
LNE--Morehead 10 pass from Collier (kick failed)
LHS--Lott-Buzby 53 run (Thompson kick)
|LNE
|LHS
|First downs
|10
|17
|Rushes-yards
|29-57
|52-308
|Passing yards
|87
|18
|Passing
|6-16-3
|1-6-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|4-28
|6-26
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--LNE, Gary 19-79, Lemay 2-0, Collier 7-(minus) 23, Gray 1-1; LHS, Lottz-Buzby 20-133, Montgomery 6-60, Vyhlidal 12-59, Hutchinson 12-43, Lorenz 1-12, Hillhouse 1-1.
PASSING--LNE, Collier 5-14-2 46, Morehead 1-1-0 41, Gray 0-1-1 0; LHS, Lott-Buzby 1-6-0 18.
RECEIVING--LNE, Gray 1-41, LeMay 2-18, Morehead 3-28; LHS, Hillhouse 1-18.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 31, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 12
|Papillion-La Vista
|0
|0
|3
|9
|--
|12
|Lincoln Southeast
|21
|7
|0
|3
|--
|31
LSE--Appleget 26 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
LSE--Branch 30 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
LSE--Bridger 11 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--Branch 16 run (McCashland kick)
PLV--Joey Hylok 37 FG
PLV--Joey Hylok 41 FG
LSE--McCashland 25 FG
PLV--Lindenmeyer 13 pass from Pirtle (no kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--LSE, Bridger 15-49, Appleget 2-32, Buettenback 8-22, Branch 1-16, Hawco 1-3, Ronklin 3-3, McGinness 5-(-18). PLV, Walker 10-50, Price 7-13, Money 1-(-3), Pirtle 1-(-9), Team 1-6.
PASSING--LSE, Schneider 11-20-0-203. PLV, Pirtle 16-30-3-213.
RECEIVING--LSE--Appleget 3-76, Buettenback 4-52, Branch 3-39, Thompson 2-36, Flege 1-0. PLV, Lindenmeyer 8-78, Money 3-49, Walker 1-40, Hurts 2-25, Hubert 1-10, Malone 1-6, K. Hylok 1-5.
MILLARD SOUTH 42, LINCOLN PIUS X 0
|Millard South
|14
|21
|7
|0
|--
|42
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
MS--Gassaway 80 kickoff return (Lammel kick)
MS--Taylor 30 run (Lammel kick)
MS--Urban 47 run (Lammel kick)
MS--Urban 6 run (Lammel kick)
MS--Urban 11 run (Lammel kick)
MS--Harris 34 run (Lammel kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Millard South, Urban 12-116, Becerra 1-3, Nash 3-11, Taylor 1-30, Harris 4-60, Mack 3-13, Kozeal 2-(-8), Naidas 1-2, Adams 1-2. Pius X, Barrett 8-12, Skorupa 2-0, Chapelle 8-14, Sawtelle 4-(-12), Lonergan 1-5.
PASSING--Millard South, Urban 7-12-0, 36; Stenger 2-5-0, 36. Pius X, Chapelle 6-15-0, 38; Sawtelle 4-7-0 17.
RECEIVING--Millard South, Gassaway 1-8, Taylor 2-0, Harris 2-15, Urban 1-6, Murtaugh 1-7, Stenger 1-6, Wilson 1-5. Pius X, Easley 2-14, Staab 3-32, Barrett 1-(-3), Post 1-7, Mitchell 2-6, Wemhoff 1-(-1).
HASTINGS 38, YORK 20
YORK--The Dukes accounted for 247 yards on the ground, led by Wyatt Collingham's 111 yards on 11 carries.
|Hastings
|3
|21
|14
|0
|--
|38
|York
|0
|7
|6
|7
|--
|20
H--Menke 30 FG
Y--Erwin 16 run (Ivey kick)
H--Nauert 7 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H--Kalvelage 51 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H--Jacobus 40 interception return (Menke kick)
H--Weidner 37 interception (Menke kick)
Y--Collingham 4 run (conversion failed)
H--Shoemaker 37 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
Y--Collingham 1 run (Ivey kick)
NORRIS 29, PLATTSMOUTH 26
|Norris
|7
|7
|7
|8
|--
|29
|Plattsmouth
|6
|0
|12
|8
|--
|26
NHS—Carnie 8 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
PHS—Baker 88 kickoff return (kick failed)
NHS—Hood 25 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
PHS—Meneses 3 run (run failed)
PHS—Prince 5 pass from Alexander (run failed)
NHS—Carnie 57 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
PHS—Meneses 1 run (Meneses run)
NHS—Deveaux 27 pass from Hausmann (Hausmann run)
|Norris
|Plattsmouth
|First downs
|17
|16
|Rushes-yards
|29-84
|58-217
|Passing yards
|259
|63
|Passing
|17-27
|6-18
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|10-61
|6-50
|Return yards
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Norris--Schultz 12-58, Hausmann 10-16, Meyer 5-12, Landgren 1-0, Team 1-(-2). Plattsmouth--Meneses 39-207, Eggert 13-46, Alexander 4-(-5) Team 2-(-31).
PASSING--Norris--Hausmann 17-27-1-259. Plattsmouth--Alexander 6-18-1, 63.
RECEIVING--Plattsmouth--Deveaux 7-94, Hood 5-73, Carnie 3-70, Consbruck 2-22. Plattsmouth--Zaliauskas 3-39, Prince 1-5, Eggert 2-19.
NORTHWEST 24, SEWARD 17
SEWARD--Hartman scored three touchdowns for the Vikings, including the go-ahead with nine minutes.
|Northwest
|7
|3
|7
|7
|--
|24
|Seward
|3
|7
|7
|0
|--
|17
N--Hartman 4 run (Janky kick good)
S--Hammond 11 FG
S--Bisbee 25 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick good)
N--Janky 20 FG
N--Hartman 7 run (Janky kick good)
S--Pence 18 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
N--Hartman 1 run (Janky good)
WAVERLY 38, BEATRICE 7
|Waverly
|7
|14
|7
|10
|--
|38
|Beatrice
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
WAV--Schawang 61 run (kick good)
WAV--Wiese 8 run (kick good)
WAV--Schawang 4 run (kick good)
WAV--Schawang run (kick good)
BEA--Jurgens 20 pass from Burroughs (Rodriguez kick)
WAV--Schawang 27 run (kick good)
WAV--FG
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 51, MALCOLM 14
ASHLAND--Matthew Schuster left the Clippers in the dust with five of the Class C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood's six rushing touchdowns. Schuster had 227 yards on the ground with a long of 61 yards. Nathan Upton added 52 yards on the ground and a score for the Bluejays.
|Malcolm
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
|Ashland-Greenwood
|23
|7
|14
|7
|--
|51
AG--Schuster 61 run (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Schuster 5 run (Grauerholz kick)
AG--Grauerholz 31 FG
AG--Schuster 5 run (kick failed)
AG--Schuster 46 run (Grauerholz kick)
M--Zoucha 3 run (Walters kick)
M--Sizemore 60 pass from Frank (Walters kick)
AG--Schuster 48 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Zimmerman 48 pass from Carroll (Shepard kick)
AG--Upton 50 run (Hatzenbueler kick)
AUBURN 28, MILFORD 13
MILFORD--Ryan Dixon and Kael Clark led the rushing game for the Bulldogs. Dixon rushed 22 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns, and Clark rushed 12 times for 153 yards and a touchdown.
|Auburn
|6
|8
|0
|14
|--
|28
|Milford
|0
|0
|7
|6
|--
|13
A--Dixon 1 run (conversion failed)
A--Dixon 5 run (Dixon run)
M--Vondra 2 run (Watentaugh kick)
A--Clark 57 run (Frary pass from Dixon)
M--Jakub 85 kickoff return (kick failed)
A--Dixon 79 run (conversion failed)
FAIRBURY 34, NEBRASKA CITY 29
|Nebraska City
|0
|14
|8
|7
|--
|29
|Fairbury
|6
|16
|6
|6
|--
|34
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 42, FALLS CITY 21
|Falls City
|0
|6
|8
|7
|--
|21
|Lincoln Christian
|7
|7
|7
|21
|--
|42
LC--Dworak 20 run (Doty kick)
FC--29 run (conversion failed)
LC--Paul 6 run (Doty kick)
LC--Koch 7 run (Doty kick)
FC--1 run (conversion good)
LC--Paul 12 run (Doty kick)
LC--Dworak 51 run (Doty kick)
FC--38 pass (kick good)
LC--Paul 8 run (Doty kick)
RAYMOND CENTRAL 3, PLATTEVIEW 0
|Raymond Central
|0
|3
|0
|0
|--
|3
|Platteview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
RC--C. Kreikemeier 25 FG
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 31, AQUINAS 7
|Archbishop Bergan
|7
|10
|7
|7
|--
|31
|Aquinas
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
AQU--Andel 5 run (Cech kick)
AB--Pruss 19 pass from Ko. McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Pinales 8 run (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Langenfeld 44 FG
AB--Ko. McIntyre 2 run (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Ka. McIntyre 13 pass from Ko. McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)
CENTENNIAL 27, BISHOP NEUMANN 14
|Bishop Neumann
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Centennial
|0
|6
|14
|7
|--
|27
BN--Mongar 6 run (Pentico kick)
C--Gierhan 7 run (kick failed)
C--Nisly 7 run (Gierhan kick)
C--Gierhan 1 run (Gierhan kick)
C--Gierhan 4 run (Gierhan kick)
BN--Mongar 1 run (Pentico kick)
CENTURA 42, DAVID CITY 13
|David City
|--
|13
|Centura
|--
|42
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 44, SYRACUSE 0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Lincoln Lutheran
|14
|23
|7
|0
|--
|44
LL--Seeba 8 run (kick good)
LL--Duitsman 1 run (kick good)
LL--Puelz 23 pass from Duitsman (kick good)
LL--Safety
LL--Duitsman 2 run (kick good)
LL--Seeba 10 run (kick good)
LL--Puelz 63 pass from Duitsman (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Lincoln Lutheran, Seeba 17-82, Duitsman 6-25, Reilly 4-18, Jurgens 4-13, Puelz 1-8; Syracuse, Team 25-10.
PASSING--Lincoln Lutheran, Duitsman 13-17-2; Syracuse 3-12-0.
RECEIVING--Lincoln Lutheran, Puelz 5-109, Bartels 3-86, Trumbley 2-37, Ringler 2-13, Puelz 1-5.
LOURDES CC 54, FREEMAN 14
|Freeman
|8
|0
|6
|0
|--
|14
|Lourdes CC
|16
|24
|8
|6
|--
|54
SUPERIOR 34, FILLMORE CENTRAL 26
GENEVA--Elijah Heusinkveit scored four touchdowns, including the game-winner to break a tie. Jake Stoner rushed for 172 yards and Keagan Theobold threw for 157 yards for Fillmore Central.
|Superior
|0
|12
|16
|6
|--
|34
|Fillmore Central
|6
|0
|7
|13
|--
|26
FC--Stoner 4 run (conversion failed)
SUP--Heusinkveit 1 run (conversion failed)
SUP--Heusinkveit 6 run (conversion failed)
SUP--Miller 57 run (conversion failed)
FC--Stoner 34 run (Lauby kick)
SUP--Heusinkveit 2 run (conversion good)
FC--Theobald 1 run (Lauby kick)
FC--Stoner 1 rub (kick failed)
SUP--Heusinkveit 29 run (kick failed)
YUTAN 28, WILBER-CLATONIA 14
|Yutan
|7
|6
|15
|0
|--
|28
|Wilber-Clatonia
|14
|0
|0
|0
|--
|14
Y--Henkel 91 kick return (Kirchmann kick good)
WC--Hommolk 1 run (Ortiz kick good)
WC--Combs 70 run (Ortiz kick good)
Y--Timm 2 run (Kirchmann kick failed)
Y--Mahrt from Timm (Timm run)
Y--Mahrt 43 pass from Timm (Kirchmann kick good)
CROSS COUNTY 82, SHELBY-RISING CITY 12
STROMSBURG--Carter Seim scored on all four of his carries and a total of 182 yards for the Cougars.
|Shelby-Rising City
|6
|6
|0
|0
|--
|12
|Cross County
|36
|30
|8
|8
|--
|82
SRC--White 1 run (conversion failed)
CC--C. Seim 60 run (conversion good)
CC--C. Seim 30 run (Noyd run)
CC--Noyd 64 run (conversion failed)
CC--C. Seim 44 run (conversion failed)
CC--Hollinger 48 pass from Lundstrom (Noyd run)
SRC--Belt 11 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)
CC--C. Seim 48 run (Rystrom run)
CC--Noyd 13 run (Mickey run)
CC--Noyd 65 run (conversion failed)
CC--Hollinger 45 punt return (Noyd run)
CC--Dubas 1 run (A. Seim run)
CC--Pinkelman 64 run (Dubas run)
AMHERST 56, EMF 18
MILLIGAN--Kalon Rohde threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Broncos win
|Amherst
|14
|28
|14
|0
|--
|56
|EMF
|0
|12
|0
|6
|--
|18
A--Hollander 4 run (Eloe kick)
A--Rohde 2 run (Eloe kick)
A--Gallaway 7 pass from Rohde (Eloe kick)
EMF--Weber 4 fumble recovery (pass failed)
A--Frank 16 pass from Rohde (Eloe kick)
A--Hollander 5 run (Eloe kick)
EMF--Beethe 16 pass from Staskal (run failed)
A--Tesmer 55 run (Eloe kick)
A--Tesmer 5 run (Eloe kick)
A--Gallaway 26 run (Palmer kick)
EMF--Schulter 9 run (pass failed)
GUARDIAN ANGELS CC 48, PALMYRA 32
PALMYRA--Drew Erhart threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and Andrew Waltke had 14 catches for 154 yards and two scores to lead Palmyra.
|GACC
|8
|8
|24
|8
|--
|48
|Home
|6
|6
|8
|12
|--
|32
(Palmyra scores)
PAL--Erhart 42 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Erhart 9 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Waltke 25 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run)
PAL--Waltke 18 pass from Erhart (conversion failed)
PAL--Hatcher 64 kickoff return (conversion failed)
TRI COUNTY 78, SOUTHERN 20
|Tri County
|40
|22
|16
|0
|--
|78
|Southern
|6
|6
|8
|0
|--
|20
TC--Co. Siems 14 run (Garrison run)
TC--Holsing 37 run (Holsing run)
TC--Garrison 2 run (Holsing run)
TC--Holsing 36 run (Holsing run)
S--Bennett 43 pass Maguire (conversion failed)
TC--Co. Siems 15 run (Beesson pass from Co. Siems)
TC--Holsing 48 run (conversion failed)
TC--Weichel 15 run (Weichel run)
TC--Ca. Siems 6 run (Siems run)
S--Rainey 70 run (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 34 run (Co. Siems)
TC--Ca. Siems 30 run (Ca. Siems)
S--Rainey 41 run (Salts)
WEEPING WATER 60, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 26
|Elmwood-Murdock
|6
|6
|8
|6
|--
|26
|Weeping Water
|16
|16
|20
|8
|--
|60
BDS 42, KENESAW 23
KENESAW--Dominic Philippi tossed three touchdowns and Dalton Kleinschmidt had three long scores to help BDS pull away.
|BDS
|14
|12
|16
|0
|--
|42
|Kenesaw
|7
|8
|8
|0
|--
|23
KEN--61 run (kick good)
BDS--Mick 55 pass from Philippi (pass failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 62 pass from Philippi (Philippi run)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 58 run (run failed)
BDS--Grote 3 pass from Philippi (kick failed)
KEN--9 pass (run good)
KEN--58 run (run good)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 63 run (Philippi run)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 6 run (Kleinschmidt run)
JOHNSON-BROCK 64, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 20
JOHNSON--Sloan Pelican led the Eagles offense with three passing touchdowns and one rushing TD along with converting three two-point conversions.
|Omaha Christian
|0
|0
|6
|14
|--
|20
|Johnson-Brock
|36
|22
|0
|6
|--
|64
JB--Bohling 19 pass from Pelican (conversion failed)
JB--Parriott 35 pass from Pelican (Ottemann pass from Pelican)
JB--Pelican 6 run (Bohling pass from Pelican)
JB--Ottemann 17 pass from Pelican (conversion failed)
JB--Brown 29 run (Cash pass from Pelican)
JB--Behrends 23 run (Kahland pass from Pelican)
JB--Safety
JB--Robeson 1 run (conversion failed)
JB-- VanWinkle 15 run (conversion failed)
OC--Olson 40 run (conversion failed)
OC--Olson 7 run (Bergstrom run)
JB--VanWinkle 34 run (conversion failed)
OC--McCoy 1 run (conversion failed)
MCCOOL JUNCTION 78, PARKVIEW CHRISIAN 12
|Parkview Christian
|6
|0
|0
|6
|--
|12
|McCool Junction
|18
|30
|16
|14
|--
|78
MJ--McDonald 13 run (kick failed)
PC--Page 8 pass from Godwin (kick failed)
MJ--Wilkinson 10 run (kick failed)
MJ--McDonald 5 run (kick failed)
MJ--McDonald 10 run (McDonald kick)
MJ--McDonald 21 run (kick failed)
MJ--McDonald 2 run (McDonald kick)
MJ--Bristol 36 run (McDonald kick)
MJ--McDonald 12 run (McDonald kick)
MJ--Rhodes 23 interception return (McDonald kick)
MJ--Garretson 48 run (kick failed)
PC--Rohrbaugh 50 run (pass failed)
MJ--Garretson 28 run (Garretson kick)
STERLING 70, DORCHESTER 8
|Sterling
|36
|28
|0
|6
|--
|70
|Dorchester
|0
|0
|8
|0
|--
|8
THAYER CENTRAL 62, HEARTLAND 50
HEBRON--Logan Wiedel was 18-of-26 passing for 412 yards and seven touchdowns to lead Thayer Central in the high-scoring affair.
|Thayer Central
|20
|12
|22
|8
|--
|62
|Heartland
|0
|18
|24
|8
|--
|50
