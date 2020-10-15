High school football summaries, 10/16

FREEMAN 52, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 26
|Johnson Co. Central
|6
|12
|0
|8
|--
|26
|Freeman
|8
|16
|16
|12
|--
|52
SHELBY-RISING 52, EAST BUTLER 12
SHELBY--Colin Wingard threw 13-of-24 for 340 yards and eight touchdowns. Grant Brigham had 146 yards on five receptions with four touchdowns.
|East Butler
|0
|6
|6
|0
|--
|12
|Shelby-Rising City
|18
|14
|20
|0
|--
|52
SRC--Belt 24 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)
SRC--Brigham 22 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)
SRC--Brigham 46 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)
SRC--Dutton-Mofford 23 run (two-point conversion)
EB--Brecka 6 run (conversion failed)
SRC--Brigham 26 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)
SRC--Brigham 43 pass from Wingard (two-point conversion)
SRC--Dutton-Mofford 40 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)
EB--28 pass from Bohac (conversion failed)
SRC--White 62 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)
BDS 52, LAWRENCE-NELSON 18
|BDS
|22
|24
|6
|0
|--
|52
|Lawrence-Nelson
|6
|6
|6
|0
|--
|18
BDS--Kleinschmidt 78 kickoff return (Weber run)
LN--Troudt 13 pass from Kucera pass (pass failed)
BDS--Philippi 14 run (pass failed)
BDS--Philippi 29 run (Shipley run)
LN--Miller 18 pass from Kucera pass (pass failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 4 run (Philippi run)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 1 run (Weber run)
BDS--Philippi 1 run (Weber pass from Philippi)
BDS--Weber 6 run (conversion failed)
LN--Miller 6 run (kick failed)
FALLS CITY SH 52, DILLER ODELL 6
FALLS CITY--Jakob Jordan threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead the Irish.
|Diller-Odell
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Falls City SH
|24
|20
|8
|0
|--
|52
SH--Casteel 8 run (Jordan run)
SH--Fiegener 47 pass from Jordan (Casteel run)
SH--Froeschl 21 pass from Jordan (Casteel run)
SH--Casteel 7 run (Jordan run)
SH--Catlin 21 run (pass failed)
SH--Froeschl 36 punt return (pass failed)
SH--Jordan 8 run (Casteel run)
DO--Lyons 27 pass from Ebeling (pass failed)
PAWNEE CITY 24, RED CLOUD 13
PAWNEE CITY--Berrick Hersh touchdown run with under a minute left kept the Warriors unbeaten.
|Red Cloud
|8
|8
|0
|8
|--
|24
|Pawnee City
|0
|13
|0
|0
|--
|13
