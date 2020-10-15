 Skip to main content
High school football summaries, 10/16
  • Updated
FREEMAN 52, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 26

Johnson Co. Central 12 --26 
Freeman  16 16 12 --52 

SHELBY-RISING 52, EAST BUTLER 12

SHELBY--Colin Wingard threw 13-of-24 for 340 yards and eight touchdowns. Grant Brigham had 146 yards on five receptions with four touchdowns.

East Butler 0660--12
Shelby-Rising City  1814200--52

SRC--Belt 24 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)

SRC--Brigham 22 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)

SRC--Brigham 46 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)

SRC--Dutton-Mofford 23 run (two-point conversion)

EB--Brecka 6 run (conversion failed)

SRC--Brigham 26 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)

SRC--Brigham 43 pass from Wingard (two-point conversion)

SRC--Dutton-Mofford 40 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)

EB--28 pass from Bohac (conversion failed)

SRC--White 62 pass from Wingard (conversion failed)

BDS 52, LAWRENCE-NELSON 18

BDS 222460--52
Lawrence-Nelson  6660--18

BDS--Kleinschmidt 78 kickoff return (Weber run)

LN--Troudt 13 pass from Kucera pass (pass failed)

BDS--Philippi 14 run (pass failed)

BDS--Philippi 29 run (Shipley run)

LN--Miller 18 pass from Kucera pass (pass failed)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 4 run (Philippi run)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 1 run (Weber run)

BDS--Philippi 1 run (Weber pass from Philippi)

BDS--Weber 6 run (conversion failed)

LN--Miller 6 run (kick failed)

FALLS CITY SH 52, DILLER ODELL 6

FALLS CITY--Jakob Jordan threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead the Irish.

Diller-Odell 0006--6
Falls City SH  242080--52

SH--Casteel 8 run (Jordan run)

SH--Fiegener 47 pass from Jordan (Casteel run)

SH--Froeschl 21 pass from Jordan (Casteel run)

SH--Casteel 7 run (Jordan run)

SH--Catlin 21 run (pass failed)

SH--Froeschl 36 punt return (pass failed)

SH--Jordan 8 run (Casteel run)

DO--Lyons 27 pass from Ebeling (pass failed)

PAWNEE CITY 24, RED CLOUD 13

PAWNEE CITY--Berrick Hersh touchdown run with under a minute left kept the Warriors unbeaten.

Red Cloud 88--24
Pawnee City  013 0--13 
High school football logo 2014
