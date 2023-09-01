Noah Bordovsky plunged ahead for a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that stood as the winning score as Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo defeated No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood 28-21 on Friday in Ashland.

Bordovsky's score was set up by Kip Brigham's 53-yard kick return. It came on the heels of Ashland-Greenwood tying the game 21-21 with about seven minutes left in the game.

"Our boys played really well, played their hearts out," Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. "Lots of back and forth in the game and we played really composed. Big returns and a punt block. That kept our offense with some momentum."

The Warriors needed all three phases to gut out a "gritty" win, Fox said.

"We found a way to make the plays," Fox said. "We made plays when they needed to be made and that was the key to our success tonight."

Bishop Neumann 62, Lincoln Lutheran 10: Conor Booth had his way as he rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns on only 11 carries. Coach Jordan Roberts was impressed with his offense, but he praised his defense, too.

Crete 20, Lexington 17: Reece Vertin connected with Theo Bohling on a 41-yard Hail Mary pass with six seconds left to give the Cardinals a thrilling win. Lexington took the lead with 48 seconds left in the fourth.

Elkhorn 26, Norris 24: With a scoreless fourth quarter ending, Elkhorn scored with 1:11 left. Elkhorn player Salvatore scored the game-winning touchdown in a highly contested game.

Elkhorn North 48, Lincoln Northwest 13: Elkhorn North scored three first-quarter touchdowns to fuel a home win. Northwest's Tyler Aldridge's touchdown brought the Falcons within eight points in the second quarter, but the Wolves buckled down from there.

"I thought that our guys were definitely challenged throughout the game," Elkhorn North coach Sam Stanley said. "Northwest did an excellent job, played really hard."

Lincoln Christian 20, Platteview 13: The Crusaders played their typical disciplined style of football, and it resulted in a one-score win against the Trojans. Penalties were a heavy factor, said Platteview coach Mark McLaughlin. “They had maybe three penalties. We tried to set a world record for penalties," he said.

Malcolm 49, Raymond Central 13: Malcolm got off to a hot start, racing to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter. The Clippers kept momentum rolling after that, leading 33-13 at halftime. Malcolm had 215 rushing yards, compared to 62 for Raymond Central.

Parkview Christian 37, Hampton 0: A stout Patriot defense helped Class D-6 No. 1 Parkview Christian cruise past the Hawks. Patriot senior Alex Rohrbaugh dominated the run game with 162 yards rushing and three scores.

Waverly 42, Beatrice 0: The Vikings offense ran all night long, gashing the Orangemen leading to five rushing scores. Evan Kastens led the way with three scores while Nolan Maahs had a score of his own and a team-high 66 yards rushing.