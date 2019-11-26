High school football: Live updates from the state football finals
High school football: Live updates from the state football finals

B State Football, 11.25

Left to right: Scottsbluff's Caleb Walker (2) and Omaha Skutt's Nick Chambers (2) tumble to the ground after Chambers breaks up a pass intended for Walker during the Class B state championship Monday at Memorial Stadium. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Let's run it back. A three-game slate that featured two one-possession games sets the scene for the second and final day of the state high school football finals at Memorial Stadium.

The day begins with Class C-1 and Class C-2 before the highly anticipated Class A showdown featuring Bellevue West and Omaha Westside in a matchup that will project future college talent beneath a potentially inclement sky. 

Scores  | Schedule  |  Preview video

Time to link up 

State high school football notes: Instant replay prevalent in debut; Fuller secures 300th win

Class D-1: Soule and Stormdogs show resolve in holding off Burwell for state championship

Class D-2: Laser-focused Flyers are all business en route to their fifth state crown

Class B: Omaha Skutt stops late 2-point conversion, fends off Scottsbluff for second straight Class B title

Gordon, Harsh showcase versatility on grand Memorial Stadium stage

Ron Powell: Bellevue West's defense totally transformed since giving up 73 to Westside in 2017

