One more game. Teams from across the state line are playing tonight for a spot at Memorial Stadium, the site of the state high school football playoff title games.
There are intriguing matchups up-and-down the scoreboard, complete with a small handful of No. 1 vs. No. 2 battles. Keep it here for live updates throughout the evening.
Let's link up
You have free articles remaining.
Two-minute drill (Class A, B semifinals): A pair of No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups highlight Friday night slate
Two-minute drill (Class C-1, C-2 semifinals): Lots of offensive weapons in Pierce-Adams Central matchup