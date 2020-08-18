Hesitating at first, Parkview Christian settling into new home in six-man football

Six-man football has been described as basketball on grass.
It seems like the perfect fit for Parkview Christian, which finished third at the Class D-2 boys state basketball tournament back in March.
But there was some apprehension in Patriot land when the enrollment figures came out last December, placing Parkview right in the middle of Class D-6 for the current two-year football scheduling/classification cycle.
“When I heard we were going to six-man, I really wasn’t a big fan of it at the time,” senior running back Isaiah Neal said. “But we knew this was how it’s going to be and started watching film, getting ready for the next season.”
Parkview head football coach and athletic director PJ Book had to sell the idea of six-man football to both players and school supporters. The fact there are now 35 schools the next two seasons in Class D-6 (33 eligible for the playoffs) made it a little easier for the Patriots to accept their new home.
Another was it was a much better fit in terms of participant numbers. Last season in Book’s first year at Parkview, the Patriots had 10 players on an eight-man team. This season, there are 15 out for football, which will give the Patriots something they never had during last season’s 2-6 campaign — depth.
“It was a little scary going up against powerhouses like Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock knowing that one or two injuries could end your season right there,” said Book, who guided Pope John to a Class D-1 state title in 2007.
“We’ve got a handful of kids that are really athletic,” Book added. “Our kids aren’t necessarily big and the 200-pound variety, the kind you might find at running back or cornerback in eight-man. We have smaller sized kids playing on the 'O' and 'D' lines, so this (six-man) lets them really build on their athleticism without being outsized.”
Neal and the other returning starters from last season — senior quarterback Tevin Godwin, senior linebacker Zane VanEvery and sophomore linebacker Elijah Colbert — have begun to embrace the new game and the opportunities it presents.
“There’s fewer people on the field, so there’s more room to run,” VanEvery said. “Speed will definitely be something really important, and I feel good with what (speed) we have on this team.”
Parkview has been to the playoffs five times since 2007, the last time in 2017. There’s been just one win in those five trips, a first-round victory over Humphrey in 2012.
Book says the team is hoping to add to that history and maybe establish the same kind of tradition as the Patriots’ basketball program.
“These kids want to build something special together,” Book said. “I’m excited and cautiously optimistic. We can write a new chapter, and these kids want to write a story they can remember. We’ve got a lot of young kids, and if we can have a great season this year, it’s something we can build on.”
