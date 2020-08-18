Hesitating at first, Parkview Christian settling into new home in six-man football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six-man football has been described as basketball on grass.

It seems like the perfect fit for Parkview Christian, which finished third at the Class D-2 boys state basketball tournament back in March.

But there was some apprehension in Patriot land when the enrollment figures came out last December, placing Parkview right in the middle of Class D-6 for the current two-year football scheduling/classification cycle.

“When I heard we were going to six-man, I really wasn’t a big fan of it at the time,” senior running back Isaiah Neal said. “But we knew this was how it’s going to be and started watching film, getting ready for the next season.”

Parkview head football coach and athletic director PJ Book had to sell the idea of six-man football to both players and school supporters. The fact there are now 35 schools the next two seasons in Class D-6 (33 eligible for the playoffs) made it a little easier for the Patriots to accept their new home.