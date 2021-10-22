 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's a look at second-round football playoff matches in Classes D-1 and D-2
0 Comments

Here's a look at second-round football playoff matches in Classes D-1 and D-2

  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reseed!

Thursday's first-round playoff games in Classes D-1 and D-2 are in the books, and now the brackets are reseeded on a statewide basis.

Here's a look at the next round. All games are Oct. 29.

Class D-1

No. 16-seed Humphrey/LHF (5-3) at No. 1 Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Stanton (7-1) at No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (7-1), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-2) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Nebraska Christian (5-3) at No. 4 Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-1)

No. 14 Perkins County (6-2) at No. 3 Arapahoe (8-0)

No. 11 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) at No. 6 Hitchcock County (7-1)

No. 10 Cross County (7-1) at No. 7 Weeping Water (8-0)

No. 15 Sutherland (5-3) at No. 2 Lourdes CC (8-0)

Class D-2

No. 16 Mead (4-4) at No. 1 Sandills/Thedford (8-0), 3 p.m., Thedford

No. 9 Leyton (9-2) at No. 8 Osceola (7-1), 3 p.m.

No. 12 Johnson-Brock (6-2) at No. 5 Riverside (7-1), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Elgin/PJ (5-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (7-1)

No. 14 BDS (5-3) at No. 3 Pender (8-0)

No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (6-2) at No. 6 Mullen (7-1), 6 p.m. MT

No. 10 Falls City SH (7-1) at No. 7 Kenesaw (8-0), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 2 Humphrey SF (8-0)

High school football logo 2021

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News