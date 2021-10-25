 Skip to main content
Here's a look at pairings and times for this week's prep football playoff games
agate

Here's a look at pairings and times for this week's prep football playoff games

Football

STATE PLAYOFFS

Class A

Friday's first-round games

No. 16-seeded Omaha North (4-5) at No. 1 Millard South (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Columbus (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Lincoln East (6-3) at No. 5 Gretna (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Kearney (4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn South (8-1), 8 p.m., Elkhorn High

No. 14 Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 3 Bellevue West (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Grand Island (6-3) at No. 6 Creighton Prep (7-2), 7:30 p.m., Burke Stadium

No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 7 Omaha Burke (7-2), 4 p.m.

No. 15 Papillion-La Vista South (4-5) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class B

Friday's first-round games

No. 16 McCook (4-5) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 9 Northwest (5-4) at No. 8 Waverly (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Omaha Roncalli (5-4) at No. 5 Seward (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 13 York (5-4) at No. 4 Elkhorn (8-1), 4 p.m.

No. 14 Omaha Gross at No. 3 Plattsmouth (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Norris (4-5) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Beatrice (6-3) at No. 7 Scottsbluff (7-2), 6 p.m. MT

No. 15 Lexington (4-5) at No. 2 Aurora (7-2), 7 p.m.

Class C-1

Friday's first-round games

No. 16 Adams Central (6-3) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Pierce (7-2) at No. 8 Broken Bow (7-2), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 5 Chadron (9-0), 2 p.m. MT

No. 13 Fort Calhoun (7-2) at No. 4 Columbus Scotus (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Wayne (5-4) at No. 3 Boone Central (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at No. 7 Milford (8-1)

No. 10 Wahoo (6-3) at No. 7 Auburn (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (9-0), 6 p.m.

Class C-2

Friday's first-round games

No. 16 Crofton (5-4) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Hartington CC (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's (8-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 Bishop Neumann (5-4) at No. 5 Hastings SC (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Centennial (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 7 p.m., Seacrest

No. 10 Sutton (6-3) at No. 7 Aquinas (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Oakland-Craig (6-4) at No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class D-1

Friday's second-round games

No. 16-seed Humphrey/LHF (5-3) at No. 1 Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Stanton (7-1) at No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (7-1), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-2) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Nebraska Christian (5-3) at No. 4 Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-1), 5 p.m. MT

No. 14 Perkins County (6-2) at No. 3 Arapahoe (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) at No. 6 Hitchcock County (7-1), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Cross County (7-1) at No. 7 Weeping Water (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Sutherland (5-3) at No. 2 Lourdes CC (8-0), 4:30 p.m.

Class D-2

Friday's second-round games

No. 16 Mead (4-4) at No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 3 p.m., Thedford

No. 9 Leyton (9-2) at No. 8 Osceola (7-1), 3 p.m.

No. 12 Johnson-Brock (6-2) at No. 5 Riverside (7-1), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Elgin/PJ (5-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 BDS (5-3) at No. 3 Pender (8-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (6-2) at No. 6 Mullen (7-1), 6 p.m. MT

No. 10 Falls City SH (7-1) at No. 7 Kenesaw (8-0), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 2 Humphrey SF (8-0), 6 p.m.

Six-man

Friday's first-round games

No. 16 Sioux County (4-4) at No. 1 Potter-Dix (8-0), 5 p.m. MT

No. 9 Silver Lake (5-3) at No. 8 Parkview Christian (6-2), 3 p.m.

No. 12 McCool Junction (7-1) at No. 5 Franklin (7-1), 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 4 Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Pawnee City (5-3) at No. 3 Red Cloud (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 6 Wallace (7-1), 6 p.m.

No. 10 S-E-M (5-3) at No. 7 Arthur County (6-2)

No. 15 Stuart at No. 2 Cody-Kilgore (8-0), 1 p.m. MT

High school football logo 2021

 

