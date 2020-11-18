Heavy graduation losses can't keep Pierce from second straight C-1 final appearance

With just four starters back from last year’s Class C-1 state runner-up football team, Pierce coach Mark Brahmer knew the season-opener back in August against a St. Paul team that returned 19 starters from a 2019 squad that reached the semifinals of the C-2 playoffs would be difficult.

A 13-0 deficit early in that contest certainly wasn’t reassuring for the veteran coach.

But it turned around very quickly in that game for the top-ranked Bluejays, who went on to take a 55-38 win. And they’ve never looked back from that point, beating St. Paul again 21-14 in the semifinals last Friday to improve to 11-0 heading into the C-1 state title game against No. 6 Adams Central (10-2) Friday at Pierce (5:30 p.m. kickoff).

Pierce graduated four all-staters in last year’s strong senior class, “and our guys coming back weren’t sure about how things might go this season,” Brahmer said. “They saw playing time last season, just not in major roles like they were going to have now.

“That first game was a huge breakthrough for our kids,” Brahmer said. “I think it showed them that we can be good, too.”